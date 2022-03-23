You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccsba

Updated 19 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul
  • Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global markets
Updated 19 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global markets even as oil prices eased back from their upward trend.                   

TASI, the main index, was up 0.39 percent to 12,881, while Nomu, the parallel market, lost 0.91 percent to 24,442.

Most GCC bourses advanced in line with the Kingdom, led by Bahrain’s BAX and the Kuwaiti index, adding 1.1 percent.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Oman inched between 0.1 and 0.3 percent higher, while Dubai’s DFMGI shed 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s index EGX30 extended gains by 1.3 percent after it lowered its real gross domestic product growth target for the upcoming financial year.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $117.14 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $110.72 per barrel at 7:54 a.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

Stock news

  • Saudi Airlines Catering Co. was back to profits of SR14 million ($3.7 million) in 2021 as flight operations resumed in the Kingdom following pandemic suspension
  • United Cooperative Assurance Co. widened losses by 313 percent to SR65 million before Zakat during 2021
  • Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into losses before Zakat of SR55.5 million in 2021, down from profits of a similar amount a year ago
  • Tabuk Cement Co. saw its profits drop by 65 percent in 2021 on the back of lower sales
  • Saudi Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co.’s losses widened by 203 percent to SR9 million in 2021

Calendar

March 22, 2022

  • Jarir Marketing co. will distribute dividends of SR1.95 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

March 27, 2022

  • Start of Saudi Home Loans IPO subscription

March 29, 2022

  • End of Saudi Home Loans IPO subscription
  •  

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg

PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg

PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Group, operator of a number of restaurants across the Middle East and North Africa, is in talks for a potential listing, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Partly owned by Saudi Public Investment Fund, the group is reportedly having early discussions regarding advisers for the offering that could raise $1 billion.

After delisting from the Kuwait stock exchange back in 2017, the company could go for a dual listing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg added.

PIF declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

Americana operates fast-food chains for brands including KFC, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and TGI Fridays.

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease

Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Updated 27 min 40 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as worries over the Ukraine crisis sustained demand for the safe-haven metal, although calls from US Federal Reserve officials for sharper interest rate hikes weighed on market sentiment.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,923.47 per ounce by 0311 GMT.

US gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,923.40.

Soybean rise

Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday with signs of strong export demand for US cargo supporting prices, even as South American harvest peaked.

Wheat gained ground as expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns over global supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $17.01-1/4 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT.

Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $11.20-3/4 a bushel, while corn lost 0.2 percent to $7.51-1/4 a bushel.

Aluminum prices inch higher

London aluminum prices edged higher on Wednesday as risks of supply shortages amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine conflict underpinned prices.

The benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminum added 0.1 percent to $3,508 a ton by 0114 GMT.

On the other hand, Shanghai aluminum lost 0.5 percent to $3,598.81 a ton.

Indian shares rise

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58 percent to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55 percent to 58,312.33 by 0354 GMT.

After falling nearly one percent on Monday and extending those losses into the first half of Tuesday due to higher oil prices, both the indexes staged a mid-day reversal to end more than one percent higher as investors bought into the dip.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: economy

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume

Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. was back to profit in 2021 as flight operations resumed in the Kingdom following pandemic suspension.

The flights recovery led to a 30-percent jump in sales to SR1.2 billion ($323 million), the company that provides meals on Saudia flights, said in a bourse filing.

Its profits reached SR14 million in 2021 after the Jeddah-based firm recovered from a net loss amounting to SR335 million a year earlier.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Saudi Airlines Catering Co. continues to implement various initiatives to improve the operational efficiency and optimize the costs,” the company said.

 

Topics: Saudia Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil giant Aramco, national carrier SAUDIA, ACWA Power, Ma’aden, and ENOWA — a subsidiary of NEOM — are announced as first potential partners for the carbon market initiative that was launched by Saudi Arabia to lower emissions of corporates in the region. 

The fund, also known as PIF, said late on Tuesday that the five leading Saudi businesses have each signed a separate non-binding memorandum of understanding to become partners of the initiative known as MENA regional Voluntary Carbon Market, or VCM.

PIF said further partners on both the demand and supply side will be on boarded in the coming months, ahead of an introductory round of auctions in fourth quarter of 2022.

