Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot from Andy Murray, of Britain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP)
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
  • Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance.
The top-seeded Medvedev opened his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking Saturday by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games.
He can regain the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals.
“Definitely, I have a lot of motivation to try and get it back,” Medvedev said.
Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also past No. 1’s — while Medvedev and Murray are the others. Murray was No. 1 from November 2016 through August 2017, and that distinction was handed off between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal since before Medvedev got there for the first time on Feb. 28.
Medvedev’s stay was brief; his three-week reign ended officially on Monday when Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings. But with three more wins in Miami, Medvedev would be back on top.
“I still felt like in the rallies and stuff I could hang with him, and I didn’t feel like from the back of the court I was getting like really outplayed,” said Murray, who got into Miami on a wild card and is continuing his comeback after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. “I’m sure some people will think otherwise.”
Murray is a two-time Miami Open winner, those victories coming at the tournament’s former home in nearby Key Biscayne. His loss meant only one past Miami men’s winner remains in the field — that being defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed who defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (5), 6-2 and moved into the third round.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka moved into the fourth round without ever taking the court. Osaka — the former women’s No. 1-ranked player who got straight-set wins on Wednesday and Thursday to get into Round 3 — got a walkover victory Saturday when Karolina Muchova withdrew citing a need for recovery.
“I’m sad that I cannot put up a battle against Naomi today,” Muchova wrote on Twitter. “After a long break from tennis, 2 tough matches in row have been a lot for my body and I need longer to recover.”
Muchova missed about seven months because of an abdominal injury and hadn’t played since the US Open before returning in Miami. She recorded straight-set wins over Tereza Martincova and Leylah Fernandez in Miami, but neither was easy — three of the four sets went to tiebreaks and she spent nearly five hours on the court.
Osaka topped No. 13 Angelique Kerber in the second round and won’t have to face another seed until at least the quarterfinals. The earliest No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic could see one is in the semifinals; Bencic, one of only three seeds — out of a possible 16 — to make the third round on the top half of the draw, rolled past Heather Watson 6-4, 6-1.
“It depends on me, how I play, how I feel,” Bencic said. “I’m not always looking at the draw so I have no idea what’s going on.”
Another seeded third-round winner on the women’s side was Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of the US The No. 9 seed played through some neck soreness and downed Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-4.
A number of men’s seeds were beaten in their second-round matches Saturday, including No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 Karen Khachanov, No. 24 Daniel Evans, No. 27 Christian Garin and No. 32 Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sebastian Korda of the US saved a match point on the way to topping Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Tommy Paul of the US got the upset over Khachanov, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3). Paul improved to 14-7 on the year and will next meet No. 11 Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American. Fritz — coming off a win at Indian Wells, even after injuring an ankle — needed three sets to beat qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.
“I was a little worried about my ankle,” Fritz said. “I have been definitely kind of holding back in practice the last couple of days, kind of just went once a day, took it easy. Today it felt great, honestly. It’s getting better and better every day.”
Other seeded men’s winners included No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 25 Alex De Minaur and No. 29 Aslan Karatsev.

Topics: Miami Open Daniil Medvedev Andy Murray

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
  • The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The result was in stark contrast to the Mexican driver and his teammate Max Verstappen’s tough race in Bahrain last weekend, which saw both Red Bull drivers out of the race.

His pole position put him and Red Bull in a great place for the race on Sunday, while Mercedes struggled to make an impact with Lewis Hamilton eliminated and co-driver George Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas this season, in sixth place.

After setting himself up for a hot last lap in the third qualifying session, Perez found himself fastest through the sectors and closing the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc after it looked like the 24-year-old Monegasque driver was going to secure himself a back-to-back pole.

“We’ve been focusing more on race-pace,” Perez told reporters after the session. “I expect Ferrari are going to be strong but I hope we will have a stronger race tomorrow.” 

The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Carlos Sainz was in third after his co-driver Leclerc, followed by reigning world champion Verstappen.

For the first time since 2017, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of a first qualifying session after an early elimination. The Briton told reporters that he was not happy with the balance of his car and struggled for rear grip, adding that Mercedes went with the “wrong set-up.”

