Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output: Nikkei

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • The US tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods wireless headphones by more than 10 million units for all of 2022
Apple Inc. is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices as the Ukraine crisis and looming inflation start to weigh on demand for consumer electronics, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20 percent fewer iPhone SEs next quarter, or lower production orders by about 2 million to 3 million units than originally planned, due to weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

The US tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods wireless headphones by more than 10 million units for all of 2022, as it scales back the level of inventories due to lukewarm demand, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE, its low-cost model aimed mostly at buyers in emerging markets.

Counterpoint Research said the earlier 4G iPhone SE accounted for 12 percent of total iPhone sales from its launch in the second quarter of 2020 until the end of 2021, with Japan being the biggest market after the United States.

The company also asked suppliers to make a couple of million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 range than previously planned but said this adjustment was based on seasonal demand. 

Microsoft says it addressed corruption allegations in Middle East, Africa

Microsoft says it addressed corruption allegations in Middle East, Africa

Washington: Microsoft, accused by a former employee of paying bribes in Africa and the Middle East, said Saturday it has already probed the allegations and fired several employees as a result.
A former Microsoft employee accused the tech giant of corruption in The Wall Street Journal, and in an essay posted Friday to the website Lioness, which publishes whistleblower accounts.
The employee says he was fired after working for Microsoft from 1998 to 2018 in Africa, where he said he saw company employees involved in corrupt practices in several countries in the region.
He said the practices included using local partner companies to help sell Microsoft products.
Asked about the allegations, a Microsoft executive said Saturday, “We believe we’ve previously investigated these allegations, which are many years old, and addressed them.”
“We cooperated with government agencies to resolve any concerns,” Becky Lenaburg, vice president and deputy general counsel for compliance and ethics at Microsoft, told AFP.
Employees were fired and partnerships were ended as part of the response to the original allegations, the company said.
“We are committed to doing business in a responsible way,” Lenaburg added.
Microsoft “always encourage(s) anyone to report anything they see that may violate the law, our policies, or our ethical standards,” she said.
The Journal said the whistleblower employee also warned the US financial watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Commission, of his concerns in 2019.
In deposition documents, the employee claimed Microsoft had “engaged for many years in rampant bribery practices,” according to the Journal.
The employee estimates that Microsoft spent more than $200 million per year on bribes and kickbacks in countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to news website The Verge.

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Image: Shutterstock
Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended slightly higher on Sunday amid strong oil prices that dipped a day later on the back of geopolitical worries.

TASI, the main index, finished 0.4 percent higher at 12,999, even as the biggest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, was down 1.76 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.62 percent to 24,215.

In line with the Saudi bourse, most GCC stock exchanges were up in Sunday’s session, led by Bahrain’s BAX, up 2.3 percent.

The Omani index bucked the trend as it shed 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses by 1.4 percent.

In early Monday trading, Brent crude slipped 3.4 percent to $116.54 a barrel and US WTI lost 3.8 percent to near $110 as of 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Seera Group Holding turned into losses of SR378 million ($101 million) in 2021, despite a 47 percent increase in revenue during the year.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. recorded a 50 percent decline in profit to SR6.6 million in 2021.

Al Moammar Information Systems was awarded two projects worth SR102 million from the Ministry of Health and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

Saudi Public Transport Co. will not distribute cash dividends in order to strengthen its financial position, even as losses narrowed by 41 percent to SR220 million in 2021.

Fitaihi Holding Group’s board decided not to distribute dividends for the second half of 2021, even as annual profit soared almost 400 percent to SR150 million.

Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. posted over a twofold jump in profit to SR81 million during 2021.

Shareholders of Almunajem Foods Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021.

