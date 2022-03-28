You are here

  Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan's chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister

Pakistan opposition seeks removal of PM Khan’s chief minister
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, speaks to reporters outside the National Assembly in Islamabad on Monday. (AP)
  • Embattled premier handpicked Usman Buzdar for top Punjab post in 2018
  • No-confidence motion based on “bad governance and rampant corruption”
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties on Monday filed a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the most densely populated Punjab province, amid the country’s ongoing political turmoil that sees Prime Minister Imran Khan facing a similar vote, also known as a no-trust motion, in parliament.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was handpicked by the premier for the top post in Punjab in August 2018, where Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party has ruled for more than three years with a slim majority.

Khan had continued to support Buzdar despite criticisms by PTI members at the time, who believed Buzdar was not a known political figure who was competent to manage the province.

Ahead of the no-confidence vote in parliament against Khan that is expected to take place this week, the opposition has filed the same motion against Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly while questioning his performance and saying he had lost the support of the majority of lawmakers.

“We have submitted the no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister after completing our homework,” Rana Mashood Ahmad, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N, lawmaker and one of the movers of the motion, told Arab News.

“Our negotiations are underway with other political parties for the formation of the next set-up in the province and we will reveal all these details in the next three to four days.”

Ahmad said his party wanted to rid the people of Punjab of “bad governance and rampant corruption,” and they had decided to remove the “incompetent government” through constitutional and legal means.

In response to the motion, spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar, said the chief minister would defeat it in the provincial assembly.

“We will fight the no-confidence motion by the opposition,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is in constant touch with members of the (provincial) assembly. Our numbers are full, and the opposition will face a humiliating defeat.”

Buzdar had become a polarizing figure in Punjab, where calls for his removal were voiced by members of a PTI dissident group and the government’s coalition partners in recent months.

Monday’s motion against the chief minister adds to the opposition’s moves to oust Khan’s government, which has ruled Pakistan since August 2018

The opposition needs the support of 172 lawmakers in the country’s 342-member National Assembly for the motion to prevail. The prime minister last Wednesday told journalists that he would not resign in the face of the opposition’s action: “My prediction is that we will win the no-confidence match.”

The opposition says the prime minister had lost his parliamentary majority after a dozen defections by party lawmakers and that it has the required numbers to win the vote in the federal parliament.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan opposition no-confidence motion

Arab News

  • Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP and for preparing acts of terrorism
  • His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay
Arab News

LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism. 

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”

Topics: UK Sir David Amess

Arab News

Arab News

A man has been charged with the murder of London-based mother-of-two Yasmin Begum.

Police were called to 40-year-old Begum’s home in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, March 24, after she did not pick up her children from school.

She was found with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, has been charged with her murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in Barkingside Magistrates Court in London on Monday.

Topics: crime United Kingdom

Arab News

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert, detained in Iran for more than 2 years, has revealed details of her ordeal
  • A senior IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her while behind bars, she believes
Arab News

LONDON: An academic jailed in Iran for more than two years has revealed that she rugby-tackled the Australian ambassador to prevent him from leaving.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 34, a Cambridge graduate with British and Australian nationality, was taken prisoner in 2018 after attending a seminar in Iran on Shia Islam.

She was accused of spying on Tehran, and put in a jail run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

She was later freed in 2020 after a deal was struck between the Iranian and Australian governments.

In a book, released this week, she reveals that she at one point rugby-tackled an Australian diplomat when he tried to leave a meeting with her.

Almost a year after she was jailed, Iranian guards insisted on filming her meeting with Ian Biggs, the Australian ambassador to Iran. But the guards ordered Biggs to leave when she refused to be filmed.

“This meeting isn’t over,” she shouted as she dived to grab Biggs around the legs. “It’s not over until I say it’s over.”

An extract published by The Sydney Morning Herald describes how Biggs was forced to sit down as Moore-Gilbert maintained her grip. 

“Ignore these f—,” she told him. “Tell me, what is the government doing to get me out?”

An Arabic and Hebrew speaker, Moore-Gilbert also revealed that she initially resisted learning Persian while in jail, as that would be an acknowledgment of her staying incarcerated for a long time.

“Not knowing what they were saying to me, not being able to communicate, that was just horrible. I didn’t want to study Farsi because that would mean acknowledging to myself that I would be there for a long time,” she said.

Ultimately, after more than six months in Evin prison, she relented, because “it became a reason to get up in the morning. It gave me a goal, and something to do.”

In her book, she also talked about her Iranian guards’ strategies aimed at “humiliating” her.

Whenever Moore-Gilbert stepped out of her cell, she had to put on a blindfold. For a trip to the clinic inside the prison grounds, she would be handcuffed. She was not permitted to wear a bra under her prison uniform of a pink knee-length coat and baggy pink pants. 

“It was a deliberate strategy of humiliation,” she said. “Dehumanization, also.”

She also tells of how guards and authorities numbered her, and refused to use her name, instead always addressing her by her number: 97029.

