Greek independent authority rejects migrant pushback claims

Greek independent authority rejects migrant pushback claims
Migrants at border crossing between Turkey and Greece. (AFP)
  • “Upon completion of the examination process and the laboratory examination of the relevant material, no supporting evidence emerged,” the statement said
  • Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union
DUBAI: Greece’s independent authority for transparency said Tuesday that after an in-depth investigation it has found no basis for reports that Greek authorities have illegally turned back asylum-seekers entering the country from Turkey.
The National Transparency Authority said in a statement that the allegations by the Lighthouse Reports non-profit organization last year concerning “informal obligatory returns” of asylum-seekers by masked men “were not confirmed.”
“Upon completion of the examination process and the laboratory examination of the relevant material, no supporting evidence emerged,” the statement said.
Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. A record of about 1 million people arrived through neighboring Turkey in 2015, but in recent years the numbers have dropped drastically following tougher border management.
Greece has repeatedly been accused by human rights groups and Turkey — its historic regional rival from which thousands of migrants try to enter every year — of illegally sending back asylum-seekers who have reached Greek shores and dumping them at sea. Similar claims have been made concerning asylum-seekers who cross the land border with Turkey and are allegedly clandestinely sent back. Athens strongly denies the practice, known as pushbacks.
The NTA statement said its more than four-month investigation into the Lighthouse Reports’ allegations included visits to the eastern Aegean Sea islands where migrant boats from Turkey arrive and to the northeastern land border, and interviews with Greek security services, local residents and asylum-seekers. It said it also examined video and photos connected with the allegations, with the assistance of the Greek police.
Last October, Netherlands-based Lighthouse Reports said a joint investigation with European media organizations collected and analyzed 635 videos of alleged pushbacks in the Aegean Sea, “at least 15 of them showing masked men in action.”
It said current and former senior officers in the Greek coast guard reviewed the videos and “were able to identify the masked men as members of elite Greek coast guard units.”
Greek officials at the time denied the allegations.

Investment expected high on agenda as FMs of Afghanistan’s neighbors meet in China

Investment expected high on agenda as FMs of Afghanistan’s neighbors meet in China
  • Meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries will take place in Tunxi, China on March 30-31
  • China may become the first major power to take on large-scale projects in Afghanistan
KABUL: Investment in Afghanistan is likely to be high on the agenda during an upcoming meeting between foreign ministers of the country’s neighbors, experts said on Tuesday, as the Taliban’s top envoy is scheduled to attend the session in China. 

The third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries — Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — will take place in Tunxi, China’s eastern Anhui province, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s attendance was confirmed during his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi’s surprise trip to Kabul last week — the highest-level visit by a Chinese official since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August.

The Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement after Wang’s trip that he and Muttaqi spoke about expanding economic ties and investment in Afghanistan.

China may become the first major power to take on large-scale projects in Afghanistan, which has plunged into financial and humanitarian crises since the exit of US-led foreign forces and the Taliban takeover.

“The Taliban are eagerly looking for China’s investment in mines, especially the Mes Aynak copper mine. They put a lot of hope in China’s economic support to Afghanistan,” Hekmatullah Zaland, executive director of the Kabul-based Center for Strategic and Regional Studies, told Arab News.

Afghanistan’s mineral resources are estimated to be worth $1 trillion and have not been unearthed amid decades of violence. Mes Aynak, 40 km southeast of Kabul, contains the country’s largest copper deposit, expected to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

While China, like other countries, has yet to recognize the Taliban, Zaland added that hopes regarding the upcoming regional forum are also pinned on Beijing’s political support.

“The Taliban are also looking for China’s political support internationally, as a country that has influence over Afghanistan’s neighbors in particular,” he said.

Political analyst Abdul Hai Qanit also said that attracting investment is one of the key priorities of Afghan authorities.

“They will look forward to convincing China into more investment in Afghanistan. China is aiming for this too,” he told Arab News.

He added that other regional countries are also undertaking efforts to improve regional connectivity and security.

“Neighboring countries realize that a stable and connected Afghanistan will enhance regional integration and economic development,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that by hosting the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, “China looks forward to pooling more consensus on the Afghan issue from neighboring countries” to jointly stabilize the country. He also said that Beijing hopes to “work on the Afghan side to build an open and inclusive political structure.”

As the Taliban government still lacks international recognition, the upcoming meeting may not bring it from the Chinese side.

“From China’s standpoint, the time for recognition has not come yet,” Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, told Arab News.

“China wants an inclusive government in Kabul and sees long-term stability made possible this way.”

