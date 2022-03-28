Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in viral Oscars moment

You are here

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. AFP
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

HOLLYWOOD: Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, in a moment at Sunday’s gala that immediately went viral and left viewers stunned.
Rock, presenting the best documentary prize with a short comedy routine, had cracked a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzed hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film “G.I. Jane” and suggested she appear in a sequel.
In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your (redacted) mouth,” yelled Smith, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.
The Los Angeles Police Department said it was “aware” of the incident that “involved one individual slapping another,” but that “the individual involved has declined to file a police report.”
“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” read the department statement obtained by AFP.
Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

 




Smith, 53, alluded to the chaotic incident in his acceptance speech for best actor. AFP


According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, who was in attendance, a tearful Smith needed to be “pulled aside and comforted” by fellow actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break.
Then, rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, presenting the next section, said: “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now, we’re moving on with love.”
Smith, 53, alluded to the chaotic incident in his acceptance speech for best actor, which he won for his role as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”
With tears running down his cheeks, Smith said that “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” and that “art imitates life.”
“I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” he added.
“I’m hoping the Academy invites me back,” Smith said after apologizing to event organizers and his fellow nominees.

  • Sunday’s unbridled Oscars glamor at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold
Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood’s big night out after the seismic changes wrought by COVID-19.
After last year’s smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station last year due to the pandemic, Sunday’s unbridled Oscars glamor at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.
Jessica Chastain, a contender for the best actress statuette for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, dazzled the carpet crowd in a two-toned Gucci dress, while actress Lupita Nyong’o’s sparkling golden dress also turned heads.
As the ceremony approached, more of the night’s biggest stars strolled down the red carpet in their haute couture garbs.
Stewart, also a nominee for best actress, wore the black shorts as part of her Chanel outfit alongside fiancee Dylan Meyer.
She said that playing the late Princess Diana in “Spencer” brought on some unexpected emotions. “It just made me feel six feet tall and, like, happy,” she told cable channel E!. “She’s cool, she’s fun and she touches you.”
“Dune” star Chalamet also opted to show some skin, wearing only a short-cropped, glitzy blazer paired with dark pants and boots — and no shirt.
Jason Momoa, who also starred in best picture nominee “Dune,” donned a blue-and-yellow pocket square in his Tuxedo in support of war-torn Ukraine.
After a scaled-down ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station last year, the Oscars have returned to their traditional venue, which will be filled to about three-quarters capacity with 2,500 guests, allowing for some social distancing.
“The Power of the Dog” star Kirsten Dunst, accompanied by partner and co-star Jesse Plemons, chose a ruffled red gown for the night that could see her take home the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.
Earlier in the day, Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis stepped onto the carpet in a neck-high, glittery Stella McCartney gown.
Curtis announced that during the ceremony she will present a special tribute to late TV and movie icon Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
“I am wearing Stella McCartney, who’s an animal rights activist, as Betty White was,” Curtis told ABC. “It felt like a perfect way to walk the walk and talk the talk.”
Saniyya Sidney, the young actress who portrayed tennis superstar Venus Williams in the Oscar-nominated biopic “King Richard,” stunned in an Armani Prive gown embroidered with floral motifs.
“We talked about boyfriends, old boyfriends,” she told cable channel E! about her interactions with tennis great Williams. “We talked about school and how growing up in Compton was like.”

Saudis embrace audiobooks as a new form of entertainment

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 28 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudis embrace audiobooks as a new form of entertainment

Photo/Shutterstock
  • The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles
Updated 28 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Audiobooks are quite popular worldwide, but they are a fairly new concept in Saudi Arabia.
Most people Arab News spoke to said they enjoyed listening to English audiobooks, adding that Arabic audiobooks still need to be developed.
Rawan Gashgari, a nurse, said that Arabic audiobooks often suffer from poor pronunciation. “Most of the Arabic books are narrated in a way that doesn’t seem professional, there are a lot of pronunciation mistakes that threw me off sometimes,” she said.
Gashgari added that she discovered audiobooks when she was looking for something to listen to while working a night shift, and “liked the experience a lot,” telling Arab News that they “allow her to kill two birds with one stone.”
Shama’a Jubran, a 25-year-old marketing specialist, said that the idea of listening to audiobooks never occurred to her until her friends introduced them to her. “Many book tubers recommend (them) as well,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.

