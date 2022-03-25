GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

RIYADH: As the UAE and Saudi Arabia envisige achieving net-zero by 2050 and 2060, the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a place of innovation, said Global President of Wärtsilä Energy Sushil Purohit in an interview with Arab News.

Due to the addition of nuclear and solar power to the national grid, the UAE is expected to meet more than 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2050.

“It is quite ambitious, but it is possible because the UAE has pretty good weather conditions to achieve that,” Purohit said.

It is extremely important for organizations to put their investments into this project, he told Arab News. Additionally, Purohit suggested that governments should prepare the power systems to utilize renewable energy efficiently.

He also recommended that, in addition to renewable energies, people should invest in energy storage and flexible balancing capacity to ensure that future systems will be as efficient as possible.

Purohit also emphasized that the GCC has a lot of potential, particularly in terms of hydrogen. Investing in and producing hydrogen, hydrogen-based fuel, ammonia, or synthetic gas are some of the things that can be done in the region, Purohit said.

The region has a competitive advantage since it is the location that innovates energy, Purohit said when asked about the GCC’s innovative and attractive aspects.

As for the weather conditions, he noted that both solar and wind power are excellent sources of renewable energy in the region. He added that the government’s willingness to invest in, and create an industry based on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and hydrogen-based fuels is what puts the GCC at an advantage.

“I think that political willingness is important, which I think you also have. You have the infrastructure, you know how to produce energy and export. Clearly, this is a place where things can happen,” Purohit added.

According to Purohit, the GCC market offers Wärtsilä Energy a lot of interesting opportunities, and the company is continuously investing in resources, competence, and facilities here.