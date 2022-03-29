Usyk promoter says Saudi Arabia could host Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua is likely to take place in late June with Saudi Arabia among the venues being considered, his promoter told Sky Sports.
Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defence battalion, raising doubts about a rematch with Joshua.
However, ESPN reported last week that a fight between the two boxers would take place this summer after the Ukrainian sports minister gave Usyk permission to leave the country.
"(Saudi Arabia) is under discussion at the moment," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports. "Late June is also the timing we are considering now. Many things will depend on how fast we manage to ink the papers.
"The good thing is that Usyk is already in Europe to start his preparation."
The winner could be in line for a unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain.
South Korea’s Son Heung-min aims to crush the UAE’s slender World Cup hopes
Iraq’s 1-0 victory over the Emiratis last week means that both sides are still in the hunt for third spot in the group and a play-off spot against Australia in June
The UAE face an uphill struggle against unbeaten South Korea on Tuesday in the final match of this qualifying stage, while Iraq take on bottom-of-the-group Syria
Updated 28 March 2022
John Duerden
There is good and bad news for the UAE ahead of their final, must-win World Cup qualifier against South Korea in Dubai on Tuesday.
The visitors have already booked a place at their 10th successive World Cup tournament — but that does not mean they have traveled to the Gulf simply to bask in the welcome sunshine.
As captain Son Heung-min and coach Paulo Bento made clear, Asia’s most successful World Cup team want to end their campaign with a victory and top spot in Group A.
With one game remaining, Korea lead the group on 23 points, one ahead of second-placed Iran. The UAE are a distant third with 9 points, closely followed by Iraq on 8 points. While any hope of the hosts claiming one of the two automatic qualification spots is long gone, victory at the Al-Maktoum Stadium would guarantee the UAE a play-off spot against Australia in June. The winner of that clash would then take on South American opposition for a place at the finals in Qatar.
In truth the Whites, who are looking to return to the World Cup stage for the first time since their debut at the finals in 1990, should have already secured that play-off spot. All they had to do last Thursday, in their first game under new coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, was avoid defeat by Iraq. Instead they lost 1-0.
It means that if Iraq defeat bottom-of-the-table Syria in their match on Tuesday, also in Dubai, the UAE will have to become the first team to defeat Korea during this qualification campaign. Not only that, the 2002 semi-finalists have conceded only two goals in 15 games on the road to Qatar and so arrived in Dubai on Saturday full of confidence.
Son, South Korea’s star forward who plays club football for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, scored his fourth goal of the third round of qualifying on Thursday during a 2-0 victory over Iran in front of more than 64,000 fans in Seoul. For him, and his team, the most pressing concern is now ensuring they finish what has been a successful, and comfortable, campaign on a high.
“We are here to win and we are all focused on finishing in first place,” Son said. “We know that the UAE are a good team and it will be a difficult game but we are feeling good and are looking forward to the challenge.”
Any doubts about this commitment were dispelled last Thursday. South Korea had already qualified for Qatar before taking to the field against Iran but they nonetheless delivered a committed and professional performance, and in the end the margin of victory could have been higher given the number of chances created by the home team.
“Our objective all along had been to qualify for the World Cup and we have taken care of that business,” Son said.
“But the mood within the team is that we are not satisfied yet. The guys could have been thinking, ‘This round is already over for us.’ But they’re not like that at all. I am really thankful. We’re going to do our best, as if we haven’t qualified for the World Cup yet.
“I think we’ve been playing so well lately because of what we went through earlier. But we are not a complete team yet. Hopefully, we will get to that point in time for the World Cup.”
Son has been the model professional, according to his coach.
“He keeps having good motivation to play on the national team and ambitions to make good things for the national team and make people happy,” Bento said.
“And of course, he has the support of all the other players that make his job as captain easier. And this is the most important: We all work together and we play as a team. And good results that players are achieving make the position of captain much easier.”
One headache for the Koreans is that their main striker, Hwang Ui-jo, has failed to score during the third round of qualification, a drought that has reached nine games. If the Bordeaux star can get on the score sheet in Dubai then it really will be a perfect end to the qualifying campaign for South Korea, who defeated the UAE 1-0 at home in November, a scoreline that did not accurately reflect the hosts’ dominance.
The Emiratis, who struggled to get going in that game and against Iraq last week, will be without top scorer Ali Mabkhout — nicknamed “the UAE’s Son” by the Korean media — as the striker is suspended. Influential midfielder Abdullah Ramadan returns, however, after serving a time out of his own.
