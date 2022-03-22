Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Monday that India was an exception among Washington’s allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.
This includes unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.
However, unlike fellow members of the Quad group — Australia, Japan and the United States — India continues to purchase Russian oil and has refused to join votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations.
Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, Biden said there had been “a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific.”
“The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong — so has Australia — in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”
Biden said that Putin was “counting on being able to split NATO” and instead, “NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today.”
Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow.
An Indian government official said last week that the world’s third-biggest consumer of crude relies on imports for almost 85 percent of its needs, with Russia supplying a “marginal” less than one percent of this.
But “the jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges... India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources,” the official added.
New Delhi, which historically has had close ties with Moscow, called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining in three votes at the United Nations.
More than 1,000 small earthquakes hit Portuguese volcanic island
Sao Jorge, one of nine islands which make up the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago's central group, which includes the popular tourist destinations of Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
LISBON: Around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in less than 48 hours, prompting authorities to activate an emergency plan as experts assess what they have described as a "seismic crisis".
Rui Marques, head of the Azores archipelago's seismo-volcanic surveillance centre CIVISA, told Reuters on Monday the earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 1.9 to 3.3, had been recorded on the island of Sao Jorge since Saturday afternoon.
He said most of the earthquakes, which have caused no damage so far, were reported along the island's volcanic fissure of Manadas, which last erupted in 1808.
Sao Jorge, one of nine islands which make up the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago's central group, which includes the popular tourist destinations of Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic.
Describing it as a preventive measure, Luis Silveira, the mayor of the municipality of Velas, where much of Sao Jorge's population lives, signed a document on Monday to activate an emergency plan due to the earthquakes.
The sudden increase in seismic activity is reminiscent of the earthquake swarms detected prior to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island last year, some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) southeast of the Azores.
Over 85 days, that eruption destroyed thousands of properties and crops.
However, CIVISA has yet to establish what the series of tremors might signify.
"It is still not possible to know the behaviour pattern of this seismic crisis," Marques told Lusa news agency.
CIVISA has sent teams to the ground to set up two additional seismic monitoring stations on the island and to measure soil gases, an indicator of volcanic activity.
In a statement on Sunday, the regional Civil Protection authority said it had already contacted local mayors and fire units, and asked them to "remain vigilant" and help the people of Sao Jorge if needed.
It urged people to stay calm, stay informed and follow the recommendations of officials. Only 63 of the 1,100 earthquakes registered so far have been felt by the population, Marques told Lusa.
"We must be a bit concerned," Marques told Antena 1 radio station. "We should not raise an alarm but we will be attentive to the evolution of the situation."
Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
Pfizer Inc. said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity.
Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date.
Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Exposure to the impurities above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.
However, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug, Pfizer said.
Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options, the drugmaker said.
Pfizer Canada earlier this month recalled Accuretic due to the presence of the same impurity.
Last year, the drugmaker also recalled its anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, due to high levels of a nitrosamine in the pills.
Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters
MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city.
Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the country’s second city Kharkiv on Monday.
The conflict has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, and Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.
Europe said Russia was using refugees as a tool and that it was prepared to take more action on top of existing sanctions to isolate Russia from global finances and trade.
Russia’s military had ordered residents of Mariupol to surrender by 5 a.m. local time on Monday, saying those who did so could leave, while those who stayed would be handed to tribunals run by Moscow-backed separatists.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government responded that it would never bow to ultimatums and said cities such as the capital Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv would always defy occupation.
“There can be no question of any surrender” in Mariupol said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth week, has largely stalled, failing to capture any major city, but causing massive destruction to residential areas.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov that was home to 400,000 people, has run short of food, medicine, power and water. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said its “heroic defenders” had helped thwart Russia elsewhere.
“By virtue of their dedication and superhuman courage, tens of thousands of lives throughout Ukraine were saved. Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa,” said Reznikov.
A part of Mariupol now held by Russian forces, reached by Reuters on Sunday, was an eerie wasteland. Several bodies lay by the road, wrapped in blankets. Windows were blasted out and walls were charred black. People who came out of basements sat on benches amid the debris, bundled up in coats.
A group of men dug graves by the roadside.
In one dark cellar packed with families, Irina Chernenko, a university librarian, said she had been there for 11 days.
“Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?” she said. “We’re cooking over a fire — for now we still have a bit of food and some firewood.”
Russia calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.”
The West calls this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv have also been hard hit by Russia’s tactic of pounding urban areas with artillery as its troops have done before in Syria and Chechnya.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said hundreds of buildings, many residential, had been destroyed. “It is impossible to say that the worst days are behind us, we are constantly being bombed,” he said.
On Monday night, a witness in the city said she saw people on the roofs of apartment buildings dropping grenades or similar ordnance onto the streets. A second witness, outside the city, reported hearing more intense explosions than on any day since Russian troops began attacking last month.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.
