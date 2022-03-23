You are here

  • Home
  • Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Wheat gained ground as expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns over global supplies. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4wyj

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as worries over the Ukraine crisis sustained demand for the safe-haven metal, although calls from US Federal Reserve officials for sharper interest rate hikes weighed on market sentiment.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,923.47 per ounce by 0311 GMT.

US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,923.40.

Soybean rise

Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday with signs of strong export demand for US cargo supporting prices, even as South American harvest peaked.

Wheat gained ground as expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns over global supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $17.01-1/4 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT.

Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $11.20-3/4 a bushel, while corn lost 0.2 percent to $7.51-1/4 a bushel.

Aluminum prices inch higher

London aluminum prices edged higher on Wednesday as risks of supply shortages amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict underpinned prices.

The benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminum added 0.1 percent to $3,508 a ton by 0114 GMT.

On the other hand, Shanghai aluminum lost 0.5 percent to $3,598.81 a ton.

Indian shares rise

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58 percent to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55 percent to 58,312.33 by 0354 GMT.

After falling nearly one percent on Monday and extending those losses into the first half of Tuesday due to higher oil prices, both the indexes staged a mid-day reversal to end more than one percent higher as investors bought into the dip.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. was back to profit in 2021 as flight operations resumed in the Kingdom following pandemic suspension.

The flights recovery led to a 30-percent jump in sales to SR1.2 billion ($323 million), the company that provides meals on Saudia flights, said in a bourse filing.

Its profits reached SR14 million in 2021 after the Jeddah-based firm recovered from a net loss amounting to SR335 million a year earlier.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Saudi Airlines Catering Co. continues to implement various initiatives to improve the operational efficiency and optimize the costs,” the company said.

 

Topics: Saudia Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil giant Aramco, national carrier SAUDIA, ACWA Power, Ma’aden, and ENOWA — a subsidiary of NEOM — are announced as first potential partners for the carbon market initiative that was launched by Saudi Arabia to lower emissions of corporates in the region. 

The fund, also known as PIF, said late on Tuesday that the five leading Saudi businesses have each signed a separate non-binding memorandum of understanding to become partners of the initiative known as MENA regional Voluntary Carbon Market, or VCM.

PIF said further partners on both the demand and supply side will be on boarded in the coming months, ahead of an introductory round of auctions in fourth quarter of 2022.

“PIF contributes to Saudi Arabia’s efforts through driving the investment and innovation required to address the impact of climate change and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said in a statement following the signing.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, said, “We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative by PIF to establish a regional carbon market, which aligns with our net-zero ambition.”

“Carbon credits complement our wider emissions reduction strategy and represent an important tool in the energy transition, as we continue to play our part in meeting the world’s need for secure, affordable and ever more sustainable energy,” he added.

Read More: NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

Voluntary Carbon Market will connect the supply of carbon credits with demand from investors, corporates and institutions wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

Under the recently introduced Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom aims to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through the carbon circular economy approach, in line with its Vision 2030 and plans for economic diversification. 

Carbon markets have grown rapidly in recent years across the world, with a compounded annual growth rate of 30 percent to reach a value of more than $1 billion of traded value as of November 2021, and could grow another 15 times by 2030 according to the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. 

In its recently published Green Finance Framework, and in line with Vision 2030, PIF set out a number of broad initiatives to help it achieve its goal to be a leader in ESG, including the establishment of a VCM.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco NEOM ACWA Power

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
  • The ride-hailing company widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer
  • Careem is, in its own words, ‘driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization’
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

After obtaining a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University, Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.
He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011, with cloud-based software developed in Saudi Arabia and Germany. In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.
Careem, whose motto is “everyday life, made simple,” started as the Gulf region’s answer to Uber and has since expanded into 13 countries. The company also widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer.
Careem is, in its own words, “driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization that inspires … with a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app.”
Careem was acquired by Uber in January 2020 for $3.1 billion (SR11.62 billion) and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at the time: “Working in parallel, our two platforms will be able to build upon the unique strengths of each, to the benefit of drivers, riders, and the cities we serve across the greater Middle East.”

