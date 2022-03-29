General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official

RIYADH: General Motors’ business in Saudi Arabia accounts for 50 percent of its revenue and the American automobile manufacturer is considering establishing a manufacturing plant in the Kingdom, a top official told Arab News.

GM President and Managing Director Luay Al-Shurafa said after spending a few days in the Kingdom and meeting different people at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, he felt impressed by the potential of the Kingdom.

Talking on the sidelines of the congress in Riyadh, he said: “I would say that the GEC is just a sample of what this country can give and what the youth of this country can give.”

Al-Shurafa said the company cannot succeed without forming strategic partnerships with governments, public and the private sectors to accelerate growth, transform customer experience, and transform the mobility and transportation sectors.

Al-Shurafa said that GM is exploring growth opportunities at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress and examining ways to contribute to the Kingdom’s development vision.

GM plans to introduce 13 all-electric nameplates by 2025 in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Shurafa. Also, he mentioned that the company is working on bringing a “surprise” to Saudi Arabia in the next 12 months.

GM had an office in the Kingdom in Jeddah. However, it was closed a few years ago. GM hopes to start operations in the Kingdom by the first quarter of this year, Al-Shurafa said.

Al-Shurafa concluded by announcing that GM will host Exhibit Zero Arabia in Riyadh around November 2022.

“We will share with you technologies, innovations, and soon to be launched EVs,” he said.