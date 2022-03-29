You are here

Riyadh festival gathers roses, coffee and honey from across KSA

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister for environment, water and agriculture, inaugurated the festival on March 29. (SPA)
Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister for environment, water and agriculture, inaugurated the festival on March 29. (SPA)
Ministry launches Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
Ministry launches Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
Riyadh festival gathers roses, coffee and honey from across KSA
Ministry launches Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
Riyadh festival gathers roses, coffee and honey from across KSA
Ministry launches Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
Lama Alhamawi

Riyadh festival gathers roses, coffee and honey from across KSA

Ministry launches Taif Roses, Coffee and Honey Festival. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
  SR cosmetics is another unique brand that was recently launched in Riyadh by two young Saudi women
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture is hosting the Taif Roses, Coffee, and Honey Festival at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, bringing the Kingdom’s farmers and producers under one hub.

“The Ministry of Environment has been so supportive of this festival by offering us farmers this invitation to participate. I am very thankful for their empowerment in my project,” Sarah Al-Malki, owner of Khayrh, said.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister for environment, water and agriculture, inaugurated the festival on March 29. It will conclude on March 31.

The festival has welcomed rose, coffee and honey farmers from across the Kingdom. It is one of the biggest festivals the ministry has organized, with more than 90 farmers and producers participating from various regions of the Kingdom.

Al-Malki is a new presence in the coffee bean industry and a farm owner in Jazan.

She said that owning a business has always been a dream of hers, which she fulfilled after starting her small farm three years ago.

The owner said that Khayrh offers several coffee roasts, including a Saudi roast, green coffee roast, espresso roasts and more.

“The beans come from the mountains in Jazan and are 100 percent Saudi,” she added.

SR cosmetics is another unique brand that was recently launched in Riyadh by two young Saudi women. The brand utilizes beeswax in a unique and environmentally friendly way, reducing waste.

“All of our products are made using beeswax and are natural and safe for everyone to use,” Sara Abdullah, one of SR cosmetics’s founders, said.

Their range focuses on products for the body and face, including natural soaps, waxes, cosmetic tints and scrubs.

“Many farmers find that they have no use for the wax that is leftover from the bee honey production and they are left to throw it to waste,” Abdullah said.

The co-owner said that rather than letting beeswax go to waste, SR cosmetics have created products that benefit others.

“The festival experience was something incredible. We came here early and benefited greatly from the visitors, and we were very thankful,” Abdullah said.

One of the honey farmers from Abha at the festival, Faleh Al-Shahrani, was recently awarded for his product during the 2021 London International Honey Competition.

But Al-Shahrani remains humble despite his success and produces honey in a sustainable and local manner.

“We specialize in various types of honey production from the southern region of the Kingdom,” he said.

“The market for honey is there, and thankfully the sales are going well. There is a demand for honey; there will always be a demand for honey in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Shahrani added.

Mohammed Al-Harthi, a Taif rose farmer, displayed more than 20 products at the festival, including perfumes, lotion, oils, powders and soaps, all naturally sourced from the oils of his farms.

“The festival hosted by the Ministry of Environment allows farmers to introduce their products to a new market of people, and in the future, this will help our businesses," Al-Harthi, owner of Koban farms, told Arab News.

“We have been making our products for more than 20 years. Thankfully, now our farms provide the four necessary oils for perfumes, including Taif flower oil, Khozama oils, Sultani oils and lavender oils,” he added.

The festival is open to the public, allowing visitors to buy naturally produced and locally sourced products from across the Kingdom.

KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children

KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children
KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children

KSrelief, UNICEF in $7m program to support Yemeni children
  • Almost 600,000 children and 7,000 teachers, as well as 54,000 Yemeni people, will benefit from services provided under the agreement
  • Children will receive support for their psychological and physical well-being
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday signed a $7 million joint cooperation agreement with the UN aid organization UNICEF to support Yemeni children’s access to quality education.

Almost 600,000 children and 7,000 teachers, as well as 54,000 Yemeni people, will benefit from services provided under the agreement.

