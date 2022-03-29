You are here

OPEC+ doesn't mix politics and economics, Saudi and UAE energy ministers tell Dubai’s summit

DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: OPEC+ doesn’t mix politics and economics, Saudi and UAE energy ministers told the World Government Summit in Dubai.

In a panel discussion both ministers dismissed the idea that the alliance will operate without Russia.

UAE's Suhail Al-Mazrouei stated that they are not taking sides nor saying this is right or wrong within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

In his view, OPEC+ cannot be forced to expel some of its partners, as this will lead to a rise in oil prices, Al-Mazrouei said.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that OPEC puts political differences aside when its ministers meet and OPEC+ is doing the same. They discuss these matters in a silo-based approach where they are focused on common good, regardless of politics, he added.

He added that when it comes to OPEC+, everyone leaves discussions of politics “outside the door of that building.” 

Without that, OPEC+ wouldn’t have been able to deal with many different countries at different times, he said.

“Russia is a country that produces roughly 10 million barrels a day, which is 10 percent of what the world is consuming, and also produces a good amount of gas...so it is a sizable contribution,” he added.

According to the Prince, if it hadn’t been for OPEC+, there would not be a sustainable energy market amid today’s volatility. They would have been faced with worse possibilities, he said.

The Prince also warned that Saudi Arabia cannot be responsible alone for supply security if its oil facilities are under constant attacks, adding that these attacks are backed and financed by an “OPEC member.”

UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries including Norway are working on hitting net zero carbon goals, the Prince said.

“The Vikings are coming and the Bedouins too,” he said, to assure that Norway, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are committed to their targets.

In response to a question regarding the US, he said the White House must not tell the OPEC+ what to do.

Al-Mazrouei said they are experts in their fields and have been doing it for a long time and been successful. “So we need their understanding that what we are doing is to the benefit of the consumers, in the US and worldwide,” he said.

PARIS: France will ensure that Egypt gets the wheat it needs in the coming months as the war in Ukraine creates supply risks for grain importing countries, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.


Egypt, among the world’s biggest wheat importers, is heavily reliant on shipments from Ukraine and Russia and its government has been seeking alternative supplies from countries including India and France.


“We will stand by Egypt to make sure it gets the wheat that it needs in the coming months,” Le Maire said during an official visit to Cairo.


Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said in a separate statement on Monday that the country was counting on France to secure supplies of basic commodities like wheat.


The French government has joined international institutions in warning of a possible food crisis in developing countries in the year ahead if the Ukraine conflict drags on and causes lasting disruption to crop production and exports.


France, which holds the rotating European Union presidency, has also floated an international food security plan, which would include measures like allowing grain stocks to be released.


France, the EU’s biggest wheat exporter, is an occasional supplier to Egypt. It has faced stiff competition from the Black Sea region that offers wheat which is cheaper and better suited to Egypt’s milling standards.


A quality issue regarding wheat moisture had been resolved and France and Egypt will hold talks regarding price, with shipping costs an important factor, Le Maire said.


Egypt announced at the start of the month that it would extend for a year a maximum moisture level in wheat to 13.5 percent to help diversify its supply sources.


French wheat tends to have more moisture than Black Sea origins like Russian and Ukrainian wheat.


In an illustration of Egypt’s supply search, a cargo of French wheat loaded this month destined for Egypt’s private milling industry. While France sometimes ships wheat to Egyptian state buyer GASC, it has not been known to supply Egypt’s private sector in recent years.

RIYADH: A member of India's parliament has urged the government to increase taxes on crypto income from the current proposed rate of 30 percent, stressing that cryptocurrency trading is similar to gambling.

Sushil Kumar Modi also requested that the goods and services tax, known as GST, be charged on the total value of crypto transactions, according to Bitcoin.com. 

“I would like to request the finance minister that the 30 percent tax that you have imposed on crypto, please consider in the coming days if this tax can be further increased,” he said. 

Modi argued that cryptocurrency is not a commodity, an asset, goods, or a service, asserting that it does not have intrinsic value.