Calendar

March 28, 2022

Albilad MSCI US Equity ETF will be listed on the Saudi exchange by fund manager Albilad Capital

March 29, 2022

Amak, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., will start trading its shares on the Saudi stock exchange

End of Saudi Home Loans’ IPO subscription

Bitcoin, Ethereum rise as Japan aids Russian sanctions: crypto moves

Bitcoin, Ethereum rise as Japan aids Russian sanctions: crypto moves

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising 5.78 percent to $47,201.35 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,333.50up by 6.03 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Japan plugs Russia’s crypto loophole

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan will rewrite its foreign exchange regulations to stop Moscow from evading Western financial sanctions with cryptocurrency assets, government officials said Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press conference that Japan is updating the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to strengthen protections against potential sanctions-busting by Russia through digital assets.

According to Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies, the revision “presumably enables the government to apply the law to crypto-asset exchanges such as banks and oblige them to scrutinize whether their clients are Russian sanction targets.”

Sakai further said that the government probably formulated the legal revision plan to comply with stricter Western standards and the high level of public support for sanctions against Russia.

Markets Update — Asian shares slide, wheat, corn ease, gold prices drop

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and US Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs
Markets Update — Asian shares slide, wheat, corn ease, gold prices drop

Asian shares slid on Monday as China imposed a lockdown in Shanghai, following a drastic rise in fresh Covid infections.

Chinese blue chips shed 0.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.4 percent but is still almost six percent firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.4 percent.

Indian shares also followed Asian peers lower on Monday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.71 percent at 17,030.85, as of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.77 percent to 56,918.51. Both indexes were headed for their fourth straight session of losses.

China’s financial hub of Shanghai launched a planned two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people on Monday, closing bridges and tunnels and restricting highway traffic in a scramble to contain surging local Covid cases.

Wheat, corn ease

Chicago wheat and corn futures lost ground on Monday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched US planting intentions report due later this week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 2.45 percent to $10.65-3/4 a bushel, and corn was down 1.23 percent at $7.44-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $16.98-1/4 a bushel.

Gold prices drop

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar index gained and US Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks this week further dimming bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,943.72 per ounce at 0426 GMT.

US gold futures were down 0.5 percent at $1,943.50.

The dollar index strengthened to its highest in more than one week, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

The greenback benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine that has driven expectations the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. 

Oil Update — Crude skids amid Shanghai shutdown, US exports surge

Oil Update — Crude skids amid Shanghai shutdown, US exports surge

RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields.

China’s financial hub of 26 million people told all firms to suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days.

The spread of restrictions in the world’s biggest oil importer saw Brent skid $3.39 to $117.26, while US crude fell $3.41 to $110.49.

Risk sentiment was helped by hopes of progress in Russian-Ukrainian peace talks to be held in Turkey this week after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.

Norwegian oil workers to go on strike

About 28,500 workers at Norwegian shipyards, which include oil industry fabrication plants and other manufacturers, will go on strike from April 1 unless labor unions and employers reach a new wage deal, a state-appointed mediator said on Monday.

Firms that stand to be affected are suppliers to the oil and gas industry that include Aker Solutions with 736 workers threatening strike; Aibel with 661 employees; and Kaefer Energy with 405 employees, the unions, said.

A strike would affect the construction of ships, oil platforms, and other engineering work, but is not expected to hit output from Norway’s extensive petroleum industry, which is set for separate wage talks in May.

US oil exports surge

US oil exports have climbed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said.

The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as companies stopped buying Russian oil and prices skyrocketed. Worldwide buyers are looking to source crude wherever they can, and exports have risen in recent weeks from the United States, the world’s largest crude producer.

US crude exports rose to 3.8 million barrels per day for the March 18 week, the highest since July 2021, US Energy Department data showed. Cushing stockpiles are currently at 25.2 million barrels, just off a four-year low reached in early March.

Low storage levels in Canada

Meanwhile, low storage levels are becoming an issue in Canada, the world’s fourth-largest producer of crude. Storage levels at monitored locations in Western Canada remained within three million barrels of record-low utilization set in 2017 at 30.3 percent, said Dylan White, senior research analyst for oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. That number is a marker for the operational floor for storage facilities, he said.

Upcoming oil refinery maintenance, which typically occurs in the spring, could boost storage in both Canada and the United States, though balances should remain tight, Bank of America analysts said.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