If the hosts do not improve markedly from their performance in the Iraq defeat then their only hope will lie with Iraq slipping up against Syria. Iraq meanwhile will be hoping for a Korean win or even a draw. The Lions of Mesopotamia have also struggled to get going during this stage of qualification, eventually picking up their first victory last Thursday thanks to a goal from Hussein Ali that capped a spirited performance.
Heading into the final game, then, the arithmetic is quite simple: If the UAE are to be sure of a play-off spot against Australia, and keeping their World Cup dream alive, they will need to beat South Korea. If this is to happen it will require the best performance of their qualification campaign, by some distance, especially given that Korea have come to Dubai to win.
Al-Feiha’s Trajkovski shocks world as North Macedonia end Italy’s World Cup hopes
Saudi-based forward scored injury time winner and on Tuesday faces Ronaldo’s Portugal with Qatar 2022 spot at stake
Updated 28 March 2022
John Duerden
RIYADH: When Aleksandar Trajkovski returns to Saudi Arabia at the end of this week, he is going to have quite a story to tell his Al-Feiha teammates.
The forward was last in action when the mid-table Saudi Pro League team lost to Al-Nassr on March 17, before heading to Europe to report for international duty with North Macedonia.
It is safe to say that when Trajkovski left the country for the first World Cup playoff on March 24 against Italy, most of his clubmates were expecting him to be back at Al-Feiha fairly quickly. Instead the 29-year-old is preparing to take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team with a place at Qatar 2022 awaiting the winner.
It’s a big ask of the heroic Macedonians, but whatever the outcome the player has already made history and has been the talk of the footballing world.
It was his goal for North Macedonia that knocked Italy out of World Cup qualification on Thursday in Palermo and set up the crucial game with Portugal in Porto. It was a low shot from outside the area in the 92nd minute that condemned the European champions to a second successive absence from the World Cup.
Even in Saudi Arabia, there has not been much said about the exploits of the player from Al-Feiha, who arrived in January. The team itself have progressed quietly through the season without really looking like they were going to be relegated or challenge for the top spots.
Defensively solidity does not make many headlines. At the back, the team have been outstanding and despite sitting in eighth, have the best defensive record in the league with just 19 goals conceded. The problem has been at the opposite end with the same number of goals scored. Only Al-Hazm in last place have found the target on fewer occasions. The North Macedonian, playing under Serbian coach Vuk Rasovic, has yet to make an impact at his new club with just two starts so far. That may be about to change.
Trajkovski has had quite a career already. The former Chelsea trialist spent time in Croatia and Belgium before signing for Italian team Palermo in 2015. Trajkovski became a favorite in southern Italy spending four seasons at the club, two in Serie A and two in Serie B, embracing the city before he returned there for his country last week.
After a spell in Spain for Real Mallorca he arrived in the Saudi Arabian city of Al-Majma’ah. He may only now be seen as a big international name, but back home the Skopje native is a star. That strike last week was his 20th on the international stage. Only Goran Pandev has scored more for the country.
The job is only half done. Now North Macedonia are focusing on doing something similar against Portugal. The odds of lightning striking twice are long but then this is a team that won in Germany last year and finished above Romania to take second place in their group. They have nothing to lose. They have already been successful.
“I am overjoyed with the victory and I expect a great welcome on my return to North Macedonia,” said captain Stefan Ristovski. “Can we beat Portugal? Yes, we will win. We will do everything to win and we will do it.”
Such heroics show that, with some clever scouting, Saudi clubs are doing a decent job of bringing in all kinds of foreign players. It does not have to be all about Brazilians or Argentines; there is talent in the smaller nations too.
Whatever happens, Trajkovski is going to come back to Saudi Arabia in high spirits and with a soaring reputation. In terms of league position, there is not much for Al-Feiha to fight for. There is no chance of a top-three finish and while the gap above the relegation zone is only five points, they have a game in hand over several of the clubs below them. There is still a chance for glory however. On April 4, Al-Feiha meet Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the King’s Cup.
Al-Ittihad are top of the league and in great form. The Tigers will be strong favorites but it is not hard to guess what Trajkovski will be telling his clubmates. If North Macedonia can dump the mighty Italy out of the World Cup then there is no reason why Al-Feiha can’t shock Al-Ittihad and take a place in the final against either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab.
There will now be more people outside the country watching to see whether the new star of European football can replicate his international success with his new club. If so, Al-Feiha fans are in with a chance of celebrating a first major piece of silverware.
