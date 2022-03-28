You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue

Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue

Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
1 / 4
The secretary-general of the MWL participates in the International Religious Forum 2022. (@MWLOrg_en)
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
2 / 4
The secretary-general of the MWL participates in the International Religious Forum 2022. (@MWLOrg_en)
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
3 / 4
The secretary-general of the MWL participates in the International Religious Forum 2022. (@MWLOrg_en)
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
4 / 4
The forum was launched by an introduction to the Makkah Declaration. (@MWLOrg_en)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct9vy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue

Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
  • The forum was launched by an introduction to the Makkah Declaration and a speech by the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom
  • Pastor said he was proud of strong partnership with the MWL led by Al-Issa in its journey to establish coexistence
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, participated in the International Religious Forum 2022 at the invitation of the Evangelical Leaders of Texas, representing the center of the Evangelical community of the US.

The forum, held under the slogan “Unusual Allies Build Prosperous Communities,” was hosted for the first time by the three most important US states that foster the American Evangelical community, numbering more than 90 million people. These states are Texas, the first and most important incubator for Evangelicals in the world; Kansas, where the largest US churches are located, and Maryland.

The forum also saw the participation of representatives from the US government, the leaders of various other American religious communities, and the leaders of several international organizations. It was also attended by representatives of the American Muslim community, and a selection of influential religious, social, intellectual, and academic figures from inside and outside the US.

The forum was launched by an introduction to the Makkah Declaration and a speech by the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, Rashad Hussain.

In his speech, Bob Robert, an Evangelical pastor and community leader, said: “We are happy to welcome Al-Issa in this forum, the famous international religious figure in the Muslim world, who is leading the Makkah-based organization representing all Islamic peoples. Al-Issa, whose name has been deeply engraved in the field of world peacemaking, building bridges between religions, cultures, and civilizations.

“Al-Issa is a strong, moderate voice that our world needs today to face all the voices of hatred, racism, and extremism, thanks to his strong influence on the international scene.”

Robert said that he was proud of the strong partnership with the MWL led by Al-Issa in its journey to establish community coexistence and world peace. “We are working hand-in-hand to bridge negative gaps between followers of religions and cultures, particularly hate speech, racism and intolerance, promoted by extremists, fanatics and conflict advocates.”

Stressing that the exceptional efforts of such leadership gives hope to overcome the world’s current problems, and to look forward to a better future, he praised the Makkah Declaration, a turning point in contemporary Islamic thought, laying the foundations for justice, human rights, and universal human dignity.

Al-Issa highlighted in his speech that real progress occurs only when work and courage are accompanied by determination to create a better world for all people, regardless of religious, ethnic or other differences. The pursuit of positive change, he said, “is not easy at first, in terms of accepting it, and then in terms of the time of response necessary, which might require long cycles, and most of all a sound and ambitious vision.

“I am pleased that our dialogue today has produced a strong alliance to support our shared values,” Al-Issa said, pointing out that “hate speech is at the forefront of the causes of division and violence and must be criminalized in all legislation, with no leniency.”

The Executive Director of the UN World Food Program David Paisley stressed that the hotbeds of conflict in the world have taught us something important: The lack of communication between followers of religions causes a lot of pain to all.

“We do not care about the religion of that hungry child, what we care about is that he does not starve again. We see the consequences of religious discrimination all over the world. At the end of the day, one does not think about the children one saved but the children one fails to save. One person dies every four seconds due to hunger. One must love for one’s brother what one loves for himself. If we could instill this principle in places of conflict, people would not fight,” he told the forum.

“When we look at the religious backgrounds of victims of human trafficking, they are of all religions in the world,” said human rights activist Christine Caine. “Since we help everyone regardless of their religion, we must protect them regardless of their religions as well.”

Caine stressed that the joint work of followers of all religions is the only way to end human trafficking and modern slavery.

Al-Issa held meetings with various Evangelical leaders in three American states during his trip.

