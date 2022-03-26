US to up pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails

You are here

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP)
Reuters

  • ‘If the US is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he said during a news conference in Beirut’
WASHINGTON: The US is still pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the US, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.
US officials have been cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions on Iran’s economy.
Substantial progress has been made in resolving several issues necessary for Washington to come back to the deal “on a compliance-for-compliance basis,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Poland with President Joe Biden.
“There still are issues left. There still is work to be done,” he added. “We are still seeking a diplomatic outcome here that puts Iran’s nuclear program back in a box. Of course, if diplomacy doesn’t succeed, then we will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran.”
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that the vital issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.
“If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he said during a news conference in Beirut.

Qatar takes up mediation role in Chad talks to unblock fledgling process

Soldiers ride an armored vehicle in N’Djamena on Jan. 23, 2021, given by France to help Chad fight terror. (AFP)
AFP

  • The opposition groups say the Gulf state’s agreement to take on a greater role is an important boost
DOHA: Qatar has agreed to act as a mediator in Chad peace talks in a bid to unblock the fledgling process, officials and rebel groups said on Friday.
Representatives of the government and more than 40 rebel and political opponents have been in Qatar for more than two weeks trying to launch negotiations that could lead to elections this year in the landlocked African state.
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno promised change after seizing control following the death in April last year of his father, the country’s longtime leader Idriss Deby Itno, in a battle with rebels.
But the myriad opposition groups in Doha have refused to hold direct talks with the government, throwing in doubt plans to start a full national dialogue in May to draw up a new constitution.
Qatar — which has previously helped in peace efforts for Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan and between the Afghan Taliban and US government — had agreed to host the talks but initially wanted to stay out of the main negotiations.
The opposition groups say the Gulf state’s agreement to take on a greater role is an important boost.
Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, the Qatar government’s special envoy for mediation, said in a statement that “the Chad peace negotiations are progressing on the right track, despite some challenges.”
“The various Chadian parties have officially requested that the state of Qatar plays a mediation role in the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha.”
Opposition representatives and officials close to the talks confirmed that Al-Qahtani had started work as a mediator. “This is progress,” said Issa Ahmet, a spokesperson for the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, one of the key rebel groups.
Three opposition alliances have each set up a negotiating committee and the mediator has held individual meetings with them on contacts with the government.
“Each committee is putting forward its expectations and conditions,” Ahmet added. More discussions will be held on Monday.
FACT, which was the group fighting the elder Deby when he was fatally wounded, want a wider amnesty for rebels. The mediator has a long list of political demands from other groups including the return of seized assets.
Under the plan of the younger Deby, a 38-year-old army general, the Doha talks would lead to a national dialogue starting on May 10 before agreeing a new constitution and then holding elections.
“They have lost two weeks and it is turning into a long process,” said an African diplomat monitoring the talks. “The Chadians will struggle to start the national dialogue on time.” The talks are being keenly watched in Africa because of Chad’s position in the heart of a region facing a mounting challenge from militants.

Ukraine, Iran deal, post-pandemic woes focus of Middle East summits

Daoud Kuttab

  • Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine
AMMAN: The Ukraine-Russia conflict, the possibility of an Iran deal in Vienna, and post-pandemic economic worries appear to be the discussion topics for several regional summits.

One is a four-way Iraqi, UAE, Egyptian, and Jordanian summit in Aqaba. Another is a foreign ministerial meeting in Israel with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and there is a three-way summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh to be attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Blinken travels to the Middle East and North Africa next week as the administration of US President Joe Biden tries to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Oraib Rantawi, director of the Amman-based Al-Quds Center for Political Studies, said the meetings were more about coordination and consultation than producing an agreement or signing a new covenant.

“I think all these parties realize that we are approaching a critical stage due to the Ukrainian-Russia conflict as well as the possibility of a nuclear deal in Vienna,” he told Arab News.

Rantawi said that while all the parties who were meeting were strong US allies, they were unwilling to go as far as the US wanted them to go on the Ukraine war.

The political strategist believed the parties “want to consult and coordinate positions rather than reach a specific agreement.”

Jamil Nimri, a member of the Jordanian Senate and a leading figure in the efforts to create ruling political parties in the country, agreed that Iran and Ukraine were the two key elements during the current high-level consultations.

“What we are seeing is a political movement that is not in the traditional way,” he told Arab News.

The high-level meetings might also be connected to post-pandemic economic difficulties and the fear of disruption in food and energy costs.

Nimri said Egypt was facing economic problems, and that the conflict in Ukraine threatened to affect the supply of wheat from both Russia and Ukraine as well as a sharp rise in energy costs for oil-consuming countries.

