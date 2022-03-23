You are here

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability

date 2022-03-23
This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources. (File photo Reuters)
Seera Group's car rental unit Lumi considers joining Saudi IPO wave

UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability
RIYADH: UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure has launched four national initiatives to ensure the sustainability of water resources, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The initiatives include a hydrogeological map project to create an accurate spatial database, and a series of digital maps of groundwater reservoirs and surface water basins.

In addition, integrated management of dams and water facilities will use a smart application that generates alerts related to dam flooding. 

"The UAE Government strongly believes that water security is a basic requirement for the continuity of sustainable development,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said. 

“Therefore, the country has launched the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aimed at ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to water resources, amidst ordinary and extraordinary conditions,” he added.

This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources, as it is located in a dry region, the minister said. 

His statement was made on the sidelines of the World Water Week hosted by the UAE at Expo 2020 in Dubai. 

Topics: economy UAE water scarcity water security

Seera Group’s car rental unit Lumi considers joining Saudi IPO wave

Seera Group’s car rental unit Lumi considers joining Saudi IPO wave
Seera Group's car rental unit Lumi considers joining Saudi IPO wave

Seera Group’s car rental unit Lumi considers joining Saudi IPO wave
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Lumi, Seera Group’s car rental brand, could soon be joining the series of initial public offerings in Saudi Arabia.

Seera along with its rental unit are currently undergoing feasibility studies in preparation for a prospective IPO, the group said in a bourse filing.

The offering is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi exchange, Tadawul.

No further details were disclosed. 

“Any material developments will be announced in due course,” it stated. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Car rental IPO

Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launches second $150m seed stage fund

Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launches second $150m seed stage fund
Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launches second $150m seed stage fund

Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launches second $150m seed stage fund
RIYADH: Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners has launched the second edition of its seed stage focused fund, coming in at $150 million.

The Bedaya Fund II will be mostly directed on pre-seed, seed, pre-series A, and series A rounds for fintech, software, and other tech sector startups.

The firm has made over 80 investments in over 50 companies with an equity value of $1.5 billion, and the new fund currently has investors from the wealth funds, corporates, institutions, and family offices.

Topics: Shorooq Partners VENTURE CAPITAL

Saudi Arabia launches smart city project for light industries

Saudi Arabia launches smart city project for light industries
Saudi Arabia launches smart city project for light industries

Saudi Arabia launches smart city project for light industries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new smart city project for light industries and car maintenance in Jeddah.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated the first two phases of the city, with the second containing a 500,000 square meters labor city.

Located on Jeddah University Road, the Smart City project spans a total area of 5 million square meters. 

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the city is characterized by an integrated infrastructure and the use of digital and smart applications and technologies to provide automated services to customers.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Smart city

TASI up 0.49% as relief floods market: Closing bell

TASI up 0.49% as relief floods market: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up 0.49% as relief floods market: Closing bell

TASI up 0.49% as relief floods market: Closing bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Wednesday as relief flooded the financial sector, despite the fact that attacks on Ukraine continue to rage.

The main index, TASI closed 0.49 percent higher to reach 12,944, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.15 percent to 24,478.

In the energy market, Brent crude oil hovered at $118.93 per barrel, while WTI crude oil reached $112.43 per barrel, at 3:14 p.m. Saudi time.

In its second day of trading, Nahdi Medical Co. was the biggest gainer, rising 5.60 percent, while Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the biggest faller, sliding 4.16 percent.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rose 1.76 percent, after posting profits of SR14 million ($3.7 million) in 2021, up from a loss of SR335 million a year earlier.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. closed the session down 0.72 percent, despite being among the gainers in early trading.

Among the financial sectors, Alinma Bank climbed 2.26 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 1.42 percent.

Shares in Aramco ended today’s trading down 1.16 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU Oil

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Dubai-based venture capital company, Cypher Capital, is launching a $100 million seed fund aimed at investing in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The fund, financed by the company’s founder, Bijan Alizadeh, will also invest in decentralized finance platforms, blockchain applications, and cryptocurrency gaming, according to Reuters.

“It’s going to be 100 percent digital assets,” Alizadeh told Reuters.

Cypher, which has $10 million in assets under management, plans to deploy on average $2 million to $5 million each month. It will focus on investing in the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia regions, and will also invest elsewhere.

The company, which may raise capital in the future for new investment funds, aims to manage $1 billion in assets within three years.

Cypher is also planning to open a crypto, blockchain, and digital asset hub in Dubai, to offer a workspace where startups can pitch their ideas to potential investors, Alizadeh said.

They would also be offered mentoring, legal advice and technical advice, he said, hoping to develop the hub into an industry-focused networking community.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2.21 percent to $41,959 at 3:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,945, down by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

IPO

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck revealed on Tuesday its plan to go public in the US.

It plans to merge with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a $1.25 billion deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year.

The combined entity will be called Coincheck Group NV. It is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘CNCK’, Bitcoin.com reported.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that carry out initial public offerings to raise funds for acquiring a private entity at a later date.

Tokyo-headquartered Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and digital asset exchanges in Japan.

The company is regulated by the Financial Services Agency, the largest financial regulator in Japan.

The platform has about 1.5 million verified customers, according to Bitcoin.com.

Topics: Cypher Capital bitcoin

