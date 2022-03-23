You are here

  • Home
  • ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/mecjd

Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund

ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300m venture capital fund
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund has launched Türkiye Technology Fund, aimed at investing $300 million in venture capital funds and high-growth potential companies in Türkiye.

It was launched by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, managing director and CEO of ADQ, and Arda Ermut, chief executive officer and board member of TWF.

According to a statement issued by ADQ, the Türkiye Wealth Fund will invest in companies developing emerging technologies, or improving existing technologies in significant sectors, such as energy and utilities, health care and life sciences, food and agriculture, mobility, and logistics, financial services, and education.

"ADQ TWF builds on the broader commitment to investing in the future growth of Türkiye we made in late 2021 as the UAE and Türkiye continue to advance bilateral trade and investment," Alsuwaidi said.

He added, "By providing access to the national and regional champions in our portfolio, we will help to unlock even greater value for these companies and funds with high growth potential."

Ermut added: "Türkiye Wealth Fund will give ADQ and TWF access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities specialized in next generation technologies that will contribute to the strategic growth of Türkiye’s economy and ultimately reinforce bilateral cooperation between both our nations."

Topics: economy UAE investment fund

Related

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Business & Economy
UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 

US natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts

US natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

US natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts

US natgas futures rise to fresh 7-week high on cooler forecasts
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US natural gas futures climbed about 2 percent to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. 

That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after the country’s invasion of Ukraine keeps US liquefied natural gas exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over US futures. 

US front-month gas futures rose 10.4 cents, or 2 percent, to $5.291 per million British thermal units at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a second day in a row. 

Topics: US natgas LNG

US crude, fuel stockpiles fall as demand jumps: EIA

US crude, fuel stockpiles fall as demand jumps: EIA
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

US crude, fuel stockpiles fall as demand jumps: EIA

US crude, fuel stockpiles fall as demand jumps: EIA
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US crude oil and fuel stockpiles fell last week as demand jumped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, further exacerbating tight world supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Commercial crude inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to March 18 to 413.4 million barrels, even as the US released 4.2 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves, a signal of strong demand from both US refineries and international buyers.

Both gasoline and distillate stocks fell in the most recent week while product supplied — a rough proxy for demand — jumped 400,000 barrels per day to 21.1 million bpd.

US gasoline stocks fell 2.9 million barrels to 238 million barrels, while distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased 2.1 million barrels.

“Draws across the board constitute a very bullish report, especially given we tapped the SPR in this report. Refiners are storming back with utilization and the crack spreads have been terrific. It should give consumers some relief that there is supply being manufactured,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Prices have been surging in recent days once again as the world confronts a sharp drawdown in available supply due to heavy sanctions on Russia from the US and its allies.

Worldwide demand for crude was also visible in US exports of crude, which rose to 3.8 million bpd, their highest since July 2021, and as refinery utilization rose on the US Gulf Coast hub to its highest level since January 2020, operating at 94.3 percent of capacity.

Overall, refinery utilization rates rose 0.7 percentage point to 91.1 percent of capacity, surpassing 90 percent for the first time since August, and crude runs increased by 277,000 bpd in the week, the EIA said.

US weekly crude production was unchanged at 11.6 million bpd, holding the same rate for a seventh week, the EIA said.

The US energy secretary said this week the Biden administration believes producers will boost US oil supply by the end of the year in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Topics: US crude oil EIA stockpiles

Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears

Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears

Oil jumps 5% as Caspian pipeline disruption adds to supply fears
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices jumped 5 percent to over $121 a barrel on Wednesday as disruptions to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline added to worries over tight global supplies.

Brent crude futures were up $4.83, or 4.2 percent, at $120.30 a barrel as of 1:55 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $4.39, or 4 percent, to $113.70 a barrel.

Crude oil exports from Kazakhstan's CPC terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast stopped fully on Wednesday after damage caused by a major storm and continued bad weather, a port ship agent and the head of CPC said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak later said that oil supplies by the CPC may be completely stopped for up to two months.

The CPC pipeline carries around 1.2 million barrels per day of Kazakhstan’s main crude grade, which accounts for 1.2 percent of global demand.

The situation adds to market worries about the ripple effect of heavy sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Prices are primarily rising on the loss of CPC Blend crude exports out of Novorossiisk .... adding further bullish fuel to the fire as the drop in Russian crude exports finally appears underway,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

US President Joe Biden is set to announce more Russian sanctions when he meets European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.

EU member countries remain split on whether to ban imports of Russian crude and oil products, but this might change once short-term contracts run out.

“There’s a growing consensus that the de facto ban on Russian oil purchases has resulted in a supply disruption of 2 to 3 million barrels a day, and until the world can figure out how to replace that oil we’re going to march on higher until demand destruction takes place,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Topics: Oil prices energy

National Grain Co. signs deal to build grains terminal at Yanbu port 

National Grain Co. signs deal to build grains terminal at Yanbu port 
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

National Grain Co. signs deal to build grains terminal at Yanbu port 

National Grain Co. signs deal to build grains terminal at Yanbu port 
Updated 23 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Grain Co., a joint venture of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. and the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Haif Trading and Construction Co. to build a grains terminal at Yanbu Commercial Port. 

Under the contract, the Haif will construct a grain terminal with a storage capacity of 156,000 tons in the first phase, consisting of 12 silos with a total capacity of 96,000 tons and a flat warehouse with a capacity of 60,000 tons.

The terminal will also include a 650 meter-long conveyor belt, unloading equipment with 800 tons per hour of discharge capacity, and a dedicated area for loading trucks and packaging. 

 

Topics: National Grain Co. SALIC Yanbu Grain terminal

Inflation in Russia spikes above 14.5%, highest since late 2015

Inflation in Russia spikes above 14.5%, highest since late 2015
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

Inflation in Russia spikes above 14.5%, highest since late 2015

Inflation in Russia spikes above 14.5%, highest since late 2015
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 14.53 percent as of March 18, its highest since November 2015 and up from 12.54 percent a week earlier, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, as the battered rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions.

Inflation accelerated sharply as the currency fell to an all-time low earlier in March and demand for a wide range of goods, from food staples to cars, rose sharply on expectations that their prices will rise further.

Weekly inflation in Russia slowed slightly to 1.93 percent in the week to March 18 from 2.09 percent a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 7.67 percent, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

In the week to March 18, prices on nearly everything from baby food to pharmaceuticals rose sharply, with prices for sugar and onions rising by more than 13 percent, Rosstat data showed.

The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4 percent, held its key rate at 20 percent in March and warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction. The bank expects inflation to slow to the target in 2024.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict economy Inflation rouble

Latest updates

Russian journalist killed in Kyiv shelling: her media outlet
Russian journalist killed in Kyiv shelling: her media outlet
Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid
Students call on universities to divest from companies supporting Israeli war crimes, apartheid
‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
‘We are with you’: Sri Lankan hoteliers offer help to stranded Ukrainian tourists
UK calls on YouTube to take down videos ‘doctored’ by Russia
UK calls on YouTube to take down videos ‘doctored’ by Russia
Palestinians call for World Bank pressure on Israel over withheld funds
Palestinians call for World Bank pressure on Israel over withheld funds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.