Motherhood gives squash star Nour El-Tayeb new perspective but world domination remains her target
The Egyptian former World No. 3 returned to competitive action in December and is now taking part in the British Open, which begins on Monday in Hull
Updated 28 March 2022
Reem Abulleil
When Nour El-Tayeb found out she was pregnant in late 2020, she recalls becoming very emotional, suddenly forced to grapple with the idea she was going to retire from squash without achieving two of her biggest goals: reaching No. 1 in the world and winning the World Championship.
The Egyptian former world No.3 announced she was pregnant in a raw and heartfelt video, holding back tears as she reflected on her career, and although it sounded like she was hanging up her racquet, her closing statements left the door open for a possible comeback.
“Probably my dad thinks I’m going to do a Serena Williams and come back and play again, my dad believes so much I can do it; I’m not sure,” El-Tayeb said, referring to the tennis superstar who reached four Grand Slam finals after having her first child, Olympia.
El-Tayeb’s father was not wrong.
Although she hadn’t really planned to, El-Tayeb was back training two and a half months after having her daughter Farida — who arrived in July 2021 — and by December she was competing in her first tournament, the Squash Open Black Ball in Cairo.
She enjoyed a winning return, triumphing in her first match back from maternity leave before falling to world No.1 Nour El-Sherbini in the quarter-finals.
According to her husband, squash world No.2 Ali Farag, El-Tayeb doesn’t plan too far ahead and she only felt the urge to start training again and contemplated a possible comeback when she attended the World Championship in Chicago last summer.
“The day Ali won the World Championship in Chicago, I was there with Farida, she was just two weeks old; I got there and I watched Nour (El-Sherbini) and Nouran (Ghoul) compete in the final, I felt like I really wanted to play,” El-Tayeb told Arab News on the eve of the British Open, which begins on Monday in Hull.
“I initially started exercising to lose weight and get fit again after giving birth. I took it step by step at first but as soon as I started exercising I felt like I wanted to try to make a comeback.”
This week’s British Open — one of the most prestigious events on the squash calendar and dubbed “the Wimbledon of squash” — will be just the fifth tournament on El-Tayeb’s comeback tour.
So far, she reached a semifinal in her second event back, pushing world No. 1 El-Sherbini to four games before bowing out, then shocked world No. 3 Hania El-Hammamy en route to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Black Ball Open a few weeks later.
“At first, one of the reasons I wanted to retire from squash — and thank God I got pregnant — was that I felt I was getting too desperate for a while to get to number one in the world. So anything less than getting to number one or winning a tournament really upset me,” El-Tayeb said.
“I felt like I got out of every tournament feeling upset; even if I made a final or had a good result, I would still feel bad about it. So I told Ali I didn’t want to return to squash with this same mindset.
“The mindset I had in the past, I was living a very good life yet somehow I always felt upset, which shouldn’t be the case. So I had hope that having a baby would change my perspective.”
And has her perspective indeed changed?
“I think more or less yes,” the 29-year-old said.
“I still want to win but right now I’m still in the stage where my expectations are low because I just started my comeback and I still haven’t reached a higher level.
“But so far I feel like at least I am putting a bit less pressure on myself because my day is very exhausting and my life doesn’t revolve around me anymore, so either way there is less pressure.”
While other sports have seen mothers make successful returns to competition, such examples are rare in squash.
Ex-world No.2 Natalie Grinham returned to squash after having her first child and re-entered the top 10 before having her second child four years later. Her second comeback was short-lived and she retired from the sport in 2017.
El-Tayeb reached out to Grinham for advice as she made her way back to the tour, picking her brain on various topics, such as breastfeeding alongside training, among other things.
El-Tayeb’s return to professional squash so soon after giving birth has been nothing short of inspiring, and her peers are the first to say it. Her goals remain big and she is attempting to do something no one has ever done before in squash: To summit the rankings and become world champion as a mother competing on tour.
Her comeback has garnered lots of attention and respect, and she admits she didn’t fully grasp the impact it could have when she took her first steps toward returning to the squash court.
“I honestly didn’t expect it to be a big thing but also when I got pregnant, I started to understand how difficult it is and why most women athletes choose to get pregnant toward the end of their professional careers, and not in the middle,” said El-Tayeb.
“I realized how demanding it is. But at the same time it is doable.
“I didn’t realize I would be helping others by serving as an example, but honestly, if I can, especially in today’s world of social media where everyone follows everyone, if I can help people, that’s a very nice thing and it’s something I would love to keep doing.
