Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

‘Hostile operation’ targeted Aramco facility in Jeddah: Coalition

JEDDAH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said a “hostile” operation by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah on Friday.

The attack targeted a petroleum products distribution station in the city and resulted in a fire in two tanks, the coalition said, adding that the fire was brought under control.

An official source in the Ministry of Energy said a petroleum products distribution station north of Jeddah and the Al-Mukhtara station in the Jazan region were attacked with rocket-propelled grenades.

No fatalities or injuries resulted from the attack.

“This hostile escalation targets oil facilities (and aims) to affect the security of energy,” the coalition said, adding that the Houthis target oil facilities in an attempt to impact “the artery of global economy.”

The Coalition also said daily life in Jeddah had not been affected by the attacks. Those at the Formula One track could see the large black smoke cloud in the distance.

Washington condemned what it called “unacceptable” attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the US would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attacks, tweeting: “I fully condemn the latest Houthi attack against critical sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Jeddah. These strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop.”

I fully condemn the latest Houthi attack against critical sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Jeddah. These strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 25, 2022

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militia targeting the southern part of the Kingdom, the Coalition said on Friday.

The hostile attempts by the Houthi militia deliberately target civilian areas, energy installations, the Coalition said.

The coalition warned the Houthi militia of escalating its “grave violations” after targeting the Kingdom with 16 attacks on Friday.

Three of the 16 attacks included explosive-laden drones launched toward Najran, while nine explosive-laden drones were launched toward the southern, eastern and central regions of the Kingdom.

The continued attacks by the Houthis threaten both regional and international security, the Coalition added.

“We support the Gulf and international community in achieving successful negotiations with Yemen,” the Coalition said.

* With AP and Reuters