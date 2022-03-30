MediaQuest joins UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance

DUBAI: MediaQuest has joined the UAE National Chapter of the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance, making it the first publishing company in the Arab region to adopt the UN’s Women’s empowerment principles.
Obeida K. Danhach Bissani, CEO of the Dubai-based firm, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Mouza Al-Shehhi, executive director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, last week.
Al-Shehhi said: “Media plays a critical role in shaping our perceptions and views, as well as forming our social values. UN Women believes in the transformative role of media and social media, which are powerful tools to promote gender equality and break down gender-based stereotypes.”
MediaQuest and the Unstereotype Alliance will work together in different areas to increase awareness of stakeholders, including decision-makers and influencers on issues relating to gender equality and women’s empowerment.
As a first step, MediaQuest is producing a campaign that aims to eliminate harmful stereotypes in advertising and media.
The company will create and publish content informed and facilitated by UN Women’s data and analysis on gender equality and women’s empowerment. It will provide media coverage and organize events on topics related to women’s economic empowerment, leadership and participation, and other subjects related to gender equality.
“We need more gender-sensitive content and to challenge social and cultural norms, attitudes and perceptions, both in content and in publishing houses,” Al-Shehhi added.
“And we also need to portray women in leadership roles and unconventional settings, and the media helps us instill this more realistic depiction of women in mainstream culture.”
Earlier this year, MediaQuest joined the UN Women Media Compact, a partnership to advance women’s empowerment with and through the news media. The organization will work with its stakeholders to uphold and implement business practices that empower women, including equal pay for equal work, gender-responsive supply chain practices and a zero-tolerance policy on sexual discrimination and harassment at work.
“As a media organization that not only produces content by women and for women but is also led by women, MediaQuest aims at completely embracing the ambition to adopt and promote the highest standards in women’s rights wherever it can,” Bissani said.
Currently in its fifth year, the Unstereotype Alliance has 217 global and national chapter members.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra praised for its ‘real foresight’ in hosting summit exploring digital well-being
Day one offered food for thought for parents about their children’s use of technology
Many children grow up as ‘digital natives,’ with many millennial parents struggling to strike a balance
Updated 30 March 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The opening day of the inaugural Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit raised some important questions for parents to ponder about their children’s relationship with technology.
The two-day event is being hosted by the The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra. Abdullah Al-Rashid, the organization’s director, began his opening remarks by telling how he had shielded his eldest child from using digital devices for the first four years of the boy’s life.
When the pandemic began in early 2020, however, he was forced to introduce his son to a screen for the first time, as he and his wife had other demands on their time. As his son’s screen use rose from zero hours a day to nearly six hours, he said the boy went from being a very verbal, happy child to one who began to experience sleeping difficulties.
Two years later, Al-Rashid said, both he and his family continue to try to find the sweet spot for screen use.
Approximately 51 percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 25. Many children now grow up as “digital natives” and many millennial parents find themselves struggling to strike a balance between allowing their children screen time and protecting them from the perils of the online world.
“I think the focus on digital well-being is a really smart idea; it shows real foresight on the part of Ithra,” James Pearson Steyer told Arab News. He is a professor at Stanford University and the CEO of Common Sense Media, an organization that offers education and advocacy to families with the aim of promoting the safe use of technology and media by children.
“Real credit to Ithra for putting this together and building this extraordinary complex. Who would have thought that Saudi Arabia would be a host to such an event?”
Steyer took part in during a panel discussion titled The Science of Digital Well-Being, alongside two guests from the UAE: Mo Gawdat, a former chief business officer at Google, and Sunil John, president of PR agency ASDA’A BCW.
They debated the question of whether the responsibility for spending more or less time online lies with users or the developers of the platforms they are using. Gawdat said that it is “wishful thinking” to assume that the platforms will make any changes that address the issue, given that their business model is to keep users using.
Another session, titled The Psychology of Technology, explored what psychologists and behavioral studies can tell us about digital well-being, and how these insights can be used to design better technology.
