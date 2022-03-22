You are here

  Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women's title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38
Following wins at the Elimination Chamber in Jeddah last month, RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania on Saturday, April 2.

Since making her return at SummerSlam following the birth of her first child and reclaiming her title in a 26-second match against Belair, Lynch has been on a roll that has seen her defeat past, present and future champions like Liv Morgan and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

While Lynch was able to retain her RAW Women’s title at the recent premium live event in Jeddah, Belair’s win in the Elimination Chamber match helped secure her place in the ring against Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, recent episodes of RAW have seen more confrontations between both superstars. On last week’s RAW, Big Time Becks — as Lynch is also known — succeeded in taking Belair out of the game with another attack, which led to a severe throat injury, putting Belair out of action for an unspecified amount of time in the buildup to WrestleMania.

This year’s WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas has been dubbed “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in WWE history,” with the action kicking off on April 2.

5 things to look out for as Arab nations conclude Asian World Cup qualifiers

5 things to look out for as Arab nations conclude Asian World Cup qualifiers
Updated 26 sec ago
John Duerden

5 things to look out for as Arab nations conclude Asian World Cup qualifiers

5 things to look out for as Arab nations conclude Asian World Cup qualifiers
  • Apart from Saudi Arabia, who are close to automatic qualification to Qatar 2022, the other regional teams still have much to play for over the coming week
Updated 26 sec ago
John Duerden

The penultimate round of World Cup qualifiers in Groups A and B take place on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia the closest of the Arab nations to making it to Qatar 2022.

But there is still plenty of interest for the other regional nations. While the top two teams from both groups qualify automatically, there is still hope for those two teams who finish third. First they meet in an Asian play-off, with the winner going on to meet a team from another confederation for a final qualifying showdown. There is still much to play for. Here are five talking points about the Arab teams who are coming to the end of the Road to Qatar.

1. Fortune favoring the UAE

With Iran and South Korea already securing the automatic places in Group A, it is all about the battle for third. At the moment, the UAE are three points clear of Lebanon in fourth and four ahead of their Iraqi opponents and while they have not really impressed so far, as long as the Whites don’t do anything silly, all should be well and a play-off, perhaps with Australia, awaits.

There are factors in their favor. The first is that the game is not going to be held in Baghdad after FIFA switched venues last week. This may be unfortunate for Iraq who were looking forward to playing a first competitive match in their capital for 20 years. It is good for the away team who do not have to contend with an emotional and passionate home crowd. The trip to Riyadh should prove to be much more gentle.

And it’s not just that in their favor. Lebanon’s game with Syria will finish before this one kicks off. If Lebanon lose then the UAE will know that a point against Iraq will be enough. New coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has been getting to know his players — there are a couple of injuries but at this point everyone has injuries — in Dubai over the past few days and given the situation: the points advantage, venue and timing all points to a good start for the Argentine.

2. Lebanon can still pull off the impossible

It has been a campaign of what might have been for Lebanon. The Cedars may not have won many friends with their style of football against the bigger boys in the group — sit deep, make it hard for the opposition and do what it takes to try and get a point or more — but given the issues in the country, the fact that they have been competitive all the way through is a testament to the spirit and hard work of the team.

Those two home games to Iran and the UAE in November will live long in the memory when conceding late goals cost them four points and a clear lead in third.

As it is, Lebanon are not out of the running for the play-offs. Victory in Syria will keep their hopes alive ahead of a tricky trip to Tehran. Only three points will do on Thursday and the coach Ivan Hasek has to play a different way and take the game to the opposition.

3. Iraq’s new boss needs to remove shackles

While the switch from Baghdad to Riyadh will not have gone unappreciated in Abu Dhabi, there is understandable anger in Iraq. There is a desire to move forward from the insecurity of the past and hosting a big qualifier in the capital for the first time since 2001 would have been a major symbolic move.

There are obvious football reasons too. This qualification campaign has been a disappointment and, even with the disadvantage of playing away, not winning any of the eight games so far is not good enough for a team that won the 2007 Asian Cup. The Iraq Football Association has not helped the situation in the past few months with some of the decisions it has made regarding the coaching situation and other issues. That debate can start next week, however.

Caretaker boss Abdul Ghani Shahad has been in place just a month but has nothing to lose. Iraq have scored just four goals in eight games and the former international defender should take off the shackles and let Iraq play. It can’t be much worse than what has happened before.

