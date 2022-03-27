You are here

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
(Shutterstock)
Updated 27 March 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Tadawul
  • Saudi Arabian stocks wrapped up the previous trading week with gains, mirroring a strong oil market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions
Updated 27 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks wrapped up the previous trading week with gains, mirroring a strong oil market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TASI finished the week 1.4 percent higher after trading flat at 12,948 points in Thursday’s session, which saw the parallel market, Nomu, drop 1.7 percent to 24,067.

Elsewhere in the GCC, Kuwait led the gainers as it added 1.2 percent. Stock exchanges Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman edged up between 0.2 and 0.8 percent.

Egypt’s EGX30 ended 0.3 percent lower.

Crude prices rebounded on Friday as European countries decided against a ban on Russian oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine. 

Brent crude closed the day at $121 per barrel, while WTI crude oil neared $114.

  • Saudi real estate developer Dar Alarkan partnered with the Omani Tourism Development Co. in a deal for a project estimated at SR6 billion ($1.6 billion)
  • Dur Hospitality Co. narrowed its losses by 69 percent to SR15 million in 2021 as the economy rebounded from pandemic-hit 2020
  • Tadawul Group received approval from the Capital Market Authority on the new fees structure for the services provided by its subsidiaries – Saudi Exchange, Edaa, and Muqassa
  • A unit of Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding Co. signed a deal to acquire 62 percent in International Application Trading Co. with an initial investment of SR107.5 million
  • Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co.’s subsidiary obtained a license from SFDA to manufacture a product called ‘Coronary Catheter Balloon’ for the first time in the Gulf
  • Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. said the General Authority for Competition has approved its acquisition of 25 percent in Tamkeen Human Resources Co.
  • Arabian Pipes Co. got the CMA’s approval to increase capital through rights issue valued at SR300 million
  • Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. was awarded a project by the Ministry of Water and Agriculture valued at SR39 million
  • Shareholders of Tabuk Cement Co. will receive cash dividends of SR0.25 per share for 2021
  • Astra Industrial Group announced a share buyback of up to 800,000 shares to be retained for an employee incentive scheme, in addition to 4 million shares for other purposes

March 27, 2022

  • Start of Saudi Home Loans’ IPO subscription

  • Albilad MSCI US Equity ETF will be listed on the Saudi exchange by fund manager Albilad Capital
  • End of Saudi Home Loans’ IPO subscription

 

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul Group has received the Capital Market Authority approval to implement a new fee structure for three of its subsidiaries from April 3.

The new fees structure will be levied for a bunch of services offered by the Saudi Exchange, Securities Depository Center, or Edaa, and Securities Clearing Center, or Muqassa, according to a bourse filing.

These services include shares buy and sell commissions, the units of real estate investment traded funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and tradable rights.

The new levy has been increased to 2.0 basis points from 1.8 earlier for every transaction from each party – the seller and the buyer, the group said.

Tadawul Group highlighted that the move is expected to have a positive impact on its financial statements once implementation is completed.

This comes in line with plans earlier announced by the group to unveil the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market to develop post-trade infrastructure.

Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The emergence of entrepreneurship is gaining currency across all sections of society as the entry barriers to running a business is far more accessible and economical.

“The world of business has now shaped up in such a way that it is very easy and cheap to become an entrepreneur,” said Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris.

Sawiris, who stepped down as the chairman of Orascom Development Holding last December, built resorts in Egypt, Montenegro, and Switzerland.

Samih Sawiris

“Business online is a great innovation, and it is going to help a lot of democratization of business, which I find very good,” said Sawiris while speaking at the GEC Summit on Sunday.

“What I find very exciting for me is that most of the world doesn’t really know how much Saudi Arabia is open for business, so I’m happy to be early here”

Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s two largest multiplex firms said on Sunday they would merge to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities as the entertainment industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVR and INOX Leisure said the merger, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would help both companies improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimize cost.

“The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long-term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms” PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli said in a press release.

Over-the-top, or OTT, platforms such Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney have made deep inroads in India, where the pandemic ravaged a film industry known for song-and-dance spectacles watched by millions.

PVR is India’s largest multiplex chain with more than 850 screens, followed by INOX Leisure with about 650 screens.

The merger follows a two-year period when most theater were shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched phase four of its initiative to localize renewable energy technology, by requesting proposals through the “Etimad” platform.

As part of the initiative, universities, research centers, and private sector businesses will contribute innovative technical solutions for energy production and storage, as well as finding solutions to the harsh environmental challenges of the Kingdom, the Saudi News Agency reported.

The City will also promote growth of such firms to help them compete on a regional and global basis.

Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Profit growth at China’s industrial firms accelerated in the first two months of the year in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook is clouded by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine.

Profits rose 5 percent in from a year earlier, up from a 4.2 percent gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The growth in January-February was driven by surging profits in the energy and raw materials sectors, thanks to higher prices of commodities such as crude oil and coal. January and February data are typically combined to smooth out distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month.

Downstream, monthly profit growth among other industrial firms has been weighed down by high raw material costs, languishing in the single digits since November.

The slightly faster industrial profit growth was in step with improvement in industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in January-February, suggesting the impact of recent policy measures were starting to be felt.

Still, challenges have emerged this year including China’s most serious COVID outbreak since early in the pandemic in 2020, driven by the omicron variant, threatening to disrupt local economies and further chill consumer spending.

Vice Premier Liu He said recently that Beijing will take measures to boost the economy in the first quarter and that monetary policy would be set to support growth.

To ease financial burdens for smaller firms, China has pledged around 1.5 trillion yuan ($240 billion) in value-added tax rebates.

