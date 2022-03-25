You are here

  • Home
  • GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
The UAE is expected to meet more than 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2050. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggjzw

Updated 12 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Updated 12 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: As the UAE and Saudi Arabia envisige achieving net-zero by 2050 and 2060, the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a place of innovation, said Global President of Wärtsilä Energy Sushil Purohit in an interview with Arab News.

Due to the addition of nuclear and solar power to the national grid, the UAE is expected to meet more than 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2050. 

“It is quite ambitious, but it is possible because the UAE has pretty good weather conditions to achieve that,” Purohit said.

It is extremely important for organizations to put their investments into this project, he told Arab News. Additionally, Purohit suggested that governments should prepare the power systems to utilize renewable energy efficiently.

He also recommended that, in addition to renewable energies, people should invest in energy storage and flexible balancing capacity to ensure that future systems will be as efficient as possible.

Purohit also emphasized that the GCC has a lot of potential, particularly in terms of hydrogen. Investing in and producing hydrogen, hydrogen-based fuel, ammonia, or synthetic gas are some of the things that can be done in the region, Purohit said.

The region has a competitive advantage since it is the location that innovates energy, Purohit said when asked about the GCC’s innovative and attractive aspects.

As for the weather conditions, he noted that both solar and wind power are excellent sources of renewable energy in the region. He added that the government’s willingness to invest in, and create an industry based on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and hydrogen-based fuels is what puts the GCC at an advantage.

“I think that political willingness is important, which I think you also have. You have the infrastructure, you know how to produce energy and export. Clearly, this is a place where things can happen,” Purohit added.

According to Purohit, the GCC market offers Wärtsilä Energy a lot of interesting opportunities, and the company is continuously investing in resources, competence, and facilities here.

 

Topics: Wärtsilä Energy GCC Green Energy

Related

Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey
Business & Economy
Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg

Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Alpha Dhabi Holding will invest $100 million in Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This investment by Alpha Dhabi, one of the largest UAE listed firms, represents 4.5 percent of the total DEWA shares on offer.

DEWA plans to raise up to $2.2 billion in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity, in what also would be Dubai’s biggest listing since DP World in 2007. 

The IPO comes as part of countrywide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.

DEWA got demand that exceeded the number of shares on offer within hours of launching the deal, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Six cornerstone investors in total agreed to subscribe for shares worth $1.3 billion at the offer price, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Alpha Dhabi Dubai DEWA

Related

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity
Business & Economy
DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 

Oil update — Prices drop as supply concerns ease, US to provide EU with more LNG to reduce Russian dependency 
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices inched lower on Friday with Brent crude oil reaching $118.75 per barrel while US benchmar kWest Texas Intermediate crude oil reached $111.98 per barrel at 09:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The oil prices slipped as supply concerns eased on expectations that crude exports would resume from Kazakhstan’s CPC terminal.

Kazakhstan said on Thursday it expects the CPC to resume shipping crude within a month, but added it may reroute some oil toward tankers on the Caspian Sea and pipelines going to Russia’s Samara and to China.

Supply concerns also eased as the EU remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

The US has committed to providing the EU with an additional 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year, with both sides aiming to ramp up deliveries to 50 bcm per year over time.

US LNG will help reduce EU’s Russian gas dependency, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“We aim to reduce this dependency on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it. This can only be achieved through... additional gas supplies, including LNG deliveries,” von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden.

“We as Europeans want to diversify away from Russia toward suppliers that we trust, that are our friends, that are reliable,” she said.

“Therefore, the US commitment to provide the European Union with additional at least 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction because this will replace the LNG supply we currently receive from Russia,” she said.

Germany’s economy ministry wants to halve the country’s dependence on Russian oil by the summer and have no Russian hard coal imports by the autumn, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday, citing a ministry memo.

OPEC sources said that officials believe a possible EU ban on oil from its partner Russia would hurt consumers and that the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels.