Esteban Ocon battled his way up to fifth on the grid, withRussell in sixth, followed by Fernando Alonso, Valteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

The qualifying sessions were marred by two major red flag incidents.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed in Q1 causing an early stoppage, and then, with under five minutes to go in Q2 Haas driver Mick Schumacher rammed into the wall on Turn 10 and into 11 and 12, wrecking his car and being taken to the hospital. 

Thankfully, the young German was not left with any injuries as reports came in during the third qualifyingsession that he was conscious and communicating.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last December as the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

Leclerc who is currently leading the championship with 26 points secured his tenth pole position in Bahrain last weekend — the race which saw him lead his teammate Carlos Sainz home in a 1-2 podium win for Ferrari — the team’s first win since 2019. 

Topics: Motorsport F1 Formula One Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as 'undriveable' in five-year low

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low
  • "Of course, I am very disappointed," said Hamilton, who apologised to the team
  • "The car was so nervous it was undriveable"
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton described his Mercedes car as “undriveable” on Saturday after qualifying only 16th on the grid for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he crashed, that he had failed to progress from the Q1 section of a qualifying session and the first time since 2009 in Britain for only speed and performance reasons.
“Of course, I am very disappointed,” said Hamilton, who apologized to the team.
“We have a serious issue — something in the set-up — and it was looking good in P3 (practice) so I tried to progress further in a similar direction, but maybe went too far.
“The car was so nervous it was undriveable.”
Hamilton started the inaugural Saudi Arabian race on pole position last December and has a record 103 poles in his career.
His new Mercedes team-mate and fellow-Briton George Russell qualified sixth, but said he was also struggling with the car designed this year to meet new regulations.
Russell said the team did not understand the new car yet, but believed it had great potential which needed to be unlocked.
“For the team, it’s not a good day. We don’t have a handle on the car at the moment and it has been inconsistent. We are fighting for such a small window (of performance).”
Hamilton said he was unlikely to be able to produce one of his trademark swashbuckling attacking drives from the back of the field to a podium finish on Sunday.
“It’s the same car that I had in qualifying so I don’t anticipate moving very far forward, but I’ll give it everything.”
The 37-year-old Briton, who last weekend finished third in Bahrain to establish a record of standing on the podium in every one of his 16 seasons in F1, said he was considering breaking the parc ferme regulations to make changes to his car and to start from the pit lane.
“Maybe I’ll start from the pit lane and change the car again to make sure it doesn’t handle the way it just did today,” he said.
“For sure, there is something wrong, but I don’t know what it is so I can’t comment on it. I just had no rear end. It was just too loose.
“I just apologize to my team because everyone works so hard and when you don’t deliver for them it’s just gutting.”

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring
Updated 26 March 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring
  • The 52-year-old made his debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion
  • He has been widely praised for helping cultivate the brand and recruiting new talent
Updated 26 March 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Paul Levesque, better known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as Triple H, has announced his retirement from the ring. 

In an interview with ESPN show “First Take,” Triple H discussed his cardiac issues that led to his decision, and what the experience has meant for his family.

Now 52, he made his WWE debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion. He currently serves as executive vice president for global talent strategy and development at WWE. Levesque has been widely praised for helping cultivate the brand and recruiting new talent.

Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 with his late-1990s group D-Generation X. 

Paul Levesque. (WWE.com)

He is a five-time world heavyweight champion, a five-time WWE intercontinental champion, and the winner of two Royal Rumble matches.

The Connecticut resident was one of the most successful wrestlers of the 2000s. His wife is WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon, who is the daughter of Chairman Vince McMahon.

Triple H had his last televised match on June 7, 2019, against long-time rival Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia.

His last WrestleMania match was also in 2019, with a win over long-time wrestling colleague turned Hollywood star Dave Bautista.

Triple H is considered one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, and received most of his fame working as a villain. He had rivalries with legends such as The Rock and Kurt Angle.

His matches against John Cena, The Undertaker and Daniel Bryan have been praised by fans as the best matches in WrestleMania history.