Rantawi said food and energy were becoming “part of national security” for many Arab countries, and that the region was on edge and could blow up from a spark from one place or another.

“It is unusual that with all the problems of Ukraine both the US secretary of state and King Abdullah have decided to visit Ramallah,” he said, adding the concern was about reverberations spreading to many countries if things blew up at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We rarely see the king go to Ramallah or a senior US official visit the occupied Palestinian areas. They all know that the spark from Al-Aqsa could have a domino effect on the region that brings back memories of the Arab Spring.”

The various high-level meetings appear to have a strong Gulf influence, with the UAE leadership present in almost every meeting, reflecting concern about the Iran agreement and the effects of the polarization coming out of Ukraine.

Concern in Lebanon over judicial decisions targeting opponents of Hezbollah, Free Patriotic Movement

Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon September 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Banks protest as judge blocks lenders from moving money abroad
  • Judiciary tightens noose around central bank chief
  • Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea faces new charges over Oct. 14 Tayyouneh incidents
BEIRUT: Lebanese media outlets expressed concern on Friday over creeping examples of “employing the judiciary for sectarian and electoral political goals.”

It followed controversial Lebanese judge and Mount Lebanon state prosecutor Ghada Aoun’s fresh measures against the country’s embattled banking sector.

Aoun issued a new decision on Thursday evening banning six banks from transferring funds abroad.

The move coincided with the judiciary tightening the noose around the governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.

The first investigative judge in Mount Lebanon, Nicolas Mansour, summoned Salameh for a hearing next Thursday.

The judge stressed that an arrest warrant would be issued against the central bank governor if he failed to attend the hearing.

Mansour also issued an adversarial arrest warrant against Salameh’s brother, Rajah Salameh, ordering he be kept in custody until next week based on charges of alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering.

In response to Aoun’s recent decision, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said in a statement on Friday that such decisions showed a lack of knowledge of banking activity and its role in the national economy, and a complete disregard for the law.

The statement said the judge’s decision could harm depositors who “will not obtain their rights once banks collapse and the country follows.”

The association added: “The funds transferred by banks feed their accounts abroad, allowing them to fulfill their obligations, especially those resulting from opening credits for imports.

“Preventing banks from transferring funds abroad leads to shutting down their accounts and preventing imports, directly affecting the banks’ local clients.”

The association’s lawyer Akram Azoury sent an open letter to the head of Lebanon’s public prosecutions, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, appealing to him to stop the implementation of Aoun’s decision.

Azoury said that it would “harm the core of the banking sector and the principle of freedom of transfers and freedom of trade, which Lebanon has always adopted.”

He noted that such a decision falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the legislative authority, and this measure will further deteriorate the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

The banks’ protest continued as Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki filed new charges of attempted murder and inciting sectarian strife against Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, over the Oct. 14 Tayyouneh incident.

Akiki referred the case to the first military investigative judge, Fadi Sawan, requesting that Geagea be interrogated.

The plaintiff in the Tayouneh case had refused to receive complaints and reviews submitted by the Lebanese Forces since investigations began.

The Lebanese Forces party accuses Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of bringing their members into Christian-majority areas five months ago, and of destroying people’s property, which led to a confrontation with the residents of the area that descended into bloody armed clashes.

Political observers believe that the successive judicial decisions seem to target “the opponents of Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement and its Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement, by making the judicary a tool for settling political and electoral scores.”

Former judge and Lebanese Forces MP George Okais said that the accusation against Geagea “is political, and whoever thinks they can wage a judicial war of elimination are mistaken.”

Lebanese Forces MP Ziad Hawat criticized the judiciary’s recent actions that “damage the foundations of the state.”

The Future Movement expressed shock at the “subversive approach, which uses the judiciary as a tool to destroy what remains of the components of public order and Lebanon’s economic identity.”

Commenting on the allegations against Geagea, it said: “Such actions harm the Lebanese judiciary as an authority concerned with protecting civil peace.

“How can the judiciary be fair and impartial, when it resorts to taking retaliatory measures in the interest of a political group, turning a blind eye to financial, political and security crimes, and not moving a finger to implement rulings issued by the highest judicial authorities in the world against criminals involved in the assassination of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, and similar issues?”

The Future Movement also noted: “Some want the judiciary to be a partisan farm that operates on demand. It’s time for the Supreme Judicial Council to take matters into its own hands.”

Houthi crimes highlighted at European Parliament

The special conference in Brussels, highlighting the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthi militia in Yemen, is in progress. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Atrocities carried out by the Houthis against women and children were among a catalogue of incidents highlighted at the recent meeting in Brussels
BRUSSELS: The international community has been urged to do more to tackle human rights violations committed by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

And speakers at a special conference on the issue also called for the militia group’s leaders to be prosecuted in international courts for their war crimes.

