You are here

  • Home
  • US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
Europe faces a major task in substituting supplies of Russian gas, with Moscow supplying around 150 billion cubic meters of gas each year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7njvs

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
  • Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia
  • The EU announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The US and EU announced a task force Friday aimed at reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the face of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US work with partners to strive to supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.
The push comes as EU member states wrangle over calls for the bloc to ban Russia’s key energy exports to punishment President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltics and Poland are urging counterparts to pull the trigger but others, including economic powerhouse Germany, remain reluctant to impose a sudden rupture given their reliance on Russian gas imports.
Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.
The EU has already announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eliminate imports entirely before the end of the decade.
As part of the task force the EU’s executive said it will work with member states “toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional US LNG.”
“This Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission,” the statement said.
“It will work to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”
Europe faces a major task in substituting supplies of Russian gas, with Moscow supplying around 150 billion cubic meters of gas each year.
US gas supplies to the EU accounted for 6.3 percent in first half of 2021, the bloc’s statistics agency says.

Topics: US Russia gas Europe

Related

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Business & Economy
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie
Business & Economy
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie

‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school

‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school

‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school
  • When the Taliban returned to power, they promised a softer rule compared with their first regime from 1996 to 2001
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
KABUL: Days after the Taliban staged a cruel U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school, Adeeba Haidari feels as if she is in prison.
The 13-year-old was one of thousands of jubilant girls who flocked back to secondary schools reopening across the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August.
But just hours into classes, the education ministry announced a shock policy reversal that left schoolgirls feeling betrayed and the international community outraged.
“Not only me but everyone you asked believed that the Taliban had changed,” said Adeeba, who briefly returned to Al-Fatah Girls School in the capital, Kabul.
“When they sent everyone back home from school, we understood that the Taliban were the same Taliban of 25 years ago,” her 11-year-old sister Malahat added.
“We are being treated like criminals just because we are girls. Afghanistan has turned into a jail for us.”
When the Taliban returned to power, they promised a softer rule compared with their first regime from 1996 to 2001, which became notorious for human rights abuses.
They claimed to respect women’s rights, in line with their interpretation of Islamic sharia law, and said girls would be allowed to study through to university.
But the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from traveling outside of their cities alone.
They have also detained several women’s rights activists.
“We miss our freedom. We miss our classmates and teachers,” said Adeeba.
There has been no clear explanation for the last-minute reversal on secondary schools, but reports leaked from a secretive leadership meeting this week suggested motives ranging from problems with uniforms to an outright rejection of the need for education for teenage girls.
The education ministry still insists schools will restart, but only when new guidelines are issued.
Across town, Nargis Jafri, from the minority Shiite Hazara community, said the Taliban feel threatened by educated women.
“They believe that if we study, we will gain knowledge and we will fight against them,” the 14-year-old said, sitting with her books spread out on her study table at home.
It is agonizing for her to watch boys her age walking past her house on their way to school each morning.
“It is really hard and painful for me,” she said.
Like many families, history is repeating itself from one generation to the next.
Nargis’s mother, Hamida, was forced to leave school during the Taliban’s first rule when she was about 10 years old.
The stories from what she thought was a distant past are flooding into her mind again.
“I used to feel strange when she told us how she wore a burqa or a chador, or how a woman was not allowed to go out without a male relative,” Nargis said.
Hamida now struggles to accept a similar fate for her daughter.
“My daughter will be held back from going to school,” she said. “The dreams she has in her heart will be shattered.”

Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says

Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says
Updated 47 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says

Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says
  • Two missiles cause ‘serious destruction,’ regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko says
Updated 47 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Rescuers were searching for survivors among the debris on Friday after two missiles hit a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro, causing “serious destruction,” regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on social media.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
World
Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
World
Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign

Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign
Updated 42 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign

Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign
  • Abdulla Yameen wants to cancel defense deals signed with India
Updated 42 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

MALE: A former Maldives president jailed on corruption charges has returned to politics with a campaign against Indian influence in the country, worrying New Delhi, which is battling China for supremacy in its own back yard.
Abdulla Yameen wants to cancel defense deals signed with India, with which Maldives shares decades of close and friendly ties.
He alleges New Delhi has developed a major military presence in the archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka – claims the ruling party denies.
But the growth of the campaign since a graft conviction against Yameen was overturned in November has drawn large crowds at rallies and galvanized his Progressive Party of Maldives, seen as being closer to Beijing.
“It not only endangers our national security but also impedes our progress and development,” Yameen told Reuters in a rare interview in the capital Male, referring to India’s military presence.
“It’s imperative that we get the Indian military out before the end of this year. We certainly don’t like to play second fiddle here in our own country.”
“I don’t want the Indian Ocean especially in our neighborhood to be militarized. I like this area to be a demilitarized zone. We don’t like to see any foreign power here,” he said, adding it could encourage other nations like China and the United States to build up its presence in the region.
Defense minister Mariya Didi told Reuters India’s military presence in the country was limited to the operation and maintenance of three search-and-rescue and surveillance aircraft used by Maldives’ defense forces, as well as a medical team at a military hospital.
“There is no additional foreign military presence in Maldives,” she said.
Some of the deals with India Yameen is seeking to cancel were signed during his own time in power, she added.
A spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry declined to comment on Yameen’s claims. The ministry said last year that India “remains committed to deepening its traditionally friendly relationship with Maldives.”

