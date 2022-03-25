You are here

  Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

Updated 17 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix village thrills crowd

  • Gabi Fakher from Lebanon, who was standing watching his two kids enjoying the various games in the fan zone, told Arab News that the organization had improved
JEDDAH: The much-awaited Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race weekend kicked off at Jeddah Corniche circuit on Friday with spectacular fanfare, as thousands of racing enthusiasts flocked to the fan zones.
Thousands of spectators watched the first free practice session of the Formula One drivers in action on the track, and enjoyed the fan village entertainment.
Inside the village, F1 enthusiasts have access to several food courts, with a giant screen installed by the main entrance.
To complement the fast-paced excitement, guests were given the chance to take part in a range of interactive activities, including the huge global wheel, zipline, free fall, donut jump, color net, and climbing challenge.
F1 merchandise outlets were one of the main attractions on the first day as spectators rushed to purchase racing memorabilia for their favorite teams.
To test and compare their reaction speeds with those of F1 drivers, all attendees were also invited to take part a virtual reality challenge.
“We are not lucky enough to get to Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the best F1 drivers in the world, but we are having the best experience in the circuit village,” said Naser Al-Alawai, who came from Makkah to watch the Grand Prix and entertain his children.
He said the arrangements were beyond his expectation, adding: “We had no problem getting into the venue and everything went smooth since we parked our car far away.”
Gabi Fakher from Lebanon, who was standing watching his two kids enjoying the various games in the fan zone, told Arab News that the organization had improved. “I attended the first race held in Jeddah three months ago and the event was not perfect, but we knew then (that was) because it was held here for the first time. This year, it is amazing and I can see the difference. It is improving and beautifully arranged since we arrived at the parking.”
Music lovers will also get to enjoy great performances on Saturday at the race side, with Swedish DJ Axwell, American rapper Wiz Khalifa, Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB, British band Clean Bandit, and Egyptian megastar Mohamed Ramadan all set to perform.

 

‘Hostile operation’ targeted Aramco facility in Jeddah: Coalition

A view of a fire at Saudi Aramco's petroleum storage facility, after an attack, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

‘Hostile operation’ targeted Aramco facility in Jeddah: Coalition

  • Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces also destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militia
  • Saudi Energy Ministry: International community must be aware of the danger of Iran supplying Houthis with ballistic missiles
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said a “hostile” operation by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah on Friday.

The attack targeted a petroleum products distribution station in the city and resulted in a fire in two tanks, the coalition said, adding that the fire was brought under control.

An official source in the Ministry of Energy said a petroleum products distribution station north of Jeddah and the Al-Mukhtara station in the Jazan region were attacked with rocket-propelled grenades.

No fatalities or injuries resulted from the attack.

“This hostile escalation targets oil facilities (and aims) to affect the security of energy,” the coalition said, adding that the Houthis target oil facilities in an attempt to impact “the artery of global economy.”

The Coalition also said daily life in Jeddah had not been affected by the attacks. Those at the Formula One track could see the large black smoke cloud in the distance.

Washington condemned what it called “unacceptable” attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the US would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attacks, tweeting: “I fully condemn the latest Houthi attack against critical sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Jeddah. These strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop.”

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces destroyed seven drones and a missile launched by the Houthi militia targeting the southern part of the Kingdom, the Coalition said on Friday. 

The hostile attempts by the Houthi militia deliberately target civilian areas, energy installations, the Coalition said. 

The coalition warned the Houthi militia of escalating its “grave violations” after targeting the Kingdom with 16 attacks on Friday.

Three of the 16 attacks included explosive-laden drones launched toward Najran, while nine explosive-laden drones were launched toward the southern, eastern and central regions of the Kingdom.

The continued attacks by the Houthis threaten both regional and international security, the Coalition added. 

“We support the Gulf and international community in achieving successful negotiations with Yemen,” the Coalition said.

* With AP and Reuters

Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 

Updated 25 March 2022
SPA

Saudi foreign minister meets Portuguese, Algerian ambassadors 

Updated 25 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Nuno Matias, the newly appointed ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom, on Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.  

