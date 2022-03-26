You are here

  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to rally support for the US and NATO effort to blunt the Russian aggression. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
  • The top US diplomat aims to show that the United States still has a deep interest in the Middle East
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

WARSAW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies to Israel Saturday as the Ukraine war rages, aiming to rally regional support for Kyiv and quell the Jewish state’s worries about a looming nuclear deal with Iran.
On the first stop of a tour that will include the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria, Blinken will join a mini-summit of counterparts from Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco, the so-called “Abraham Accords” countries that have normalized relations with Israel.
He will fly in from Poland, where he accompanied President Joe Biden in meetings to shore up Western backing for Ukraine.
The top US diplomat aims to show that the United States still has a deep interest in the Middle East even as the region has dropped in importance for Washington as China, and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have risen to the top of priorities.
He also hopes to rally support for the US and NATO effort to blunt the Russian aggression, amid heavy economic fallout from the war, including spiking energy prices and the threat of a wheat shortage that could hit Arab countries severely.
The trip comes as the United States and Iran are in the final stages of negotiating a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capacity.
The administration of former US president Donald Trump quit the deal unilaterally in 2018, and since then Iran has advanced its nuclear program to the point that Western experts think it is not far from the “break-out” stage of becoming a real nuclear threat.
US officials say reaching a deal hinges on one or two key issues, but that Tehran has to make “difficult choices” if it wants an agreement.
“I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain,” US state department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
But the possible deal leaves Israel and US allies in the Gulf region who see Iran as a menace particularly nervous.
In February, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Separate from meeting Bennett, Blinken will also meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Palestinians remain concerned that they are being left behind in the US-backed push for Arab governments to boost relations with Israel and the focus on Iran as a regional threat.
The Trump administration slashed support for the Palestinians and closed the US consulate in Jerusalem dedicated to Palestinian relations.
Biden promised to reopen the consulate, but a year into his administration that move has not come.
The consulate issue “will certainly be a topic of discussion,” State Department Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said.

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
Updated 53 min 36 sec ago
AP

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
  • The move enraged the international community
  • The Taliban’s refusal to open up education to all Afghan children also infuriated large swaths of the Afghan population
Updated 53 min 36 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were traveling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from the Taliban, said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul’s international airport Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn’t do so without a male guardian.
Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada, according to one of the officials. Women were denied boarding on flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.
The order came from the Taliban leadership, said one official.
By Saturday, some women traveling alone were given permission to board an Ariana Airlines flight to western Herat province, the official said. However, by the time the permission was granted they had missed their flight, he said.
The airport’s president and police chief, both from the Taliban movement and both Islamic clerics, were meeting Saturday with airline officials.
“They are trying to solve it,” the official said.
It was still unclear whether the Taliban would exempt air travel from an order issued months ago requiring women traveling more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) to be accompanied by a male relative.
This latest assault on women’s rights in Taliban-run Afghanistan comes just days after the all-male religiously driven government broke its promise to allow girls to return to school after the sixth grade.
The move enraged the international community, which has been reluctant to recognize the Taliban-run government since the Taliban swept into power last August, fearing they would revert to their harsh rule of the 1990s. The Taliban’s refusal to open up education to all Afghan children also infuriated large swaths of the Afghan population. On Saturday, dozens of girls demonstrated in the Afghan capital demanding the right to go to school.
After the Taliban’s ban on girls education beyond the sixth grade, women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj went on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV to ask: “How do we as a nation trust you with your words anymore? What should we do to please you? Should we all die?”
An Afghan charity called PenPath, which runs dozens of “secret’ schools with thousands of volunteers, is planning to stage countrywide protests to demand the Taliban reverse its order, said Matiullah Wesa, PenPath founder.
On Saturday at the Doha Forum 2022 in Qatar, Roya Mahboob, an Afghan businesswoman who founded an all-girl robotics team in Afghanistan, was given the Forum Award for her work and commitment to girls education..
In an interview after receiving the award, Mahboob called on the many global leaders and policy makers attending the forum to press the Taliban to open schools for all Afghan children.
The robotics team fled Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power but Mahboob said she still hoped a science and technology center she had hoped to build in Afghanistan for girls could still be constructed.
“I hope that the international community, the Muslim communities (have not) forgotten about Afghanistan and (will) not abandon us,” she said. “Afghanistan is a poor country. It doesn’t have enough resources. And if you take (away) our knowledge, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
  • Japan, the only country attacked by atomic weapons, has regularly spoken out against nuclear armaments
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday the prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons was “increasingly real,” welcoming a visit by the US ambassador to Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack.
Japan, the only country attacked by atomic weapons, has regularly spoken out against nuclear armaments. Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in parliament, visited the city’s peace memorial and museum on Saturday with envoy Rahm Emanuel.
“When the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia is increasingly real, I believe Ambassador Emanuel’s visit to Hiroshima and his experience of seeing the nuclear reality will become a strong message to the international society,” Kishida told public broadcaster NHK.
“I believe our visit was meaningful.”
He said Russia’s war in Ukraine shows the difficulties of creating a world without nuclear weapons.
Putin has not directly threatened a nuclear attack. But he warned, in launching his Feb. 24 invasion, that anyone hindering Russia would face “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” — a statement some leaders took as a threat to use nuclear weapons.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia would use nuclear weapons only to counter “an existential threat for our country.”
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers on Thursday warned Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.

