UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain
The UAE's26-strong squad of men and women are preparing for the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bahrain. (UAEJJF)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain
  • The squad of 26 Emirati fighters has been in training five hours a day at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena ahead of the tournament in Manama on March 28-31
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has entered the crucial final phase of preparations ahead of the sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Running from March 28-31 in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, the tournament represents the UAE’s first chance this year to retain an international title and bolster the country’s dominance on the continent.

The squad of 26 Emirati athletes — 12 men and 14 women — has been in a training camp at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City. Overseen by technical staff from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and led by Ramon Lemos and Polyana Lago, the men’s and women’s coaches respectively, the players train in two shifts each day, from 9am-12pm and 6.30pm-8.30pm.

“The team members have entered a vital stage of preparation for the championship,” Lemos said. “We’re putting the final touches on the plans and tactics that will benefit the players on the mats and our focus is on increasing the players’ performance rate as well as improving their physical strength through a comprehensive training programme. We concentrate on building fitness levels and following an optimal diet throughout the camp.”

According to Lemos, the team has a diverse group of players that includes both time-served pros and young talents who performed brightly at the Asian and World Championships last year.

"We have a strong squad and are in a good position because several of our players have competed in Asian and world championships before and performed well. Of course, we’ll be up against experienced training institutes and seasoned athletes, but we’re all set for the task,” he said.

National team player Omar Al Fadhli admits representing the UAE in such events increases his feeling of pride but doubles the responsibility.

“I've already tasted victory in this tournament, but things are different this time as I’m a black belt holder,” he said. “My goals have gotten bigger — and my dreams have grown substantially too. I pay attention to the technical staff's directions about always improving my abilities, and we are certain that we will achieve great results.”

Female team member Hamda Al Shekeili said: “Our goal is to reach the peak of our physical and mental fitness in order to improve our chances of winning gold medals in the Asian championship. This year, I’ll be competing with the national team in a few international competitions, which has always brought me joy and pride.”

The men’s national team includes: Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaki, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaki, Faisal Al Ketbi, Saeed Al Kubaisi, Abdullah Al Kubaisi and Hazaa Farhan.

The women’s team includes: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanai, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri.

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages
  • The 30-man list includes full complement of foreign signings as well as several injured and back-up youth players
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal have submitted the 30-man squad that will take part in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League, set to kick off on April 7.

The reigning Saudi and Asian champions’ list includes the seven foreign players, according new tournament rules that allow all the non-Saudi players to be in the match squad, with the “3+1" stipulation (three foreigners of any nationality and one Asian player) confirmed 24 hours before each match.

This system will remain in practice for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, with the number of match-day foreigners allowed rising to “5+1” for the 2023-24 season.

According to sources close to the club, Al-Hilal’s squad includes the teams injured players Abdullah Atif, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Ali Al-Bulaihi, in addition to the youth players Musab Al-Juwair, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Radif, Mohammad Al-Khaibri and Ahmed Al-Jubei.

Al-Hilal’s matches in the group stage, against Emirati club Sharjah, Al-Rayyan of Qatar and Tajik outfit FC Istiklol, will take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Topics: Al-Hilal AFC Champions League Al-Rayyan

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women's Twenty20 Championship Cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
  • The Kingdom’s team will hope for better fortunes after a loss to Kuwait in opener was followed by defeat to tournament leaders Oman
  • The Saudi team will follow up tomorrow’s clash with Bahrain with matches against the UAE on Thursday, March 24, and Qatar the following day
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

The Saudi women’s cricket team is set to face Bahrain in their third match of the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup on Tuesday at Al-Amerat Cricket Ground.

The Kingdom have lost both of their matches at the tournament so far.

On Monday evening, the Saudi team lost their second fixture by 182 runs against Oman.

The Omani innings had produced a total 234, for only three wickets, but the Saudis could only manage 52 in response.

In their opener against Kuwait on Sunday, the Saudis lost by 10 wickets after managing just 31 runs, with their opponents hitting their target without losing their opening batters.

The Saudi team will follow up tomorrow’s clash with Bahrain with matches against the UAE on Thursday, March 24, and Qatar the following day.

Oman currently lead the standings after two wins, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: GCC Women's Twenty20 Championship Cup Cricket Oman

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
  • 3-day navigational event was 1st of kind in region with 34 teams from 15 countries
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever women-only motor event has ended with all 34 teams arriving safely in Riyadh after the final leg of the 1,105-kilometer three-day Rally Jameel.

