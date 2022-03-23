You are here

CEO of Saudi Arabia's Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn
Nahdi had a market value as high as SR19.5 billion ($5.2 billion) after its shares soared 14.5 percent in Tuesday trading, with the stock closing at SR150.
Updated 12 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn

CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn
  • The firm serves 97 percent of the population in the Kingdom in more than 144 cities
Updated 12 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: The CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi Medical Co. is very ambitious about the future of the firm that operates a large pharmacy chain for four decades.

Speaking to Arab News on the morning of its debut on the Kingdom’s stock exchange Tadawul, Yasser Joharji said he wants the firm to become a multinational operator now that it is the largest listing since oil giant Aramco went public in 2019.

FASTFACT

 

The firm serves 97 percent of the population in the Kingdom in more than 144 cities, but it only controls 10 percent of the market.

Nahdi had a market value as high as SR19.5 billion ($5.2 billion) after its shares soared 14.5 percent in Tuesday trading, with the stock closing at SR150.

A day later, it extended gains by almost 7 percent to SR160 at noon Saudi time, implying a market value as high as SR20.8 billion.

“We plan to be a multinational company but we will do that slowly,” Joharji said. 




Yasser Joharji

The Jeddah-based giant pharma retailer operates over 1,150 pharmacies across the Kingdom and a rising number in the UAE. Joharji said they will expand into other markets in due course.

The firm serves 97 percent of the population in the Kingdom in more than 144 cities, but it only controls 10 percent of the market.

“I know that a lot of people think it’s more than that, but it’s 10 percent. It gives us a throughput,” he added. 

Nahdi had raised $1.36 billion from its IPO, slightly higher than the $1.2 billion sold by ACWA Power a year earlier.

The company is very efficient when it comes to cash generation as it has a “light model,” he said, with its Capex around 2.5 percent of revenues.

“We don’t see that as changing in the future because that is sufficient for our needs and for our light model,” he concluded.
 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Gazprom UK trading arm's chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Executives at Gazprom’s British trading arm have been exploring potential buyout possibilities from its Russian state-owned parent, as it teeters on the brink of insolvency, according to an exclusive report published on Sky News. 

Top officials including senior managers are apparently hatching plans to acquire the division, as large customers including Mcdonald’s and Siemens have already started seeking alternative suppliers to meet their energy needs. 

Gazprom Energy, the division’s UK trading firm name, supplies more than 20 percent of the gas used by British companies. 

Following the Ukrainian invasion, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller was among several Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned by western countries including the UK, US, and Australia. 

The NHS in the UK has also confirmed it has stopped using energy supplied by Gazprom. 

Russian gas flows to Europe dip

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea dipped slightly on Wednesday, while gas continued to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 stood at 65,361,776 kilowatt-hours per hour by 0728 GMT, slightly down from 67,955,181 kWh/h at midnight, the Nord Stream website showed.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline were at 1,717,560 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, down from 2,362,830 kWh/h at midnight, according to data from operator Gascade.

Hungary rejects sanctions on Russian energy shipments

Hungary made it clear that it does not support any sanctions on Russian energy shipments as it would endanger the nation’s energy security. 

“It is not Hungary’s fault that natural gas and oil from Russia plays a big role in the energy supply of Hungary, Central Europe, and all of Europe,” said Hungary foreign minister Peter Szijjarto. 

China sets green hydrogen target for 2025

China’s top economic planner announced a target on Wednesday to produce up to 200,000 tons per year of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel generated from renewable energy sources, by 2025 but envisions a more widespread industry over the long term.

The country aims to produce 100,000 tons to 200,000 tons of green hydrogen a year and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

“Development of hydrogen is an important move for energy transition and a great support for China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals,” said Wang Xiang, the deputy director of the High Technology Department at the NDRC, at a press briefing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: Gazprom Nord Stream 1 Hungary China Green hydrogen

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
Image supplied
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Salma Wael

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
  • Selling part of its shares in Nahdi marks the group’s first partial exit through a public offering
Updated 1 min 22 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Investment firm SEDCO has divested 15 percent of its stake in retail pharma chain Nahdi Medical Co. post listing on the Saudi stock exchange.

Back in 2003, SEDCO acquired 50 percent of Nahdi, which will now be lowered to 35 percent following the latest move.

Selling part of its shares in Nahdi marks the group’s first partial exit through a public offering, it said in a statement.

 “SEDCO Holding has been a committed strategic partner with Nahdi for over 19 years and has played an invaluable role in us reaching this major milestone,” said Nahdi CEO, Yasser Joharji.  

“It has fast-tracked our transformation into a leading retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia and a fast-growing primary healthcare, omni-health platform,” he added.

Jeddah-based Nahdi made its stock market debut on Tuesday, with shares soaring 14.5 percent to SR150 ($40).

A day later, it extended gains by almost 7 percent to SR160 at noon Saudi time, implying a market value as high as SR20.8 billion.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Al-Nahdi Pharmacy

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. announced a stock buyback of $826 million on Wednesday, keeping its promise to repurchase and distribute dividends to shareholders.

The announcement came as Toyota’s shares have fallen in recent months, tumbling nearly 12 percent on Wednesday from a record close in January, according to Bloomberg

Toyota’s factories have been shut down for various reasons, including a cyberattack on one of its suppliers, a powerful earthquake in Japan, and a Covid outbreak in Changchun, China.

Topics: Toyota

Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to UAE's Aldar Investment Properties

Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties
Updated 30 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties

Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties
Updated 30 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's Aldar Investment Properties LLC has received a Baa1 rating by American credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service.

The organization also issued Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited's proposed $500 million subordinated perpetual notes a Baa3 rating.

Lahlou Meksaoui, vice president at Moody’s, said: “The proposed hybrid will support Aldar Investment Properties LLC's strategy to grow its investment property portfolio while diversifying funding sources and maintaining prudent financial policies."

He added, “It demonstrates its good access to capital with Apollo Global Management as a strategic partnership." 

The Baa3 rating assigned to the hybrid is two notches below AIP’s Baa1 issuer rating. The hybrid will be subordinated to AIP's payments obligations and rank senior only to common shares. 

Baa3 rating is the lowest rating of investment grade Moody's Long-term Corporate Obligation Rating. These are subject to moderate credit risk. They are considered medium-grade, possessing certain speculative characteristics. 

Saudi insurers' profits plunge in 2021 on higher claims

Saudi insurers' profits plunge in 2021 on higher claims
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi insurers' profits plunge in 2021 on higher claims

Saudi insurers' profits plunge in 2021 on higher claims
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Several Saudi-listed insurers announced earnings on Wednesday with two industry players suffering losses in 2021, as the rise in net claims sapped their earnings.

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. swung to a net loss of SR55 million ($14 million), while United Cooperative Assurance Co.'s full-year losses widened by 313 percent to SR65 million, according to a bourse filing.

While both companies blamed the drop in their bottom line on an increase in claims, the decrease in earnings from policyholders' and shareholders' investments also weighed on United Cooperative Assurance Co.

In contrast to other insurers, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. bucked the trend reporting an 81 percent increase in profit to $57 million.

Following the announcement, shares of Enaya rose 2.17 percent at SR28.25 in early trading, while shares of SAICO edged down 1.50 percent at SR19.70, and UCA dipped 0.32 percent at SR30.80.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Insurance Sector Saudi insurance sector Saudi insurance stocks