Other panels on day one of the summit included Achieving Digital Balance — Addiction and Responsible Media Design, during which experts discussed digital addiction to smartphones, apps and video games and what we might expect from governments in terms of a response to this, and Digital Well-Being for All — An Imperative, Not Just an Idea, which explored the crucial aspects of efforts to place digital well-being on the global agenda.
Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN
During an interview with Becky Anderson, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the war in Ukraine, Qatar’s role in the peace process, and his nation’s relationship with Iran
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Qatar has no plans to make further investments in Russia, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, in which he also discussed the war in Ukraine and Qatar’s role in the mediation process.
“Qatar’s stand has been very, very clear: We are against any act of aggression, or threatening of use of power or the use of power, against a sovereign country, or trying to undermine the territorial integrity of any country,” he said.
“There is a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which is unprecedented. We should focus on having a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, bringing the humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”
Qatar has existing investments in Russia, Al-Thani said, but authorities in the country do not plan to make any more at this time. Previous investments “were based on a commercial assessment and these investments are still ongoing” but “we are not thinking about any new investments there — even, by the way, in Europe — until we have some clarity on the stability of the situation,” he added.
Asked about Qatar’s role as a mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he told Anderson that Qatar offers its help and support to both countries “to find a common ground and to help to put an end to this humanitarian catastrophe and we will never give up on our efforts.”
Al-Thani also discussed Qatar’s relationship with Iran.
“Iran is our neighbor and anything that happens or evolves over there definitely will affect us, as Qatar, but will affect also the (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries,” he said.
He added that as a “small country,” Qatar does not believe that international economic sanctions or unilateral sanctions are effective tools to encourage policy changes “and this has been a very clear and principled position for us.”
INTERVIEW: ‘I don’t see Disney+ launch as existential threat’ to regional streaming services
StarzPlay Arabia CEO and co-founder Maaz Sheikh reveals what ADQ and e&’s majority acquisition deal means for the future of the service
‘The industry is getting more competitive, so we needed a strategic partner that can bring us the economies of scale and the strategic reach and distribution,’ he said
Updated 29 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: This month E-Vision, a subsidiary of the UAE business e&, and ADQ, an investment and holding company based in Abu Dhabi, signed a joint deal to acquire a majority equity stake of 57 percent in regional streaming platform StarzPlay Arabia.
Maaz Sheikh, StarzPlay’s CEO and co-founder, told Arab News that the deal was an “organic evolution” that made “industrial sense for both parties.”
The streaming service already had a seven-year relationship with e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, which was the first telecom company it partnered with on launch. The telco subsequently became a minority shareholder in 2017 and now, as part of a consortium with ADQ, is majority shareholder. The benefits of this to StarzPlay Arabia are clear, according to Sheikh.
“The business and the industry is getting more competitive, so we needed a strategic partner that can bring us the economies of scale and the strategic reach and distribution of a telecom operator like e&, which has operations in all the key markets that we are in,” he said.
Meanwhile, e& was looking for a digital business to invest in.
“Given that the race is already very competitive, it’s too late to launch a new over-the-top or streaming brand in the region,” said Sheikh. An OTT media service is one that is offered directly to viewers online, bypassing traditional broadcast platforms.
He added that unless you are an established brand such as “Disney and think you can launch your own service in the region,” it is too late to build a brand from a scratch and so you have to do it through mergers and acquisitions.
The recently announced upcoming launch of Disney+ in the Middle east, along with the recent rebranding of OSN, the dominance of MBC and Shahid, and regional investments by Netflix mean that the local streaming sector is increasingly competitive. Sheikh is not overly concerned by the arrival of a new player, however.
“I don’t see Disney+ launching in the market as an existential threat to any OTT player in the market,” he said. “This is a fairly complex market where you have to go into 21 countries and the credit card penetration varies country by country. So, the local players have a certain advantage.”
Time will tell whether this advantage is sustainable or not, Sheikh added, but he remains resolute in his belief that the localization of content and distribution will continue to provide a strong advantage for regional players.
In 2021, StarzPlay Arabia, Netflix and Shahid VIP were the local market leaders, together responsible for more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers, according to market research firm Dataxis.