The race, launched in front of Hail’s Al-Qishlah Castle by Hail Gov. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Al-Saud, was won by Annie Seel and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky from Sweden, in their Toyota RAV4.

Seel is a Dakar veteran racer with a long list of wins during her 30-year racing career.

Princess Abeer bint Majed Al-Saud, who participated in her Porsche Cayenne with co-driver Nawal Al-Mougadry, said: “It was a great experience. To be honest, I took part because rally racing is a hobby that I wanted to be part of and grow in.

“It’s a sport I always wanted to be part of growing up. I have always raced on circuits, but this is my first 4x4 experience, and I learned a lot. I did face a lot of difficulties with my car, and I had a punctured tire almost every day. But I am grateful I made it, and it is a true honor to have met all these women, and I wish to stay in touch with all of the participants,” she added.

The rally was an initiative by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and was organized by Bakhashab Motorsports, and sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are honored to help drive women’s participation in sports through Rally Jameel.

“As a motorsports event inspired by Saudi Arabia’s mission to empower women under Vision 2030, we are committed to building on the rally’s success and further assisting in this progressive Kingdom-wide transformation.”

The race was held to encourage more women throughout the Kingdom and region to get involved in motorsport and rallying, along with other sports.

Abdullah Bakhashab, general manager of Bakhashab Motorsports, said: “I am very happy with Rally Jameel coming to its end and crowning all the winners who took part in this historic, first-of-its-kind, women-only, navigational rally in the Kingdom and the Arab world.

“I would like also to express my satisfaction with the huge participation, where foreign racers from 15 countries, such as the US, Sweden, and the UAE, took part in the rally, alongside nearly 21 racers from Saudi Arabia. And most importantly, they all reached the end point safely. I look forward to seeing them again in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The navigational rally, which was not designed as a speed test, followed road and off-road routes from the north-central city of Hail, through Qassim, and then on to Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Despite a number of well-known rally racers and Dakar winners being involved in the event, for most of the entrants it was their first taste of any kind of motoring experience.

Walaa Rahbini, participating in her first motoring event driving an MG RX8 with her sister Samar, said: “The rally was really challenging and fun, but not that easy. We needed more practice.

“The navigation was OK, but sometimes when you lose your way you have to go back and recalibrate the kilometers, so you can continue, which was challenging. But I would definitely do a rally like this again.”

The rally passed by historic sites, including Jubba, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Neolithic rock art, Tuwarin Village, and Uyun Al-Jawa in Qassim region with its famous Antara’s rock.

The route also took competitors past the iconic Saq Mountain, before heading to Rawdat Al-Hisu, close to the Ruwaydat ash Sha’ Basin, and finally finishing at rally HQ in Shaqra, where a new university was recently opened.

Emme Hall, a former winner of the US-based Rebelle Rally, said: “It’s been so cool to come to Saudi Arabia and see some of the amazing sites and landmarks the country has to offer.

“Because speed wasn’t part of the event, we actually had a little time to look around and enjoy the scenery. That made this even more special, and my co-driver and I can’t wait to come back again.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Rally Jameel Jeddah women

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix
  • The car will be will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers and partners on April 28, and is set to race in Season 9 of the all-electric series
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s third-generation all-electric racing car will be unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the 2022 Monaco E-Prix.

The Gen3 car, set to race from Season 9, will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers, partners and other VIP guests at the evening event.

“Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility,” Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said. “Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest racing car to date. We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

While the world will be captured with excitement after seeing the Gen3 race car for the first time, Formula E has set its sights further into the future of all-electric motorsport. In Monaco, Formula E and the FIA will host a roundtable event gathering leaders from manufacturers across the automotive sector. This summit will focus on the potential innovations and technology roadmaps for the Gen4 era as Formula E affirms its position as the pinnacle of electric mobility development and racing.

Alejandro Agag, Formula E founder and chairman, said: “The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the Championship. We have come a long way — as electric vehicles have — less than a decade. And we are not stopping yet as we will bring together leaders to imagine the possibilities of the future of all-electric single seater motorsport.”

The Gen3 car is evidence of the technological development being achieved in the championship. Formula E has worked closely with the FIA and industry-leading engineers and experts in sustainability to ensure the Gen3 will also set the benchmark for sustainability in high-performance race cars.

The car is the first Formula E car aligned to Life Cycle Thinking, with a designed second life for tyres, broken parts and battery cells. Additionally, the Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, reinforcing Formula E’s status as the first sports series to be net-zero carbon from inception.

