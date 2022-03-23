Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik is the founder of Reem Bin Saddik Corporate Coaching and Consultancy, founded in Riyadh in 2017.
A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University. She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management, and a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.
Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.
Her competitive advantage is that she partners with clients from start to finish, focusing on their needs while producing innovative ideas, developing effective strategies, and designing high-quality and scalable solutions. Bin Saddik was a speaker at the 5th Anniversary Conference of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative, where she highlighted the importance of giving young people a voice in the economic spheres of technology and innovation and for investors to listen to them.
Bin Saddik describes herself as “an experienced professional trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.”