However, Jubran added that the reason for the lack of popularity for Arabic audiobooks was the fact that there are not many choices available.
“I wish we could get the choice of choosing the narrator because there are some books that I stopped listening to because of a bad narrator. In the end, as much as reading teaches you, it’s also supposed to be fun. If you want people to use audiobooks give them an experience that they will never forget.”
Dina Bogari, a 20-year-old student said: “In Saudi Arabia, I don’t see … audiobooks being represented or shown a lot. (People) mostly prefer e-books or PDF books a lot more than ever, and the other half are old-school and are fond of paperback books.”
She added: “When I am listening to the book I get more immersed in it because when someone else is reading it, it’s easier to visualize.”
The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.
However, some people still prefer reading books over listening to them. Ahmad Khan, a Pakistani expat said: “I tried listening to an audiobook once, and immediately I started feeling like I was the loneliest person on earth and I couldn’t get past a chapter of it.”

Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 

Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 
Updated 27 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 

Jeddah artist on upcycling mission finds beauty in waste 
  • Creisat, born in Jordan and raised in the US, works as an interior designer in Jeddah
  • He has taken part in art exhibitions around the world, including in the Kingdom
Updated 27 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Jordanian American artist and activist Meedo Creisat is on a mission to transform recycling into art in Saudi Arabia, with a belief that there are “no limits” to creating beauty from waste.

Creisat, born in Jordan and raised in the US, works as an interior designer in Jeddah, but prefers to label himself an “activist by passion,” with his specialty lying in making recycled art through a process known as upcycling.

He has taken part in art exhibitions around the world, including in the Kingdom. He also moved to Bristol, England, and took part in a select educational program offered by the UN.

Creisat began crafting beautiful structures from an early age. He now uses materials that others throw away to make sculptures, paintings and furniture.

His typical working materials include oil cans, toys, cables, plastic cutlery, scrap metal and colored pieces of plastic.

Arab News caught up with Creisat during his solo event at the Eco-Friendly Exhibition, which concluded on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Saudi Environment Society at the Saudi Arabian Society for Art and Culture.

Creisat said: “Basically, it started when my wife, who works as a professor at Jeddah University, and I rented a place with an empty roof, and by that time, our social life was very limited. We thought to use our free time in something positive and also make use of our rooftop. So we started to go out to the streets of our neighborhood and stop by garbage cans to pick up trash to upcycle these wasted items.

“Artists can use just about any material to create a masterpiece — and by any, I mean even junk. It is called recycled art and is created using common things that you usually throw in the junk, which makes recycled art not just beautiful, but also eco-friendly as well,” he added.

He said that the Kingdom has faced huge issues with waste and that his initiative aims to promote eco-friendly behaviors to tackle the problem.

“With this exhibition, I simply thought to myself that I’m going to have to do something visually appealing, so people will look at it and explore the story afterward and discover what it’s made from,” he said.

“I wanted to make sure it didn’t look like rubbish. I hope, in some small way, I can help communicate to others the issue and emphasize the issue of waste in the streets, and in our neighborhood,” he added.

While living for 15 years in the Kingdom, Creisat focused on projects that reflect his love of history and passion for environmental sustainability.

Against the historical backdrop of the ancient Al-Hajr site in AlUla, Creisat helped develop the AlUla Trails experience at the 2019/2020 Winter at Tantora Festival.

He created environmentally friendly installations for the trails, including furniture, shelters and enclosures using locally sourced, reclaimed materials.

In May-July 2021, Creisat further explored the potential of reclaimed materials in his solo Meedo/Redo art exhibit at the Qaf Gallery in Jeddah.

The exhibit featured numerous artworks made from reclaimed shipping pallets, motor oil cans, site-specific lighting and furniture pieces to create a fully immersive environment that encouraged visitors to reflect on themes of consumerism, waste, ecology and recycling.

Saudi interior designer and art activist Dima Al-Rifai, a member of the House of Arts, played a major role in organizing Creisat’s exhibition and spreading the message of the House of Arts to all people.

She told Arab News that the House of Arts has volunteer expats who work in international schools, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, private universities in Jeddah, as well as government ministries.