“My understanding of myself as a unique human being with a personality and a character, with likes and dislikes, with talents, with a moral compass, with dreams and ambitions, slowly diminished,” she writes in her book. “I was losing myself. I was becoming 97029.”

In another section of the book, she talks of how an IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her.

“Qazi Zadeh, head of legal affairs in the IRGC’s intelligence branch, was a psychopath. A 100 percent, genuine, bonafide psychopath,” said Moore-Gilbert.

“Extremely intelligent. Always operating on multiple levels, playing multiple games, manipulating everybody, including his own colleagues.”

He would taunt her, change his tone and try to recruit her to work for the Islamic Republic.

“It was this weird relationship,” Moore-Gilbert told the Syndey Morning Herald. “He was in love with me. It was clear to everyone, not just me.”

Topics: Iran Kylie Moore-Gilbert Tehran Evin Prison

AFP

  • Moscow will ‘continue closely monitoring’ statements of the US president
AFP
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday expressed concern after US President Joe Biden called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his military operation in Ukraine.
“This is a statement that is certainly alarming,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will “continue closely monitoring” statements of the US president.

Reuters

  • Ukrainian officials played down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks, due to be held in Istanbul
  • The Kremlin said it was alarmed by comments by US President Joe Biden
Reuters

LVIV: Ukraine and Russia were preparing on Monday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, with Kyiv insisting it would make no concessions on ceding territory as battlefield momentum has shifted in its favor.
Ukrainian officials played down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks, due to be held in Istanbul after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Sunday.
But the fact that they were taking place in person at all — for the first time since an acrimonious meeting between foreign ministers on March 10 — was a sign of shifts behind the scenes as Russia’s invasion has become bogged down.
On the ground, there was no sign of respite for civilians in besieged cities, especially the devastated port of Mariupol, whose mayor said 160,000 people were still trapped inside and Russia was blocking attempts to evacuate them.
The Kremlin, for its part, said it was alarmed by comments by US President Joe Biden, who said during a speech on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin must not remain in power.
Russia and Ukraine said their delegations would arrive in Turkey on Monday, with the talks expected to start on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials have recently suggested Russia could now be more willing to compromise, as any hope it may have held of imposing a new government on Kyiv slipped away in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and heavy Russian losses.
Russia’s military signalled last week it was shifting focus to concentrate on expanding territory held by separatists in eastern Ukraine, a month after having committed the bulk of its huge invasion force to a failed assault on Kyiv.
When the sides last met in person, Ukraine accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of ignoring its pleas to discuss a cease-fire, while Lavrov said a halt to fighting was not even on the agenda.
Since then, they have repeatedly met via video link, rather than face to face. Both sides have publicly discussed a formula under which Ukraine might accept some kind of formal neutral status. But neither has budged over Russia’s territorial demands, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014, and eastern territories known as the Donbas, which Moscow demands Kyiv cede to separatists.
“I don’t think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Monday.
In an interview with Russian journalists at the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned some form of compromise involving Donbas, although he did not suggest this might involve ceding the territory. In his latest comments overnight he made clear that “territorial integrity” remained Kyiv’s priority.

Measured response to Biden call
The Kremlin, which regularly denounces the West over Ukraine in strong terms, has so far given only a measured response to Biden’s surprise call at the weekend for an end to Putin’s 22-year rule, perhaps to avoid drawing attention to it.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden ad-libbed on Saturday at the end of a speech to a crowd in Warsaw. Washington and NATO have emphasised that removing Putin is not US or alliance policy, and on Sunday Biden said he was not calling for regime change.
Asked on Monday about Biden’s comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is a statement that is certainly alarming.”
“We will continue to track the statements of the US president in the most attentive way,” Peskov told reporters. Earlier Peskov had said it was up to the Russian people to pick their leader.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.
From the outset, Western countries said they believed Russia’s true aim was to swiftly topple the Kyiv government, which Moscow has failed to achieve.
Last week, Ukrainian forces went on the offensive, pushing Russian troops back in areas around Kyiv, the northeast and the southwest. Russia has meanwhile kept up pressure in the southeast near separatist areas, including its devastating siege of Mariupol, razed to the ground while tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped inside.
Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has escaped the city and was speaking from an undisclosed location, said 26 buses were waiting to evacuate some of the 160,000 trapped civilians but that Russia was denying safe passage.
“The situation in the city remains difficult. People are beyond the line of humanitarian catastrophe,” Boichenko said on national television. “We need to completely evacuate Mariupol.”
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there were no plans to open corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged cities on Monday, because of intelligence reports of possible Russian “provocations” along the routes.
Elsewhere, Russia’s armored columns are bogged down, with trouble resupplying and making little or no progress, despite pounding residential areas.
“As of today, the enemy is regrouping its forces, but they cannot advance anywhere in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Monday.
Britain’s defense ministry also said there had been no major change in Russia’s positions in the past 24 hours, with most Russian gains near Mariupol and heavy fighting underway there.
Ukraine’s General Staff said Kyiv defense forces were holding back Russian troops trying to break through from the northeast and northwest and take over key roads and settlements.
In the south, Ukrainian forces were focused on defending the cities of Krivy Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