KEY BATTLEGROUND
Lying near strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is critical in the battle for influence between India and China, which have repeatedly clashed along their disputed Himalayan border in recent years.
India’s Bollywood film industry and music are popular among locals, and the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party has pursued what it has called an “India-first” foreign policy, but China has made increasing inroads since Yameen’s five-year term.
Yameen said he was still considering whether to contest presidential polls due next year.
“I have returned. I don’t think I ever left and I don’t think people left me either.”
The half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Yameen has long played a major role in the islands’ fractious politics.
He helped to oust the country’s first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Nasheed, in 2012, taking power in an election a year later.
During his term, he made Maldives a part of Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative – a program the United States sees as a way to trap smaller countries into debt.
China financed and built a bridge linking Male to the international airport, as well as other critical infrastructure.
“Let’s be frank with this. Europe or the US, they don’t hand out parcels of money for development. It’s only China that does that,” Yameen said.
Since his release, Yameen has been touring islands across the archipelago in support of his campaign.
Local media reported threats have been made to Indian teachers working on two different islands – a claim Yameen calls “total rubbish”.

TRUMPED UP CHARGES
After losing power in 2018, Yameen was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5 million in 2019 for embezzling $1 million in state funds, allegedly acquired through the lease of resort development rights.
He was shifted to house arrest in 2020 and freed months later after irregularities in that case were found, though prosecutors hope to secure a conviction on two outstanding charges by the summer.
“Those are all trumped up charges,” Yameen said of the outstanding cases against him, a diamond-encrusted watch on his right wrist.

Topics: Maldives

Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia

Fleeing Putin, Russians resettle in pro-Kremlin Serbia
  • There is no official tally of the number of Russians who have decamped to Serbia
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

BELGRADE: As free speech was curtailed, her friends imprisoned and the Russian economy tanked in the days after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Marina packed her bags and fled Moscow.
But more than a thousand miles away in her new home in Serbia, the 41-year-old former travel agent has found herself unable to escape the long arm of Russian propaganda in Belgrade where the Kremlin’s war enjoys broad support.
“Some locals tell me they support Russia when they learn I am from Russia. They say it to express their support, but it turns out this support extends to supporting Putin and his actions and the war,” Marina told AFP, who asked to withhold her surname.
In the weeks following the invasion, Serbia has become a haven for many Russians hoping to escape abroad, with the country providing one of the few regular flight routes into Europe following mass bans across the continent.
For centuries, Serbia and Russia have been united by deep fraternal links thanks to their Slavic and Orthodox heritage. And while Serbians have welcomed Russians with open arms, it is not without contradictions.
The Russians by and large resettling in Serbia have sought to flee from the catastrophic fallout at home sparked by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia, however, has remained an outlier in Europe where large swaths of its population continue to back Putin’s self-described war against the West in Ukraine.
Much of the support for Putin is rooted in the collective hatred of NATO, with memories of the alliance’s bombing of the country in the 1990s still fresh in the minds of many in Serbia.
In Belgrade, hundreds of demonstrators hailing Putin and condemning NATO have taken to the streets, as the government has wafted between condemning the war at the United Nations while refusing to sanction Moscow at home.
The catch-22 has led to occasional confrontation, according to Marina, who said conversations with Serbia supporters of Putin oftens sparks feelings ranging from rage, despair, and shame.
“It turns out that this person is bombarded with Russian propaganda and actually believes that pictures of destroyed cities and dead people in Ukraine are fakes,” says Marina.
“And this mindset is so strong I don’t believe I can do something so I give up and quit the conversation.”
There is no official tally of the number of Russians who have decamped to Serbia — they can stay visa free for 30 days — but a Telegram group for new arrivals already numbers in the hundreds.
Among the conversation topics on the group includes advice on how to handle the unwanted affection from Serbians backing Putin.
IT specialist Iakov Borevich said he chose Belgrade due to the “closeness of culture” with Russia and the “mentality” but has grappled with some of the pro-Kremlin sentiments on the street, including a mural of Putin near his new apartment that says “Brother” in Cyrillic.
But Borevich said he also remains somewhat sympathetic to the outpouring of emotion in Serbia that has also entangled many of his fellow Russians who often conflate patriotism with supporting Putin.
“Perhaps, for the population of the country, for Serbia, the face of the country is the leader, and this manifests as positive feelings toward Russia,” says Borevich.
For many, leaving Russia was a difficult decision — one that was made in a matter of hours while packing a few belongings and leaving behind friends and loved ones.
“My dad told me I was not a patriot anymore... and that I have to stay and contribute to the economy,” says Kirill, a 31-year-old civil engineer, who recently relocated to Belgrade.
“But I completely understood that if I stayed, all the taxes I’d pay would be a straight contribution to the war.”
Even still, he remains unsure if he will stay in Serbia or return home to St. Petersburg.
Others fear they will never go back amid Putin’s ongoing crackdown on dissent as a new iron curtain closes off Russia from much of the world.
“As soon as I came here, I felt a great weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Marina.
“Now I am horrified to see what is happening in Russia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Serbia russians