Topics: WWE Triple H Paul Levesque

England subdue Swiss as Kane moves closer to goal record

England subdue Swiss as Kane moves closer to goal record
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

England subdue Swiss as Kane moves closer to goal record

England subdue Swiss as Kane moves closer to goal record
  • Kane netted from the spot to reach 49 England goals, moving him ahead of Gary Lineker and into a second place tie with Charlton
  • England captain Kane has reached 49 goals in just 68 appearances, while Manchester United legend Charlton took 101 to hit that total
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton on England’s list of record goalscorers as the striker’s late penalty secured a 2-1 win against Switzerland in Saturday’s friendly at Wembley.
Kane netted from the spot to reach 49 England goals, moving him ahead of Gary Lineker and into a second place tie with Charlton.
Only Wayne Rooney, with 53 goals, has scored more times for the Three Lions and it would be little surprise if Kane broke the record later this year.
England captain Kane, who made his international debut seven years ago this month, has reached 49 goals in just 68 appearances, while Manchester United legend Charlton took 101 to hit that total.
While Kane admits he would love to break Rooney’s record, it is the World Cup winners’ medal earned by Charlton in 1966 that would mean the most to the Tottenham striker.
He will have a chance to end England’s long wait to get their hands on the trophy in Qatar later this year, but Gareth Southgate’s side still have plenty to work on after this erratic display.
With just eight months until the World Cup gets underway, Southgate used England’s first game of 2022 to experiment and the results were underwhelming for long periods.
Breel Embolo put Switzerland ahead in a first half dominated by the visitors before Luke Shaw’s equalizer.
Kane restored order with his winner but Southgate will hope this was just a rare blip from his Euro 2020 runners-up, who host Ivory Coast in another friendly on Tuesday.
Painfully lethargic in a tame opening, England were punished as Switzerland took the lead in the 22nd minute.
Xherdan Shaqiri whipped in a pin-point cross and Ben White misjudged the flight of the ball as Embolo got behind him, evading the slow to react Kyle Walker-Peters to plant a close-range header past Jordan Pickford.
Even that didn’t shake Southgate’s men from their funk and Fabian Frei’s rising drive from eight yards was tipped onto the crossbar by Pickford.
Southgate had warned it would be wrong to expect too much from a raw side featuring debutants in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Southampton right-back Walker-Peters, while Conor Gallagher was making only his second appearance in midfield.
Arsenal’s Ben White replaced John Stones when the Manchester City defender was injured in the pre-match warm-up.
White joined Guehi and Conor Coady in England’s back three and their lack of international experience was often exposed by a lively Swiss side who have also qualified for the World Cup.
Shaqiri’s corner almost caught Pickford napping as it struck the base of the near-post, before the England keeper kept out Ricardo Rodriguez’s powerful strike.
England were so disjointed at the back that Harry Maguire, left on the bench after a poor season with Manchester United, strengthened his case to return without kicking a ball.
Lucky not to be further behind, England equalized in first half stoppage-time.
Frei’s sloppy pass was intercepted by Walker-Peters deep inside his own half and Gallagher’s delivery rolled to the edge of the area, where Shaw smashed a ferocious shot past Jonas Omlin.
Forgettable in the first half, England improved after the interval.
Kane finally got a sight of goal from Gallagher’s pass, but Omlin dashed off his line to block the striker’s shot.
Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell came on for his debut on the hour in the culmination of a boyhood dream for a player who grew just a few miles from Wembley.
It was a day to remember for Kane as well thanks to his 78th minute winner.
Steven Zuber blocked Guehi’s header with his arm, an offense punished after a VAR check, and Kane stepped up to drill the penalty past Omlin.

Topics: England Switzerland World Cup FIFA Harry Kane

Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
  • Jockey Frankie Dettori also secured his fourth victory in the feature race
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Country Grammer, co-owned by Saudi businessman Amr Zedan, won the Dubai World Cup on Saturday ridden by Frankie Dettori, who also secured his fourth victory in the feature race. 

The strong favorite ahead of the race was Life Is Good, following successes in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and the Pegasus World Cup, but he failed to stay the course.

As Life Is Good slowed, it was Dettori on board Country Grammer in the colors of Zedan, who shares the horse with WinStar Farm and Commonwealth Thoroughbreds, who was quickest to capitalize on the failure of the favorite.  

Dettori, who previously won the Dubai World Cup riding Dubai Millennium, Moon Ballad and Electrocutionist, won the race for the first time in colors other than those of Dubai-based racing operation Godolphin.

It was a poignant victory for trainer Bob Baffert, who has been battling racing authorities back home in the US on several fronts after Medina Spirit’s positive post-race test for prohibited raceday substances in last year’s Kentucky Derby.

Topics: Horse Racing Dubai UAE Dubai World Cup