4. Syria must take the chance to move forward.

It feels like a long time ago when Syria reached the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup and pushed Australia into extra-time in the second leg of what was a tense and exciting game. This time around, just two points from eight games tells its own story and means, of course, that there is no hope of qualification.

Still, there is more than just pride at stake. This is a time to think about the 2023 Asian Cup, for which the Qasioun Eagles have already qualified, and getting as high up the rankings as possible in order to achieve a favorable group in China next year.

There are some familiar names missing from the team, veterans such as Omar Al-Somah, Omar Khribin and Khaled Haj Othman are out, for various reasons, which gives a chance to younger colleagues like Yassin Samia to show what they can do. It is time for a new generation to stake their claim.

5. Oman have a chance to go out with bang

Oman started the stage with a bang and a famous win in Japan. It was always going to be difficult to sustain that, given that, as well as the Samurai Blue, Saudi Arabia and Australia are also present in Group B. At the moment, the Reds are in fourth with eight points, three ahead of China, their final day opponents, and five clear of Vietnam, where Oman are next. The goal has to be to take at least four points from those remaining two games and record a clear fourth-placed finish, one that would reflect the team’s progress and exploits in the group so far.

The trip to Hanoi on Thursday will be tough. The hosts are desperate not to finish in last place and will see this game as a great opportunity to take three points. Oman are without Issam Al-Subhi, who scored that goal in Japan, but a similarly smart performance can see the team come away with at least a point from Vietnam and ready to beat an understrength and struggling Chinese team at home. It will stand the team in good stead for future tests.

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain

UAE national team in final preparations to retain Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Bahrain
  • The squad of 26 Emirati fighters has been in training five hours a day at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena ahead of the tournament in Manama on March 28-31
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has entered the crucial final phase of preparations ahead of the sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Running from March 28-31 in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, the tournament represents the UAE’s first chance this year to retain an international title and bolster the country’s dominance on the continent.

The squad of 26 Emirati athletes — 12 men and 14 women — has been in a training camp at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City. Overseen by technical staff from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and led by Ramon Lemos and Polyana Lago, the men’s and women’s coaches respectively, the players train in two shifts each day, from 9am-12pm and 6.30pm-8.30pm.

“The team members have entered a vital stage of preparation for the championship,” Lemos said. “We’re putting the final touches on the plans and tactics that will benefit the players on the mats and our focus is on increasing the players’ performance rate as well as improving their physical strength through a comprehensive training programme. We concentrate on building fitness levels and following an optimal diet throughout the camp.”

According to Lemos, the team has a diverse group of players that includes both time-served pros and young talents who performed brightly at the Asian and World Championships last year.

"We have a strong squad and are in a good position because several of our players have competed in Asian and world championships before and performed well. Of course, we’ll be up against experienced training institutes and seasoned athletes, but we’re all set for the task,” he said.

National team player Omar Al Fadhli admits representing the UAE in such events increases his feeling of pride but doubles the responsibility.

“I've already tasted victory in this tournament, but things are different this time as I’m a black belt holder,” he said. “My goals have gotten bigger — and my dreams have grown substantially too. I pay attention to the technical staff's directions about always improving my abilities, and we are certain that we will achieve great results.”

Female team member Hamda Al Shekeili said: “Our goal is to reach the peak of our physical and mental fitness in order to improve our chances of winning gold medals in the Asian championship. This year, I’ll be competing with the national team in a few international competitions, which has always brought me joy and pride.”

The men’s national team includes: Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaki, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaki, Faisal Al Ketbi, Saeed Al Kubaisi, Abdullah Al Kubaisi and Hazaa Farhan.

The women’s team includes: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanai, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri.

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages

Reigning champions Al-Hilal submit squad for AFC Champions league group stages
  • The 30-man list includes full complement of foreign signings as well as several injured and back-up youth players
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Al-Hilal have submitted the 30-man squad that will take part in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League, set to kick off on April 7.

The reigning Saudi and Asian champions’ list includes the seven foreign players, according new tournament rules that allow all the non-Saudi players to be in the match squad, with the “3+1" stipulation (three foreigners of any nationality and one Asian player) confirmed 24 hours before each match.

This system will remain in practice for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, with the number of match-day foreigners allowed rising to “5+1” for the 2023-24 season.

According to sources close to the club, Al-Hilal’s squad includes the teams injured players Abdullah Atif, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Ali Al-Bulaihi, in addition to the youth players Musab Al-Juwair, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Mohammed Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Radif, Mohammad Al-Khaibri and Ahmed Al-Jubei.

