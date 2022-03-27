You are here

Palestinians 'victims of political divisions'; Gazans watch West Bank polls with confusion

Polls opened in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections. (AFP)
Polls opened in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections. (AFP)
Updated 27 March 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Polls opened in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise following a decade and a half of delays to Palestinian elections. (AFP)
  • “Politics controls all the details of our lives; they don’t want our voice to appear, they don’t want us to say no, they look at us as sheep. We don’t have an opinion, they choose for us who rules us and controls us.” Al-Masarai told Arab News
GAZA: Hani Al-Masarai turned up the volume when the presenter on a local radio station in Gaza started talking about the municipal elections in the West Bank.

As a guest from Nablus was asked about the local elections, Al-Masarai, 32, who works as a barber, asked, “Why do we not have elections in Gaza?”

The second phase of local elections took place in the West Bank on Saturday, They included 50 cities and villages, including major cities, amid competition between the electoral lists affiliated with the Palestinian factions and independents, without the participation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Politics controls all the details of our lives, they don’t want our voice to appear, they don’t want us to say no, they look at us as sheep. We don’t have an opinion, they choose for us who rules us and controls us.” Al-Masarai told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

• Divisions between Palestinian leaders have deprived the people of Gaza the right to vote for 16 years.

• Fatah and Hamas have more than once agreed to organize the elections, but each time they have been canceled for different reasons.

He has never taken part in any elections in Gaza — he has only watched elections on television when they take place in other parts of the world.

“The last elections in Gaza were in 2006, and at the time, I was about 16 years old and did not have the right to vote. I have waited for a long time for the day I can go to the elections, but unfortunately, this has not happened,” he said.

Fatah and Hamas have more than once agreed to organize the legislative and local elections, but each time they have been canceled for different reasons. Most recently the legislative elections were canceled last May — President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel prevented them from being held in Jerusalem.

Rawan Yunis, 44, is upset that she cannot exercise her right to vote — that Palestinians are exercising their right in the West Bank but not in Gaza.

“We are victims of division. No one looks at us as normal citizens. We have the right to choose who represents us. Each party holds the other party responsible, and in the end there are no elections,” she said.

Rawan has voted twice in elections, the first time in 2005 when Abbas was elected, and then in 2006 for the Legislative Council elections.

“I look at my children and wonder what their future will be without democracy. Democracy gives the citizen the power to influence public policies.”

Hamas has appointed municipal councils in the Gaza Strip every few years without elections since it took control in 2007.

Ahmed Al-Rabai, 73, is not interested in the local elections taking place in the West Bank. “This is an unnecessary political play.”

Sitting in his house with some of his neighbors, he said: “We don’t want elections, we want freedom for our children, we want a decent life. Elections are a game for politicians. Whoever has money and power wins the elections.

“We voted in the elections before that more than once. What happens is, every time an election takes place, the worst comes. Everyone we elected, whether from Hamas or Fatah, tightened their grip on the people, and made us poorer.”

Topics: Gaza elections Palestine

US top diplomat in Israel for landmark Arab talks

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel Sunday for a “historic” meeting with Arab countries which have normalized relations with the Jewish state in the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, will meet with his counterparts from Israel, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the Negev desert Sunday and Monday to mark the shift in Arab-Israeli relations that began in late 2020.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid described it as a “historic summit.”

Blinken’s visit, the first stop in a trip that will also take him to the West Bank, Algeria and Morocco — where he will hold talks with the UAE’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed — is focused in part on building support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

US officials say two other key issues are on the agenda for the trip: quelling the Jewish state’s worries about a looming nuclear deal with Iran, and discussing the potential global wheat shortage caused by the Ukraine war that could deal a heavy blow to the import-dependent Middle East.

“We know this pain is keenly felt in the Middle East and North Africa, where most countries import at least half of their wheat,” much of it from Ukraine, State Department Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said ahead of the trip.

The war “will only continue to increase the price of basic staples like bread in the region, taking money from the pockets of the hardest working and most vulnerable families,” she said.

The trip comes as the US and Iran are in the final stages of negotiating a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capacity.

The administration of former US president Donald Trump quit the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed punishing economic sanctions, and Iran has since resumed many of its sensitive nuclear activities.

The conclusion of a renewed accord could come in a matter of “days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is coordinating talks with Tehran, said Saturday.

“We are very close but there are still some issues pending,” Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar.

His comments came as the EU diplomat chairing the Vienna talks on the deal, Enrique Mora, was due in Tehran.

US officials say reaching a deal hinges on one or two key issues, but that Tehran has to make “difficult choices” if it wants an agreement.

