You are here

  • Home
  • Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters

Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters

Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters
Short Url

https://arab.news/28qwd

Updated 25 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters

Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters
Updated 26 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Looking at the bigger picture, countries are still suffering from the pressure the war between Russia and Ukraine has placed on the sector. Countries such as India and France are seen importing more coal and considering a LNG terminal to ease the energy market crunch. Through a micro lens, businesses like Perenco Group and ExxonMobil are seen making significant investments and pursuing projects, all of which guarantee a renewable future.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

India has asked power generators to continue importing coal in order to meet the rise in demand for electricity in the country, Bloomberg reported. 

This surge in demand comes despite the skyrocketing prices associated with fossil fuel lately as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The French government is contemplating collaborating with French multinational integrated oil and gas company TotalEnergies for the construction of a liquified natural gas terminal, Reuters reported, citing local newspaper Les Echos.

This comes as the European country is seeking alternative supply sources to diminish dependency on Russian natural gas after its invasion of Ukraine.

Through a micro lens: 

Independent Anglo-French oil and gas company Perenco Group is planning to invest a total of $380 million in Tunisia over the next four years in renewable energy, hydrocarbons, bio-olive oil, Reuters reported, citing Tunisia’s government.

Headquartered in London and Paris, the firm plans to expand its investments in the North African country which has been seeking foreign investments to cushion the severe economic crisis it is going through.

American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil has been mining bitcoin in North Dakota for over a year with solution provider for the energy industry Crusoe Energy System in an attempt to slash emissions, CNBC reported. 

Under the collaboration, Crusoe’s technology is aiding the oil and gas giant to turn wasted energy or flare gas into a useful resource.

Topics: energy India France bitcoin

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s National Grid said on Sunday it would sell a 60 percent stake in its British gas transmission and metering business to Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. as it shifts toward electricity.

The deal implies an enterprise value for the unit of about £9.6 billion ($12.7 billion), the company said in a statement.

Macquarie said its investment will ensure the transmission system will play a leading role in delivering the UK’s net-zero by 2050 target, by supporting hydrogen’s role in the energy mix.

National Grid will receive about £2.2 billion in cash and about £2 billion from additional debt financing following completion of the deal.

“This transaction further enhances our role in delivering the UK’s energy transition, pivots our portfolio towards electricity, whilst ensuring the security of the energy supply for the country,” John Pettigrew, chief executive officer of National Grid said.

The company’s announcement comes as Europe’s tight gas market has sent wholesale energy prices soaring, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: UK Energy transition

Saudi Arabia is interested in developing small nuclear reactors: Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia is interested in developing small nuclear reactors: Energy Minister
Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia is interested in developing small nuclear reactors: Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia is interested in developing small nuclear reactors: Energy Minister
Updated 16 min 56 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi energy ministry is interested developing small modular nuclear reactors, Saudi energy minister said.

These small reactors, also known as SMRs, will help to generate electricity to power remote areas, said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia isn’t looking for funding from any country to help it with its energy transition plan, he added.

The Prince told GEC 2022 in Riyadh that the Kingdom will develop more technologies at home to limit the risk to the planet.

“The future of the world and society lies not in us waiting for someone else to build the things we should use, but for us to build them ourselves,” he added.
 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Oil

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 

Not computers, e-books are reshaping education, says Apple’s Wozniak 
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital version of books are reshaping the educational sector, said Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, while talking at GEC 2022 in Riyadh on Sunday. 

“I used to think that computers would change education. But eventually, I found out that it was (the) digital version of books,” said Wozniak. 

Wozniak, while talking at GEC 2022 in Riyadh on Sunday

Talking about the emerging interest in space, Wozniak noted that the advent of Elon Musk’s Starlink is helping people to access the Internet without depending on infrastructure on the ground. 

He added that the emergence of satellite phones has made communication very easy, and now, even a ship out in the ocean could easily communicate with the ground. 

Wozniak revealed that he never wanted to start a company, instead, he wished to be an engineer. 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets

TASI drops as energy prices spike causing fear in markets
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

 

RIYADH: Saudi stock market started the week lower on Sunday after investors were concerned about the rise in oil prices triggered by European countries deciding to ban Russian oil imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The main index, TASI, opened the week 0.21 percent lower to reach 12,921, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.39 percent to reach 24,160, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy markets, oil prices surged last week, Brent crude closed Friday at $121 per barrel, while WTI crude oil neared $114.

Astra Industrial Group gained 3.15 percent to lead the gainers, while Zamil Industrial Investment Co. shed 4.90 percent to lead the fallers.

The shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco opened the day down 1.16 percent.

Dur Hospitality Co. fell 0.17 percent, despite narrowing its losses by 69 percent to SR15 million ($4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank dropped 0.39 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 0.13 percent.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. climbed 0.50 percent, as the company announced a SR6-billion partnership with Omani Tourism Development Co.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg

UAE to invest $2bn into Egypt to bolster its economic stability: Bloomberg
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE will invest around $2 billion in Egypt by buying state-held stakes in companies in a bid to strengthen the country’s stability as economic hardships from the Ukraine war mount.

The world’s largest wheat importer has been hit hard by record grain prices that were fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war, Bloomberg reported. 

The decision came during a rare meeting between leaders of Egypt, the UAE and Israel to discuss energy and food security. 

Having been discussed before the Ukraine war, the deal has been sped up as fighting shook the global economy, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter. 

 

Topics: UAE Egypt economy Investment

Latest updates

Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters
Anglo-French Perenco invests $380m in Tunisia; Exxon mines bitcoin to slash emissions: NRG matters
Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials
Five workers killed in Oman rockslide: officials
Malta PM claims victory in general election
Malta PM claims victory in general election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.