“PIF contributes to Saudi Arabia’s efforts through driving the investment and innovation required to address the impact of climate change and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said in a statement following the signing.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, said, “We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative by PIF to establish a regional carbon market, which aligns with our net-zero ambition.”

“Carbon credits complement our wider emissions reduction strategy and represent an important tool in the energy transition, as we continue to play our part in meeting the world’s need for secure, affordable and ever more sustainable energy,” he added.

Read More: NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

Voluntary Carbon Market will connect the supply of carbon credits with demand from investors, corporates and institutions wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

Under the recently introduced Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom aims to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through the carbon circular economy approach, in line with its Vision 2030 and plans for economic diversification. 

Carbon markets have grown rapidly in recent years across the world, with a compounded annual growth rate of 30 percent to reach a value of more than $1 billion of traded value as of November 2021, and could grow another 15 times by 2030 according to the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. 

In its recently published Green Finance Framework, and in line with Vision 2030, PIF set out a number of broad initiatives to help it achieve its goal to be a leader in ESG, including the establishment of a VCM.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco NEOM ACWA Power

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Careem — making everyday life simple

Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021. (Supplied)
  • The ride-hailing company widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer
  • Careem is, in its own words, ‘driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization’
Updated 23 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

After obtaining a master’s degree in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University, Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.
He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011, with cloud-based software developed in Saudi Arabia and Germany. In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.
Careem, whose motto is “everyday life, made simple,” started as the Gulf region’s answer to Uber and has since expanded into 13 countries. The company also widened its offerings from food delivery to money transfer.
Careem is, in its own words, “driven by the purpose of simplifying people’s lives and building an awesome organization that inspires … with a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app.”
Careem was acquired by Uber in January 2020 for $3.1 billion (SR11.62 billion) and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at the time: “Working in parallel, our two platforms will be able to build upon the unique strengths of each, to the benefit of drivers, riders, and the cities we serve across the greater Middle East.”

BIO

● Abdulla Elyas is the co-founder of Careem, Gulf region’s popular ride-hailing and delivery app.

● He did a master’s in computer science and a Ph.D. in business administration from Germany’s Aachen University.

● Elyas worked as a software engineer and management consultant in Germany and Malaysia.

● He founded the Saudi-based Enwani home delivery app in September 2011.

● In August 2015, he launched Careem with his partner Mudassir Sheikh and subsequently absorbed Enwani within Careem’s operations.

Elyas currently sits on the boards of Bupa Arabia and Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha’at.
Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021.
It completed a total of 109 million rides, the firm said in its 2021 customer and business trends report.
Cars and bikes transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to December 2020, while delivery and bill payments services grew 2.4 times and 2 times respectively.
In 2021, one in seven customers in Saudi Arabia used multiple services on the app, and the most popular combination of services was ride hailing and food delivery.  
The airports with the most Careem journeys in 2021 were Jeddah with 57,000 trips, Karachi with 211,000 trips, and Dubai with 207,000 trips.
In Q1 2021, Careem revealed a new, disruptive food delivery business model that replaced traditional high-percentage aggregator commissions with a 0 percent commission, giving restaurants of all sizes fair and transparent pricing to grow profitably. It reduced delivery bills by nearly 50 percent and increased the number of orders by up to 20 percent in some restaurants.
The number of the new restaurant outlets that joined Careem in 2021 increased by 58 percent over 2020.
Careem Pay registered over 66 million transactions across six core markets in 2021. Pakistan had the highest use of peer-to-peer payments and mobile recharge, with over 443,000 transactions. Careem Captains topped-up their phones 32.6 million times in 2021, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Careem

Related

Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Business & Economy
Egypt’s capital outflow gets trumped by its entrepreneurial spirit
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin
Business & Economy
Tesla opens first European factor near Berlin

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul
Here’s what you need to know before Wednesday’s opening bell on Tadawul
PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg
PIF-owned Americana Group in early talks for potential dual listing of $1bn: Bloomberg
Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Markets update — Gold steady, soybean and wheat rise, corns ease
Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Saudi Airlines Catering erases $90m in losses as flight operations resume
Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans
Tornado kills at least 1, destroys homes near US city of New Orleans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.