Gen3: The facts

An electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine.

At least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

The first Formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

The first Formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing.

Topics: Formula E

'How much longer do we have to wait?' Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
Updated 21 March 2022
Paul Williams

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
  • Iraq were scheduled to play first competitive match on home soil in 21 years, before the world’s governing body ruled the World Cup qualifier against UAE will now be played in Riyadh
Updated 21 March 2022
Paul Williams

Enough is enough.

That is the message coming loud and clear from Iraqi fans, players and anyone associated with the game in the country after FIFA intervened at the 11th hour to again deny the Lions of Mesopotamia a long-awaited Baghdad homecoming.

Last month FIFA and AFC announced the 21-year hiatus would end with Baghdad approved to host this week’s qualifier against the UAE as Iraq seek an unlikely third place finish in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers, to set up a playoff with the third-placed team from Group B, likely to be Australia.

But just a week out from the fixture, the international body had a change of heart — citing “broader shifts in global security” — relocating the fixture to neutral Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh’s iconic King Fahd International Stadium selected as the “home” venue for yet another Iraqi home game away from home.

“Football is played all over the country with no issues whatsoever,” striker Ahmed Yasin posted on social media. “This ban makes no sense. How much longer do we have to wait?”

His remarks were supported by many of his teammates, including returning striker Justin Meram and young gun Ali Al-Hamadi.

“The people of Iraq deserve better,” American-born Meram wrote. “We have been waiting years for the chance to play qualifiers on our home soil in front of our own country.”

Al-Hamadi added: “Once again, FIFA lets down 40 million of our people. Continuously punishing a country, but giving leeway to others in similar situations.”

Of course, Iraq did return home this week, defeating Zambia 3-1 in a friendly at the impressive Al-Madina Stadium in front of more than 25,000 fans in a match that went off without incident. But while friendly matches are one thing, what Iraqis crave most of all is a return of competitive matches to their home.

“Since the 2003 war, Iraq has played only four matches in Baghdad — all friendlies,” Iraqi journalist Hassanin Mubarak told Arab News before the news of FIFA’s U-turn was made public.

“This time it feels different. While the political situation in Iraq is far from perfect by any means, there is some optimism in the air that something is on the horizon, and it can be the start of something. This lifting of the ban on playing competitive matches in Baghdad is a long time coming.”

He added: “It is safe to play football in the Iraqi capital and has been for some time. With the opening of the Al-Madina Stadium and the Al-Zawraa Stadium, it represents change and the prospect of something brighter.

“It could be the start of something better for football in Iraq, and the lifting of the ban on the Iraqi capital demonstrates that Iraq is safe.”

Of course the ban wasn’t lifted and the interminable wait continues.

Not since Sept. 28 2001 has Iraq played a competitive fixture in the capital, a 1-0 win over Bahrain during qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

When FIFA initially announced their removal of the ban last month there was much celebration from everyone associated with Iraqi football that the two-decade long ban on football in the capital was finally about to end, and Iraq could finally return home.

Because, while Iraq can play a home game anywhere, as it has been forced to do — playing games in the likes of Iran, Jordan, Qatar and even Malaysia — a home is more than just bricks and mortar.

It is a feeling of comfort. Of love. Of belonging. Having a house, or in Iraq’s case a stadium, is one thing, having a home is another. That feeling of a home is priceless.

Iraq’s national football team, however, have for the better part of the past two decades been a team without a home. Capital city Baghdad, and everything it represents, is home, but since September 2001, the Lions of Mesopotamia have been locked out.

“Playing at home is not just playing football,” veteran striker Alaa Abdul-Zahra said.

“It represents the return of hope and spirit to our country, but you stood against us as you stand (against us) every time.”

So frustrated are Iraqi fans and officials with FIFA’s backflip, a worldwide social media campaign to bring competitive international #FootballInBaghdad has sprung up, imploring FIFA to revisit their decision.

“To think the last World Cup qualifier to be played in Baghdad was in September 2001, Iraq was a different place, as was the world,” Mubarak said.

“Since then the sanctions have remained, and along with it the view from the world of Iraq and Baghdad that is unsafe. Maybe the rest of the world will look at Iraq differently, (it’s) something to at least be hopeful about.”

With the end of another World Cup qualifying campaign this week, Iraq’s wait for a return of competitive international football goes on. And with each passing friendly held without incident, FIFA’s decision to keep Iraq locked out of their home looks more and more cruel.

Enough is enough.

Topics: football Iraq FIFA

