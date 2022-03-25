Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 

You are here

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir (R) receives Portugal's renaw ambassador Nuno Matias on Thursday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir (R) receives Portugal's renaw ambassador Nuno Matias on Thursday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Nuno Matias, the newly appointed ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom, on Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.  

Al-Jubeir also received Mohammed Ali Boughazi, Algeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

The Saudi minister wished Matias and Boughazi success in their new duties.

Both meetings were attended by Khaled bin Musaed Al-Anqari, director general of the office of the minister of state for foreign affairs.

Last week, Boughazi met with Fahad Abualnasr, the deputy minister of public diplomacy. The two reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and discussed issues of common interest. 

Matias recently hosted a reception attended by Saudi and Portuguese entrepreneurs to launch Portuguese Delta Coffee in the Kingdom.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that it has opened admission and registration for females to join the Border Guards at the rank of private.
The ministry’s General Department of Central Admission said that applications for admission will be received from Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 10 a.m., through the jobs section on the Absher portal.
In February 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Defense opened the way for both genders to join Saudi Arabia's armed forces.
Military ranks from private to sergeant were made available for women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
In September, the first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center, after completing 14 weeks of basic training.

JEDDAH:With the participation of Saudi Arabia, the 144th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held at the Bali International Convention Centre in Indonesia, has come to an end.

Representing Saudi Arabia, the Shoura Council delegation, headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, took part in the meetings, held under the topic ‘“Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliaments to Act on Climate Change.”

Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU, during which the latest developments in the union and the draft agenda for the next meeting were discussed. 

Saudi Shoura Council Secretary-General Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi participates in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU in Bali on Thursday. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Ayman bin Saleh Fadel, a member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Sustainable Development, titled “Leveraging information and communication technology as an enabler for the education sector, including in times of pandemic.”

Saudi Shoura Council member Ayman Fadel participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Amal Al-Shaman, another member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights in the IPU. During the meetings, the parties discussed the draft resolution to be adopted in the upcoming General Assembly regarding the parliamentary motion to advance local and regional development in countries with high levels of international migration. Participants discussed the importance of stopping all forms of human trafficking, in addition to other topics on the committee's agenda.

Amal Al-Shaman, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Democracy and Human Rights of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Hoda Al-Helaissi, also a Shoura Council member, took part in the meetings of the IPU’s Standing Committee on UN Affairs. She, along with her colleagues, discussed the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, among other topics.

Huda Al-Halisi, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, attends the meetings of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Meanwhile, members of the Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security in the IPU, including Dr. Hani bin Yousuf Khashoggi, held a meeting during which they discussed a draft resolution on reformulating the approach to peace operations in order to promote lasting stability.

The IPU is an international organization of national parliaments. It began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians dedicated to promoting peace through diplomacy and has since grown into a global organization.

With 178 member parliaments, 14 associate members and increasing numbers of parliamentarians from all over the world, IPU assemblies are held twice a year, with more than 1,200 representatives attending.

RIYADH: Members of the Federation of Saudi Chambers held talks with Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday.

The meeting in Riyadh, which was chaired by the first deputy chairman of the chambers Tareq Al-Haidari and attended by a number of Saudi businessmen, discussed ways to strengthen commercial, economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Mexico.

Al-Haidari welcomed the Mexican delegation, saying he hoped to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He said that trade between the two countries rose by about 7 percent last year to SR3.6 billion ($960 million) after falling to SR3.3 billion in 2020 — from SR3.9 billion in 2019 — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that there was great potential for further expansion.

He added that the Saudi economy grew by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, and that the contribution of the private sector to gross domestic product increased to 39.7 percent in the year, from 38.6 percent in 2020.

Ebrard said Mexico was also keen to find new opportunities for the two nations. “We are here today to look into the Kingdom’s distinctive investment opportunities,” he said. 

Maha Al-Enezi's painting, titled 'Me and Mom,' focused on little children who have lost their fathers, and how mothers care for them.
JEDDAH: An art exhibition, marking Mother’s Day in Saudi Arabia, concluded at Jeddah’s Gardenia Residential Complex on Wednesday, with 20 artists from Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia honoring their parents.

The three-day outdoor event, organized by the Art Harmony gallery, featured mostly Saudi female painters, who astonished visitors with their artistic talent as they produced their creations live. 

Khalid Aql, an Egyptian artist and a former fine arts college lecturer, said that they organized the exhibition because “such a wonderful occasion should not pass without marking it with what mothers deserve, in recognition of the roles that our mothers have played and are playing in our lives.”

“We have … beautiful paintings, made by a number of artists, most of whom are Saudi females. Talking about mothers and how wonderful this day is, we are grateful to every mother in the world,” Aql, who was also an organizer of the event, told Arab News.

“The number of female artists is growing, especially with the Vision 2030 of (Crown) Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Everything is going like a rocket with huge successes for the entire artistic movement in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Matluba Qurban, another organizer, said that the participants created their paintings live in front of the visitors.

