Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
Police officers attend the scene at a school in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
  • The first police patrol on site was able to arrive at the school and arrest a male suspect
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

MALMÖ, Sweden: Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.
The two women, both in their 50s, “were employees of the school,” the police said in a statement following the attack at Malmo Latinskola, a secondary school in the center of Malmo, the country’s third largest city.
Local media said the alleged attacker called the emergency number to say where he was and that he had put down his weapon and admitted to having killed two people.
He was armed with a knife and an axe, according to several Swedish media.
The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the arrival of the first patrol, according to the police account.
Earlier in the evening, police had initially reported two injured among the around 50 people in the school at the time of the incident.
The two victims “were taken to the hospital but their lives could not be saved,” the authorities said.
Police were alerted around 5:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) and a first patrol was able to enter the school.
Footage shows heavily equipped and armed police inspecting the interior of the building.
The school remained cordoned off with police tape several hours later, and numerous police cars and ambulances were still at the scene.
After initial reports of screaming in the school, “we have had more information that pointed to a serious crime being committed and that violence was occurring in the school,” police spokesman Nils Norling told AFP.
“The first police patrol on site was able to arrive at the school and arrest a male suspect. They were also able to see that there were two injured people inside the school,” he said, speaking in front of the building.
No motive has been established so far.
After extensively inspecting the scene and interviewing witnesses, the authorities are convinced the suspect acted alone.
“A lot of work remains ahead of us to understand what happened and the motivation behind this appalling act,” said Asa Nilsson, one of the heads of the investigation.
A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 am (0830 GMT) Tuesday.
In January, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after wounding a student and a teacher in the town of Kristianstad, also in southern Sweden,
The case had been linked to a similar attack in August in the town of Eslov, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, when a student attacked a 45-year-old school worker.
No link has been established at this stage with the Malmo incident.
In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially-motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by an assailant later killed by police.

Topics: school attack Swedish

Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
  • Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Monday that India was an exception among Washington’s allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.
This includes unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.
However, unlike fellow members of the Quad group — Australia, Japan and the United States — India continues to purchase Russian oil and has refused to join votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations.
Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, Biden said there had been “a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific.”
“The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong — so has Australia — in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”
Biden said that Putin was “counting on being able to split NATO” and instead, “NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today.”
Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow.
An Indian government official said last week that the world’s third-biggest consumer of crude relies on imports for almost 85 percent of its needs, with Russia supplying a “marginal” less than one percent of this.
But “the jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges... India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources,” the official added.
New Delhi, which historically has had close ties with Moscow, called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but has stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion, abstaining in three votes at the United Nations.

Topics: Quad group Australia Japan United States India

More than 1,000 small earthquakes hit Portuguese volcanic island

Satellite map shows seismic activity at Sao Jorge island after around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in Azores islands, Portugal. (REUTERS)
Satellite map shows seismic activity at Sao Jorge island after around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in Azores islands, Portugal. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

More than 1,000 small earthquakes hit Portuguese volcanic island

Satellite map shows seismic activity at Sao Jorge island after around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in Azores islands, Portugal. (REUTERS)
  • Sao Jorge, one of nine islands which make up the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago's central group, which includes the popular tourist destinations of Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

LISBON: Around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in less than 48 hours, prompting authorities to activate an emergency plan as experts assess what they have described as a "seismic crisis".
Rui Marques, head of the Azores archipelago's seismo-volcanic surveillance centre CIVISA, told Reuters on Monday the earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 1.9 to 3.3, had been recorded on the island of Sao Jorge since Saturday afternoon.
He said most of the earthquakes, which have caused no damage so far, were reported along the island's volcanic fissure of Manadas, which last erupted in 1808.
Sao Jorge, one of nine islands which make up the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago's central group, which includes the popular tourist destinations of Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic.
Describing it as a preventive measure, Luis Silveira, the mayor of the municipality of Velas, where much of Sao Jorge's population lives, signed a document on Monday to activate an emergency plan due to the earthquakes.
The sudden increase in seismic activity is reminiscent of the earthquake swarms detected prior to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island last year, some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) southeast of the Azores.
Over 85 days, that eruption destroyed thousands of properties and crops.
However, CIVISA has yet to establish what the series of tremors might signify.
"It is still not possible to know the behaviour pattern of this seismic crisis," Marques told Lusa news agency.
CIVISA has sent teams to the ground to set up two additional seismic monitoring stations on the island and to measure soil gases, an indicator of volcanic activity.
In a statement on Sunday, the regional Civil Protection authority said it had already contacted local mayors and fire units, and asked them to "remain vigilant" and help the people of Sao Jorge if needed.
It urged people to stay calm, stay informed and follow the recommendations of officials. Only 63 of the 1,100 earthquakes registered so far have been felt by the population, Marques told Lusa.
"We must be a bit concerned," Marques told Antena 1 radio station. "We should not raise an alarm but we will be attentive to the evolution of the situation."

Topics: earthquakes

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
Updated 21 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen

Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen
  • Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date
Updated 21 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer Inc. said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity.
Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date.
Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Exposure to the impurities above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.
However, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug, Pfizer said.
Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options, the drugmaker said.
Pfizer Canada earlier this month recalled Accuretic due to the presence of the same impurity.
Last year, the drugmaker also recalled its anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, due to high levels of a nitrosamine in the pills.