In its final statement, the leaders of the forum confirmed that the MWL represents an Islamic religious reference and a strong ally with whom they can work to promote shared values.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) International Religious Forum 2022 Texas Evangelicals

Related

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League condemns terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi

Makkah gov. launches major environmental initiative for province

Makkah gov. launches major environmental initiative for province
Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Makkah gov. launches major environmental initiative for province

Makkah gov. launches major environmental initiative for province
  • In line with the goals of Vision 2030, the scheme will link into the Saudi Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in October
Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Monday launched a major environmental scheme for the province.

The Makkah Green Initiative, the brainchild of the prince, aims to increase vegetation cover, protect natural habitats, raise environmental commitment, and draw benefits from water resources in the region.

In line with the goals of Vision 2030, the scheme will link into the Saudi Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in October.

It will focus on creating a sustainable future that protects the region’s environment and contributes toward achieving SGI and Vision 2030 targets by boosting green vegetation cover and reducing carbon emissions to the lowest possible levels.

The initiative, adopted by the Makkah Region Development Authority in cooperation with a group of partners and relevant bodies, has also been designed to raise community awareness and involvement in national environmental sustainability projects.

The MRDA has set the Makkah Green Initiative wheels in motion on several tracks in partnership with the National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC) in accordance with best international practices.

The initial foundational stage, to be followed by the strategic phase of the initiative, will include a package of urgent measures implemented under the supervision of King Abdulaziz University’s Al-Mobdioon Center.

The Makkah Green Initiative will explore ways to limit the deterioration of pasture areas, forests, and valleys while developing national parks through the optimal, sustainable use of available natural renewable water resources.

It will also work to tackle desertification, soil erosion, sand encroachment, and loss of wildlife.

Meanwhile, an agreement between the MRDA, the NCVC, the Saudi Irrigation Organization, the National Water Co., and Jeddah Municipality was signed in the presence of Prince Khalid. And the National Center for Wildlife and MRDA also inked a deal aimed at revitalizing wildlife habitats south of the Makkah region.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative Saudi environment Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Special Unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 3, the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives are designed to reduce carbon emissions in the region by 60 percent. (Supplied/Green Riyadh Project)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi environmental initiatives raise the bar for action ahead of climate summits
Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative
Business & Economy
Environment Ministry to develop nurseries in support of Saudi Green Initiative

Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift

Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift

Jeddah Season 2nd edition returns after pandemic restrictions lift
  • Advertising for the Jeddah Season 2022 is being paraded throughout the city, with its brand identity shown off in public places, squares and main roads
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The National Events Center announced on Monday that its preparations for the 2022 Jeddah Season are back underway.

Returning in its second edition, the center is expected to present several upcoming events and recreational activities that reflect Jeddah’s historical, cultural and tourism status.

Advertising for the Jeddah Season 2022 is being paraded throughout the city, with its brand identity shown off in public places, squares and main roads.

Details of what to expect from the massive event will be announced during Ramadan at a press conference. 

(Supplied)

The identity of the 2022 Jeddah Season expresses cultural diversity, global openness and a mixture of fun and entertainment. It also displays the originality, heritage and arts of the city, plus the marine identity that characterizes the bride of the Red Sea.

In March 2020, Jeddah Season announced its cancellation amid COVID-19 outbreak fears.

This came as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to face the spread of the virus.

“We assure everyone that we have made this decision out of our belief in the importance of joining efforts to counter the virus and limit its spread,” the season’s management said in a statement at the time.

It added that it appreciated the keenness of all who were eagerly waiting for the launch of the season, “bringing with it a myriad of surprises to all the people of the Kingdom, its residents and for all visitors from abroad.”

“In order for visitors to enjoy a rich experience, their health should come first and is the priority,” it added.

