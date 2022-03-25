You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Vilnius station confronts Moscow-Kaliningrad train with images from war

Workers attach a photo of a pregnant woman on a stretcher after the bombing of a maternity ward in Mariupol during Russia’s war in Ukraine that is displayed as part of an exhibition at the railway station in Vilnius on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

  • Two dozen large pictures from the war in Ukraine were put up on Friday morning on either side of the platform reserved for the Russian transit trains
  • "Here in Vilnius railway station, we have a possibility to show at least a small piece of what is happening," a spokesperson for the state-owned Lithuanian railways, said
Reuters

VILNIUS: “Dear passengers of train no. 29, Moscow-Kaliningrad. Today, Putin is killing civilians in Ukraine. Do you support this?” an announcer repeats in Russian at Vilnius station while the service stops there.
Two dozen large pictures from the war in Ukraine, each with the same message, were put up on Friday morning on either side of the platform reserved for the Russian transit trains.
The trains, up to six per day, pause for around 10 minutes in Vilnius, capital of EU-member Lithuania, as they pass to and from Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave — sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland — and cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, via Belarus.
Under a two decade old agreement between Lithuania, Russia and the European Union, passengers are issued Lithuanian visas for the transit-only services, which are powered by a Lithuanian locomotive for the portion of the journey inside the country.
“As far as we know, Russians are shielded from what is happening in Ukraine. Here in Vilnius railway station, we have a possibility to show at least a small piece of what is happening,” Mantas Dubauskas, a spokesperson for the state-owned Lithuanian railways, said.
“It’s the least that we can do,” he added. “Maybe we can change the minds of a very small number of passengers.”
The pictures, provided by Ukrainian photographers, show the dead and injured, people grieving, destroyed buildings and bridges, and refugees with small children escaping the country.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm its neighbor. The Kremlin says Russian forces have not targeted civilians.
Russia’s parliament this month passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally “fake” news about the military.
Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.
There were no people seen at the windows of the train on Friday morning. No one disembarked from or joined the service as no tickets have been sold to and from the station for the Russian trains since the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020. It was not known how many passengers were on the train.
Russian aircraft between Kaliningrad and Russia fly over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, prolonging the journey, after Lithuania and other EU countries banned them from their airspace in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support

Spray-painting for Ukraine: Street artists show support
Updated 26 March 2022
AP

  • Los Angeles artist Corie Mattie was motivated when bombs started dropping in Ukraine
  • “It’s kind of like a resistance,” Mattie said this week. “But you’re using art to potentially change people’s perspectives”
AP

LOS ANGELES: One month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, street artists in Southern California are taking up their brushes and spray paint to oppose the war.
Los Angeles artist Corie Mattie was motivated when bombs started dropping in Ukraine. She collaborated with tattoo artist Juliano Trindade to depict the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin being carried away by doves.
“It’s kind of like a resistance,” Mattie said this week. “But you’re using art to potentially change people’s perspectives.”
In nearby Santa Monica, the street artist known as 1GoodHombre decided to shed years of anonymity in solidarity with Ukraine war refugees. Todd Goodman said he knew the risks of arrest or fines for his sometimes-illegal street stencils. But those consequences were outweighed by the help he hoped to offer.
“I’ve decided to step out in support of the Ukrainian people,” said Goodman, whose wall stencils depict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holding submachine guns.
Goodman was motivated in part by his Jewish ancestors, who immigrated to the United States in the 1800s from the Ukrainian region.
“My message is generally one of positive love and peace,” said Goodman. “Although this piece might appear to be quite violent, it is one that is speaking to the gut feelings of many people today.”
Both artists are using social media to solicit donations, with proceeds going toward Ukrainian war relief efforts, they said.
“I always say good art makes you think, but great art makes you do,” said Mattie. “So if my art or someone else’s art can make you stop and have a conversation about something or even stop and hit the QR code to donate, then we’re making an impact for the better.”

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

  • Albert Khoury, a 54-year-old non-smoker, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago in September
  • Six months on, the lungs are working well and he has no signs of cancer in his body
AFP