In Kyiv, six bodies were laid on the pavement by a shopping mall struck overnight by Russian shelling. Emergency services combed wreckage to the sound of distant artillery fire.
Firefighters put out small blazes around the building, hunting survivors. Ukraine said at least eight people died.
“It is hard for me to speak because my child worked here. She was at work just yesterday,” said tearful onlooker Valentina Timofeyevna.
Russia said the center was being used as a weapons store. Ukraine said there were no strategic military objects in the area. Neither report could be independently verified.
In another part of Kyiv, a man collected belongings from a second floor apartment which, like the rest of the block, had no front wall after shelling ripped it away.
Officials imposed a day-and-a-half curfew in the capital from Monday night, citing the likelihood of more shelling. Britain said there was heavy fighting to the north but that Ukrainian forces had fought off an advance and most Russian forces were more than 25 km (15 miles) from the city center.
Ukrainian officials hope that Moscow, having failed to secure a quick victory, will cut its losses and negotiate a withdrawal. Both sides hinted last week at progress in talks on a formula which would include some kind of “neutrality” for Ukraine, though details were scarce.
Talks resumed on Monday and Ukraine’s Vereshchuk said agreement had been reached on eight evacuation and supply corridors for besieged towns and cities but that Mariupol was not among them.
West of Mariupol, the governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said shelling had hit buses evacuating civilians from front line areas and four children were wounded in separate incidents that he blamed on Russia. Reuters could not confirm the report independently. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
US President Joe Biden discussed Russia’s “brutal tactics” in Ukraine with European leaders on Monday and Britain said they reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically.
But European Union foreign ministers disagreed on whether and how to include energy in sanctions, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to declare an embargo.
“We are ready to take further (measures) with our partners,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, without going into details.
EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns
The EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group
France has announced that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta
Updated 22 March 2022
AP
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that he has ordered the suspension of combat training for soldiers in Mali until he receives guarantees from the government there that the trainees will not be working with Russian mercenaries.
Rebel Malian troops have launched two military coups in recent years. The junta has postponed elections meant to usher in civilian rule, and the EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which is accused of rights abuses in Africa and the Middle East.
The 27-nation bloc has been training the Mali armed forces since 2013. It had planned to continue to do so despite the severe instability and political upheaval that has wracked the country since 2012.
“Clearly, our training mission cannot be implicated, in any way, in activities that could call into question the European Union’s reputation,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after chairing a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Borrell said he’s still waiting for guarantees from Mali’s junta, and until then he has ordered the commander in charge of the EU training “to adapt the activities of the mission to the circumstances they are facing.”
“We should maintain training activities that are not directly related to training Malian troops in military combat,” Borrell said, but he added that the mission would not yet be canceled.
France announced last month that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta, but Paris said it would maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Mali’s authorities of neglecting the fight against extremists.
More than 107 civilians have been killed in recent months in Mali in attacks by the army and militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, Human Rights Watch said in a report last week.
Mali’s soldiers were responsible for at least 71 of the deaths recorded since December 2021, the international rights organization said. Mali’s army has contested some of the report, while adding that it is investigating a number of the attacks and allegations.
The army has been accused of abuses against civilians in southwest and central Mali as soldiers try to stem violence from jihadist fighters who have been staging attacks for nearly a decade.
Syrian migrants' dreams dashed as economic sanctions hit Russia
Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent the ruble crashing
Syrians who moved to Russia in search of security have seen their savings decimated almost overnight
Updated 22 March 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: When Samy packed his bags and left for Russia in 2018, he was convinced better days lay ahead. His home city of Damascus was on its knees, crippled by nearly a decade of war and on the cusp of the worst economic crisis in more than a century. There were precious few opportunities for him and other Syrian youth. Emigrating seemed the best option.
The charms of Moscow beckoned. Samy, who gave only his first name, had seen the swagger of Russian soldiers in Syria and heard stories about the lives they had back home.
He had also seen first hand how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s soldiers had helped secure the position of Bashar Assad, the Syrian ruler to whom his family remained loyal. Moscow was safe, or so he thought, and for a while it was — a refuge where he could save and send money home.
Then came the war in Ukraine. Over the past fortnight, Samy’s world and the lives of other Syrians like him who believed they had found somewhere secure to start over, has unraveled. As the value of the ruble collapsed, his savings were obliterated and, with almost every sector of the economy squeezed, his job was soon thrown into jeopardy.
An unprecedented global sanctions regime has crippled the Russian economy, shutting off oil, wheat and commodity exports, forcing the withdrawal of Western companies, isolating the country from the global financial system, and sending its currency into free fall.
Economists project that Russia will default within two months, as lines of credit and the economy itself grind to a halt. The Kremlin’s financial enablers are the stated target of sanctions. The flight of oligarchs’ yachts across the Mediterranean, beyond the clutches of European states eager to impound them, has been a source of amusement for many on the continent.