“They created and presented their own portraits about Mother’s Day. As organizers, we have made all materials ready for them to use in showing their creativeness, and the outcome was really impressive,” Qurban said.

Imran Sheikh, an Indian artist visiting the Kingdom for the first time, said that the Saudi artistic movement was unique.

“The exhibition was just great as it gathered a number of nationalities to express their feelings about Mother’s Day in professional works of art. The Saudi artistic movement is amazing, especially in portraying the country’s unique and diversified culture,” Sheikh said.

Maha Al-Enezi, a painter, said that mothers symbolized kindness and tenderness. “They are our beautiful past, the most beautifully lived present and the bright future. They are in every good thing in our life,” she told Arab News.

Explaining her painting, titled “Me and Mom,” she said she focused on little children who have lost their fathers, and how mothers care for them.

“There are a number of amazing artworks in this exhibition that shed light on mothers and how they affectionately (support) their children,” she said.

She added that it was a pleasure, and challenging, to create a piece of work in the presence of visitors.

Mohammed Hakami, a visitor to the exhibition, praised the work of the artists, who included Lina Al-Kathiri, Maysa Mostafa, Rana Al-Saggaf, Fatima Hakami and Siham Mansour.

The sanctuary is filled with classes for attendees to try regardless of their level in yoga. It also offers massages from therapists specializing in different practices worldwide.
ALULA, Saudi Arabia: Yoga, motivational discussions, farm-to-table dishes, and a community of wellness adherents are all on offer at the untouched historic oasis of AlUla, which the area’s royal commission has organized from March 17 to 27.

“We have visitors literally from around the globe. We have people from South Africa, from the United States, Europe, as well as Asia. So we have most of the world covered in terms of the practitioners and the participants who are providing their services,” Philip Jones, Royal Commission AlUla’s chief destination marketing officer, told Arab News.

The 10-day Five Senses Sanctuary is one of the headline events of the festival. The sanctuary is located in AlUla’s summer farms and provides visitors with a secluded atmosphere for relaxation and renewal.

It offers a full range of holistic classes, including guided yoga, meditation workshops, discussions, and mindful practices.

“Over 300 different activities will take place over the course of 10 days with 40 different instructors, including the top male and female yogi(s) in the world,” Jones explained.

Some of the well-known names in the world of wellness, meditation, and yoga who took part in the event so far include Manish Pole, Chelsea Kauai, Dylan Werner, and Manal Rostom.

The group discussions kicked off with guest speaker Rostom, an Egyptian athlete who uses her platform and voice to initiate change for women in Muslim communities.

The talk was then followed by a series of yoga and meditation classes hosted by Pole, Kino MacGregor, and Nicholas Coolridge.

The sanctuary is filled with classes for attendees to try regardless of their level in yoga. It also offers massages from therapists specializing in different practices worldwide. Each evening comes to a close with live music by artists Dan Moores and Bruno Fave.

The untouched natural landscapes and peaceful oasis of AlUla provides the perfect setting for a relaxing escape.

Jones said that AlUla was a “stunning setting” that made it ideal for the events on offer. “You get the mountains and the oasis,” Jones said.

“It’s the largest wellness event and spa in the Gulf region and something that we hope will become an annual event for AlUla in the future,” Jones explained.

Although the Five Senses Sanctuary is only temporary, AlUla considers this a test run and hopes to make it a permanent feature in this area with its rich history.

“There’s such an interest in wellness today. It’s one of the fastest-growing segments of the tourism industry growing at about 12 percent per year.”

“We are using activations like this as a test case to see how it would fit in permanently. As an activation for (the) AlUla destination year-round,” he said.

The festival also features the Eco-Trail that runs through some of the city’s major landmarks, including Maraya, Elephant Rock, and Hegra.

“The trail goes all around AlUla, it’s a great way to discover the city. The race starts from Saharay AlUla Resort then moves to Elephant Rock and goes through different areas to finish in Hegra,” Jean-Charles Perrin, founder of Eco-Trail, told Arab News.

“We grew the number of participants this year, and they are mostly Saudi now, which is the plan, to give the opportunity to people living here or in the vicinity to have their own trail running,” he said.

The Eco-Trail welcomed visitors from across the world, based and working in AlUla, and tourists who wanted to experience major landmarks through a fun run.

“It provides an opportunity for people to be a part of an outdoor experience … to practice sports without the pressure of performance,” the founder said.

The trail offers an 80-kilometer ultramarathon, 50-kilometer marathon, 25-kilometer half-marathon, 10-kilometer fun run, and a 1.2-kilometer race for children.

“It’s amazing seeing the people that are reacting to the joy and happiness, especially their kids, when you see their parents supporting them. That’s something that we want to do … is make people happy running in nature,” he said.

“This is the opportunity that we have thanks to the RCU to invite people to be at the finish line in Hegra, which is the UNESCO site. It’s like running in a museum, it’s amazing,” he said.

Other activities for visitors, including the AlfaOne Retreat, Sadu Escape, and the Thuraya Wellness Center at Habitas will continue throughout March.