WASHINGTON: US doctors announced Thursday they had successfully performed a double lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, giving new hope to others who also have advanced stages of the deadly disease.
Albert Khoury, a 54-year-old non-smoker, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago on September 25, 2021.
Six months on, the lungs are working well and he has no signs of cancer in his body.
“Lung transplantation for lung cancer is extremely uncommon with few cases reported,” Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at Northwestern Medicine, said in a statement.
“For patients with stage 4 cancer, lung transplantation is considered a complete ‘no-no,’ but because Albert’s cancer was confined only to his chest, we were confident we could clear all the cancer during surgery and save his life.”
Surgeons are generally reluctant to proceed with such transplants because if there are even a few cancerous cells remaining, there is a strong chance they will regrow in a patient taking immune-suppressing medications to prevent organ rejection.
The few such procedures in the past have not been successful, but since then, advances have allowed doctors to better understand cancer’s spread.
In early 2020, Khoury was working as a cement finisher for the city of Chicago, when he began to experience back pain, sneezing, chills, cough and mucus. At first he assumed it was Covid, but called his doctor when he coughed up blood.
“They discovered stage 1 lung cancer, but due to the Covid-19 surge, I couldn’t begin treatment right away,” he said in a statement.
By July 2020, his cancer progressed to stage 2, and, despite several rounds of chemotherapy, kept growing to stage 3 and stage 4.
He was told there was no chance of survival, but his sister told him about the pioneering lung transplants at Northwestern.
In 2020, Bharat led a team that performed the first double lung transplant on a woman in her twenties whose lungs had been decimated by Covid.
Khoury came under the care of oncologist Young Chae at Northwestern who wanted first to try other cancer-fighting treatments — but his health kept declining, leaving him in an intensive care unit with pneumonia and sepsis.
It was determined that he was in fact a candidate for transplant since the cancer, despite being stage 4, had not spread to other organs, and he received his new lungs after a two-week wait.
The team had to remove “trillions” of cancer cells all over his lungs within a six hour time frame, all the while taking care not to spill material into his chest cavity or blood stream.
“It was an exciting night,” said Bharat.
Khoury is now leading a normal life, and is able to work and go to the gym, without requiring breathing support.
“My life went from zero to 100 because of Northwestern Medicine,” he said.
“You didn’t see this smile on my face for over a year, but now I can’t stop smiling.”
Based on the success, Bharat and Chae are developing a new set of protocols to determine who else might be eligible for such treatment.
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States making up almost 25 percent of all cancer mortalities.

Europol seizes five million unsafe fake toys

Europol seizes five million unsafe fake toys
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

  • "The majority of fake toys were imported from East Asia to the EU, UK and the US," Europol said
  • The probe involved law enforcement authorities from 21 countries
AFP

PARIS: Europol seized more than five million potentially hazardous counterfeit toys worth more than 18 million euros ($20 million) between October 2021 and January 2022, the European Union police agency said Thursday.
The haul included “counterfeit and illegal puzzle games, videogames and related characters, board and card games, dolls and puppets from famous TV series, bricks for children and clothing and accessories from famous brands,” Europol said.
“The majority of fake toys were imported from East Asia to the EU, UK and the US,” it said.
Operation Ludus II, the second major investigation of its type, was coordinated by Europol and led by police and customs officials in Spain and Romania.
The probe involved law enforcement authorities from 21 countries — 19 European states, the United States and Ivory Coast.
It resulted in “the seizure of hazardous toys with a total value of more than 18 million euros.”
The first Operation Ludus was launched in 2020 after the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) warned about toys that did not conform to EU safety norms and were therefore dangerous to children.
Europol said the merchandise impounded after the latest investigation “harbored risks such as chemical exposure, strangulation, choking, electric shock, damage to hearing and fire hazards.”
The agency said 72 e-commerce platforms had been subject to surveillance, leading to 30 websites being shut down, 99 individuals being reported to judicial authorities and 1,459 to health or administrative authorities.
Counterfeit goods today represent 2.5 percent of all global trade.

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

  • “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning," Cyrus wrote on Twitter
  • Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside
Reuters

ASUNCION: US pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay’s capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.
“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” Cyrus said.
Cyrus, who has 46.5 million Twitter followers and has hits like “Wrecking Ball,” was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.
Felix Kanasawa, head of the National Directorate of Civil Aviation of Paraguay, told local media that due to severe weather the plane had landed at Guarani airport, near the town of Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil.
Cyrus flew on to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo several hours later, Kanasawa said.
Event organizers suspended the festival due to the weather alert after the storm unleashed heavy downpours, leaving cars submerged and causing power outages in the capital and areas around the metropolitan area, authorities said.

Two lost brothers, who went bird-searching in Amazon rainforest, found after 26 days

Two lost brothers, who went bird-searching in Amazon rainforest, found after 26 days
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

  • A tree cutter found the brothers dehydrated and malnourished four miles away from home
  • Gleison Ferreira, 9, and Glauco, 7, survived on rainwater
Arab News

DUBAI: Two brothers, who went bird-searching on February 18 in the Amazon rainforest and disappeared, were unexpectedly found this week by a tree cutter after he heard one of the boys screaming.
Nine-year-old Gleison Ferreira and his younger brother Glauco, 7, were said to have left their parents’ house in Lago Capana nature reserve in Brazil’s Amazonas state to search for birds but got lost.
At the sound of his chainsaw, the local tree cutter found the boys, who were suffering from severe malnutrition, dehydration and skin abrasions, after one of them screamed for help.
In the rainforest in Brazil’s northwest, rescue authorities launched a wide search campaign that stopped after eight days when efforts to find the brothers turned unsuccessful.
Having survived for 26 days only on rainwater, Glauco and Gleison were found almost four miles away from home by the man, who found them lying on the floor, hungry and painfully thin, with skin abrasions.
Speaking to TV station Band Jornalismo, the boys’ father Claudionor Ribeiro Ferreira said: “When I saw my children, I was thrilled.”
Glauco and Gleison told their parents that they had eaten nothing while lost and had survived only by drinking rainwater.
Media reports said after the authorities called off their search campaign on February 26, more than 260 volunteers kept searching for 24/7.


The father said he was stunned by the size of the crowd who came to see his boys’ safe arrival.
The brothers were later airlifted to an ICU in regional capital Manaus.
The Ferreira family are members of the indigenous Mura ethnic group.
Amazon Manaus Post tweeted a video showing Glauco and Gleison being transported on a boat from the remote part of the jungle where they were found.