Topics: Pfizer COVID-19

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies
Updated 22 March 2022
Reuters

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city.
Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the country’s second city Kharkiv on Monday.
The conflict has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, and Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.
Europe said Russia was using refugees as a tool and that it was prepared to take more action on top of existing sanctions to isolate Russia from global finances and trade.
Russia’s military had ordered residents of Mariupol to surrender by 5 a.m. local time on Monday, saying those who did so could leave, while those who stayed would be handed to tribunals run by Moscow-backed separatists.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government responded that it would never bow to ultimatums and said cities such as the capital Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv would always defy occupation.
“There can be no question of any surrender” in Mariupol said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Russia’s invasion, now in its fourth week, has largely stalled, failing to capture any major city, but causing massive destruction to residential areas.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov that was home to 400,000 people, has run short of food, medicine, power and water. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said its “heroic defenders” had helped thwart Russia elsewhere.
“By virtue of their dedication and superhuman courage, tens of thousands of lives throughout Ukraine were saved. Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa,” said Reznikov.

A part of Mariupol now held by Russian forces, reached by Reuters on Sunday, was an eerie wasteland. Several bodies lay by the road, wrapped in blankets. Windows were blasted out and walls were charred black. People who came out of basements sat on benches amid the debris, bundled up in coats.
A group of men dug graves by the roadside.
In one dark cellar packed with families, Irina Chernenko, a university librarian, said she had been there for 11 days.
“Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?” she said. “We’re cooking over a fire — for now we still have a bit of food and some firewood.”
Russia calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.”
The West calls this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv have also been hard hit by Russia’s tactic of pounding urban areas with artillery as its troops have done before in Syria and Chechnya.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said hundreds of buildings, many residential, had been destroyed. “It is impossible to say that the worst days are behind us, we are constantly being bombed,” he said.
On Monday night, a witness in the city said she saw people on the roofs of apartment buildings dropping grenades or similar ordnance onto the streets. A second witness, outside the city, reported hearing more intense explosions than on any day since Russian troops began attacking last month.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accounts.
In Kyiv, six bodies were laid on the pavement by a shopping mall struck overnight by Russian shelling. Emergency services combed wreckage to the sound of distant artillery fire.
Firefighters put out small blazes around the building, hunting survivors. Ukraine said at least eight people died.
“It is hard for me to speak because my child worked here. She was at work just yesterday,” said tearful onlooker Valentina Timofeyevna.

Russia said the center was being used as a weapons store. Ukraine said there were no strategic military objects in the area. Neither report could be independently verified.
In another part of Kyiv, a man collected belongings from a second floor apartment which, like the rest of the block, had no front wall after shelling ripped it away.
Officials imposed a day-and-a-half curfew in the capital from Monday night, citing the likelihood of more shelling. Britain said there was heavy fighting to the north but that Ukrainian forces had fought off an advance and most Russian forces were more than 25 km (15 miles) from the city center.
Ukrainian officials hope that Moscow, having failed to secure a quick victory, will cut its losses and negotiate a withdrawal. Both sides hinted last week at progress in talks on a formula which would include some kind of “neutrality” for Ukraine, though details were scarce.
Talks resumed on Monday and Ukraine’s Vereshchuk said agreement had been reached on eight evacuation and supply corridors for besieged towns and cities but that Mariupol was not among them.
West of Mariupol, the governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said shelling had hit buses evacuating civilians from front line areas and four children were wounded in separate incidents that he blamed on Russia. Reuters could not confirm the report independently. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
US President Joe Biden discussed Russia’s “brutal tactics” in Ukraine with European leaders on Monday and Britain said they reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically.
But European Union foreign ministers disagreed on whether and how to include energy in sanctions, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to declare an embargo.
“We are ready to take further (measures) with our partners,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, without going into details.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns

EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns
Updated 22 March 2022
AP

EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns

EU freezes Mali army training over mercenary concerns
  • The EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group
  • France has announced that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta
Updated 22 March 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that he has ordered the suspension of combat training for soldiers in Mali until he receives guarantees from the government there that the trainees will not be working with Russian mercenaries.
Rebel Malian troops have launched two military coups in recent years. The junta has postponed elections meant to usher in civilian rule, and the EU is concerned that Mali’s leaders are working with mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which is accused of rights abuses in Africa and the Middle East.
The 27-nation bloc has been training the Mali armed forces since 2013. It had planned to continue to do so despite the severe instability and political upheaval that has wracked the country since 2012.
“Clearly, our training mission cannot be implicated, in any way, in activities that could call into question the European Union’s reputation,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after chairing a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Borrell said he’s still waiting for guarantees from Mali’s junta, and until then he has ordered the commander in charge of the EU training “to adapt the activities of the mission to the circumstances they are facing.”
“We should maintain training activities that are not directly related to training Malian troops in military combat,” Borrell said, but he added that the mission would not yet be canceled.
France announced last month that all its troops would leave Mali by the summer amid tensions with the military junta, but Paris said it would maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Mali’s authorities of neglecting the fight against extremists.
More than 107 civilians have been killed in recent months in Mali in attacks by the army and militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, Human Rights Watch said in a report last week.
Mali’s soldiers were responsible for at least 71 of the deaths recorded since December 2021, the international rights organization said. Mali’s army has contested some of the report, while adding that it is investigating a number of the attacks and allegations.
The army has been accused of abuses against civilians in southwest and central Mali as soldiers try to stem violence from jihadist fighters who have been staging attacks for nearly a decade.

Topics: European Union (EU) mali Wagner group

