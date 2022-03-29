You are here

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell
TASI finished 0.28 percent higher, reaching 13,101 points (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

 

RIYADH: TASI saw its third day of gains this week, thanks to a further easing of energy market prices, which in turn lessened investor fears.

TASI finished 0.28 percent higher, reaching 13,101 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.43 percent to reach 25,026.

Brent crude fell by $5.57 to $106.91 a barrel, while WTI crude slipped $5.14 to $100.82 a barrel at 3:26 p.m. Saudi time

The top gainer was Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., also known as Amak. Its shares soared 30 percent, after making their debut on the main stock exchange.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. led the fallers, with a 4.29 percent drop, despite reporting a 605 percent surge in profits for 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged down 0.13 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose slightly, by 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended today's trading session down 0.36 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 5 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 5 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: General Motors’ business in Saudi Arabia accounts for 50 percent of its revenue and the American automobile manufacturer is considering establishing a manufacturing plant in the Kingdom, a top official told Arab News.

GM President and Managing Director Luay Al-Shurafa said after spending a few days in the Kingdom and meeting different people at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, he felt impressed by the potential of the Kingdom.

Talking on the sidelines of the congress in Riyadh, he said: “I would say that the GEC is just a sample of what this country can give and what the youth of this country can give.”

Al-Shurafa said the company cannot succeed without forming strategic partnerships with governments, public and the private sectors to accelerate growth, transform customer experience, and transform the mobility and transportation sectors.

Al-Shurafa said that GM is exploring growth opportunities at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress and examining ways to contribute to the Kingdom’s development vision.

GM plans to introduce 13 all-electric nameplates by 2025 in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Shurafa. Also, he mentioned that the company is working on bringing a “surprise” to Saudi Arabia in the next 12 months.

GM had an office in the Kingdom in Jeddah. However, it was closed a few years ago. GM hopes to start operations in the Kingdom by the first quarter of this year, Al-Shurafa said.

Al-Shurafa concluded by announcing that GM will host Exhibit Zero Arabia in Riyadh around November 2022.

 “We will share with you technologies, innovations, and soon to be launched EVs,” he said.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress GM EVs

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
  • Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT/LONDON: Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow’s demand for a currency switch.


President Vladimir Putin’s order last week to charge “unfriendly” countries in roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which also sent European gas prices higher.


“No one will supply gas for free, it is simply impossible, and you can pay for it only in roubles,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.


The move has drawn strong criticism from European countries, which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not entitled to redraw contracts, with the G7 nations rejecting Moscow’s demands this week.


Russia has so far met its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe.


Peskov said that in line with a March 31 deadline set by Putin, “all modalities are being developed so that this system is simple, understandable and feasible for respected European and international buyers.”


Putin’s demand has also stoked fears in Germany, Europe’s top economy, about major disruptions to gas supplies should utilities fail to pay in roubles, and how this would affect industry and households.


Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows gas storage levels on the continent stand at just 26 percent currently, highlighting the challenge to replace Russia as an energy provider.


Markus Krebber, CEO of Germany’s largest utility RWE and a customer of Gazprom, said earlier this a complete stop of Russian gas imports could only be tolerated for a very brief period.


Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia, the chief executive of utility E.ON said on Monday.


Peskov said that Russia, which says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine and is entitled to defend itself against sanctions, has been and will be a reliable supplier of gas.


But foreign companies would need to buy roubles and use them to make payments for gas, he added.


Separately, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, said Russia was ready if Europe refused to buy Russian energy supplies.


If that happened, it could redirect supplies to Asian markets among others, TASS news agency quoted her as saying.


Russian gas deliveries to Europe through three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall on Tuesday morning, little changed from Monday evening.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia gas gas supply

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round

Saudi food delivery app DailyMealz raises $5m in pre-series A round
Updated 56 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based healthy food delivery app DailyMealz has raised $5 million in a pre-series A round from Saudi Airlines Catering and other investment firms. 

DailyMealz will use its new funding to expand geographically as well as introduce new products to support growth.

Founded in 2017, the startup partners up with restaurants and cloud kitchens to offer their food as meal plans for users, through a weekly and monthly subscription fee on its mobile app.

Topics: Dailymealz

Abu Dhabi to launch the world's first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange

Abu Dhabi to launch the world’s first carbon credit rating exchange
  • The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Global Market, the country's international financial center, will build the world’s first regulated carbon trading exchange and clearing house.

The launch comes in partnership with the global carbon exchange company AirCarbon Exchange, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported.

Expected to launch later this year, ACX will be established as a Recognised Investment Exchange regulated by the ADGM.

The establishment will enable corporations to trade and finance carbon credits, leading to an increase in investment in global carbon reduction and offset programs.

Also, ACX plans to set up a regulated Recognised Clearing House for the purposes of clearing and settling commodities and commodity derivatives, to be known as ACX Clearing Corporation.

“This initiative reinforces ADGM’s commitment and ongoing efforts to cement its position as a leading international financial center and world-class global commodities and carbon trading hub,” Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said.

The new development comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to accelerate its national economic development including its 2050 Strategic Initiative. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi stock exchange UAE

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
Fahad Abuljadayel

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations

Egyptian logistics startup Bosta aims to expand Saudi operations
Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Following huge success in Egypt, logistics startup Bosta is now planning to use the same strategies in Saudi Arabia due to similarities in both markets, said Mohamed Ezzat, the company’s co-founder.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said the Saudi and Egyptian markets have many things in common such as culture, competitors and several problems as well.

In addition to that the culture of “cash on delivery” is also common on both sides, Ezzat said.

Bosta started its operations in Egypt after its co-founder experienced logistics issues in his previous e-commerce venture.

“So, from this problem, we started thinking about a solution with a mission to help SMEs (small and medium enterprises) grow and build a profitable business in e-commerce,” Ezzat said.

Founded in 2017, the company has been growing in Egypt and also expanded its operations to Saudi Arabia this year.

“We have in Egypt alone, more than 3,000 customers, businesses using Bosta on a daily basis,” the co-founder added. 

He expects the number of clients in Egypt and Saudi Arabia to reach 30,000 by next year.

Ezzat told Arab News that his company raised $7 million this year mainly from Saudi investors. The funds are used “to fuel growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

“In the short to medium term, it’s (Bosta) focusing on Saudi Arabia. We want to do the same thing we did in Egypt, be the market leader,” Ezzat said.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress Saudi Arabia Egypt logistics startup