But the possible deal worries Israel and US allies in the Gulf, who see Iran as a menace.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Ahead of the talks, Bennett sent a rare message to regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, expressing “sorrow” over a wave of attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on Friday that hit targets including an oil plant near the Formula One race in Jeddah.

“This attack is further proof that Iran’s regional aggression knows no bounds,” Bennett wrote on Twitter late Saturday.

Blinken will also meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinians remain concerned that they are being forgotten in the US-backed push for Arab governments to boost relations with Israel and focus on Iran as their principal threat.

The Trump administration slashed support for the Palestinians and closed the US consulate in Jerusalem dedicated to Palestinian relations.

Biden promised to reopen the consulate, but a year into his administration that move has not come.

The consulate issue “will certainly be a topic of discussion,” Lempert said.

After Israel, Blinken will travel to Morocco and Algeria to talk about regional security and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, which has divided the two neighbors.

Also in Morocco, he will hold talks with the UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed, who has become a major political force in the region.

Topics: Antony Blinken Abraham Accords Ukraine War Iran terrorism

EU envoy plans Tehran talks to close gaps in nuclear dialogue

EU envoy plans Tehran talks to close gaps in nuclear dialogue
EU envoy plans Tehran talks to close gaps in nuclear dialogue

EU envoy plans Tehran talks to close gaps in nuclear dialogue
  • Sullivan: US to put more pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails
JEDDAH: The EU’s coordinator for talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, said he was hoping to close gaps in the negotiations during his talks in Tehran on Sunday.

“Working on closing the remaining gaps in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA,” Mora tweeted ahead of his trip. “We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake.”

The EU diplomat, who coordinates talks between Iran and the US, is scheduled to meet Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri on Sunday.

US officials have been more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was still pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program but will work with allies to increase pressure on Iran if diplomacy fails.

Substantial progress has been made in resolving several issues necessary for Washington to come back to the deal “on a compliance- for-compliance basis,” Sullivan said aboard Air Force One en route to Poland with President Joe Biden.

“There still are issues left. There still is work to be done,” he added.

“We are still seeking a diplomatic outcome here that puts Iran’s nuclear program back in a box. Of course, if diplomacy doesn’t succeed, then we will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran.”

Sullivan spoke as Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the country’s Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the US if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The minister’s remarks appeared timed for Mora’s visit.

Speaking in Qatar, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Iran and world powers were “very close” to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Enrique Mora Ali Bagheri

Lebanon needs ties with Saudi Arabia and Arab countries, says premier

This handout image provided by the Doha Forum shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati attending the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital on March 26, 2022. (AFP)
This handout image provided by the Doha Forum shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati attending the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital on March 26, 2022. (AFP)
Lebanon needs ties with Saudi Arabia and Arab countries, says premier

This handout image provided by the Doha Forum shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati attending the Doha Forum in Qatar's capital on March 26, 2022. (AFP)
  • Beirut politicians condemn cowardly Houthi attack on the Kingdom as an assault on all Arabs
BEIRUT: “Lebanon always needs Arab sponsorship, and (I hope) all the Gulf countries, in particular, will restore ties with Lebanon, which needs its Arab environment to embrace it,” Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said during his visit to the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Mikati met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the forum’s headquarters. His media office said he discussed ties between Lebanon and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Mikati also met his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

In a press conference following the two meetings, Mikati said: “What is meant to be shall be, and Lebanon is meant to always have excellent relations with the Arab countries and the Gulf states. Lebanon is one of the founders of the Arab League and we strongly believe in such ties.”

Lebanon is meant to always have excellent relations with the Arab countries and the Gulf states. Lebanon is one of the founders of the Arab League and we strongly believe in such ties.

Najib Mikati, Lebanese prime minister

Speaking about Lebanon’s diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, Mikati stressed: “It was a summer cloud that passed. God willing, it will entirely fade out with the visits that I will make to the Arab countries, and with the restoration of diplomatic ties between Lebanon and the Gulf states. We need these ties, especially with Saudi Arabia.”

Mikati said that the Emir promised that the Qatari foreign minister would visit Beirut in the coming weeks to personally check Lebanon’s needs.

He talked about the Lebanese government’s efforts to resolve the country’s economic crisis, saying: “The current economic situation is an accumulation of over 30 years’ worth of problems. It cannot be resolved overnight. The government is striving to achieve economic recovery. God willing, we’ll soon get there.”

Mikati said: “The IMF delegation will arrive in Beirut next Tuesday to resume negotiations. The delegation is headed by the IMF chairperson and the next round of negotiations will run for two weeks, after which a preliminary agreement would be signed.

