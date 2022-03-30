IPTP condemns Houthi attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia and Yemen

ABU DHABI: The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) has condemned the Houthi militia’s terrorist attacks on civilian areas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.
At the end of a two-day meeting, the IPTP reiterated its commitment to the values of tolerance and peace. It also added that this fully respects the United Nations (UN) Charter by condemning all serious violations of human rights during conflicts that threaten humanity.
The parliament for tolerance highlighted the importance of reaching diplomatic solutions when it comes to urgent international humanitarian and security issues.
Additionally, it welcomed all efforts aimed at finding a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine.
Participants in the meeting agreed to strengthen cooperation by promoting tolerance and peace, addressing incitements of violence, and calling for peace through immediate diplomatic solutions.
Members called for parliamentary forums to be formed, which will focus on increasing countries’ investments in sustainable development, and recognising cultural pluralism based on interfaith and interethnic dialogue for solidarity and tolerance among all people, regardless of race, color, or religion.
The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace held the 9th session of the IPTP, chaired by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Council, and Margarita Restrepo, President of the Parliament, at the headquarters of the Federal National Council (FNC) on March 26 and 27.
It was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and speakers of over 60 parliaments.
TUNIS: President Kais Saied has condemned “illegal” meetings of Tunisia’s parliament which he suspended last July, saying those responsible for the planned virtual sessions were trying to sow chaos.
The North African country is in the throes of a deep political and economic crisis which took a dramatic turn last July 25 when Saied sacked the government and suspended the assembly, later moving to rule by decree.
His opponents have labelled the moves a “coup” against the fraught democracy that emerged after the 2011 revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring revolutions.
Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, has called for a plenary session on Wednesday to discuss Saied’s “exceptional measures” imposed since July.
In a video published by his office late Monday, the president said that “the so-called ‘virtual meeting’ is illegal because the assembly is frozen.”
Talking at a meeting of his National Security Council, he accused his rivals of “coup attempts” and said the security apparatus would deal with those attempting to create “domestic strife.”
Ghannouchi, whose party has dominated Tunisian politics since the revolution and is seen as Saied’s main rival, made his call during a virtual meeting bringing together heads of parliamentary blocs on Monday.
The MPs also decided to hold another plenary on Saturday to discuss Tunisia’s deteriorating economic situation and public finances.
They did not specify how the plenary would be held, but the parliament building has been closed by security forces since Saied’s power grab last year.
Saied dismissed the moves as “wretched and worthless,” mockingly saying that if they wanted to meet they could do so “in a spaceship.”
Tunisia’s powerful UGTT trade union also criticized parliament’s planned meetings.
Such moves threaten to “drag the country into conflict,” spokesman Sami Tahri said.
Premier Mikati staying put to ensure May polls go ahead
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters AFP
BEIRUT: Lebanon is grappling with an education “emergency,” a UN official said, as years of economic collapse weigh heavily on students and teachers.
“We are now in an emergency situation. Education in Lebanon is in crisis because the country is living in crisis,” Maysoun Chehab of the UN education and culture body said.
She spoke on the sidelines of an event Monday celebrating the completion of a $35-million UNESCO project to rehabilitate 280 education centers damaged by a 2020 blast.
The explosion caused by haphazardly stored fertilizer at Beirut port killed more than 200 people, destroyed swathes of the capital and disrupted the education of at least 85,000 youths.
UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay visited Beirut weeks later, driving efforts to restore heritage sites and damaged schools.
Students and teachers now have brand new classrooms but they are still suffering from the twin effects of an unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon and the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily power cuts lasting more than 20 hours and soaring petrol prices mean many students can neither afford to reach their classes nor study from home.
“Schools do not have enough funds to operate as they should, teachers do not have sufficient salaries to live in prosperity, students do not have transportation means due to high fuel prices,” said Chehab, UNESCO’s education chief for Lebanon.
“This is all affecting the quality of education.”
The minimum wage once worth $450 is now valued at $28.
The crisis has forced students to quit school or university to make ends meet.
Enrolment in educational institutions slumped from 60 percent last year to 43 percent in the current academic year, a UN Children’s Fund report found.
Meanwhile, Najib Mikati said he would stay put as prime minister to avoid giving anyone an excuse to delay parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15.
The polls are the first since Lebanon’s 2019 financial implosion and protests that drew thousands of people into the streets angry at the ruling elite, seen as responsible for decades of waste and corruption.
“I won’t be dragged into resigning so that it is not an excuse for obstructing parliamentary elections,” Mikati said in televised remarks outside a session of parliament.
“This is a reason for not resigning,” Mikati said, noting he had called for a vote of confidence in his government — a demand that was declined by House Speaker Nabih Berri.
