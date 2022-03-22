Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to produce and star in 9/11 FBI drama ‘I Helped Destroy People’

You are here

The Muslim star will produce the FBI drama alongside US actor Michael B. Jordan. (AFP)
DUBAI: US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star in Amazon Studios’ upcoming movie “I Helped Destroy People,” Deadline reported on Monday.

The Muslim star will also produce the FBI drama alongside US actor Michael B. Jordan.

The film is based on a New York Times article with the same name about an FBI agent Terry Albury, played by Abdul-Mateen II, who was tasked with observing and infiltrating Muslim communities after 9/11.

He later leaked detailed documents about the operations to the media, which landed him in prison.

In 2020, Abdul-Mateen II won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in HBO’s “Watchmen.”

He has starred in films like “Candyman,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Ambulance,” which is currently in cinemas in the Middle East.

His upcoming role is Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is scheduled for release in 2023.
 

DUBAI: “Cairo Maquette” by Egyptian writer Tarek Imam, “Rose’s Diary” by Emirati author Reem Al-Kamali, “Dilshad” by author Bushra Khalfan from Oman, “The Prisoner of the Portuguese” by Morocco’s Mohsine Loukili, “The White Line of Night” by Kuwaiti novelist Khaled Nasrallah and “Bread on the Table of Uncle Milad” by Libyan writer Mohammed Al-Nu’as have been announced as the shortlisted works for the 15th International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

The novelists are competing for a $50,000 award, and the winner will be revealed on May 22 during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, which will also be streamed online.

The shortlist was chosen by five judges, which include Tunisian novelist and previous IPAF winner Shukri Mabkhout and Libyan doctor, poet and translator Ashur Etwebi, who picked from 19 longlisted works that were selected among 122 entries from nine countries across the Arab world.

“The six novels represent a strikingly diverse range of topics and forms around identity and freedom. Some of them took us on a journey to the past, inspired by the aspirations and struggles of people living in various regions across the Arab world,” Mabkhout, chair of the 2022 judges, said in a released statement.

“Other novelists on this shortlist portrayed freedom from various angles, such as the freedom of imagination to reconstruct a reality in which fantasy and truth intertwine, the freedom of expression and creativity in the face of visible or hidden oppression, and the freedom of individual identity,” he added.

Prof. Yasir Suleiman, chair of the board of trustees, called the shortlist of works “daring” and commended the authors for exploring “topics that are frowned upon” and adding “credence to the claim that the novel is a surrogate form of political and social expression.”

Collectively, the writers, who range in age from 34 to 52 and represent six Arab countries, address a range of important issues including identity, access to education, poverty, gender roles, fear, revenge and freedom of expression.

All six shortlisted authors will receive $10,000 each.

Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas won the prize last year for his work “Notebooks of the Bookseller,” announced at an online ceremony in May. In addition to the $50,000 prize, the author also received funding toward securing an English translation of his novel.

Read on to discover the shortlisted books.

“Cairo Maquette”

Tarek Imam uses creative literary techniques to explore Egypt’s political, social and cultural transformation.

“Rose’s Diary”

The first novel by Emirati author Reem Al-Kamali is set in Dubai’s old neighborhood in the 1960s where Rose reveals her emotions in a secret diary.

“Dilshad”

Inspired by Omani history, Bushra Khalfan’s novel tells the story of one family’s hardships over three generations in early to mid 20th-century Oman.

“The Prisoner of the Portuguese”

Moroccan author Mohsine Loukili explores the relationship between a man and his jailor in a Portuguese prison on the coast of Morocco.

“The White Line of Night”

Kuwaiti writer Khaled Nasrallah is the youngest novelist to be shortlisted for his book that follows a man struggling with the banning of a controversial novel.

“Bread on the Table of Uncle Milad”

Libyan author Mohammed Al-Nu’as explores gender roles and ideas of masculinity in a remote village of his native country.

 

BEIRUT: Lebanese designer and artist Rana Salam continues to export Arab culture to the West with fashion and decor pieces inspired by well-known sayings, singers and dancers.

The Beirut-born creative uses pictures of renowned Arab celebrities, like Egyptian dancer Tahiya Karioka and singer Umm Kulthum, to decorate cushions, trays, plates, purses, jackets and more.

The designer draws inspiration from the Middle East. “(It is) very much the signature of this brand that I created which now I am calling the ‘wow and wonderful world’ of Rana Salam,” she said in an interview with Arab News.

“This is specifically about selling stories from the Middle East on products, like for example when you see a cushion or the jacket that you are wearing, it is all extracted from patterns and stories from the Middle East,” she explained.

Salam, who is the daughter of Lebanese artist Assem Salam, worked in branding for around 20 years.

The product designer partnered with multiple eateries around the world, including Comptoir Libanais in London and Noura in Paris, to brand their interiors with pictures of Arab celebrities and famous phrases from the region.

“People loved the brand to the point that I decided to create products because not everybody can afford to do branding,” said Salam, who started off her career as a graphic designer. “So when people want a little bit of (a) slither of Rana Salam, they can come and buy something that is affordable (and) not super high-end.”

Her most popular products are cushions and posters. “People love to decorate their homes with our posters. We also collect them under the theme of love posters (and) Egyptian belly dancers,” she said.

“People used to describe me as the ‘Cezanne’ who was in love with fashion and at the same time also food and cooking. So for me, design is a ‘mélange’ of all of that,” she explained.

Now, Salam’s plans are to travel abroad and do a road show or pop-ups in the US, Canada and “maybe” London.

The designer said her dream is to have her brand known worldwide and “really make it more wow and wonderful.”