“We have no choice but to cooperate with the IMF to put Lebanon on the path to recovery.”

On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Mikati met Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi. He also met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

In Beirut, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi denounced the terrorist Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia on Friday, saying: “Targeting the Kingdom’s security is a clear and direct terrorist attack on Arab legitimacy. We always stand by the Kingdom’s side in addressing the challenges facing our common Arab security and in the face of any attack on Saudi sovereignty and security.”

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian also condemned the Houthi aggression against the Kingdom, calling it “a crime that violates all international and humanitarian laws and norms. The security of Saudi Arabia is part of the security and stability of the Arab region and that of all Arabs and Muslims in the world.”

Derian called for standing in solidarity by Saudi Arabia in repelling the terrorism that the Arab Gulf states are exposed to.

The Future Movement issued a statement condemning the Iranian-backed Houthis for attacking Saudi Arabia and targeting oil and vital facilities and civilian areas.

“This Iranian persistence in carrying out criminal acts goes beyond targeting the Kingdom, posing a threat to regional security and stability. It is a cowardly attack on all Arabs, who are fed up with Iran’s subversive arms. We stand with the Kingdom in confronting such acts, no matter what the challenges and sacrifices may be,” the statement read.

The Future Movement further demanded “the international community to stand firmly behind the Kingdom in confronting Iran, to force it to stop playing with fire and threatening the security, stability and peace of Arab countries, especially in Yemen, which it has turned into a ballistic platform for attacking Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon HOUTHI ATTACK AGAINST SAUDI ARABIA Yemen Iran

Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping

Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping

Yemen calls on international community to stop Houthis from threatening shipping
LONDON: Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said on Saturday recent repeated attempts by the Houthi militia to target oil tankers and threaten the security and safety of international shipping lines in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb was a serious escalation.
He added that it falls in line with the Iran-backed group’s efforts to damage oil infrastructure and global energy supplies at Tehran’s behest, arming and planning.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had thwarted an attempt b the Houthi militia to carry out an attack in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb on giant oil tankers and destroyed two explosive-laden Houthi boats.


“Houthi militia threaten international navigation, taking advantage of the Stockholm Agreement and control over Hodiedah, under the eyes of the UN Mission to Support Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), which made no progress and has become a cover for the militia to violate the agreement and commit terrorist activities,” Al-Eryani said in a series of tweets.
He also said that the coalition was making “exceptional efforts on behalf of the world in securing oil tankers and shipping lanes,” including neutralizing six remotely controlled booby-trapped boats and a number of drones that were being prepared in Hodeidah and Saleef ports in the past 72 hours.
He called on the international community, including the UN and US envoys, to stop Houthi activities that threaten energy sources and supplies and the security and safety of international shipping lanes, work to include them on international terrorism lists, and prosecute their leaders as war criminals and hold them accountable.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Moammar Al-Eryani Red Sea Bab Al-Mandeb

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown
Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown

Lebanese PM expects progress in talks with IMF over meltdown
  • Mikati said an IMF delegation will resume talks with the government in Beirut on Tuesday
  • A main sticking point in the talks has been estimating the amount of financial losses
BEIRUT: Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan should make progress in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Qatar, where he is attending the Doha Forum, Mikati said an IMF delegation will resume talks with the government in Beirut on Tuesday over the country’s economic meltdown that began more than two years ago.
Talks between Lebanon and the IMF began in May 2020, and then stopped for months amid a political deadlock in the small country. They resumed after Mikati took office in September but no breakthrough has been made since.
A main sticking point in the talks has been estimating the amount of financial losses. But late last year, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Shami, who is heading the talks with the IMF, put the losses of the financial sector at $69 billion.
“Hopefully it’s going to take, I guess, two weeks and by the end of the two weeks we can see the light differently,” Mikati said in English about the next round of talks. He added that Lebanon has no other option but to reach an agreement with the IMF.
Mikati said Lebanon’s economic meltdown, described by the World Bank as one of the worst the world has witnessed since the 1850s, has been made worse by the war in Ukraine.
Mikati refused to answer a question about corruption charges filed by a judge against the country’s central bank Gov. Riad Salameh, saying it was “not the right place to talk about what’s going on domestically.” But he said Salameh’s case will be solved “the right legal way.” He did not elaborate.
Mikati said the war between Russia and Ukraine has become “a new source of pressure” on small countries. He said Lebanon imports all its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. He said the government is trying to guarantee food security for people in Lebanon in the coming year.
Lebanon’s economic crisis that began in October 2019 is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. It has left three-quarters of the population of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, in poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value.

Topics: Lebanon Doha Najib Mikati IMF