KSrelief so far has implemented 26 educational projects worth almost $122 million in Yemen, in addition to implementing several joint projects with the UN and international organizations to support the country’s educational sector.

Under the agreement, an educational strategy is expected to be developed for displaced children in the conflict-racked country to ensure they receive quality education in safe environments.

Children will receive support for their psychological and physical well-being, while training programs will help teachers deal with those affected by the war.

The two sides were represented in the agreement by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief supervisor general, and Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director.

As part of the agreement, a campaign will seek to raise parents’ awareness of the importance of returning their children to school to build their future through education.

Al-Rabeeah said that the agreement is an extension of the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts to support the educational sector in Yemen, and to promote “this important and vital sector as it is a main engine for the prosperity of societies and a main artery toward the progress of nations.”

He added that the center, in partnership with UNICEF, continues to support and provide care for Yemeni children.

KSrelief and the UN organization have helped millions of children in Yemen and other countries where the two sides work closely together, he said.

KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries

KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries
KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries

KS Relief launches Eta’am initiative distributing 8000 tons of food baskets in 19 countries
  • The food Baskets come with a value of $9.99 million weighing 8,430 tons
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched the Eta’am, providing 156,993 food baskets to countries facing adversities. 

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s supervisor general announced the initiatives on Sunday in KS relief headquarters in Riyadh.

Al-Rabeeah explained that Eta’am aims to also improve the living conditions of the neediest groups in several countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The food Baskets come with a value of $9.99 million weighing 8,430 tons. The initiative is expected to aid approximately 901,463 individuals. 

The KS relief supervisor general stated that we live in a country that, since its unification at the hands of the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, has been accustomed to adopt humanitarian and charitable work, deriving that from the values ​​of the true Islamic religion that necessity of giving and helping those in need. 

He said that since KSrelief’s founding in May 2015, it has launched more than 1,920 projects in vital sectors across 79 countries, spending more than $5.6 billion in the process.

Dr. Al-Rabiah explained in his speech that Eta’am comes as an extension of the continuous humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

This is only one of many initiatives in the totality of the Kingdom's global humanitarian efforts. 

KS relief has 653 projects dedicated solely to food security, specifically aiding 61 countries including Yemen, Syria, Palestine and countless others.

Al-Rabiah stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to continuously contribute to the Humanitarian efforts as he explained that the Kingdom ranked third country internationally in providing humanitarian aid in 2021. 

KS Relief mission statement to manage and coordinate international relief efforts has continued with their constant initiatives that extend beyond food security such as water, sanitization, hygiene, education and many more. 

 

Saudi Arabia brings curtain down on Dubai Expo pavilion — with eye on Expo 2030 in Riyadh

A dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtain down on the Saudi pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 as KSA launched an ambitious bid to host Expo 2030. (Supplied)
A dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtain down on the Saudi pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 as KSA launched an ambitious bid to host Expo 2030. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia brings curtain down on Dubai Expo pavilion — with eye on Expo 2030 in Riyadh

A dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtain down on the Saudi pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 as KSA launched an ambitious bid to host Expo 2030. (Supplied)
  • The Saudi Pavilion was the most visited at Expo 2020 Dubai, hosting more than 4.8 million visitors
  • At Monday night’s closing ceremony, the Kingdom reinforced its desire and readiness to host Expo 2030
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia lowered the curtain on its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion on Monday, and looked to raise another one — by hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

On an evening of spectacle, as Saudi dancers performed traditional and contemporary routines in front of the pavilion’s striking architectural façade, the Kingdom reinforced its desire and readiness to bring the global event home.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi bid in October 2021, and the formal application was submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions in December.

FASTFACT

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi bid for Expo 2030 in October 2021, and the formal application was submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions in December.

“As we continue our expo journey toward Expo 2030, we will grow the expo team from 300 to 34 million people as our whole nation mobilizes behind our efforts,” Fahd Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, chief executive of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said at the closing ceremony in Dubai on Monday.