In its first edition in 2019, Jeddah Season attracted over 15 million visitors.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON Jeddah Season 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Music festival finale at Jeddah Season eclipses all expectations
Saudi Arabia
Music festival finale at Jeddah Season eclipses all expectations
Jeddah Season displays city’s rich heritage
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season displays city’s rich heritage

Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations

Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations

Saudi FM receives phone call from US Secretary of State, discusses strategic relations
  • Prince Faisal and Blinken discussed intensifying coordination and bilateral work on many issues
  • They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

During the call, the two officials discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US and ways to support and enhance them in all fields to serve the interests of the countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed intensifying coordination and bilateral work on many regional and international issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by their countries in the region and the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends 20th Doha Forum 2022 in Qatar. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister attends 20th Doha Forum
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Thai counterpart

Tabuk governor briefs residents on NEOM project

Tabuk governor briefs residents on NEOM project
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Tabuk governor briefs residents on NEOM project

Tabuk governor briefs residents on NEOM project
  • The forum will be an opportunity for officials to brief the community on NEOM’s programs to boost local investment
  • It will highlight NEOM’s social responsibility efforts which includes supporting education and training for young people
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

TABUK: Under the auspices of Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the NEOM development company will host on Tuesday, in cooperation with residents, the “NEOM … The Future of Man and Place” forum at the region’s Prince Sultan Cultural Center.

The forum will be an opportunity for officials to brief the community on NEOM’s programs to boost local investment and improve the quality of life of residents and citizens.

The forum will also highlight NEOM’s social responsibility efforts which includes supporting education and training for young people, and funding entrepreneurial projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The attendees will also review several programs and initiatives seeking to enhance the region’s social, economic and educational spheres.

Topics: NEOM tabuk Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 1m amphetamine pills in Tabuk
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 1m amphetamine pills in Tabuk
Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bn Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bn Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest

Periodic maintenance work carried out on Kaaba ahead of Ramadan

Periodic maintenance work carried out on Kaaba ahead of Ramadan
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Periodic maintenance work carried out on Kaaba ahead of Ramadan

Periodic maintenance work carried out on Kaaba ahead of Ramadan
  • The Grand Mosque will see an increase in visitors during Ramadan as Muslims devote more time to worship
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Periodic maintenance work was carried out on the cloth of the Kaaba on Sunday in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah will see an increase in visitors during Ramadan as Muslims aim to devote more time to worship and also due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Saudi Arabia.

Workers tighten the edge of the cloth of the Kaaba on Sunday March 27, 2022. (SPA)

Director of the maintenance department of the Kaaba’s Kiswah at the Grand Mosque, Fahd Al-Jabiri, said that maintenance works included tightening the Kaaba’s belt to preserve its luster and tightening the edges of the cloth.

The Kaaba’s belt hangs 9 meters above ground and has verses of the Qur’an embroidered onto its black silk fabric in gold-plated silver thread.

Workers maintain the cloth of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday March 27, 2022. (SPA)

Al-Jabiri said that the Kiswah is checked on a daily basis and undergoes periodic maintenance through by a specialist Saudi team, some of whom have 26 years of experience.

Topics: Kaaba Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque Makkah

Related

Major operational plans unveiled for Ramadan at Two Holy Mosques photos
Saudi Arabia
Major operational plans unveiled for Ramadan at Two Holy Mosques
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, inaugurated the SR37 million ($10 million) “Eta’am” initiative on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches Ramadan project in 19 countries

Latest updates

Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
Muslim World League, evangelicals discuss ways to promote coexistence and dialogue
AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
AIR Media-Tech releases first-of-its-kind survey of MENA YouTube creators
Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote
A portrait of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan hangs near the National Assembly building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
South Korea’s Son Heung-min aims to crush the UAE’s slender World Cup hopes
South Korea’s Son Heung-min aims to crush the UAE’s slender World Cup hopes
Ukraine war losses rise to over $560bn; Belgian central bank trims growth forecast — Macro Snapshot
Ukraine war losses rise to over $560bn; Belgian central bank trims growth forecast — Macro Snapshot

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.