“We are social people. We all help each other to collect these wasted items and materials from trash cans. We focus on rebuilding these items to have a function rather than throw them away. We believe that manufacturers have a hard time creating these items, so we took the initiative to upcycle these wasted items for a creative art exhibition to convey our message to people,” she said.

She added that instead of adding to existing waste or ignoring it, artists like Creisat give waste a “new, sophisticated form” for everyone to admire and enjoy.

“Our vision is to make a workshop to teach children who are the targets of our initiative, because knowledge is planted in children better than adults,” Al-Rifai said.

In addition to donating waste items and material to artists, members of the House of Arts also contributed to an open music night on the sideline of Creisat’s exhibition.

His exhibition featured local singers such as Lucy & Andy, DJ Barrystrew, Golda, Diem & Andy, Farhan, Abdulaziz, Zeo_Bas, The Pineapples, and Walter & Andy.

Christina Aguilera to headline Expo 2020 closing ceremony

Christina Aguilera to headline Expo 2020 closing ceremony
US star Christina Aguilera will perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony on March 31. AFP
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Christina Aguilera to headline Expo 2020 closing ceremony

Christina Aguilera to headline Expo 2020 closing ceremony
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US star Christina Aguilera will perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony on March 31 alongside a star-studded lineup of artists closing the six-month-long event with a bang.

Aguilera and Norah Jones are set to perform, as well as renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others.

The string of concerts will kick off at 7 p.m. with Indo-Belarusian artist Mira Singh, who also performed at the opening ceremony.

Following Singh’s performance, award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play a concert at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 8:45 p.m.

Norah Jones. AFP

Later, singer-songwriter and pianist Jones will take to the Jubilee Stage at 9:00 p.m. to perform chart-topping hits including “Don’t Know Why” and “Come Away With Me.”

The concerts will come to a close with a performance from global pop superstar Aguilera, who will hit the stage at 10:45 p.m., also on the Jubilee Stage.

The artists follow in the footsteps of multiple international musicians and bands to have performed at the Expo over the past six months, including Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Jason Derulo, who performed live over the weekend.

The musicians taking part in the closing ceremony also include local performers, such as the UAE-based children’s choir and the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, who will perform the UAE national anthem.

The concerts are free to attend for those with Expo tickets, and entry is based on a first come, first serve basis.

More than 20 giant screens will be installed across the Expo site to broadcast the performances.

Dubai will bid farewell to the Expo with epic fireworks displays at 12:00 a.m and 3:00 a.m.

DUBAI: The 2022 Green Carpet Fashion Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, bringing together a number of A-listers for an intimate dinner. 

Among the celebrities in attendance was model Elisa Sednaoui, who was joined by the likes of Heidi Klum and Karolina Kurkova at the star-studded event hosted by the founder of the fashion awards, Livia Firth.

The model and humanitarian of Egyptian, Italian and French origin attended the event with her husband, Alexander Dellal, wearing an elegant black plunging jumpsuit by Italian designer Giorgio Armani.

Sednaoui took to Instagram to commemorate the event, as well as the “rare sighting” of her husband, whom she wed in 2014.

“Yes — it has happened. I have forced him to pose! A rare sighting of my husband and it was for a good reason: Celebrating the mind blowing changemakers in the sustainability space, pushing fashion and activism to the next level,” she wrote to her 149,000 Instagram followers.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrate the best in sustainable fashion. Getty

“Sustainability is the present and the future of fashion. We need to know what we choose to wear and how it was produced. It was inspiring to hear from these wonderful minds,” she added.

The 34-year-old might be known for lending her face to prestigious brands such as Chanel and Roberto Cavalli, but she is more than just a model and actress.

Sednaoui is a long-time advocate for environmental change and a general philanthropist, usually giving her efforts for her non-profit educational enterprise Funtasia, as a staunch advocate of education, and other charitable organizations.

The GCFA reiterated the call for a sustainable transformation in the film and fashion industry. When fashion is discussed, there is a whole spectrum of issues that fall under its sway, from agriculture, slave labor and microplastics to deforestation. The GCFA wants to pull the fashion industry together for more accountability and change through the power of Hollywood.

Throughout the evening, honors were given to people of note, such as designer Tom Ford, who was recognized for the “Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize,” and Rashad Robinson, the founder of Color of Change, for his social justice work.