Atrocities carried out by the Houthis against women and children were among a catalogue of incidents highlighted at the recent meeting in Brussels organized by the Group of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament.

Guest speaker, Dr. Wesam Basindawa, head of the Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women, told members of the European Parliament and representatives of EU institutions about cases of physical and sexual violence toward women and children, the recruiting of children as soldiers, and brutal attacks against minorities.

She said the Houthis had obstructed the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid and carried out cross-border terrorist attacks on civilian targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The group had also turned schools and educational facilities into camps and weapons stores, breaching international humanitarian and human rights laws.

And she pointed out that religious and ethnic minorities in Yemen, such as the Jewish and Baha’i communities, had seen many of their rights and basic freedoms restricted by the Houthis.

Basindawa said: “We and the international community must do more work and put pressure on this terrorist militia, tighten sanctions against it, prosecute its leaders, and try them in international courts as war criminals.”

MEP Isabella Tovaglieri, a member of the European Parliament Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, said women were the worst-affected and most vulnerable category in conflict zones and needed to be protected against rape, kidnapping, forced marriage, and poverty.

“Europe should help women in peacebuilding and in conflict resolution,” she added.

Addressing the conference, MEP Luisa Regimenti spoke about physical and psychological violence toward women and the importance of providing victim support services.

Another MEP, Ryszard Czarnecki, said the Houthis had targeted civilians during attacks in Marib and at Al-Thwara hospital, adding that the group had set fire to an overcrowded detention center housing African refugees.

Also speaking at the conference was MEP and Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality member, Isabella Adinolfi. She noted the need to support female teachers, intellectuals, and journalists who were working to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

MEP Gianna Gancia said the war in Yemen had created a critical situation for women and girls and that “from the beginning of the conflict seven years ago, the EU had made diplomatic efforts and provided financial support to Yemen through humanitarian assistance and development.”

Alessandra Illuticini, president of Progetto Donna 2021, told delegates of the atrocities meted out toward women in Houthi-controlled areas such as the forced wearing of niqabs, child marriage, honor killings, and domestic violence.

She pointed out the need to work closely with the UN and human rights organizations to empower women and protect them as well as support their fight for rights.

MEP Lucia Vuolo said: “Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Conflict across Yemen continues to endanger civilians, trigger displacement, and damage civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools.”

Simona Russo, coordinator of the Fight Impunity association, said the serious situation in Yemen was one “that we should not forget.”

Program host, MEP Fulvio Martusciello, said he had been working for more than three years on raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He and his European Parliament colleagues had written to Joseph Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, calling for the Houthis to be designated as a terrorist group.

MEP Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco said: “We need to encourage women peacebuilders and help them establish a dialogue between the different parties in Yemen. Women should be active members of the peace negotiations in Yemen.”

Closing the session, conference moderator, Manel Msalmi, said the EU as a peace actor should work closely with civil society organizations in Yemen to empower female leaders.

British embassy in Lebanon ‘deeply concerned’ at bank account closures

Reuters

  • In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality
  • The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector
BEIRUT: The British embassy in Beirut said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” by Lebanese banks closing accounts belonging to people who are nationals or residents of the United Kingdom.
In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality, in “what appears to be a targeted and discriminatory manner.”
The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector, where more than $100 billion of hard currency savings remain stuck, with most depositors unable to access their funds.
A union for savers with funds stuck in Lebanese banks says that more than 50 British savers have been in touch because their accounts were unilaterally closed or they feared their closure, since a Feb. 28 UK court ruling ordering two Lebanese banks to transfer funds to a UK client.
The Feb. 28 UK court order required Lebanon’s Bank Audi and its peer SGBL to transfer $4 million to a client, the first UK ruling obliging Lebanese banks to transfer dollars out of the banking system, raising the prospect of similar actions.
Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019 under the weight of massive public debts caused by decades of corruption, waste and patronage by the government, which borrowed heavily from the Lebanese banks.
In the absence of any capital control law in Lebanon, banks began imposing informal restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad as the financial system collapsed in 2019.
These controls were never formalized with legislation and have been challenged in local and international courts, with mixed results.
In meetings with officials including the central bank governor and the prime minister, British Ambassador Ian Collard had “made clear his concerns about the treatment of British national and British resident depositors,” the statement said.
He urged “the Lebanese authorities to ensure that all depositors are properly and fairly treated, and he underlined the importance of Lebanese banks not discriminating against account holders on the basis of their British nationality or residency.”

