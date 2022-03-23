You are here

Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik
Reem bin Saddik
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Reem bin Saddik is the founder of Reem Bin Saddik Corporate Coaching and Consultancy, founded in Riyadh in 2017.
A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University. She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management, and a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.
Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.

Her competitive advantage is that she partners with clients from start to finish, focusing on their needs while producing innovative ideas, developing effective strategies, and designing high-quality and scalable solutions. Bin Saddik was a speaker at the 5th Anniversary Conference of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative, where she highlighted the importance of giving young people a voice in the economic spheres of technology and innovation and for investors to listen to them.
Bin Saddik describes herself as “an experienced professional trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.”

 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a reported drop in US crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.77, or 1.53 percent, to $117.25 a barrel at 0443 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.38 percent, to $110.78 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.

Oil market remains on edge

The market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine – actions that Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Prices dipped on Tuesday as the European Union seems unlikely to agree to a ban on Russian oil. However, US President Joe Biden is set to announce more sanctions on Russia when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.

Russia warns sharp drop in Caspian pipeline oil export

Russian and Kazakhstan oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium from the Black Sea may fall by up to 1 million barrels per day, bpd, or 1 percent of global oil production, due to storm-damaged berths, a Russian official said on Tuesday.
Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. He said the maintenance could take up to two months.
A storm in Russia’s section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of Caspian Pipeline Consortium, one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

Petroecuador seeks to extend crude delivery to Thailand

Ecuador’s state-owned oil company Petroecuador hopes to reach an agreement with its Thai counterpart PTT to extend the time frame for crude deliveries until the end of 2024. 

Petroecuador is also open to talks with the US to supply oil directly to the North American country, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Petroecuador will hold meetings with PTT this coming Friday to discuss extending the time it has to deliver just over 41.3 million barrels of oil by one year until December 2024, Petroecuador’s international trade manager Pablo Noboa said during a virtual call.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, dropping 2.65 percent to $41,879 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,935.24, down 3.07 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

El Salvador postpones issuing Bitcoin-backed bond

Alejandro Zelaya, El Salvador’s finance minister, said on Tuesday that the country has postponed the issuance of a Bitcoin-backed bond it had planned for last week, while it waits for better market conditions.

Government officials had planned to launch the $1 billion bond between March 15 and 20, but the war between Russia and Ukraine and fluctuations in the cryptocurrency prompted authorities to reschedule the date.

Bitcoin has plummeted since hitting a record high of over $67,500 in early November, which may delay the launch until September. 

NFT-startup Yuga Labs value at $4 billion

On Tuesday, Yuga Labs, the company behind the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection of non-fungible tokens, announced that it had raised $450 million from Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto fund a16z as part of a $4 billion funding round.

Participants in the latest round included metaverse gaming company Animoca, its subsidiary, The Sandbox, and cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin rocketed to record prices last year, the hype has also spread to non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

DappRadar data shows that NFT sales reached $25 billion in 2021, up from just $94.9 million the year before. 

RIYADH: Saudi stock market indices opened flat amid increased uncertainty about global economic headwinds as the Russia-Ukraine crisis drags.

The main index, TASI, opened 0.06 percent lower to reach 12,874, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.08 to reach 24,444.

In the energy market, Brent crude oil hovered at $116.37 per barrel as US WTI crude oil reached $109.93 per barrel, at 10:22 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Cable Co. climbed 6.06 percent to top the gainers, while Advanced Petrochemical Co. was down 1.40 percent leading the laggards.

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 0.60 percent, after reporting losses of SR55 million ($14 million) before Zakat during 2021.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.28 percent.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rose 1.65 percent, after reporting that it earned SR14 million in profits in 2021 following a net loss in the prior year.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank gained 0.80 percent, while Saudi's largest bank Al Rajhi shed 0.39 percent.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 0.16 percent, after it reported extended losses of 313 percent to SR65 million before Zakat during 2021.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac on Wednesday warned of fewer near-term deals but expects higher energy prices to boost contracts later in 2022 as annual profit halved on lower orders and higher costs.


The company put behind a major overhang last year when it reached a deal with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office following a four-year investigation that had hindered its ability to secure contracts in Middle Eastern markets.


United Arab Emirates-backed oil firm ADNOC last week lifted a year-long suspension on Petrofac that had barred it from competing for new contracts in the Gulf country.


“While clients continue to prioritize cash preservation over new investments, we expect the increasingly supportive energy price environment to improve the outlook for awards as the year progresses,” Chief Executive Officer Sami Iskander said in a statement.


Crude prices have surpassed the $100 per barrel mark after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia — among the world’s largest oil and gas producers — after it invaded Ukraine.


Petrofac said its order book at the end of 2021 stood at $4 billion, with Russia accounting for 0.6 percent of that backlog.


Core profit fell to $104 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $211 million a year ago, the London-listed company said.

RIYADH: The CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi Medical Co. is very ambitious about the future of the firm that operates a large pharmacy chain for four decades.

Speaking to Arab News on the morning of its debut on the Kingdom’s stock exchange Tadawul, Yasser Joharji said he wants the firm to become a multinational operator now that it is the largest listing since oil giant Aramco went public in 2019.

FASTFACT

 

The firm serves 97 percent of the population in the Kingdom in more than 144 cities, but it only controls 10 percent of the market.

Nahdi had a market value as high as SR19.5 billion ($5.2 billion) after its shares soared 14.5 percent in Tuesday trading, with the stock closing at SR150.

“We plan to be a multinational company but we will do that slowly,” Joharji said. 

Yasser Joharji

The Jeddah-based giant pharma retailer operates over 1,150 pharmacies across the Kingdom and a rising number in the UAE. Joharji said they will expand into other markets in due course.

The firm serves 97 percent of the population in the Kingdom in more than 144 cities, but it only controls 10 percent of the market.

“I know that a lot of people think it’s more than that, but it’s 10 percent. It gives us a throughput,” he added. 

Nahdi had raised $1.36 billion from its IPO, slightly higher than the $1.2 billion sold by ACWA Power a year earlier.

The company is very efficient when it comes to cash generation as it has a “light model,” he said, with its Capex around 2.5 percent of revenues.

“We don’t see that as changing in the future because that is sufficient for our needs and for our light model,” he concluded.
 