While the US and Britain have targeted Russian oil, such an action poses a challenge for the EU, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
Business & Economy
US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war

Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo raises about $1.1bn, second largest IPO since Russia-Ukraine war
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indonesia’s startup giant GoTo Group raised about $1.1 billion in one of the world’s largest initial public offerings announced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

The Jakarta-based company priced the IPO near the middle of the range announced earlier, at 338 rupiah ($0.02) a share, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified for information privacy. 

The middle range announced earlier was 316 rupiah to 346 rupiah.

GoTo representatives couldn’t immediately comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.

GoTo’s listing is the second-largest deal announced this month, surpassed only by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s $2.2 billion offering. 

This listing comes while companies globally are scrapping or delaying IPOs due to the ensuing market volatility amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

Indian payment service provider MobiKwik will not be heading for its IPO in the next few months due to unstable global market conditions, according to CNBC TV.

Other Indian companies delaying their IPOs include the Nusli Wadia Group-backed GoFirst, the logistics company Delhivery and the Life Insurance Corporation.

Japan’s SBI Sumishin Net Bank on March 7 postponed its IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as Ukraine war scares investors, derailing one of the country’s biggest listings this year, Asia Nikkei reported.

Topics:  GoTo Group IPO

Related

ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO
Business & Economy
ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., SALIC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement to acquire 35.43 percent of Olam Agri Holdings for SR 4.65 billion ($1.24 billion).

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2022 after obtaining the required approvals from the relevant authorities, SALIC said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Olam Agri aims to develop and support SALIC’s mission as PIF’s investment arm in the food and agriculture sector,” SALIC CEO Sulaiman Al Rumaih said.

He added that SALIC has extensive experience in the food and agriculture sector, which contributes to maintaining food security in Saudi Arabia.

“Further, the partnership with Olam will enrich SALIC’s roles to deliver food security in the Kingdom,” he said.

Al Rumaih explained that Olam’s commercial success, expertise, scale in key commodity sourcing, and processing will add significantly to SALIC’s international portfolio, Al Rumaih explained.

He also pointed out that SALIC will continue to integrate both existing and future investments.

Olam is one of the world’s leading commodity trading and processing companies specializing in grains, oilseeds, rice, and animal feed, present in 30 countries with more than 9,100 employees.

In 2021, Olam handled more than 40 million tons of products and recorded revenue of more than $23 billion.

Topics: SALIC Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SALIC wheat imports jump almost sixfold in 2021

Russia mulls plan to accept Bitcoin as payment for oil and gas: Crypto Moves

Russia mulls plan to accept Bitcoin as payment for oil and gas: Crypto Moves
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Russia mulls plan to accept Bitcoin as payment for oil and gas: Crypto Moves

Russia mulls plan to accept Bitcoin as payment for oil and gas: Crypto Moves
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Russia is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports, BBC reported citing a high-ranking lawmaker.

The head of the country’s energy committee, Pavel Zavalny, says “friendly” countries could be allowed to pay in the crypto-currency or in their local currencies.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin said that he wanted “unfriendly” countries to buy its gas with rubles.

Bank of England regulates crypto

The Bank of England on Thursday began sketching out Britain’s first regulatory framework for crypto assets, amid concerns they could be used to circumvent financial sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Although the sector remained small, its rapid growth could pose risks to financial stability in future if left unregulated, the bank said.

Crypto assets, such as Bitcoin and ether, are largely unregulated and a change of law would be needed to bring them under the full scope of UK securities rules, a step Britain’s finance ministry is looking at.

DeFi Platform

Most DeFi services replicate more traditional financial services and activities, but with weaker regulation and increased risks for investors, the International Organization of Securities Commissions said in a report.

Risks surrounding DeFi include lack of disclosure of products and systems, patchy reliability of the DeFi sites and potential problems in operating at scale, according to IOSCO.

IOSCO is made up of securities regulators from the US, Europe and Asia.

Bitcoin traded higher at 10:00 a.m. Saudi time – rising by 2.04 percent to $44,046, while Ether went up by 2.66 percent to $3,136.

Topics: cryptocurrencies Ukraine War Russia bitcoin

Related

Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves

Latest updates

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Former Iran detainee criticizes’ UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Former Iran detainee criticizes’ UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.