Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to see Indian counterpart in surprise meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region. (AP)
  • Neither side had announced the visit before Wang Yi landed in New Delhi late on Thursday
  • First such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties
NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday, India’s foreign ministry said, after he arrived in the city unannounced in the first such visit since deadly border clashes in 2020 soured ties.
Wang will meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before noon, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters, without giving further details. Wang is set to fly to Nepal later in the day.
Neither side had announced the visit before Wang landed in New Delhi late on Thursday. Footage from Reuters partner ANI showed him coming out of the commercial airport rather than the defense facility nearby where most foreign dignitaries land.
Wang drew a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his trip for remarks made in Pakistan this week on the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan rule Muslim-majority Kashmir in part but claim in full, and China has generally stood by close ally Pakistan.
Relations between China and India worsened after a June 2020 border clash in the Ladakh region of the former Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
The two sides are expected to talk about the border tension as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both consider Russia as a friendly nation and have rejected Western calls to condemn the aggression from Moscow, which it calls a special military operation.

Topics: India China

NEW YORK: As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the US — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
Despite disease monitoring improvements over the last two years, they say, some recent developments don’t bode well:
— As more people take rapid COVID-19 tests at home, fewer people are getting the gold-standard tests that the government relies on for case counts.
— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon use fewer labs to look for new variants.
— Health officials are increasingly focusing on hospital admissions, which rise only after a surge has arrived.
— A wastewater surveillance program remains a patchwork that cannot yet be counted on for the data needed to understand coming surges.
— White House officials say the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and testing.
“We’re not in a great situation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University pandemic researcher.
Scientists acknowledge that the wide availability of vaccines and treatments puts the nation in a better place than when the pandemic began, and that monitoring has come a long way.
For example, scientists this week touted a 6-month-old program that tests international travelers flying into four US airports. Genetic testing of a sample on Dec. 14 turned up a coronavirus variant — the descendant of omicron known as BA.2 — seven days earlier than any other reported detection in the US
More good news: US cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been falling for weeks.
But it’s different elsewhere. The World Health Organization this week reported that the number of new coronavirus cases increased two weeks in a row globally, likely because COVID-19 prevention measures have been halted in numerous countries and because BA.2 spreads more easily.
Some public health experts aren’t certain what that means for the US
BA.2 accounts for a growing share of US cases, the CDC said — more than one-third nationally and more than half in the Northeast. Small increases in overall case rates have been noted in New York, and in hospital admissions in New England.
Some of the northern US states with the highest rates of BA.2, however, have some of the lowest case rates, noted Katriona Shea of Penn State University.
Dr. James Musser, an infectious disease specialist at Houston Methodist, called the national case data on BA.2 “murky.” He added: “What we really need is as much real-time data as possible ... to inform decisions.”
Here’s what COVID-19 trackers are looking at and what worries scientists about them.
TEST RESULTS
Tallies of test results have been at the core of understanding coronavirus spread from the start, but they have always been flawed.
Initially, only sick people got tested, meaning case counts missed people who had no symptoms or were unable to get swabbed.
Home test kits became widely available last year, and demand took off when the omicron wave hit. But many people who take home tests don’t report results to anyone. Nor do health agencies attempt to gather them.
Mara Aspinall is managing director of an Arizona-based consulting company that tracks COVID-19 testing trends. She estimates that in January and February, about 8 million to 9 million rapid home tests were being done each day on average — four to six times the number of PCR tests.
Nuzzo said: “The case numbers are not as much a reflection of reality as they once were.”
HUNTING FOR VARIANTS
In early 2021, the US was far behind other countries in using genetic tests to look for worrisome virus mutations.
A year ago, the agency signed deals with 10 large labs to do that genomic sequencing. The CDC will be reducing that program to three labs over the next two months.
The weekly volume of sequences performed through the contracts was much higher during the omicron wave in December and January, when more people were getting tested, and already has fallen to about 35,000. By late spring, it will be down to 10,000, although CDC officials say the contracts allow the volume to increase to more than 20,000 if necessary.
The agency also says turnaround time and quality standards have been improved in the new contracts, and that it does not expect the change will hurt its ability to find new variants.
Outside experts expressed concern.
“It’s really quite a substantial reduction in our baseline surveillance and intelligence system for tracking what’s out there,” said Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
SEWAGE SURVEILLANCE
An evolving monitoring system is looking for signs of coronavirus in sewage, which could potentially capture brewing infections.
Researchers have linked wastewater samples to the number of positive COVID-19 tests a week later, suggesting health officials could get an early glimpse at infection trends.
Some health departments also have used sewage to look for variants. New York City, for example, detected signals of the omicron variant in a sample taken on Nov. 21 — about 10 days before the first case was reported in the US
But experts note the system doesn’t cover the entire country. It also doesn’t distinguish who is infected.
“It’s a really important and promising strategy, no doubt. But the ultimate value is still probably yet to be understood,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Seattle/King County, Washington.
HOSPITAL DATA
Last month, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for deciding whether to lift mask-wearing rules, focusing less on positive test results and more on hospitals.
Hospital admissions are a lagging indicator, given that a week or more can pass between infection and hospitalization. But a number of researchers believe the change is appropriate. They say hospital data is more reliable and more easily interpreted than case counts.
The lag also is not as long as one might think. Some studies have suggested many people wait to get tested. And when they finally do, the results aren’t always immediate.
Spencer Fox, a University of Texas data scientist who is part of a group that uses hospital and cellphone data to forecast COVID-19 for Austin, said “hospital admissions were the better signal” for a surge than test results.
There are concerns, however, about future hospital data.
If the federal government lifts its public health emergency declaration, officials will lose the ability to compel hospitals to report COVID-19 data, a group of former CDC directors recently wrote. They urged Congress to pass a law that will provide enduring authorities “so we will not risk flying blind as health threats emerge.”