Mikati said his request followed critical statements by some officials about his government. He was not specific.
Visibly irritated, Mikati said that the electoral interests of some parties were harming attempts by the government to extract Lebanon from its most serious crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Mikati’s government, named “Together to the Rescue,” has not managed to agree on financial and reform measures demanded by Western donors and the International Monetary Fund, from whom Lebanon is seeking to secure an aid package.
Earlier this month, Mikati, a billionaire tycoon and three-time prime minister, said he wouldn’t run for a seat in the 128-member legislature, saying he wanted to make room for new faces.
More women needed in government leadership worldwide, Dubai forum hears
World Government Summit taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai during the final days of the prestigious event
Role of women in government and ties with Iran were among the issues addressed in the first two days
Updated 30 March 2022
Nadia Al Faour
DUBAI: Empowerment of women in leadership positions worldwide continues to lag, with too few governments taking steps to encourage female leaders, a senior UAE minister believes.
Ohoud Al-Roumi, the UAE’s government development minister, made the claim during a session titled “Women in Government: Shaping a Better Future for the World” at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday.
In her address, Al-Roumi appealed for greater female representation in leadership and for more women to have a central role in discussions on global issues.
“We cannot simply have a conversation about our world without placing women at the center of the conversation,” she said, citing numbers that show women account for only 26.1 percent of parliamentary seats and 22.6 percent of ministerial positions worldwide.
“We need more women in government leadership all over the world. The current pace of progress is simply not enough.”
Al-Roumi said that amplifying the impact of women was essential. She used her own journey from the private sector to government as a lesson in how fears held by women — and also men — can be overcome.
“I enrolled in a program of leadership and was mentored by men and women, which allowed me to blossom into my current position,” she said.
“Support is needed to shape the future and next generation of leaders. Nurture 10 young women, empower them.”
The World Government Summit is taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, coinciding with the final days of the global event.
Established almost a decade ago, the conference helps to identify opportunities and set the agenda for future governments. It attracts high-level government officials, senior representatives of international organizations, private sector leaders, thinkers, opinion makers, futurists and experts.
Speakers typically discuss the most pressing global challenges, suggesting ways to improve government performance and prepare for, as well as deal with, sudden changes. This year, the summit has created 15 global forums to tackle threats emerging from volatile financial markets and new virtual worlds.
“The launch of these global forums is part of the goal to identify and highlight the most important global trends in vital sectors, and to inform policies, strategies, and plans that advance the preparedness and adaptability of governments for the next stage of development,” said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, UAE minister of Cabinet affairs and chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation.
Among female leaders from around the world attending on Monday was Gordana Comic, minister of human and minority rights in Serbia, who told the “Women in Government” session that the time has come to acknowledge that “women are half of everything.”
She said: “My modern role as a woman should be harmonized and not confronted by the past and traditions. We are educated and we are still educating. We are always told to take care of others; men are taught to enable someone to take care of others. Let’s educate men to take care of others as well: Humans, climate and the world.”
Patricia Francourt, minister of employment and social affairs of the Seychelles, described how she learnt to become resilient living in the UK. “Passion and resilience are traits you want to share, something as women we should do,” she said.
Seeking to share what she had gained from living in the wider world, Francourt said that she had built “cabinets of resources” and launched workshops when she returned to Seychelles.
Workshops targeted women in leadership who felt they needed to go the extra mile.
Francourt, a psychotherapist before entering government, said that she did not separate her knowledge from her experience, noting that good mental health is needed to thrive. She advised women not to give up, even if they are in a minority, and to keep pushing and challenging.
Hessa Buhumaid, UAE minister of community development, said that women have other roles in a community — “a mother, daughter, aunt, you name it” — besides working or being involved in government.
“Women have lots of responsibilities, but their focus on family is very important. It is essential that the roles are balanced better than they have been,” she said.
INNUMBERS
4,000-plus attendees.
110-plus speakers.
110-plus sessions and workshops.
30-plus international organizations.
Discussing the role of women in shaping resilient economies, Hala El-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning, monitoring and administrative reform, underscored the need for political will, institutional framework and decrees that support the role of women in leadership. “We need qualified women. We need to invest in women,” she said.
Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Morocco’s finance minister, said that women need to be empowered in both the public and private sectors.
“Women having high positions can offer different ways to tackle problems and set priorities,” she said. “Rural women, in particular, must be educated and included.”
In a separate special address, Huda Al-Hashimi, UAE deputy minister of cabinet affairs for strategic affairs, discussed women’s role in “bringing global moral strategic leadership to the table.”
Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, defined the concept as doing the right thing, picking the right battles and working as one on the big issues.
“Time is not on our side; battles have to be won almost immediately,” Mottley said.