BIO

● Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

● He did a master’s in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University.

● Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.

● He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011.

● In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.

Elyas currently sits on the boards of Bupa Arabia and Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha’at.
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021.
It completed a total of 109 million rides, the firm said in its 2021 customer and business trends report.
Cars and bikes transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to December 2020, while delivery and bill payments services grew 2.4 times and 2 times respectively.
In 2021, one in seven customers in Saudi Arabia used multiple services on the app, and the most popular combination of services was ride hailing and food delivery.  
The airports with the most Careem journeys in 2021 were Jeddah with 57,000 trips, Karachi with 211,000 trips, and Dubai with 207,000 trips.
In Q1 2021, Careem revealed a new, disruptive food delivery business model that replaced traditional high-percentage aggregator commissions with a 0 percent commission, giving restaurants of all sizes fair and transparent pricing to grow profitably. It reduced delivery bills by nearly 50 percent and increased the number of orders by up to 20 percent in some restaurants.
The number of the new restaurant outlets that joined Careem in 2021 increased by 58 percent over 2020.
Careem Pay registered over 66 million transactions across six core markets in 2021. Pakistan had the highest use of peer-to-peer payments and mobile recharge, with over 443,000 transactions. Careem Captains topped-up their phones 32.6 million times in 2021, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Careem

Related

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Business & Economy
Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Business & Economy
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin

Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia

Homam Hashem
Homam Hashem
Updated 23 March 2022
Ousama Habib

Lending a helping hand to help SMEs grow in Saudi Arabia

Homam Hashem
Updated 23 March 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Homam Hashem is the chief executive officer at the Kafalah Fund, a financing guarantee program for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Hashem has a long track record in several banks and financial institutions in the Kingdom stretching over 24 years. He attended many advanced training courses in the fields of finance, risk mitigation and financial consultancy.
He also served as an international consultant for Visa International.
Hashem held many leading positions in the field of finance, until he joined the Kafalah Fund in 2017.

FASTFACT

The Kafala program is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, represented by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Saudi banks, to promote financing to SMEs.

Hashem studied computer information systems, receiving his bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1992. He also holds a diploma in banking operation management from the Institute of Public Administration.
Over the past few years, the Kingdom has paid lot of attention to strengthen the small and medium enterprises.
The Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Guarantee Program by Kafalah is one of the national programs specialized in serving the SME sector in the Kingdom. The Kafala program is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, represented by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Saudi banks, which aims to promote financing to SMEs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
During the pandemic in 2020, and in the midst of the crisis, the demand for guarantees from Kafalah program increased by more than 106 percent from the previous year.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Reem bin Saddik
Business & Economy
Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation
Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’
Business & Economy
Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’

Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik
Reem bin Saddik
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Giving young people a voice in spheres of technology, innovation

Reem bin Saddik
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Reem bin Saddik is the founder of Reem Bin Saddik Corporate Coaching and Consultancy, founded in Riyadh in 2017.
A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University. She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management, and a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.
Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.

BIO

● A graduate of Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah University, Bin Saddik has an MBA from the Lebanese American University.

● She is a certified professional trainer, accredited by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management.

● She is also a certified brand manager from the London School of Public Relations.

● Her consultancy firm offers a wide range of services, including the necessary tools and expertise to help grow businesses.

Her competitive advantage is that she partners with clients from start to finish, focusing on their needs while producing innovative ideas, developing effective strategies, and designing high-quality and scalable solutions. Bin Saddik was a speaker at the 5th Anniversary Conference of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative, where she highlighted the importance of giving young people a voice in the economic spheres of technology and innovation and for investors to listen to them.
Bin Saddik describes herself as “an experienced professional trainer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.”

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’
Business & Economy
Young entrepreneur who wants to ‘think of the society first’
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Careem — making everyday life simple

Latest updates

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans
Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans
Afghan girls head back to school as Taliban end ban
Afghan girls head back to school as Taliban end ban
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.