He added that while stocks are backed by companies behind them, “crypto is gambling.” 

The parliament member further noted that 18 percent Goods and Services Tax is only levied on crypto service providers, such as exchanges, emphasizing that this needs to be increased.

“Cryptos are similar to lottery, casinos betting, gambling and horse racing. In all these activities, 28 percent tax (GST) is imposed on the total transaction value … So I request to you that the GST council needs to consider imposing GST on the total transaction value of crypto,”  Modi said. 

“Investors are attracted by extraordinary profits,” Modi stressed, adding that “no one knows what is the value of crypto.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2.21 percent to $41,959 at 3:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,945, down by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news: 

Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terra blockchain, confirmed that it has purchased more than $1 billion in Bitcoin since the end of January. 

It also includes about $135 million in four purchases on Monday, Bloomberg reported. 

Earlier this month, Kwon announced that his UST stablecoin would be backed by a reserve of Bitcoin that could eventually reach $10 billion.

Kwon tweeted on March 22 that he had $3 billion in funds ready to make purchases in support of the algorithm’s stablecoin, according to Bloomberg. 

“The reason why we are particularly interested in Bitcoin is because we believe that is the strongest digital reserve asset,” Kwon said, in an interview with Bloomberg.

 “UST is going to be the first internet native currency that implements the Bitcoin standard as part of its monetary policy.”

DUBAI: Investment company M Glory Holding Group is entering the electronic vehicle market, having opened an EV manufacturing plant in Dubai Industrial City. 

According to a report in The National newspaper, the plant is touted to be one of the largest EV manufacturing facilities in the Middle East, with a total land area of 93,000 square meters and is valued at 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million). 

With this plant, the company aims to produce 55,000 EVs a year as demand for green mobility is witnessing a drastic rise. The venture is also expected to create 1,000 jobs.

M Glory has also introduced the Al Damani DMV300, its first fully electric car. 

"The M Glory factory will employ the technologies and techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution using the latest robots in the manufacturing processes," said Majida Al Azazi, chairwoman of M Glory Holding Group. 

RIYADH: Marketing management company Kingsmen Agency has opened its regional office in Saudi Arabia as a part of its expansion plans.

The new office, named Media House, is located in Dammam, from where it aims to provide services related to web development, SEO, branding, design, production, and marketing.

It will house a team of account directors and managers, graphic designers, branding experts, and web developers.

“Opening Media House in the Kingdom is a great step forward. Our commitment is to help clients create meaningful relationships with their audience and build better brands through connected marketing management experiences,” said Firass Abbass, CEO and founder of the UAE-based Kingsmen Agency.

He added: “Our vision is to become the melting pot of all advertising in Dubai, the region, and expand globally. Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is the first step toward attaining this goal.”

RIYADH: Saudi Jada, Fund of Funds Co. established by the Public Investment Funds, plans to launch funds to attract investments in favor of NEOM, and transfer global expertise from its US counterpart, Miami.

Revealed during the Saudi Catalyze event held in Riyadh on March 28, it also encompassed a partnership agreement between NEOM and Miami.

“We are looking to increase the volume of investment 100 percent, by more than SR4 billion ($1.06 billion),” Jada CEO Adel Al-Ateeq told Asharq Al Awsat paper.

Jada has invested in over 20 investment funds since its launch with investments exceeding SR2 billion, distributed among a number of venture capital and private equity funds in the Kingdom, Al-Ateeq said.

This has been across 350 Saudi national companies, and regional companies.

“I expect to continue at the same level over the next three years,” he said. 

The company's initial capital is SR4 billion, and will move forward to a capital increase during the coming period, Al-Ateeq said.

Jada was established in 2019 to make investments in venture capital and private equity funds, with the aim to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the Kingdom.

Catalyze Saudi Arabia is an interactive platform based on the partnership between the Ministry of Investment and Jada. 

It aims to encourage and accelerate the venture capital and private equity fund industry in the Kingdom, by inviting international investors to visit the Kingdom and meet Saudi fund managers and investors, to raise their knowledge of the capital industry. 

 