The event, attended by dignitaries and VIPs, celebrated the success of the pavilion over the past six months. “What a pavilion and what an experience it was,” Al-Rasheed said. “It was the colors, the landscapes, the diversity, the authenticity, the heritage, the modernity — I could see under one roof everything that we are all as a nation working toward.”

The pavilion’s dramatic sloping structure features a façade representing the idea of a large window open to the future. “It has become a recognizable landmark with a strong foundation rooted in heritage rising toward the sky,” said Hussain Hanbazaza, the pavilion’s commissioner general.

The pavilion was the most visited at Expo 2020, with more than 4.8 million people passing through its doors. Its architecture and design, and its programming over the past six months, aimed to represent the social, cultural and economic change that is taking place in the Kingdom as a result of the Vision 2030 reform agenda.

“This is a statement about our readiness to open our hearts and doors to the rest of the world, and to the limitless potential of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Hanbazaza said.

Al-Rasheed said Riyadh was a global capital, and two thirds of its people were under the age of 30. “Its streets, corners, offices and parks are bustling with youthful energy,” he told guests at the closing ceremony.

“We know that the world of 2030 will be different, we know that it will be better. Our capital Riyadh is preparing to host you and the world. But to get there, we need to work together.”

Saudi Pavilion stood out at Expo 2020 Dubai with jam-packed schedule of events

The Kingdom has been keen to promote its blossoming creative industries, in everything from filmmaking and theater to fine art and fashion. (Supplied)
The Kingdom has been keen to promote its blossoming creative industries, in everything from filmmaking and theater to fine art and fashion. (Supplied)
Saudi Pavilion stood out at Expo 2020 Dubai with jam-packed schedule of events

The Kingdom has been keen to promote its blossoming creative industries, in everything from filmmaking and theater to fine art and fashion. (Supplied)
  • Since it opened in October, millions of visitors from around the world have toured the Saudi Pavilion
  • Saudi ambitions, enshrined in Vision 2030, featured prominently in the pavilion’s calendar of events
DUBAI: Over the past six months, the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai featured a packed schedule of workshops, meetings, concerts and exhibitions designed to share the very best of the Kingdom’s innovations, culture, heritage and investment opportunities.

Since it opened in October last year, millions of visitors from around the world flocked to the Saudi Pavilion — the second biggest at the Arab region’s first world expo — to learn more about the Kingdom as it embarks on a new era of greater openness.

The Kingdom’s ambitions for the coming decades, enshrined in its Vision 2030 economic and social reform agenda, featured prominently in the pavilion’s calendar of events.

At a series of business forums, the Saudi Pavilion invited entrepreneurs and leaders in global commerce to network and learn more about opportunities for cooperation in investment, sustainability, health care, digitization, innovation and smart cities.

As part of its economic diversification strategy, the Kingdom became a magnet for investment in new technologies, the creative industries, clean and renewable sources of energy, tourism, leisure and entertainment.

One area where the Kingdom has seen rapid growth is sports entertainment — a sector it has been eager to show off at pavilion events, offering visitors the opportunity to watch live motor racing, participate in youth sports tournaments, and the chance to experience virtual reality with top-of-the-range VR headsets.

The Kingdom has also been keen to promote its blossoming creative industries, in everything from filmmaking and theater to fine art and fashion. One series of events, dubbed “16 Windows,” gave visitors a taste of a different aspect of Saudi cultural innovation each week, enticing guests to return again and again.

In the spirit of greater openness, the Kingdom’s pavilion also hosted “Saudi Salon,” a program of monthly talks that invited experts and visitors to tackle the big issues of the day, from the role of the creative industries in transforming societies to the conservation of water.

In fact, the theme of environmental sustainability featured prominently in the Saudi Pavilion’s program of events. One family-friendly workshop that took place every weekday allowed children to learn about recycling by transforming scrap materials into spectacular works of art.