But the plight of regular Russians and the large community of Middle Eastern migrants living among them has been largely overlooked. As the economy disintegrates, Samy and other Syrians living in Russia face the second major economic collapse of their lifetimes. And this one is likely to be far worse than the first.
Speaking from his apartment in Moscow, Samy told Arab News: “I am facing a financial dilemma. I’ve been contemplating taking all my money from the bank, which doesn’t even amount to much, and keeping it hidden in my apartment. But then I start to think, what if I get robbed?”
It is not just Samy who needs that money to survive. “I have a family in Damascus depending on me. My parents are old. They were among the lucky few who didn’t feel the need to overly ration their fuel to keep warm. I was so proud of myself that I was able to keep them warm. I fled one war only to land in another.”
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union projected soft power across the Middle East and, at different periods, enjoyed close relations with Egypt, Syria, South Yemen and Algeria among other secular Arab states.
In the post-Soviet era, the Russian Federation has visibly expanded its political, diplomatic, military and economic footprint in the Middle East and North Africa since the early 2000s.
Under Putin’s leadership, Russia’s engagement with the Arab world has involved intensive energy diplomacy, growing grain exports, penetration of the regional arms market and deployment of armed forces in 2015 in Syria to prop up its key regional client, the Assad regime.
However, the outcome of the Ukraine war could yet deal a serious blow to Russia’s influence and standing in the Middle East. Images posted on social media last week showed long lines of Russian citizens queuing at ATMs to withdraw their savings or convert what they had into dollars before the currency depreciated further.
Millions also suddenly found themselves unable to make purchases using Apple Pay or Google Pay, both of which were cut off by the US tech giants, as more and more companies severed ties with Russia.
Russia’s central bank reacted to the currency crash by raising its key interest rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent to prevent an inflationary spiral. But the banking and the financial system simply cannot cope with what amounts to a freeze of two-thirds of its reserves.
Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told employees in a video address that they were facing an “extreme situation,” according to Reuters. As economist and author Anders Aslund put it in a tweet: “Putin has destroyed the ruble.”
* $20 - Average monthly salary in Syria (eq. to 70,000 Syrian pounds).
And still the sanctions keep coming. US President Joe Biden has moved to cut ties with many of Russia’s largest financial institutions, saying the measure “exceeds anything we’ve ever done.”
Russia’s biggest bank, the Sberbank, along with 25 of its subsidiaries, accounting for one third of Russia’s financial assets, were on the list. Biden also prohibited American companies from doing business with them and froze the assets of Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin.
The UK has placed limits on the amount Russians can deposit in British banks. It has also excluded Russian banks from its financial system and frozen their assets.
The EU, meanwhile, aims to target 70 percent of the Russian banking sector and state-owned firms and reduce its import of Russian gas by 66 percent before 2030. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the continent will no longer rely on a “supplier who explicitly threatened us.”
A long list of Western retailers, many of them motivated by threats of consumer boycotts, have chosen to halt their operations and close some of their stores in Russia. These include brands such as H&M, Levis and IKEA.
In a sign that the sanctions are already beginning to hit supply chains, Russians have taken to Twitter claiming some grocery stores in Moscow have placed limits on how many items they can buy at a time.
Meanwhile, in Syria more than half the country’s pre-war population is displaced, living either elsewhere in the country or having fled abroad. Those settled in Russia are presumed to have been vetted by both regimes. According to Russian interior ministry estimates, 9,100 Syrian citizens were residing in the Russian Federation by the end of October 2018.
Moscow has remained a staunch ally of Assad since the 2015 military intervention, despite the crippling sanctions and international condemnation leveled against his regime.
Reports have emerged in recent days of Syrian mercenaries traveling to Russia to fight in Ukraine. This comes at a time when Syria’s abysmal economic conditions show no sign of improvement.
In recent years, many well-off Syrians have moved their money to Russia, which they considered more secure. Assad himself is thought to have lost an estimated $10 billion when the currency collapsed in neighboring Lebanon. His losses in Syria are thought to be on a similar scale. Time will tell what the ruble’s collapse will cost him.
The average salary in Syria is 70,000 Syrian pounds per month, the equivalent of $20. The UN’s World Food Programme estimates about 12.4 million Syrians are food insecure while 1.4 million are severely food insecure. Electricity and fuel are also scarce.
At the beginning of the year, Assad announced a five-day public holiday in an effort to reduce fuel and energy consumption. Both are now in extremely short supply and a spike in oil prices brought on by the Ukraine invasion and sanctions on Russia could even bring travel to a halt in much of Syria, where the cost of filling a tank eclipses what most people earn in a month.
For those like Samy, who thought their lives would get better in an ally’s land, it is more of the same. “I am beginning to think Syrians are cursed,” he said.