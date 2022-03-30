You are here

World Bank chief says Gulf producers role critical in dampening oil volatility

World Bank chief says Gulf producers role critical in dampening oil volatility
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia and the UAE hold the majority of spare capacity in the OPEC plus group
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The World Bank president said on Wednesday Gulf oil producers could play a key role in dampening oil and gas price volatility in coming months.


Several consuming nations have urged OPEC+ to increase output at a faster rate, as crude prices have surged, hitting their highest since 2008 this month at over $139 a barrel.
"We are witnessing a massive restructuring of the global oil and gas market, where the supply flexibility of the GCC will be critical in dampening volatility in coming months," David Malpass said in a speech telecast at the World Government Summit in Dubai.


He was referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates.


"We are already seeing the GCC countries willing to invest quickly in hydrogen and help move the entire industry down the cost curve," Malpass said.


Saudi Arabia and the UAE hold the majority of spare capacity in the OPEC plus group, which includes the organization of petroleum exporting countries and their allies, including Russia.


The group has been adding 400,000 barrels per day to the market since August to restore output after historic cuts on the back of the pandemic.


OPEC plus has come under increasing pressure to pump more crude since Russia, the largest producer in the group, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Western nations responded with sanctions that have curtailed Russian oil exports. 

 

Topics: economy World Bank Saudi Arabia Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia

Saudi retailer BinDawood profits drop 46% as pandemic hits sales

Saudi retailer BinDawood profits drop 46% as pandemic hits sales
Supplied
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • The company attributed the fall back to COVID-19 travel restrictions
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a leading grocery retail operator in the Kingdom, suffered a 46 percent decline in net profit in 2021 citing pandemic restrictions.


The group reported a SR240 million ($64 million) profit, compared to SR447 million in the same period of 2020, it said in a filing.


Along with the profit drop, revenues dropped 15 percent to SR4.3 billion, down from SR5.1 billion a year earlier.


The company attributed the fall back to COVID-19 travel restrictions, coupled with a lack of promotions that weighed on sales.


“We are hoping for a more settled period now after a two-year disruption,” the company’s CEO, Ahmad BinDawood said, commenting on the results.


“If religious travelers return and we are allowed to undertake promotional campaigns as before, we expect our performance to improve given all the investment and forward planning we have undertaken.”

 

Following the announcement, BinDawood Holding confirmed its plans to distribute a cash dividend of SR0.65 per share for the second half of 2021.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail grocery BinDawood

All you need to know before Tadawul's opening bell with TASI at 16-year high

All you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell with TASI at 16-year high
Updated 10 min 48 sec ago
Salma Wael

  • Saudi main index TASI saw its third day of gains this week on Tuesday on the back of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Updated 10 min 48 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI saw its third day of gains this week on Tuesday, despite a drop in oil prices on the back of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

TASI finished 0.28 percent higher, reaching a 16-year record high of 13,101 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.43 percent to 25,026.

Shares in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. soared 30 percent to SR81.9 ($22) as it made its trading debut on TASI, against an initial public offering price of SR63.

In line with the Saudi index, stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain advanced between 0.2 and 0.9 percent.

Qatar’s QSI and the Omani index MSX30 lost 0.5 and 0.9 percent, respectively, while the Kuwaiti index ended almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s stock exchange surged 1.4 percent.

In early Wednesday trading, Brent crude hovered near $110.96 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $104.96 as of 8:23 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • PIF-backed Emaar the Economic City managed to narrow losses to SR827 million in 2021 even as revenues dropped 31 percent during the year
  • Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. recorded a 3 percent decline in net profit in its first annual results post listing on the Saudi exchange
  • Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s losses before Zakat almost doubled to SR121 million in 2021
  • BinDawood Holding Co. said it will distribute a half-year dividend of SR0.65 per share, despite seeing its profit drop 46 percent to SR240 million in 2021
  • Saudi National Fertilizer Co.’s annual profit dipped 7 percent to SR16 million
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group said it turned into a net loss before Zakat of SR104 million in 2021, following an announcement that accumulated losses reached 82.3 percent of capital
  • Hospitality giant Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group managed to narrow losses by 14 percent to SR172 million in 2021 as revenues soared
  • Riyadh Cement Co. recorded a slight decline in profits by 4 percent to SR211 million in 2021
  • Saudi Red Sea International Co. trimmed losses by 17.6 percent to SR130 million in 2021
  • Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. reported a 36 percent decline in annual profit to SR51.2 million
  • TASI-listed Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. narrowed losses by 89 percent to SR237,361 in 2021

Calendar

March 30, 2022

  • Abdullah Alothaim Markets will start distributing cash dividends of SR2 per share for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co. will payout SR1.5 per share as dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2021

March 31, 2022

  • Saudi Aramco will pay out a cash dividend of SR0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Unemployment among Saudis fell down to 11.0% in Q4

Unemployment among Saudis fell down to 11.0% in Q4
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudis fell down in fourth quarter of 2021 on annual and monthly bases, official data showed. 

The measure hit 11.0 percent for Saudis while overall unemployment rate in the economy was 6.9 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Vision 2030

Bitcoin fall; Dubai schools accept crypto for tuition fees — Crypto moves

Bitcoin fall; Dubai schools accept crypto for tuition fees — Crypto moves
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on March 30, dropping by 0.69 percent to $47,261.40 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,381.01, down by 0.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Bitcoin rose by 12 percent last week 

On March 29, Bitcoin held ground just below its record high for the year, touched a day earlier. The gains for the original cryptocurrency have topped 27 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine.

 In the past two years, institutional investors and financial companies have been increasingly interested in crypto, fueling the transformation of crypto from a niche technology to a mainstream asset.

Over the last week alone, Bitcoin has risen by over 12 percent.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being compared to traditional assets, including stocks, foreign exchange, and bonds, but their volatility remains the same.

In November, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 before plunging almost 30 percent in just 24 days.

Dubai school to accept fees in crypto

Dubai-based Citizens School will accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment for tuition fees when it opens in September.

The UK curriculum school, designed and developed by Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, would be the first educational institute in the Middle East to allow the use of cryptocurrencies.

The move by Citizen School to accept Bitcoin and Ether follows the creation of a virtual asset law by the Dubai Government, which ensures investors are protected, and a legal framework is established. 

Topics: CRYPTO

PIF-backed Emaar EC trims losses by 33.7% despite revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC trims losses by 33.7% despite revenue drop
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Emaar the Economic City managed to narrow losses in 2021 even as revenue dropped 31 percent during the year.

On the back of lower impairment loss and expenses, losses of the PIF-backed firm fell by 33.7 percent to SR827 million ($220 million), according to a bourse filing.

This came as the company slightly recovered from losses amounting to SR1.25 billion a year earlier.

Emaar EC said the decline in losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in gross loss of 65 percent, down from SR319 million to SR110 million on the year. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