Topics: Japan Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Fumio Kishida

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning

New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: A fresh curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from Saturday evening until Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.
“The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 p.m. Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday,” he said on Telegram.
He said residents could only “go out to seek shelter if sirens go off” and added that “public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps will be closed.”
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.

Topics: Kyiv Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul

'Open the schools': Afghan girls protest in Kabul
  • Afghan girls have now been out of education for more than seven months
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: About two dozen girls and women chanting “open the schools” protested in the Afghan capital Saturday against the Taliban’s decision to shut their secondary schools just hours after re-opening them this week.
Thousands of jubilant girls across Afghanistan had flocked to high schools on March 23 – the date the education ministry had set for classes to resume.
But just hours into the first day, the ministry announced a shock policy reversal that left the youngsters saying they felt betrayed and foreign governments expressing outrage.
“Open the schools! Justice, justice!” chanted protesters Saturday, some carrying school books as they gathered at a city square in Kabul.
They held banners that said: “Education is our fundamental right, not a political plan” as they marched for a short distance, before dispersing when Taliban fighters arrived at the scene.
The Taliban have not given a clear reason for their decision, which came after a meeting late Tuesday of senior officials in the southern city of Kandahar, the Islamist movement’s de facto power center and spiritual heartland.
It followed months of work by some foreign countries on a plan to support the payment of teachers’ wages.
Afghan girls have now been out of education for more than seven months.
Since returning to power on August 15 the Taliban have rolled back two decades of gains made by the country’s women, who have been squeezed out of many government jobs, barred from traveling alone, and ordered to dress according to a strict interpretation of the Qur’an.
The Taliban had promised a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that characterized their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
But many restrictions have still been imposed on women — if not at the national level then implemented locally at the whim of regional officials.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back against the Taliban’s curbs, holding small protests where they demanded the right to education and work.
But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.
Since their release, most have gone silent and Saturday’s protest was the first one held by women in weeks.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Western sanctions will not sway Kremlin, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev says

Western sanctions will not sway Kremlin, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev says
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

Western sanctions will not sway Kremlin, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev says

Western sanctions will not sway Kremlin, Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev says
  • Sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

It is “foolish” to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.
The sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russia’s RIA news agency in an interview.
The West has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but one month into the war, the Kremlin says it will continue the assault until it accomplishes its goals of Ukraine’s “demilitarization and denazification.”
Some of the sanctions have specifically targeted billionaire businessmen believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin.
“Let us ask ourselves: can any of these major businessmen have even the tiniest quantum of influence of the position of the country’s leadership?” Medvedev said.
“I openly tell you: no, no way.”
Medvedev said there are several grounds under which Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons, including an attack on the country or encroachment on infrastructure as a result of which Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces would be paralyzed.
That demonstrated Russia’s “determination to defend the independence, sovereignty of our country, not to give anyone a reason to doubt even the slightest that we are ready to give a worthy response to any infringement on our country, on its independence,” he said.
However, negotiations — even in the most difficult situations such as those around Ukraine — are Moscow’s preferred path to proceed, he added.
Medvedev said opinion polls showed three-quarters of Russians supported the Kremlin’s decision to carry out a military operation in Ukraine and even more supported President Vladimir Putin.
While downplaying the economic impact of sanctions, Medvedev said the Russian government will have to find “adequate solutions” on its own to spur the development of the aircraft, automotive and IT industries, among others.
“Now, it will be more difficult to tackle those issues, but on the other hand, we cannot rely on anyone,” Medvedev said. “In this case, we will have to solve those problems ourselves.”
He lashed out at those Russians who spoke against the invasion while staying outside Russia.
“You can be dissatisfied with some of the authorities’ decisions, criticize the authorities — this is normal,” he said.
“But you cannot take a stand against the state in such a difficult situation, because this is treason.”
Thousands of people were earlier this month detained at Russia-wide protests against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Dmitry Medvedev