LONDON: When you consider that Disney’s latest family-friendly caper is a remake of a remake of an adaptation, there’s a surprisingly fresh feel about this multi-generational comedy. In the 2022 version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union play Paul and Zoe Baker, owners of a breakfast restaurant and heads of a gargantuan, interracial family whose lives, as you may have guessed, verge on the chaotic. When Paul’s career takes off, the family moves to a fancy new neighborhood, the kids enroll in swanky new schools and each tier of the Baker clan must adjust to their new surroundings.

In the 2022 version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union play Paul and Zoe Baker. Supplied

Updating the movie’s premise to better reflect the diversity of modern society is definitely a welcome step, but sadly for viewers, that’s about all “Cheaper by the Dozen” does with any kind of confidence. Directed by Gail Lerner from a script by fellow “Black-ish” writers/producers Kenya Barris and Jennifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, the movie can’t settle on a tone — lurching from slapstick comedy to social commentary and back again with unsettling frequency. Credit is due for a willingness to discuss race in what is essentially a kids’ movie, and for doing so in such a frank, honest way — but cracking jokes one minute and launching into stark monologues the next makes for a discombobulating experience.

Braff and Union make for a charismatic on-screen couple, and their cinematic family is portrayed by an ensemble of likable young actors. In fact, many of the movie’s funniest lines are given to the younger members of the Baker family. Somewhat inevitably, most of the kids get only a few minutes of screen time, so they struggle to define any real sense of character. For this movie, much like the family as a whole, there’s simply too much going on to focus on any one thing. But, much like its immediate predecessor (released in 2003 and starring Steve Martin), there’s a sense of harmless geniality about “Cheaper by the Dozen” that makes it the kind of movie you’d sit your kids in front of — no matter how many of them you have.

DUBAI: Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock stepped out to the premiere of her newest film “The Lost City” with her younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles this week donning a striking pink dress from Elie Saab.

The extravagant ombre gown was plucked from the Lebanese designer’s Mediterranean-inspired spring 2022 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris in January.

The attention-grabbing gowns from the 55-piece offering were no doubt created to make an impression on the red carpet, and Bullock’s look was a sartorial testament to that.

The three-time SAG Award-winner was a vision in the plunging gown completely crafted from bougainvillea pink tulle, creating a frothy illusion. The dress was bedecked with shiny embellishments including hand-embroidered rhinestones, jewels and crystals and featured a high slit and pockets.

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film wearing an Elie Saab dress. Getty

The Virginia-born actress paired the look, put together with the help of red-carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, with black thigh-high leather boots and a matching cropped black blazer, toning down the extravagance of the dress and giving it a slightly casual feel.

It’s not the first time the actress wears Saab’s extravagant designs.

The actress has before graced red carpet premieres and award ceremonies in his designs in the past years, championing the Beirut-born couturier’s elegant and fairytale creations.

Some examples that immediately come to mind include the black and gold dress that Bullock wore to the 2013 Academy Awards.

More recently, the “The Blind Side” star opted for a champagne-colored design by Saab to attend the world premiere of “Oceans 8” in 2018.

“The Lost City” is set to make its debut next month. The comedy-adventure film directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee is about a withdrawn writer named Loretta Sage, played by Bullock, who writes romance books revolving around a fictional hero named Dash, portrayed by cover model Alan, played by Channing Tatum.

While on tour together for her new book, Loretta gets kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax, played by Daniel Radcliff, an eccentric billionaire who believes that the stories and places of her books are real — and that Loretta knows where they are. Alan takes it upon himself to try and rescue her, despite having any survival skills.  

CHICAGO: “Catalogue of a Private Life” is a collection of short stories by one of Libya’s most acclaimed authors, Najwa Bin Shatwan.

She is the first Libyan to be shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. Her collection has been translated into English by award-winning translator Sawad Hussain, and each of the eight tales teeter between historical and fictional, and real and surreal as they move from rooted centuries-old villages to futuristic traveling cities.

The collection begins in Ajdabiya, Libya, a village which residents consider a city for the centuries it has stood. Baqrallah and his family live a traditional life where his word is final, his mother is the only woman he listens to, his wife is unhappy because he never considers her opinion, and a folly of girls follow duty because they threaten to bring him ill-repute until they marry. While Baqrallah is out, a thief enters his house with only the women and a young boy to deal with him. Never having seen the world nor being in the presence of a stranger, the women deal with the thief cautiously and curiously. Their existence is hidden in a patriarchal cloud where even a little semblance of life is worth the pain of a lifetime.

The story moves to a bodyguard who dreams about killing the general he guards to take over a non-existent war with a non-existent enemy. Mercy is a distant dream when surrounded by weapons for a fight that has yet to materialize. Moving to Benghazi, Shatwan conveys a tale where politics reside parallel to reality, where warring factions torture those who suffer to live as they hold onto threads of love and hope to survive. Between the cow who starts a war, the refugees who seeks shelter in a school, and a marathon for Palestine, Shatwan’s stories paint a volatile and vulnerable picture of a people and a place steeped in uncertainty but for its history and resilience to survive.

Shatwan’s power comes in her ability to say so much with so few words, the impact of her fiction imbedded in reality and truth. The suffering of her characters who live ordinary lives is pushed to the fore as they live the best they know how. Her dialogue and context, which transports and transforms, such as the hopeful cinematographer who enjoys understanding different professions because they are “reincarnation” in a way, shows that her characters love life and all aspects of it. In a world that is unpredictable, Shatwan graces readers with eight ordinary stories with extraordinary insight.

