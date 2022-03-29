You are here

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
  • Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT/LONDON: Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow’s demand for a currency switch.


President Vladimir Putin’s order last week to charge “unfriendly” countries in roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which also sent European gas prices higher.


“No one will supply gas for free, it is simply impossible, and you can pay for it only in roubles,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.


The move has drawn strong criticism from European countries, which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not entitled to redraw contracts, with the G7 nations rejecting Moscow’s demands this week.


Russia has so far met its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe.


Peskov said that in line with a March 31 deadline set by Putin, “all modalities are being developed so that this system is simple, understandable and feasible for respected European and international buyers.”


Putin’s demand has also stoked fears in Germany, Europe’s top economy, about major disruptions to gas supplies should utilities fail to pay in roubles, and how this would affect industry and households.


Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows gas storage levels on the continent stand at just 26 percent currently, highlighting the challenge to replace Russia as an energy provider.


Markus Krebber, CEO of Germany’s largest utility RWE and a customer of Gazprom, said earlier this a complete stop of Russian gas imports could only be tolerated for a very brief period.


Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia, the chief executive of utility E.ON said on Monday.


Peskov said that Russia, which says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine and is entitled to defend itself against sanctions, has been and will be a reliable supplier of gas.


But foreign companies would need to buy roubles and use them to make payments for gas, he added.


Separately, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, said Russia was ready if Europe refused to buy Russian energy supplies.


If that happened, it could redirect supplies to Asian markets among others, TASS news agency quoted her as saying.


Russian gas deliveries to Europe through three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall on Tuesday morning, little changed from Monday evening.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia gas gas supply

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based healthy food delivery app DailyMealz has raised $5 million in a pre-series A round from Saudi Airlines Catering and other investment firms. 

DailyMealz will use its new funding to expand geographically as well as introduce new products to support growth.

Founded in 2017, the startup partners up with restaurants and cloud kitchens to offer their food as meal plans for users, through a weekly and monthly subscription fee on its mobile app.

Topics: Dailymealz

Abu Dhabi to launch the world's first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
  • The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Global Market, the country's international financial center, will build the world’s first regulated carbon trading exchange and clearing house.

The launch comes in partnership with the global carbon exchange company AirCarbon Exchange, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported.

Expected to launch later this year, ACX will be established as a Recognised Investment Exchange regulated by the ADGM.

The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits, leading to an increase in investment in global carbon reduction and offset programs.

Also, ACX plans to set up a regulated Recognised Clearing House for the purposes of clearing and settling commodities and commodity derivatives, to be known as ACX Clearing Corporation.

“This initiative reinforces ADGM’s commitment and ongoing efforts to cement its position as a leading international financial center and world-class global commodities and carbon trading hub,” Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said.

The new development comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to accelerate its national economic development including its 2050 Strategic Initiative. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi stock exchange UAE

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
Fahad Abuljadayel

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Following huge success in Egypt, logistics startup Bosta is now planning to use the same strategies in Saudi Arabia due to similarities in both markets, said Mohamed Ezzat, the company’s co-founder.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said the Saudi and Egyptian markets have many things in common such as culture, competitors and several problems as well.

In addition to that the culture of “cash on delivery” is also common on both sides, Ezzat said.

Bosta started its operations in Egypt after its co-founder experienced logistics issues in his previous e-commerce venture.

“So, from this problem, we started thinking about a solution with a mission to help SMEs (small and medium enterprises) grow and build a profitable business in e-commerce,” Ezzat said.

Founded in 2017, the company has been growing in Egypt and also expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia this year.

“We have in Egypt alone, more than 3,000 customers, businesses using Bosta on a daily basis,” the co-founder added. 

He expects the number of clients in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to reach 30,000 by next year.

Ezzat told Arab News that his company raised $7 million this year mainly from Saudi investors. The funds are used “to fuel growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

“In the short to medium term, it’s (Bosta) focusing on Saudi Arabia. We want to do the same thing we did in Egypt, be the market leader,” Ezzat said.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Saudi Arabia Egypt logistics startup

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
Processing Plant at Lithium Mine in Western Australia. Shutterstock
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia

India to invest in exploring lithium, cobalt mines in Australia
  • India has also shortlisted Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile for exploring mines of strategic minerals abroad
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has committed to jointly invest $6 million with the Australian government to explore lithium and cobalt mines in Australia over the next six months, in a bid to firm up supplies of key minerals needed to further its electric vehicle plans.


India’s KABIL, a mining joint venture between state-run firms National Aluminium Co, Hindustan Copper Ltd. and Mineral Exploration Corp. Ltd, has signed a preliminary agreement with Australia’s Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), the Indian government said on Tuesday.


The move comes at a time when India is offering $2.4 billion of incentives for companies to build battery cells locally for electric vehicles. Lithium, whose price has surged in the recent days, is a key raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries.


CMFO and KABIL will carry out “joint due diligence of select greenfield and brownfield projects to identify Lithium and Cobalt mineral assets for final joint investment decisions and acquisition,” the Indian government said in a statement.


The agreement also provides for inclusion of any other Indian state-run firm as an investment partner, and envisages the due diligence process will be completed and further investment decisions taken over the next six months.


India has also shortlisted Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile for exploring mines of strategic minerals abroad, the statement said.

Topics: economy lithium mines Australia Mining

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
Stock image: Shutterstock
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations

Germany to triple number of hydrogen fuel stations
  • New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Paris: Germany will significantly expand its hydrogen refueling network as it seeks to wean lorries and buses off fossil fuels and decarbonize its transport network.


The number of stations in Europe’s largest economy will more than triple to 300 by 2030, the network operator H2 mobility and financial backers said in a statement on Tuesday.


Hydrogen produces only steam and no carbon dioxide when burnt, making it an attractive possible alternative to dirtier fossil fuels.


The expansion is being funded by a 70-million-euro ($77-million) cash injection from the specialist investment fund Hy24, which will also take a 40 percent stake in the project.


Existing shareholders in the network, including Air Liquide, Daimler Truck, Hyundai, Linde, OMV, Shell, and TotalEnergies, will invest a further 40 million euros.


The backers hope Germany, which already boasts Europe’s densest web of hydrogen refueling stations, will become the “backbone” of the European transport network, where hydrogen is key to reducing emissions.


New installations will be focussed along a number of key “high-traffic corridors” criss-crossing the central European powerhouse.


Unlike in passenger vehicles, battery-powered engines are currently not considered strong enough to be used in heavy-goods vehicles.


Hydrogen is better adapted to lorries and buses, allowing them to “refuel quickly and cover long distances without sacrificing payload,” the parties said.


Founded in 2021 by the French companies Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci together with the private investment house Ardian, the Hy24 fund specifically targets hydrogen infrastructure projects.

Topics: Germany Green hydrogen

