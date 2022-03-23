UAE launches 4 water security initiatives to ensure sustainability

RIYADH: UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure has launched four national initiatives to ensure the sustainability of water resources, Emirates News Agency reported.

The initiatives include a hydrogeological map project to create an accurate spatial database, and a series of digital maps of groundwater reservoirs and surface water basins.

In addition, integrated management of dams and water facilities will use a smart application that generates alerts related to dam flooding.

"The UAE Government strongly believes that water security is a basic requirement for the continuity of sustainable development,” Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said.

“Therefore, the country has launched the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aimed at ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to water resources, amidst ordinary and extraordinary conditions,” he added.

This comes as the Gulf country faces the challenge of scarcity of natural water resources, as it is located in a dry region, the minister said.

His statement was made on the sidelines of the World Water Week hosted by the UAE at Expo 2020 in Dubai.