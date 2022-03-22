You are here

  • Home
  • Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales

Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales

Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales
Short Url

https://arab.news/95aan

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales

Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co. saw its profits drop by 65 percent in 2021 on the back of lower sales.

Profits of the company dropped from SR51.6 million ($13.8 million) to SR17.8 million, according to a bourse filing.

This came as sales fell by 17.3 percent to SR229 million.

Topics: Tabuk Cement Finances

Canada to issue its first green bond

Canada to issue its first green bond
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Canada to issue its first green bond

Canada to issue its first green bond
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Canada will issue its inaugural Canadian-dollar-denominated green bond this week, valued at $5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The green bond will also be used to finance green infrastructure and nature conservation projects, Canada’s Department of Finance said in a statement.

“That’s a very positive thing that the Canadian government’s green bond framework does not include oil and gas, because that helps to ensure its environmental integrity,” Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group at the University of Oxford, said.

Topics: Canada Green Bond

How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors

How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors
Updated 42 min 12 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors

How a Saudi luxury tourism site uses underground water to lure visitors
  • AMAALA makes a splash on World Water Day
Updated 42 min 12 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: The first global integrated family wellness destination along the northwestern Red Sea coastline of Saudi Arabia had much to cheer about as environmentalists celebrated UN World Water Day, which this year is themed “Groundwater – Making the Invisible Visible” on Tuesday. 

AMAALA, as the project is known, is ready to complete its initial phase of development by the end of 2024 by opening nine hotels. The aim is to provide a tourism experience without using the underground water in its spas.

Spanning over 4,155-sq.-km, the project will feature unique heritage and landscape, pristine ecosystems and state-of-the-art facilities.

Although the heart and soul of a luxury spa is the natural water from the area, according to its Wellness Director Stephan Wagner, AMAALA will not compromise the sustainability for the wellness experiences.

“As in keeping with AMAALA’s sustainability pledges, all assets including spas must meet the company’s regenerative targets,” he informed.

Stephan Wagner, Wellness Director, AMAALA

Talking of water — the main component as a natural resource at wellness centers and spas — it will apparently be well used in designs and treatments at AMAALA. Wagner explained with enthusiasm how the wellness centers and spas will be used for treatment.

“For thousands of years now, people have been using the power of water to heal ailments, to detoxify, to improve their appearance and to pamper themselves,” he explained.

“Therapeutic bath culture goes back more than 3,000 years. Water is a healing agent and bathing in it for 15 and more minutes is literally a treatment. Minerals can be absorbed through the skin barrier such as magnesium, zinc, potassium or sulphur which helps with muscle and joint pain. We will design unique mineral baths circuits, floating pools with underwater sound systems and vitality pools with the underwater massage jets,” he added.

Asked how frequent multisensory experience of clean water that is very good for psycho-physiological well-being, will help drive more tourists Wagner’s replied: “In addition to the pool and swimming features in the resorts, we will encourage inviting guests to bathe and soak in the lagoons and private pristine beaches at AMAALA.”

The wellness director was also eager to talk about the spa, which he hoped would be a big attraction for tourists who want to unwind and relieve their muscles.

“The word spa in Latin means Sanus per Aquam meaning health through water,” he said. “If you are healthy, water can further elevate your health and if you suffer from any ailments our wellness and medical staff will advise which pools and treatments are best for you.”

Inspired by the arts, wellness and the purity of the Red Sea, the luxury destination that is hidden in plain sight aims to redefine the definition of “wellness”. It will, not surprisingly, be a place of self-transformation.

People behind this project hope that it would be an added boon to the Kingdom’s economy and could create up to 50,000 jobs in the future.

As a significant driver of domestic and foreign direct investment, stimulating economic growth and job creation, AMAALA will support the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s leisure and tourism industry. 

Topics: Amaala

Swiss energy trading firm Gunvor stops new business operations in Russia

Swiss energy trading firm Gunvor stops new business operations in Russia
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

Swiss energy trading firm Gunvor stops new business operations in Russia

Swiss energy trading firm Gunvor stops new business operations in Russia
  • Russian products account for around 6 to 11 percent of Gunvor’s trading book over the span of the last five years
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Swiss energy trading company Gunvor Group has announced that it has stopped conducting new business in Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as global sanctions on Russia have been steadily rising since the invasion in February.

“Gunvor is obliged to fulfill existing contracts, which are not sanctioned,” Bloomberg reported, citing the firm.

Russian products account for around 6 to 11 percent of Gunvor’s trading book over the span of the last five years.

In response to the hike in energy prices late last year, Gunvor has already applied stress testing and liquidity contingency measures. 

This is expected to help the energy trading firm curb the rise in commodity costs as a result of the conflict.

Gunvor is one of the world’s top independent traders of liquified natural gas along with other energy related products.

Topics: economy Russia Russia Ukraine

Related

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Business & Economy
Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Business & Economy
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe

Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%

Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%

Egypt lowers its GDP growth target to 5.5%
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has lowered its real gross domestic product growth target for the upcoming financial year, beginning in July, to 5.5 percent, the cabinet said on Tuesday citing the planning minister.

Previously, Egypt has targeted an economic growth of 5.7 percent in the 2022-2023 financial year.

 

Topics: Egypt GDP

Related

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to invest $2bn in Egyptian state-owned stakes: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to invest $2bn in Egyptian state-owned stakes: Bloomberg

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global rating agency S&P is withdrawing all its credit ratings for Russian companies after a ban set by the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU imposed a deadline of Apr. 15 for all companies to pull out their credit grades for Russian-based firms.

The rating of Russia's sovereign wealth fund by S&P is currently CC – two levels above default, after being downgraded recently amid the ongoing conflict.

Topics: economy S&P Russia Ukraine Russia

Related

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Business & Economy
Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine

Latest updates

Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales
Tabuk Cement sees 65% profit drop in 2021 on lower sales
Canada to issue its first green bond
Canada to issue its first green bond
Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38
Becky Lynch to defend WWE Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to produce and star in 9/11 FBI drama ‘I Helped Destroy People’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to produce and star in 9/11 FBI drama ‘I Helped Destroy People’
Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement
Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.