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed new sanctions Thursday on entities and people in Russia and North Korea after Pyongyang’s latest ICBM missile test.
The targeted persons and organizations are accused of “transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program,” according to a State Department statement.
“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern,” the statement said, using the official acronym for North Korea.
The new sanctions were quickly derided by Moscow’s ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, who said: “serial sanctions will not achieve their goals.”
Thursday’s launch was the first time Pyongyang had fired the country’s most powerful missiles at full range since 2017, and it appears to have traveled higher and further than any previous intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the nuclear-armed nation.
Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-firing of a “new type” of ICBM to boost his country’s nuclear deterrent against the US “imperialists,” North Korea’s state media reported early Friday.
In response, the State Department said Washington has sanctioned the Russian entities called Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik and Russian national Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.
It also sanctioned North Korean citizen Ri Sung Chol and a North Korean entity called Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.
The statement did not detail the specific allegations against these people and entities.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong late Thursday to reaffirm Washington’s alliance with Seoul.
The two top diplomats reiterated that the launch violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and “demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK’s neighbors and the broader international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Topics: US North Korea

MONTREAL: Eco warrior turned Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, picked by Justin Trudeau five months ago to guide Canada’s climate policy, will soon face his first major test in deciding on a new offshore oil project.
Norwegian firm Equinor is seeking to develop oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of St. Johns, Newfoundland.
Its proposed Bay du Nord project promises to create thousands of jobs and generate Can$3.5 billion ($2.8 billion) in royalties for the Atlantic island province, rescuing its floundering economy.
But exploiting an estimated 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years would set back efforts to curb climate change.
Oil market turmoil caused by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the Russian energy sector could further complicate matters.
Guilbeault, a longtime activist who scaled Toronto’s CN Tower in 2001 to draw attention to climate change, is to announce a decision in the coming weeks.
Environmentalists say this will be a “real test” of his and Prime Minister Trudeau’s climate bona fides.
The Trudeau administration faces “a very big dilemma,” Pierre-Olivier Pineau, an energy policy expert at HEC Montreal business school, told AFP.
“If I had to bet, I think there is a slightly higher chance that he rejects the project,” he said, opining that the government needs to show itself to be taking real climate actions, especially after being thrashed in 2018 for salvaging construction of a major pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast.
“If he rejects (Bay du Nord), this sends a message reinforcing Canada’s image of being a champion in the fight against climate change,” Pineau explained.
Equiterre, an environmental advocacy group co-created by Guilbeault in 1993 following the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro that produced the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, said Ottawa must reject Bay du Nord.
“Canada is far from meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Equiterre analyst Emile Boisseau-Bouvier told AFP.
The Trudeau government last year enhanced its Paris Agreement target to reduce carbon emissions by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. But it is still short of EU and US goals.
“It is not by betting on a moribund industry that we are going to solve the (climate) problem,” said Boisseau-Bouvier, explaining that “the next few weeks will be pivotal” for Canada, as it also prepares to unveil a plan to reach its emissions target.