“In Egypt the norm is to stop competing when you get pregnant, so if my example can maybe help people consider returning to their sport after giving birth, then that’s a very nice thing. Women are susceptible to post-partum depression so exercising is definitely a way to counter that as well.”
El-Tayeb spoke about some of the challenges she has been facing as a new mother competing on tour. As a professional athlete, she was used to having her entire day revolve around her squash and having every part of it geared toward her performing her best in training or at tournaments. That dynamic has completely shifted now that she has Farida.
“I now plan my practices around Farida’s eating schedule and sleep schedule,” she said. “I’m not sleeping well so I have to adjust to lack of sleep or this kind of intermittent sleeping. If I had to pick one thing to be the toughest challenge, it would be the lack of sleep.
“But it’s nice that I’m no longer thinking about squash all the time, I’m not obsessing all the time, ‘Did I play well today? Did I play poorly?’ Now I get back to training and it’s over. Today actually I haven’t thought about squash since I got back from training,” she told me last Thursday.
So far, El-Tayeb and her husband Farag have been alternating parenting duties depending on their tournament schedules, and have been relying on help from their families when they are home in Cairo. On the road, things can get a bit trickier, especially if both of them have matches or practices scheduled at similar timings.
Some of the players have offered to babysit while El-Tayeb is on court and while traveling the tour with an eight-month old can be daunting, she is truly embracing it and is in fact excited about it.
The Farag clan heading to the British Open, which kicks off today in Hull.
pic.twitter.com/kQ2V45oQF3
“If you lived with us, you’d be in absolute awe of what she’s doing,” Farag tells me of his wife.
“She’s not sleeping enough, she goes to training while feeling tired; she’d have Farida with her and sometimes she’d have to cut her practice short because Farida is crying and she has to feed her. While traveling, it’s match day and she hasn’t slept enough. So many dynamics around her that don’t make it easy to compete; it’s really inspiring to be honest.”
The Farag clan flew to the UK on Saturday ahead of the British Open and a photo of all three of them — Ali, Nour and Farida — napping in the car as they made their way to Hull was posted by world No. 4 Amanda Sobhy with the caption: “When baby Farida is asleep on the road trip to Hull, so are mom and dad.”
While El-Tayeb acknowledges that she is slightly worried about how she will fare in her matches given she has her daughter with her at the tournament, she is relishing the adventure.
“I’m excited that it’s a new experience and a new challenge,” she said. “The last five years, I hadn’t experienced anything new in squash; I had been going to the same tournaments, in the same places. This time the setup is new and fun. Traveling with Farida is nice, having her around helps me not to over-think my matches as I used to in the past. So it’s nice in that sense. I love the idea of traveling Ali and Farida together. So that is, again, a nice experience.”
Farag, who won a title at Wimbledon earlier this month, paid tribute to El-Tayeb in his victory speech and said he was keen to rush back to Cairo to take over the care of Farida while his wife was competing in a tournament in the Egyptian capital.
It was a statement that carries deep value, portraying how much he supports El-Tayeb in her pursuit of a professional career, especially in the face of an Egyptian society that doesn’t necessarily see too many husbands encouraging their wives to work.
“For me, I think this is the nicest message we could try to convey — that a man is encouraging his wife to pursue her career,” said El-Tayeb.
“We see so many people around us in Egypt, across all walks of life, that most men don’t encourage their wives to work. It’s one of the nicest things that my husband is encouraging me and supporting me in my squash career and he is the one who believes I can reach the No.1 ranking today.
“I hope people can see that something like this can only make a relationship between a man and a woman stronger more than anything else.
“When we both won the US Open at the same time (in 2017), I could see that some of the reaction was like, ‘Wow, that’s so nice, look how Ali is supporting his wife’s career’, and stuff like that. So that was a nice message at the time and I hope we can keep that up.”
While El-Tayeb is trying not to put too much pressure on herself as she continues this unexpected comeback, she cannot desert her competitive nature and her innate desire to achieve.
“I really, really want to become No.1 in the world. Even though my expectations at the moment are low, I still wish I could win the upcoming World Championship, which is in two months’ time,” said El Tayeb, who was runner-up to Nour El Sherbini at Worlds in 2019.
“I feel like it’s doable, especially that it’s going to be in Egypt. I really want to win it. That’s still my target, it’s still my dream.”
Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years
Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986
Updated 28 March 2022
AP
TORONTO: Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday.
Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.
Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three World Cup qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak.
Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded against the Jamaicans, who were already eliminated from World Cup contention.
Canada sits atop the table in the final qualifying round, followed by the United States, which held the edge over third-place Mexico on goal difference. The United States hosted Panama and Mexico was at Honduras later on Sunday.
The top three finishers in the North and Central American and Caribbean region book the trip to Qatar. The fourth-place team goes to an intercontinental playoff against a team from Oceania.
Because Canada was ranked 73rd in July 2020 when the format was announced, it had to advance through two early rounds and was playing its 17th qualifier Sunday. Canada has improved to 33rd.
The Canadians wrap up the qualifying round Wednesday in Panama.
Snow fell at times at BMO Field. Temperatures were in the 20s at game time but its didn’t daunt a sellout crowd.
Larin put Canada in front early with his team-leading 13th goal of the qualifying tournament. He had another clear chance in the 38th minute but the ball went just wide.
Larin is one goal behind Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates for most goals in qualifying for Qatar. Larin, who leads the national team with a best-ever 24 goals, has had six goals in the final round.
Buchanan scored in the 44th, celebrating with a backflip, to put Canada up 2-0 going into the break.
Hoilett added the final goal in the 82nd and an own goal in the 88th to round out scoring.
Just one of Canada’s players Sunday was alive when the nation was last in the World Cup: Captain Atiba Hutchison was 3 when the Canadians lost to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union by a combined 5-0 at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
Canada has been playing without star Alphonso Davies, who missed the previous three qualifying matches because myocarditis was discovered after he caught COVID-19 in January.
Verstappen edges out Leclerc for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix victory after intense battle in Jeddah
The Red Bull driver overtook Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end in Jeddah for his first win of the F1 season
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji
JEDDAH: Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday after an intense battle with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver overtook Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end in Jeddah for his first win of the F1 season and the 21st of his career in a night of high drama.
The Dutchman and Monegasque, who have raced against each other since they were young karters, went back and forth in the closing stages of the race until the world champion managed to create a gap of just over half a second, which was enough for him to clinch the win.
Leclerc, who led teammate Carlos Sainz to a 1-2 podium finish for Ferrari last weekend in Bahrain, was denied a chance at a back-to-back win.
“Really happy we finally kick-started the season,” Verstappen said. “It was a really tough race but a good race. We were both battling hard at the front.”
Leclerc even congratulated his old karting rival on the radio and then gave him a thumbs-up after.
“We’ve been pushing like I’ve rarely pushed before, we take risks. Of course there’s respect,” Leclerc said. “I really enjoyed that race, it was hard racing but fair. Every race should be like this. It was fun, I wanted to win today."
Last year, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the race in Jeddah after he and Verstappen were the two drivers battling it out in an incident-heavy race.
This time however the Briton started way down the grid after failing to qualify beyond Q1 on Saturday for the first time since 2017. The Briton managed to claim a points finish for Mercedes after climbing up to tenth. His Mercedes co-driver George Russell found himself mostly holding on to fifth position throughout the race until the chequered flag.
Verstappen entered the weekend with zero points to his name after a late retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix and this weekend started in fourth on the grid behind his teammate Sergio Perez and both Ferraris.
Perez claimed his first ever pole position in F1 in Saturday's qualifying and lined up at the head of the grid for Sunday's race. The Mexican led the early stages until a deployment of the safety car due to a crash by the Williams driver, Nicholas Latifi, 17 laps into the race.
Video replays showed Latifi getting on the power early through the final corner, which caused him to lose control and collide nose first into the barriers — which marked two crashes in two days for the Canadian driver.
By this point, Perez had already pitted and was racing in fourth.
The yellow flag let the drivers go in for a pit and closed the gap the Mexican worked so hard to create since the start. Leclerc who joined Perez on the front row on Sunday’s race pit and was able to lead the second half tailed by Verstappen from lap 21 who began slowly closing the gap during the final laps eventually leading to three tenths of a second and DRS activations down the straight.
But after a virtual safety car came out, due to apparent power failures on Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, Verstappen found himself lurking behind Leclerc with eight laps to go.
Verstappen overtook on the outside at the end of lap 42, but it was clever driving from Leclerc, who dived straight back inside Verstappen on turn 1 of the next lap.
The Dutchman had another go on lap 44, locking his brakes trying a risky overtake on the DRS line, but overtook on Lap 47 with a clean pass.
The championship moves on to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race in the country since 2019 after two cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.