Al-Hilal’s matches in the group stage, against Emirati club Sharjah, Al-Rayyan of Qatar and Tajik outfit FC Istiklol, will take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
  • The Kingdom’s team will hope for better fortunes after a loss to Kuwait in opener was followed by defeat to tournament leaders Oman
  • The Saudi team will follow up tomorrow’s clash with Bahrain with matches against the UAE on Thursday, March 24, and Qatar the following day
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

The Saudi women’s cricket team is set to face Bahrain in their third match of the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup on Tuesday at Al-Amerat Cricket Ground.

The Kingdom have lost both of their matches at the tournament so far.

On Monday evening, the Saudi team lost their second fixture by 182 runs against Oman.

The Omani innings had produced a total 234, for only three wickets, but the Saudis could only manage 52 in response.

In their opener against Kuwait on Sunday, the Saudis lost by 10 wickets after managing just 31 runs, with their opponents hitting their target without losing their opening batters.

The Saudi team will follow up tomorrow’s clash with Bahrain with matches against the UAE on Thursday, March 24, and Qatar the following day.

Oman currently lead the standings after two wins, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
  • 3-day navigational event was 1st of kind in region with 34 teams from 15 countries
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever women-only motor event has ended with all 34 teams arriving safely in Riyadh after the final leg of the 1,105-kilometer three-day Rally Jameel.

The race, launched in front of Hail’s Al-Qishlah Castle by Hail Gov. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Al-Saud, was won by Annie Seel and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky from Sweden, in their Toyota RAV4.

Seel is a Dakar veteran racer with a long list of wins during her 30-year racing career.

Princess Abeer bint Majed Al-Saud, who participated in her Porsche Cayenne with co-driver Nawal Al-Mougadry, said: “It was a great experience. To be honest, I took part because rally racing is a hobby that I wanted to be part of and grow in.

“It’s a sport I always wanted to be part of growing up. I have always raced on circuits, but this is my first 4x4 experience, and I learned a lot. I did face a lot of difficulties with my car, and I had a punctured tire almost every day. But I am grateful I made it, and it is a true honor to have met all these women, and I wish to stay in touch with all of the participants,” she added.

The rally was an initiative by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and was organized by Bakhashab Motorsports, and sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are honored to help drive women’s participation in sports through Rally Jameel.

“As a motorsports event inspired by Saudi Arabia’s mission to empower women under Vision 2030, we are committed to building on the rally’s success and further assisting in this progressive Kingdom-wide transformation.”

The race was held to encourage more women throughout the Kingdom and region to get involved in motorsport and rallying, along with other sports.

Abdullah Bakhashab, general manager of Bakhashab Motorsports, said: “I am very happy with Rally Jameel coming to its end and crowning all the winners who took part in this historic, first-of-its-kind, women-only, navigational rally in the Kingdom and the Arab world.

“I would like also to express my satisfaction with the huge participation, where foreign racers from 15 countries, such as the US, Sweden, and the UAE, took part in the rally, alongside nearly 21 racers from Saudi Arabia. And most importantly, they all reached the end point safely. I look forward to seeing them again in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The navigational rally, which was not designed as a speed test, followed road and off-road routes from the north-central city of Hail, through Qassim, and then on to Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Despite a number of well-known rally racers and Dakar winners being involved in the event, for most of the entrants it was their first taste of any kind of motoring experience.

Walaa Rahbini, participating in her first motoring event driving an MG RX8 with her sister Samar, said: “The rally was really challenging and fun, but not that easy. We needed more practice.

“The navigation was OK, but sometimes when you lose your way you have to go back and recalibrate the kilometers, so you can continue, which was challenging. But I would definitely do a rally like this again.”

The rally passed by historic sites, including Jubba, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Neolithic rock art, Tuwarin Village, and Uyun Al-Jawa in Qassim region with its famous Antara’s rock.

The route also took competitors past the iconic Saq Mountain, before heading to Rawdat Al-Hisu, close to the Ruwaydat ash Sha’ Basin, and finally finishing at rally HQ in Shaqra, where a new university was recently opened.

Emme Hall, a former winner of the US-based Rebelle Rally, said: “It’s been so cool to come to Saudi Arabia and see some of the amazing sites and landmarks the country has to offer.

“Because speed wasn’t part of the event, we actually had a little time to look around and enjoy the scenery. That made this even more special, and my co-driver and I can’t wait to come back again.”