Much-needed economic boost
Trudeau’s Liberals in the last election won six out of seven House of Commons seats in Newfoundland, out of a total 338 seats.
Those six — including former resources minister Seamus O’Regan, who is now labor minister — have lobbied fiercely for approval of the oil project, but have reportedly faced pushback within the Liberal caucus.
With the highest unemployment rate in the country, Newfoundland needs the economic boost Bay du Nord would provide — especially after reduced oil demand and prices related to pandemic restrictions on travel brought construction of another offshore oil project to a halt in 2020.
Ottawa had provided Newfoundland’s oil industry Can$320 million in aid back then.
Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey said he has pressed Trudeau on “the importance of this project to our province,” calling it “critical” to the regional economy.
After a four-year environmental review, Ottawa has twice in recent months postponed announcing a decision on Bay du Nord.
“Folks are pretty down about the delay,” said Paul Barnes, Atlantic director for Canada’s Oil and Natural Gas Producers.
Canada’s environmental impact agency last August concluded Bay du Nord was “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, taking into account the implementation of mitigation measures.”
Pineau acknowledged that intuitively approving the project would seem to go “against climate objectives,” but argued that rejecting it would see oil investments go elsewhere, “which is not necessarily any better for the climate.”
University of Waterloo professor Angela Carter, who researches ecological and political-economic risks of fossil fuel dependence, sees the issue simply.
“We cannot have it both ways,” she said. “Canada cannot meet its climate commitments and expand oil and gas production.”

Topics: climate change Justin Trudeau Canada Steven Guilbeault Equinor Flemish Pass Basin Newfoundland

DONGYIN/NANGAN, Taiwan: Lin Jih-shou was brewing tea last month in his popular breakfast joint when he heard the buzz of a plane – a rare sound on the remote Taiwanese-held island of Dongyin near China’s coast, which does not have an airport.
Lin, 64, rushed outside, but only saw the shadow of what the government later described as a small, propeller-driven Chinese aircraft that most likely was testing Taiwan’s military response.
It was a stark reminder to residents of Dongyin and Taiwan’s other islands off China’s coast of the threat from their huge neighbor, which considers Taipei’s democratically elected government illegitimate and Taiwan a rogue province to be taken by force if needed.
The Matsu islands were regularly bombarded by China at the height of the Cold War, and the history of conflict has focused minds on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether the same fate may befall them.
“When we watch Russia and Ukraine fighting, our hearts hurt,” Lin told Reuters. “War is too scary. There’s no need.”
Taiwan has raised its alert level since the invasion, but has not reported any signs of imminent attack.

Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan chats with other co-founders of Salty Island Studio in Dongyin, Taiwan, on March 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war, Matsu would probably be an immediate target for Beijing in a conflict, especially Dongyin’s missile base.
Yet even with China’s increased military pressure in recent years, the archipelago has seen trendy businesses and a nascent art scene spring up.
On the main island of Nangan, former military brothels and underground bunkers house exhibits that opened last month as part of the inaugural Matsu Biennial art festival.
“It’s a way to rebrand and retell the stories of Matsu,” said Lii Wen, who established the local branch of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in 2020.
Taiwan’s outlying islands, long known as military strongholds, can be reframed as “a frontline of democracy,” Lii said, as a Ukrainian flag fluttered outside his office window. Although their regional contexts differ, Lii said, Taiwan stands in solidarity with Ukraine as a smaller democracy facing potential invasion.

Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan, born in 1993, the year after Matsu’s strict military rule ended, is part of a generation for whom war feels distant. Two years ago, Tsai and two former classmates co-founded Salty Island Studio, a cafe and community hub that has hosted arts workshops and plays.
“More urgent is trying to preserve our culture, which is disappearing,” Tsai said before a wine-tasting event last week.
The Ukraine war is a common topic of conversation for some — including jokes about where to hide if China invades.
“When we explore strongholds, we ask, if a war really starts, which nearby stronghold would we run to?” said Chung Jing-yei, 26, who manages Nangan’s Xiwei Peninsula restaurant.
Chung said it was only after she moved to Nangan that she understood why so many here want to maintain the status quo.
“My belief that we should be an independent country is resolute, but at the same time, I don’t want war to happen,” she said.
Dotting the islands’ rugged coastlines are bunkers, abandoned or transformed into tourist destinations and boutique hotels.
Older Matsu residents have vivid memories of hiding in shelters from Chinese shelling and not being allowed to own basketballs for fear that they may use them to float across to China.
“I don’t think the two sides will fight,” Lucy Lin, a 62-year-old taxi driver and bakery owner, said as a Chinese radio station played in her car. “As long as you don’t step over the red lines.”
Shih Pei-yin, who worked as an urban planner in Taipei before starting Xiwei, is keen to play her part in bettering the lives of Matsu’s people.
“For as long as it is possible, we hope to work with the island’s residents to improve this place,” Shih said. “Even if it is short-term, that is okay. At least we tried our best.”

