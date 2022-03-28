Makkah gov. launches major environmental initiative for province

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Monday launched a major environmental scheme for the province.

The Makkah Green Initiative, the brainchild of the prince, aims to increase vegetation cover, protect natural habitats, raise environmental commitment, and draw benefits from water resources in the region.

In line with the goals of Vision 2030, the scheme will link into the Saudi Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in October.

It will focus on creating a sustainable future that protects the region’s environment and contributes toward achieving SGI and Vision 2030 targets by boosting green vegetation cover and reducing carbon emissions to the lowest possible levels.

The initiative, adopted by the Makkah Region Development Authority in cooperation with a group of partners and relevant bodies, has also been designed to raise community awareness and involvement in national environmental sustainability projects.

The MRDA has set the Makkah Green Initiative wheels in motion on several tracks in partnership with the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC) in accordance with best international practices.

The initial foundational stage, to be followed by the strategic phase of the initiative, will include a package of urgent measures implemented under the supervision of King Abdulaziz University’s Al-Mobdioon Center.

The Makkah Green Initiative will explore ways to limit the deterioration of pasture areas, forests, and valleys while developing national parks through the optimal, sustainable use of available natural renewable water resources.

It will also work to tackle desertification, soil erosion, sand encroachment, and loss of wildlife.

Meanwhile, an agreement between the MRDA, the NCVC, the Saudi Irrigation Organization, the National Water Co., and Jeddah Municipality was signed in the presence of Prince Khalid. And the National Center for Wildlife and MRDA also inked a deal aimed at revitalizing wildlife habitats south of the Makkah region.