“All people have a role to play, not just governments, to make the world a better place. Technology is an amplifier, due to access to information. Technology can democratize, but, if not used right, can make way for oppression.”
She added: “One must do things appropriately. Building trust and partnership are the things that will ultimately be remembered.
“As human beings, we have so much more in common than what separates us. Progress doesn’t always happen in a straight line. The capacity to stay focused, rooted and humble is what matters.”
‘Are we ready for a new world order?’
Coexistence with Iran was among several issues discussed at a plenary session on Tuesday titled “Are We Ready for a New World Order?”
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said that with the world having gone through a difficult decade, the UAE is reaching out to all sides in an attempt to lower tensions in the Middle East.
Acknowledging that the UAE’s objective is to find a way to work with Iran, he said: “We are reaching out to friends and also adversaries, and rebuilding bridges.
“We are not going to agree with everything they want to do. The Middle East is not only about Iran and Israel.”
Gargash said that the region needs to turn the page and reach out to everybody. “Our whole intention is to find a way to functionally work with Iran and to make sure there is an agenda for stability and prosperity in the region including Iran and others,” he said.
The adviser argued that questions of democracy and authoritarianism are not binary, given the way the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted varying approaches to governance.
“Every democratic attempt in the Arab world has turned ideological or tribal, so I’m not sure it is something we can work out successfully. But we do need governance, and that needs a lot of components. This is perhaps in the middle of the two.”
Gargash’s opinion was echoed by Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council, who described legitimacy in governments accepted by citizens as the most effective way to build societies.
“The issue is having an effective government and whether people consider it legitimate,” he said.
“Democracy is one way to achieve it, but there are other ways. Legitimacy is gained by governments that can deliver the goods and effectiveness to their people.”
Arguing that “people want freedom, human rights and governments to ensure order, safety and healthcare,” Kempe said: “This new era of technological change is getting faster all the time, and they can be used to enlighten and deliver better government services.”
Arrest of German Lebanese antiques smuggler solves sarcophagus riddle
Coffin stolen during chaos of Egyptian uprising had left police puzzled
Hamburg-based smuggler’s arrest reveals how 1 item got from Egypt to New York
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A long-running art-world mystery has been solved following the arrest of a German Lebanese antiques smuggler.
During the Egyptian uprising in 2011, tomb raiders dug out the golden sarcophagus of a first century B.C. Egyptian priest.
Studded with jewels and embellished with scenes and hieroglyphic texts — said to guide Nedjemankh, chief priest of the ram-headed Egyptian god Heryshef, through the afterlife — the treasure passed through art dealers in the UAE, Germany, and France before being sold for nearly $4 million to the Met Museum in New York City in 2017.
The arrival of the piece in the US was deemed suspicious by the American law enforcement agency the FBI, which began an investigation with French authorities.
When the artifact was returned for display in Egypt in 2019, two Frenchmen, named only as Christophe K and Richard S, were arrested over its theft.
Now the mystery of the artifact has been solved, as a German Lebanese antiques dealer turned smuggler Roben D has been linked to the illegal sale of the sarcophagus.
Roben D was intercepted at Hamburg airport after an EU arrest warrant was issued.
Liddy Oechtering, of the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office, said Roben D, 42, had been extradited to France this month accused of commercial fraud, receiving stolen goods, and trading in cultural assets.
Roben D, thought to be a seasoned art smuggler, is being held in Paris. He is suspected of illegally selling five other historical artifacts, said to be worth approximately $55 million, to the Louvre Abu Dhabi art museum.
Suspected Arab gunman kills at least 5 people in Tel Aviv suburb: Ambulance service
According to report, gunman first shot toward apartment balconies in Bnei Brak, then fired at people in the street
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: A suspected Arab gunman killed at least five people in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday before he was fatally shot, the national ambulance service said, in the latest of a string of deadly attacks in Israel.
Amateur video broadcast on Israeli television stations showed a man dressed in black and pointing an assault rifle walking down a street in Bnei Brak, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox city on the outskirts of Israel’s commercial capital.
Witnesses said he began shooting at apartment balconies and then at people on the street and in a car.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the gunman killed at least five people.
“The terrorist was liquidated,” ambulance spokesman Zaki Heller said. It was not immediately clear who shot him.
Israeli media said initially that security services suspected the gunman was a member of Israel’s Arab minority. They later reported that security officials believe he was a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank.
Last week, an Arab citizen of Israel killed four people in a stabbing and car ramming attack in the southern city of Beersheba, before he was shot dead by a passerby. Israeli authorities said he was a Daesh sympathizer.
On Sunday, as an Israeli-Arab summit convened in southern Israel, an Arab assailant, a resident of a town in the north of the country, shot and killed two police officers in Hadera, a city some 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv. Other officers shot and killed him.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the Hadera attack.