The Saudi pavilion’s events calendar was not all focused on the future, however. Throughout the expo, organizers laid on a program of workshops, concerts and activities that celebrated Saudi heritage, traditional crafts, storytelling and music.

Daily performances in the pavilion’s open square introduced visitors to Saudi Arabia’s rich folklore traditions, including the Saudi Ardah, Al-Liwa, Al-Azawi and Al-Khubaiti, while in the pavilion’s Palm Garden, guests were invited to hear authentic live music performances from captivating Saudi musicians.

In a program of workshops, children were invited to learn about Saudi Arabia’s regional handicraft traditions by making floral head wreaths and trying their hand at Al-Sadu weaving.

Some of the pavilion’s best events were reserved for Jan. 7, when the Kingdom marked its national day. They included mesmerizing performances by Saudi singers Mohammed Abdu and Ayed Youssef at the Jubilee Theater in a music extravaganza dubbed the Saudi Experience Festival.

“Saudi Day” also featured a cultural show in Al-Wasl Square, a parade around the expo site by performance groups wearing traditional and modern Saudi clothes, a Saudi fashion program, and a breathtaking airshow by the Green Falcons.

As Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close, the success of the Saudi Pavilion’s events calendar will no doubt leave a lasting impression in the minds of its visitors and will live on in the cross-cultural bridges forged between the Kingdom and the world.

How the Saudi pavilion mopped up awards at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi Pavilion won the Platinum Certificate in LEED granted by the US Green Building Council. (Supplied)
The Saudi Pavilion won the Platinum Certificate in LEED granted by the US Green Building Council. (Supplied)
How the Saudi pavilion mopped up awards at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi Pavilion won the Platinum Certificate in LEED granted by the US Green Building Council. (Supplied)
  • Magnificent mirror by day, majestic spectacle by night, the Saudi pavilion has won honors in multiple categories
  • As one of the expo’s most talked-about attractions, the KSA pavilion has logged a record number of visits
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai kept its winning streak since its launch on Oct. 1, the latest being several awards given by the event’s main evaluator.

Exhibitor, a magazine that hands out awards during each expo, gave the Saudi Pavilion an award for the best pavilion in the category of large suites.

It also gave the pavilion — the second-largest at Expo 2020 Dubai with a total area of 13,059 sq. m — an honorary award in the category of best exterior design and best display.

Exhibitor has been organizing this competition for more than 30 years, honoring the best-designed exhibitions, according to the assessment of an international committee composed of design, marketing and events experts.

The Saudi Pavilion also won the Platinum Certificate in LEED granted by the US Green Building Council. This meant that the structure was among the most sustainable buildings in the world. Among its features were 650 solar panels, all manufactured in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the Saudi Pavilion holds three Guinness World Records: the longest interactive water curtain (32 m), the largest interactive light floor, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror (1,240 sq. m).

The pavilion won praise for showcasing the Kingdom’s past, present and future by fusing technology with knowledge and creative arts in a way that conveyed a sense of Saudi Arabia’s growth and prosperity in all fields.

As one of the Expo’s most talked-about pavilions, it logged a record number of visits, with more than 4.6 million people passing through its portals since its launch.

For these visitors, the Saudi pavilion organized more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflected the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

Other attractions included a sustainable energy station, exhibitions featuring Saudi heritage and handicrafts, popular folklore shows and famous dishes from all of the Kingdom’s regions.

Pavilion visitors went on discovery tours that reflected the spirit of Saudi Arabia and highlighted its cultural innovations and economic and investment opportunities.

On Jan. 7, the pavilion celebrated Saudi Day with activities, programs, cultural performances and creative events to highlight the Kingdom’s growth and renaissance in all fields under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the expo during an official tour of the UAE on Dec. 8.

He was welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai, who said the world was looking forward to Saudi Arabia hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, with the support of the Kingdom’s crown prince.

On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visited the Expo, where he was taken on a tour of the Saudi Pavilion.

Earlier this month, Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh and Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani separately toured the Saudi Pavilion among other pavilions during a visit.