Related

Russia accuses Hunter Biden of ‘funding Ukrainian biological weapons labs’
World
Russia accuses Hunter Biden of ‘funding Ukrainian biological weapons labs’
Marina Ovsyannikova said the harrowing images from Ukraine had jolted her own childhood memories of growing up in Chechnya. (Twitter)
Media
State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears

Philippines: Campaign for local positions starts amid violence, coronavirus fears
  • Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month
  • More than 18,000 local government and congressional posts for the May 9 elections
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

MANILA: Candidates for Philippine congressional seats and thousands of smaller races started campaigning Friday with police watching closely due to past violence and to enforce a pandemic ban on handshakes, hugging and tightly packed crowds that are a hallmark of the country’s often circus-like campaigns.
Campaigning for the presidency and other high-profile races began last month. Nearly 66 million Filipinos in the country and more than 1.6 million abroad have registered to vote in the May 9 elections for more than 18,000 local government and congressional posts.
Social media has become a key battleground for votes after two years of lockdowns and home quarantine restrictions in a Southeast Asian country that was hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. The last alarming spike occurred in January before easing with an intensified vaccination campaign. Many fear election disinformation could worsen in a country regarded as one of the world’s top Internet users.
In the capital Manila, a mayoral candidate launched her candidacy by waving and dancing from a pickup truck that weaved through a crowded public market area and blared her campaign jingle as crowds cheered from the sidewalks and snapped photos with their cellphones. Her mascot waved to the crowd from another truck in a scene shown live on Facebook.
In suburban Marikina city, a mayoral candidate walked from house to house under the intense summer heat and talked to residents as followers trailed him, including one who banged a snare drum to draw attention. In Quezon city, also in the Manila metropolis, red and white confetti rained down on a stage, as the mayor, who is seeking reelection, and her allies held and raised each other’s hands in a show of unity. She later approached supporters, some of whom grabbed her hands.
Such fiesta-like scenes were replicated in most of the country.
Some candidates openly flouted elections coronavirus regulations, campaigning in public without the required face masks, shaking hands and huddling close to supporters seeking selfies.
Elections Commissioner George Garcia warned candidates not to violate coronavirus restrictions. “While we have eased restrictions, it doesn’t mean there can be super-spreader events,” he said in a news conference on Thursday.
With limited staff, the commission has struggled to enforce its campaign regulations, such as putting campaign posters in unauthorized areas. “Don’t waste your posters in public places. They will just be taken down,” Garcia said.
A more serious concern has been elections violence. Local elections have been marred in the past by bloody feuds and accusations of cheating, especially in rural regions with weak law enforcement and a proliferation of unlicensed firearms and private armies.
Last December, motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack in southern Zamboanga city, where they alighted after traveling by speedboat from a nearby island. The attackers escaped. The victims reportedly were planning to run for reelection in the May elections and investigators said at the time that they were checking if it was linked to political rivalry.
In 2009, heavily armed men deployed by the family of southern Maguindanao province’s then-governor massacred 58 people, including journalists, in an open attack on a convoy of a rival political clan that shocked the world.
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly warned he would deploy the military if candidates resort to violence and fraud.
“Nobody wants trouble, nobody wants cheating,” he said in a speech in September in south Mindanao region, where many elections security hotspots have been identified by the police.
“The military is the guardian of our country and I could call them anytime to see to it that people are protected and election’s freely, orderly exercised,” said Duterte, who has long been condemned himself for the thousands of killings of mostly petty suspects in his bloody crackdown against illegal drugs.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
World
Presidential election campaign season kicks off in Philippines
Special Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race
World
Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race

Latest updates

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school
‘We thought Taliban had changed’: Afghan girls banned from school
Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit
Macro Snapshot — Europe’s diesel shortage threatens growth; Ghana pledges spending cuts to tackle deficit
Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says
Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says
Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign
Maldives’ former president plots comeback with ‘India Out’ campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.