Al-Jubeir also received Mohammed Ali Boughazi, Algeria’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

The Saudi minister wished Matias and Boughazi success in their new duties.

Both meetings were attended by Khaled bin Musaed Al-Anqari, director general of the office of the minister of state for foreign affairs.

Last week, Boughazi met with Fahad Abualnasr, the deputy minister of public diplomacy. The two reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and discussed issues of common interest. 

Matias recently hosted a reception attended by Saudi and Portuguese entrepreneurs to launch Portuguese Delta Coffee in the Kingdom.

 

 

Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards

Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards

Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that it has opened admission and registration for females to join the Border Guards at the rank of private.
The ministry’s General Department of Central Admission said that applications for admission will be received from Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 10 a.m., through the jobs section on the Absher portal.
In February 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Defense opened the way for both genders to join Saudi Arabia's armed forces.
Military ranks from private to sergeant were made available for women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
In September, the first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center, after completing 14 weeks of basic training.

Saudi Shoura delegation participates in IPU meetings

Updated 25 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Shoura delegation participates in IPU meetings

Updated 25 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH:With the participation of Saudi Arabia, the 144th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held at the Bali International Convention Centre in Indonesia, has come to an end.

Representing Saudi Arabia, the Shoura Council delegation, headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, took part in the meetings, held under the topic ‘“Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliaments to Act on Climate Change.”

Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU, during which the latest developments in the union and the draft agenda for the next meeting were discussed. 

Saudi Shoura Council Secretary-General Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi participates in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU in Bali on Thursday. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Ayman bin Saleh Fadel, a member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Sustainable Development, titled “Leveraging information and communication technology as an enabler for the education sector, including in times of pandemic.”

Saudi Shoura Council member Ayman Fadel participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Sustainable Development of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Dr. Amal Al-Shaman, another member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights in the IPU. During the meetings, the parties discussed the draft resolution to be adopted in the upcoming General Assembly regarding the parliamentary motion to advance local and regional development in countries with high levels of international migration. Participants discussed the importance of stopping all forms of human trafficking, in addition to other topics on the committee's agenda.

Amal Al-Shaman, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, participates in the meetings of the Permanent Committee on Democracy and Human Rights of the IPU. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Hoda Al-Helaissi, also a Shoura Council member, took part in the meetings of the IPU’s Standing Committee on UN Affairs. She, along with her colleagues, discussed the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, among other topics.

Huda Al-Halisi, a member of the Saudi Shoura council, attends the meetings of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs at the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Twitter/@ShuraCouncil_SA)

Meanwhile, members of the Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security in the IPU, including Dr. Hani bin Yousuf Khashoggi, held a meeting during which they discussed a draft resolution on reformulating the approach to peace operations in order to promote lasting stability.

The IPU is an international organization of national parliaments. It began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians dedicated to promoting peace through diplomacy and has since grown into a global organization.

With 178 member parliaments, 14 associate members and increasing numbers of parliamentarians from all over the world, IPU assemblies are held twice a year, with more than 1,200 representatives attending.

Saudi business leaders meet Mexican FM

Updated 25 March 2022
SPA

Saudi business leaders meet Mexican FM

Updated 25 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Members of the Federation of Saudi Chambers held talks with Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday.

The meeting in Riyadh, which was chaired by the first deputy chairman of the chambers Tareq Al-Haidari and attended by a number of Saudi businessmen, discussed ways to strengthen commercial, economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Mexico.

Al-Haidari welcomed the Mexican delegation, saying he hoped to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He said that trade between the two countries rose by about 7 percent last year to SR3.6 billion ($960 million) after falling to SR3.3 billion in 2020 — from SR3.9 billion in 2019 — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that there was great potential for further expansion.

He added that the Saudi economy grew by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, and that the contribution of the private sector to gross domestic product increased to 39.7 percent in the year, from 38.6 percent in 2020.

Ebrard said Mexico was also keen to find new opportunities for the two nations. “We are here today to look into the Kingdom’s distinctive investment opportunities,” he said. 