The Taliban returned to power in mid-August, two decades after their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

While they had promised to form an inclusive government, unlike during their first rule, they eventually installed an all-male, Taliban-only administration, and curtailed the rights of women.

The third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan will come after renewed concerns over a lack of inclusivity under Taliban rule, as last week they broke their promise to reopen schools to girls beyond the sixth grade. The reopening of schools for girls was one of the conditions the international community had set for a possible official engagement with the Taliban government.

The first meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors was chaired by Pakistan on Sept. 8, 2021, one day after the Afghan Taliban announced the formation of their government.

The second meeting was held in Tehran, on Oct. 27, 2021.

  • Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was sentenced to death in 2010 after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin
  • Defense argued that with an IQ of 69 — recognized as a disability — he was not capable of proper decision-making
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s top court rejected on Tuesday a last-ditch appeal by a Malaysian man against his death sentence, dismissing his legal team’s argument that he has an intellectual disability.

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 34, was sentenced to death in 2010 after trafficking nearly 43 grams of heroin in a bundle strapped to his thigh into Singapore, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws. His execution was stayed in November last year amid pressure from international rights groups, Malaysia’s prime minister, and the EU.

Dharmalingam’s defense had filed another appeal, saying that he had learning disabilities and that with an IQ of 69 — a level recognized as a disability — he was not capable of proper decision-making. This meant that under international law he could not be executed. They had also requested an independent psychiatric evaluation.

The Singapore Court of Appeal said the appeal had “no factual and legal basis” and that Dharmalingam’s defense had put “nothing forward to suggest that he has a case.”

M. Ravi, a former member of Dharmalingam’s legal team in Singapore, told Arab News that the decision was “absolutely shocking.” Singapore is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. “He was not given an opportunity (to be examined) by his psychiatrist. The court said there is no medical evidence,” he said. “This is a serious violation of international law. I would ask for the Malaysian government to take this matter to the international court of justice and ask for an interim stay immediately.”

Dharmalingam’s Malaysian lawyer, N. Surendran, said the court made the ruling without considering his client’s medical records. “That they did not even allow an independent psychiatric assessment shows that there is no fairness or impartiality in the court’s handling of the matter,” he said.

His sister told Arab News the family is now hoping that his appeal for a pardon, supported by several rights groups, would succeed. “We appeal to the public to urge the Singapore government to grant him this, we hope our prayers come true,” Sharmila Dharmalingam said. “Our only hope is clemency.”

The case has put a spotlight on Singapore’s use of capital punishment and zero-tolerance drug laws. Rights group Amnesty International has condemned the court’s decision.

Brian Yap, Amnesty International’s Malaysia researcher, said it was high time for the Singaporean authorities to act and “stop a grave travesty of justice from taking place and end its inhumane, shameful strategy of using the death penalty to address drug-related problems.”

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia

Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia
  • "If Armenia is serious about a peace agreement, then concrete steps have to be made," the foreign ministry in Baku said
  • Last week, Yerevan and Moscow accused Baku of violating a ceasefire in the Russian contingent's zone of responsibility
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Tuesday it was ready for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to negotiate a comprehensive peace treaty amid new tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.
“If Armenia is serious about a peace agreement, then concrete steps have to be made. We repeat that Azerbaijan is ready for this,” the foreign ministry in Baku said in a statement.
The ministry pointed out that Azerbaijan had proposed that the two countries hold peace talks a year ago.
In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over the long-contested enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh which claimed more than 6,500 lives.
A cease-fire deal brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin saw Armenia cede swathes of territory to Azerbaijan, and Moscow deploy a peacekeeping contingent to the mountainous region.
Last week, Yerevan and Moscow accused Baku of violating a cease-fire in the Russian contingent’s zone of responsibility.
They accused Azeri forces of capturing the village of Farukh in the Askeran region of Karabakh, where three Armenian soldiers were killed in a shootout last week.
Baku rejected the accusation, insisting the area was part of its internationally recognized territory.
On Monday, Armenia’s security council accused Azerbaijan of “preparing the ground for fresh provocations and an offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh.”
It urged Baku to “immediately start talks on a comprehensive peace treaty.”
Armenia also demanded an investigation into the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s actions during the Azeri “incursion” and urged the Russian force to take “concrete steps” to diffuse tensions.
A major flare-up in Karabakh could pose a challenge for Moscow, at a time when tens of thousands of Russian troops are engaged elsewhere, in Ukraine.
Moscow has deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers in Karabakh and a land corridor linking it with Armenia.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes

Queen leads royals in Prince Philip tribute after health woes
  • The monarch, who turns 96 next month, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since she spent a night in hospital last October
  • Buckingham Palace only confirmed her attendance at Prince Philip's memorial service around two hours before it was due to start at Westminster Abbey in central London
LONDON: Ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made her first major public appearance in months, at a thanksgiving service for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
The monarch, who turns 96 next month, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since she spent a night in hospital last October.
Ill health, including a bout of Covid, and difficulties walking and standing forced her to pull out of the Commonwealth Day service at the last minute on March 14.
Buckingham Palace only confirmed her attendance at Prince Philip’s memorial service around two hours before it was due to start at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Unlike other members of her family and guests, she arrived by a side entrance and used a walking stick as she was helped to her seat by her second son, Prince Andrew, 62.
It was Andrew’s first public appearance since settling a US civil claim for sexual assault, and after public outrage at his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew took up a seat in the front row alongside his younger brother, Prince Edward. His elder brother Prince Charles, sister Princess Anne, and the queen sat opposite.
The Duke of Edinburgh, to whom the queen was married for 73 years, died on April 9 last year, just a few weeks short of his 100th birthday, after treatment for a heart condition.
Coronavirus restrictions at the time meant long-rehearsed plans for his funeral were hastily revised, and just 30 mourners attended.
The sight of her alone at the service has become an enduring image of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s event in front of the 1,800-strong congregation was a chance to include elements of the original plan, including sermons, prayers and music he chose himself.
Much of the focus was on the straight-talking former naval officer’s charity work, particularly his Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme for young people around the world.
The sight of royals and their foreign counterparts, dignitaries, a traditional Church of England service, plus crowds outside the abbey, gave the impression of a return to business as usual.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country.”
But it has been an eventful year in the storied history of the royal family, with the growing sense of the end of an era.
Much of the focus has been on the queen and her health since her unscheduled hospital stay was revealed, soon after she hosted world leaders at Windsor Castle and made a speech at the opening of the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff.
Doctors ordered her to rest and she canceled a string of high-profile engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.
She has held private audiences from her Windsor Castle home, mostly by videoconference.
On February 5, she met some members of the public at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, a day before the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
She has complained of mobility issues, with reports she has been using a wheelchair — and even a golf buggy — in private.
Speculation has also been rife that she could soon spend more time at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, after claims that a stairlift has been installed.
Andrew’s lengthy legal battle has overshadowed the royal family, which has also faced claims from the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, of racism.
He and his wife Meghan Markle quit frontline duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.
Harry, 37, who also criticized his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William in an explosive television interview last year, is currently battling the UK government in the courts over his security arrangements.
He stayed away from his grandfather’s service but has confirmed he will be at his Invictus Games for disabled veterans in the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
With eyes increasingly on the succession, there have been clear signs future issues loom, when William toured Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas last week.
The visit was criticized for being a throwback to colonialism and afterwards William acknowledged calls for the British monarch to be replaced as head of state.
That has been seen as potentially fueling similar movements in other Commonwealth countries, with Edward due to visit other Caribbean nations next month.

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence

Italian oil tycoon, journalist awarded for supporting Algerian independence
  • President Tebboune: ENI founder Enrico Mattei ‘was a friend of Algeria and of the revolution’
  • Piero Angela reported on the revolution for Italian broadcaster Rai
Rome: Italian oil tycoon Enrico Mattei, founder of the ENI energy group, was posthumously awarded the Friends of the Algerian Revolution Medal by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Established in 1987, the medal is awarded by the Algerian government to foreigners who supported the country’s struggle for independence from France.

The medal was presented in a ceremony to Mattei’s grandson by Algerian Ambassador Abdelkrim Touahria, in the presence of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

“This honor to Mattei is of great importance for our country,” Touahria said at the ceremony at his residence in Rome, which was attended by Arab News.

“He was a friend of Algeria and of the revolution, as well as a great industrialist who was able to mobilize the political class and the media of the country, making them aware of the Algerian cause.”

Touahria said Mattei, who died in 1962 when his airplane crashed near Milan, “contributed to upsetting the monopoly of the big oil companies with more advantageous contracts and helping the government.”

Aroldo Curzi Mattei said Algeria was in his grandfather’s “heart and mind.”

Italian journalist Piero Angela was also awarded at the same ceremony. His TV reporting of the revolution for Italian broadcaster Rai was recently restored on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Di Maio described Italian-Algerian relations as “precious” to Rome.

