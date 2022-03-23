You are here

ADIB-led consortium seals $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives

ADIB-led consortium seals $480m deal to fund green Saudi initiatives
RIYADH: A consortium led by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has sealed a deal worth $480 million to fund green initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

ADIB will contribute $61 million of the total amount in its first-ever financing of green projects in the Kingdom, it said in a statement.

In cooperation with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holding Co., Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, and Siemens Bank, the funds will be allocated to three wastewater treatment plants serving 2 million people.

“The treated water will contribute to efforts to conserve freshwater resources allocated to agriculture, and it is expected that the daily provision of water will directly contribute to the country’s water security,” the bank said.

“Financing these projects is an important part of efforts to develop green infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and in line with our vision of being the most innovative Islamic bank in the world,” said Michael Davis, global head of commercial banking at ADIB.

Masar Makkah invests $160m to build hotel for visitors and pilgrims to city

Masar Makkah invests $160m to build hotel for visitors and pilgrims to city
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Masar Makkah invests $160m to build hotel for visitors and pilgrims to city

Masar Makkah invests $160m to build hotel for visitors and pilgrims to city
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The $27 billion mega project Masar Makkah confirmed it will develop the Ponceana Hotel with an investment value of SR600 million ($160 million), as one of the first Saudi hotel brands in the Hajj and Umrah sector. 

The hotel tower will provide services to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Makkah.

It will contain 28 floors and 950 hotel rooms to accommodate 3,800 guests. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, this signing of the agreement comes as part of the efforts to enrich the local accommodation and hospitality sector. 

Masar Makkah was developed by Umm Al-Qura Co. for the development and construction of services and amenities to serve Makkah residents, visitors and pilgrims and facilitate their access to the Grand Mosque.

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE president has issued a federal law allowing the use of foreign reserves and international debt instruments to maintain balance in the 2022 federal budget, according to the finance ministry.

Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO

Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO

Egyptian FRA seeking to issue $400m of green bonds: CEO
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority is seeking to issue green bonds worth $400 million before the end of this year.

FRA has filed an application to form special purpose acquisition companies, also known as SPACs, with an acquisition size of between $54 million and $81 million, Mohamed Omran, the Egypt’s FRA’s head, told CNBC Arabia.

In the interview, Omarn added regarding the recent decline in the value of the Egyptian pound, the authority is watching the repercussions. If necessary, it will be addressed. With regard to Abu Dhabi’s first offer to buy a share of the financial group Hermes, he said that the authority is currently studying the file to give its opinion.

On the other hand, Omran expected that the volume of securitization would double in the short term and that financing through future financial rights would increase compared to current financial rights, after some recent amendments.

 

VW says Spanish battery plant will be near Valencia, to open in 2026

VW says Spanish battery plant will be near Valencia, to open in 2026
The German group said it planned to spend more than 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), along with external suppliers, on the Sagunto plant
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

VW says Spanish battery plant will be near Valencia, to open in 2026

VW says Spanish battery plant will be near Valencia, to open in 2026
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

BARCELONA: Volkswagen has picked a site near Valencia for its planned battery cell plant in Spain and intends to start operations in 2026 with around 3,000 employees and annual production of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh), the German carmaker said on Wednesday.


The world’s second-largest automaker has set a target to build six large battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade as it strives to become a global leader in electric vehicles.


Volkswagen has said previously its investment in the Spanish plant depends on receiving European Union pandemic relief funds.

The Spanish government last week launched a bidding process to hand out around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) — around half in grants — to promote EV production, with Volkswagen and its Spanish unit SEAT among the bidders.


The German group said it planned to spend more than 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), along with external suppliers, on the Sagunto plant and to start EV production at SEAT’s factory outside Barcelona and at VW’s factory outside Pamplona.


Automakers across the world are racing to build battery plants to supply new electric models. A joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it planned to build a battery factory in Italy.


The Sagunto plant will have several partners, but they have not been decided yet and could include other carmakers, SEAT’s chairman Wayne Griffiths told a press briefing.


It would be the single largest investment in industrial infrastructure ever in Spain, according to SEAT, which said it expected “substantial” public aid to support it.


Volkswagen’s German battery plant in Salzgitter will be built by 2025 in partnership with China’s Gotion High-Tech , in which Volkswagen owns a 26 percent stake.

Dubai's DFSA imposes $1.6m penalties on Adenium firms for law breach

Dubai’s DFSA imposes $1.6m penalties on Adenium firms for law breach
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s DFSA imposes $1.6m penalties on Adenium firms for law breach

Dubai’s DFSA imposes $1.6m penalties on Adenium firms for law breach
  • The parties in breach have been accused of unauthorized financial services activities
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Financial Services Authority has imposed penalties worth 5.72 million dirhams ($1.6 million) against two firms among the Adenium group of companies for breaching the authority’s laws.

The parties in breach have been accused of unauthorized financial services activities including breaching practices related to customer onboarding.

DFSA fined Adenium Energy Capital Ltd., a firm based in the Cayman Islands undergoing liquidation, a total of 4.61 million dirhams, it said in a statement.

The penalties also included a 354,337 dirhams fine on DFSA-authorized Adenium Energy Capital Advisors Limited, along with two fines for two associated individuals.

 “The DFSA will not tolerate DIFC-based corporate groups that have only one entity regulated by the DFSA but create the impression that all of the group’s financial services are regulated by the DFSA and onboard clients with another group entity that is not subject to DFSA regulation,” said CEO, Christopher Calabia.

