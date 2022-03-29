You are here

  • Home
  • Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg

Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg

The diversified conglomerate, valued at more than $5 billion in 2020, may opt for multiple listings in the Gulf stock exchanges, the report added. 
The diversified conglomerate, valued at more than $5 billion in 2020, may opt for multiple listings in the Gulf stock exchanges, the report added. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6btg

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg

Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Supermarket chain Lulu Group International is planning an initial public offering early next year in the UAE, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Lulu Group — the biggest retail chain in the Middle East — has asked global banks to pitch for roles for the potential listing. 

The diversified conglomerate, valued at more than $5 billion in 2020, may opt for multiple listings in the Gulf stock exchanges, the report added. 

People who wished to remain anonymous revealed that no final decisions have been made on the venue or details of the offering. 

It is still unclear whether Lulu wants to list parts of the business or the entire firm for the offering. 

Following the report on the IPO, V. Nandakumar, Lulu Group’s director of communications told Bloomberg: “We don’t want to comment on market rumors.”

Topics: LuLu UAE IPO

Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales

Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales

Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Cement Co. reported a 4 percent decline in profit in 2021, despite revenue growth.

The cement producer’s net profit went down to SR211 million ($56 million) from SR219 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Even though profits fell, the Saudi-listed company saw its annual revenue rise 13 percent from SR590 million to SR671 million year-on-year.

The firm attributed the result to the increase of general and administrative expenses as well as increased Zakat expenses.

Topics: Riyadh Cement

Related

Saudi Northern Region Cement shares up despite 1.34% decline in yearly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Northern Region Cement shares up despite 1.34% decline in yearly profit

Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles

Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles
Supplied: Research team KAUST ARAMCO HYUNDAI
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles

Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles
  • The tests will be conducted by researchers in the Clean Combustion Research Center at KAUST
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and Hyundai Motor Group, in association with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, are developing an advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles. 

The partnership, which is expected to last for two years, aims to develop an optimal fuel formulation for use with a novel combustion system in an electrified hybrid vehicle. 


With this initiative, the companies aim to lower the overall CO2 emissions of a vehicle, by deploying Hyundai Motor Group’s ultra-lean burn combustion design in a modern hybrid vehicle.

The tests will be conducted by researchers in the Clean Combustion Research Center at KAUST. 

“The Aramco team provides fuel design and blending know-how to improve Hyundai Motor Group engine combustion performance and the outcome could lead to the application of synthetic e-fuels,” said Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco’s chief technology officer. 

Professor Donal Bradley, vice president for research of KAUST said, “Building more efficient and less polluting transport systems is a critical contribution to the circular carbon economy approach to tackling climate change.” 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco hybrid vehicles Hyundai

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco revives bidding for $2bn Ras Tanura clean fuels project
Clean fuels a hit at Dubai International Motor Show
Motoring
Clean fuels a hit at Dubai International Motor Show

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell

Third day of TASI gains as oil prices continue to fall: Closing bell
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

 

RIYADH: TASI saw its third day of gains this week, thanks to a further easing of energy market prices, which in turn lessened investor fears.

TASI finished 0.28 percent higher, reaching 13,101 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.43 percent to reach 25,026.

Brent crude fell by $5.57 to $106.91 a barrel, while WTI crude slipped $5.14 to $100.82 a barrel at 3:26 p.m. Saudi time

The top gainer was Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., also known as Amak. Its shares soared 30 percent, after making their debut on the main stock exchange.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. led the fallers, with a 4.29 percent drop, despite reporting a 605 percent surge in profits for 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged down 0.13 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose slightly, by 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended today's trading session down 0.36 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI flat for second day, oil prices head lower: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI flat for second day, oil prices head lower: Opening bell

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official

General Motors mulls setting up manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: General Motors’ business in Saudi Arabia accounts for 50 percent of its revenue and the American automobile manufacturer is considering establishing a manufacturing plant in the Kingdom, a top official told Arab News.

GM President and Managing Director Luay Al-Shurafa said after spending a few days in the Kingdom and meeting different people at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, he felt impressed by the potential of the Kingdom.

Talking on the sidelines of the congress in Riyadh, he said: “I would say that the GEC is just a sample of what this country can give and what the youth of this country can give.”

Al-Shurafa said the company cannot succeed without forming strategic partnerships with governments, public and the private sectors to accelerate growth, transform customer experience, and transform the mobility and transportation sectors.

Al-Shurafa said that GM is exploring growth opportunities at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress and examining ways to contribute to the Kingdom’s development vision.

GM plans to introduce 13 all-electric nameplates by 2025 in Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Shurafa. Also, he mentioned that the company is working on bringing a “surprise” to Saudi Arabia in the next 12 months.

GM had an office in the Kingdom in Jeddah. However, it was closed a few years ago. GM hopes to start operations in the Kingdom by the first quarter of this year, Al-Shurafa said.

Al-Shurafa concluded by announcing that GM will host Exhibit Zero Arabia in Riyadh around November 2022.

 “We will share with you technologies, innovations, and soon to be launched EVs,” he said.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress GM EVs

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

Russia gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears
  • Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT/LONDON: Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow’s demand for a currency switch.


President Vladimir Putin’s order last week to charge “unfriendly” countries in roubles for Russian gas has boosted the currency after it fell to all-time lows when the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, which also sent European gas prices higher.


“No one will supply gas for free, it is simply impossible, and you can pay for it only in roubles,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.


The move has drawn strong criticism from European countries, which pay for Russian gas mostly in euros and say Russia is not entitled to redraw contracts, with the G7 nations rejecting Moscow’s demands this week.


Russia has so far met its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe.


Peskov said that in line with a March 31 deadline set by Putin, “all modalities are being developed so that this system is simple, understandable and feasible for respected European and international buyers.”


Putin’s demand has also stoked fears in Germany, Europe’s top economy, about major disruptions to gas supplies should utilities fail to pay in roubles, and how this would affect industry and households.


Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows gas storage levels on the continent stand at just 26 percent currently, highlighting the challenge to replace Russia as an energy provider.


Markus Krebber, CEO of Germany’s largest utility RWE and a customer of Gazprom, said earlier this a complete stop of Russian gas imports could only be tolerated for a very brief period.


Germany would need three years to organize alternative gas supplies to become independent from Russia, the chief executive of utility E.ON said on Monday.


Peskov said that Russia, which says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine and is entitled to defend itself against sanctions, has been and will be a reliable supplier of gas.


But foreign companies would need to buy roubles and use them to make payments for gas, he added.


Separately, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of parliament, said Russia was ready if Europe refused to buy Russian energy supplies.


If that happened, it could redirect supplies to Asian markets among others, TASS news agency quoted her as saying.


Russian gas deliveries to Europe through three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall on Tuesday morning, little changed from Monday evening.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia gas gas supply

Related

Update G7 rejects Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles
Business & Economy
G7 rejects Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says

Latest updates

Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg
Lulu Group invites pitches for 2023 UAE listing: Bloomberg
Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
Morad Tahbaz ‘left behind’ in Iran by UK: Daughter
Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales
Riyadh Cement sees 4% profit drop in 2021 despite higher sales
KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries
KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries
Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles
Saudi Aramco and Hyundai unite to develop advanced fuel for hybrid electric vehicles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.