Topics: Matsu Dongyin Taiwan China

NEW YORK: Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, told his fellow members of the Security Council on Thursday that the root causes of the volatility in Syria lie in Western countries’ continuing policy of “pandering to terrorists” and their attempt to use the activities of those terrorists for their own gain.
“Despite the fact the Washington presents its military presence (in Syria) as a counterterrorist operation, we fail to see any active measure to combat terrorists there,” Polyanskiy said.
“The US and their allies have repeatedly used the far-fetched pretext of destroying chemical weapons, in violation of international law and the UN charter, to launch massive missile and bomb strikes on the military and industrial infrastructure of the Syrian republic.”
His remarks came during a regular meeting of the council to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria and the resultant humanitarian catastrophe.
Polyanskiy also took aim also at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, accusing him of abandoning “the customary neutral language that is appropriate to an international official” in his repeated pleas to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
“We ask Guterres to be consistent and to finally provide his assessment of the compliance of the presence of the US and other forces in Syria with the UN Charter,” said Polyanskiy.
“We expect him to publicly name those who are illegally occupying Syrian territory and indicate who is responsible for the situation in IDP (internally displaced people) camps outside the control of Damascus. Otherwise we will regard the silence of the secretary-general as a vivid example of double standards.
“After emotional assessment of what is happening in Ukraine, assessments based on unverified information, the head of UN is simply obligated to call a spade a spade in the context of the ongoing US occupation of Syrian territory.”
Richard Mills, the deputy US representative to the UN, reiterated that his country will not normalize relations with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. He urged states who are considering engaging or are already engaged with the regime to “weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by Assad on Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime’s continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security.”
He accused Russia of fueling and perpetuating the conflict in Syria “with reckless attacks” on civilians and infrastructure.
“We are watching with horror as Russia uses some of the same barbaric tactics in Ukraine,” he added. “Russia’s relentless disinformation, including debasing the work of this council and falsely alleging that other forces are responsible for these cruel attacks, whether in Syria or Ukraine, defies all credibility. It is disgraceful.”
Mills also said his country is “deeply troubled” by reports that Russia has recruited Syrians to fight on its behalf in Ukraine.
“This would demonstrate Russia’s true disdain for the Syrian people,” he said. “Russia has hundreds of thousands of troops but would instead send Syrians to die in President Putin’s war of choice.”
The bickering followed sobering remarks by Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, who addressed the council from Geneva where the seventh round of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was set to hold its final day of meetings on Friday.
“We are at an important moment in the week’s deliberations (which) have not been easy,” said Pedersen. Committee members from both sides were busy revising the constitutional texts that each side submitted to reflect the deliberations of the past few days of meetings, he added, and are expected to submit the final revisions on Friday.
“We will therefore see if the next 24 hours help to move us forward,” he said. “There are significant differences but it is possible to find and build on common points, if the will exists to do so.”
The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee was established in 2019. It includes 50 representatives of the Syrian government, 50 from the opposition, and 50 civil society representatives who are the so-called “middle third.”
The committee’s Small Body consists of 15 members from each bloc and is tasked with deciding the draft text for a new constitution.
Pedersen called on committee members to make serious efforts to begin to narrow the differences between them and adopt the “sense of seriousness and spirit of compromise” that the situation requires.
“A constitution-making effort that actually starts to explore compromises could help build trust and confidence in this process — something sorely lacking among the Syrians at present,” he said.
The envoy reiterated that the idea of “a military solution is an illusion. This was always the case but it is not plain for all to see.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, delivered another sobering briefing to the council. He told members that the devastation wrought on Syria over the past 11 years of war “finds few parallels” in recent history.
More than 350,000 people have been killed, he said, and nearly 14 million have been displaced from their homes. As civilian deaths and injuries continue in the northwest and the northeast, Griffiths called for the intensification of early recovery efforts, noting that about 15 million Syrians are now in need of humanitarian assistance, “more than at any time since the start of the conflict.”
Hussam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, warned the council about the negative effect of the war in Ukraine in exacerbating the Syrian conflict and causing the resultant humanitarian catastrophe to worsen.
“We express our deep concern over the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, whether on the ground or the way your council deals with the situation in Syria,” Zaki said.
“Given the global challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine, we hope that the international community will continue to address the humanitarian situation with the same level of interest, and we hope that purely political considerations will not prevent the council from addressing the humanitarian aspect.
Zaki called on the council to renew the cross-border mechanism for aid delivery in Syria in July and to avoid any politicization of humanitarian assistance.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