Going forward, analysts expect Shahid VIP to lead the pack, followed by Netflix and then StarzPlay Arabia. The first two are forecast to hold a market share of more than 20 percent by 2026, as StarzPlay’s growth projections slow. Sheikh remains optimistic, however.
“Today we are partnered with 21 mobile operators in the region, and Netflix has yet to integrate with its first one,” he said. He admitted that Shahid has “done well with mobile integrations and mobile payment plans,” as has StarzPlay.
So far Hollywood content has been StarzPlay’s greatest strength and it has also made recent forays into Arabic and Turkish content, and anime. With e& and ADQ now on board, the company will be looking to expand further into sports content and Arabic originals.
“These are perhaps the two things that we could have done on our own but not at the scale that we can do now, said Sheikh.
In February, StarzPlay reported a five-fold increase in the number of monthly subscribers, driven by the addition of new sports content, and a 30 percent increase in average revenue per user.
In fact, the cricket match between India and Pakistan during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 helped the platform record the highest number of viewers in its history.
The service’s second-best day, in terms of new users and consumption, was when the UAE played Lebanon in the AFC Asian World Cup qualifiers last year, Sheikh said. StarzPlay Arabia was the most-downloaded app that day in the UAE across all categories.
Access to both of these sporting events was made possible by StarzPlay’s partnerships with e& and Abu Dhabi Media.
“These are two examples of what this strategic collaboration can do for the consumers and, going forward, you will see more of that,” said Sheikh.
In terms of original content, StarzPlay released its original series “Baghdad Central” in 2020. This year it worked with Discovery+ to launch a regional version of bridal fashion reality TV show “Say Yes to the Dress,” which was filmed and produced in the UAE.
The platform is preparing to release its next Arabic original, “Urban Legends,” after Ramadan. It will also release six shows during Ramadan, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Media.
“The new strategic investment allows us to bring those economies of scale when it comes to original Arabic (programming) and sports. And those two, in addition to our distribution, will be our strengths,” said Sheikh.
Rights watchdog condemns Taliban for detaining journalists
The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban for detaining at least seven journalists in Afghanistan
Updated 29 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Taliban on Monday for detaining at least seven journalists, warning that the group “must cease detaining journalists for their work and lift all bans on news outlets’ operations.”
Since Saturday, the Taliban detained and subsequently released at least seven journalists and media workers, and have ordered local outlets to stop airing content from three international broadcasters.
“The Taliban must immediately release all the journalists who remain in their custody, and stop detaining members of the press once and for all,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator in Washington, D.C.
“Such arbitrary detentions and recent bans on programming by several major international outlets are destroying the once-thriving media sector of the country and depriving the Afghan people of access to essential information.”
On Saturday, two Afghan journalists were detained, interrogated for hours and released without charge. The first, Mirawais Atal, director of the dependent local broadcaster Zema Radio, was detained after his home was raided by Taliban militants.
The deputy director for media and public affairs at the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence, Jawad Sargar, said that Atal was detained due to his “feministic viewpoints.”
Before his arrest, Atal had published a post on his personal Facebook page praising local protests by female students against Taliban orders to close girls’ schools.
Atal was released from custody on Monday evening.
Similarly, Sarwar Hashemi, a journalist with the independent local broadcaster Salam Watandar, was detained by Taliban members while covering a protest against the school closures. He was later released after questioning.
Meanwhile, Sargar ordered all major local broadcasters to cease airing music and live entertainment shows, as well as any programming that he claimed was against national and Islamic values.
Sargar reportedly gave broadcasters a two-hour deadline to comply.
On Monday, Taliban members raided the Kandahar-based independent radio station Millat Zhagh, detaining news manager Farid Alizai, producer Rahimullah Noori and technical chief Mahmood Mehraban. The Taliban also shut down the outlet and sealed its office.
The three were charged with failing to abide by Sargar’s ultimatum.
Meanwhile, Taliban authorities on Sunday prohibited local broadcasters from airing Pashto, Persian and Uzbek programming from BBC, Voice of America and Deutsche Welle.
LONDON: Disney+ announced on Tuesday it would launch in Saudi Arabia and across 15 other MENA countries on June 8, with prices for the Kingdom set at SR29.99 per month or SR298.99 for an annual subscription.
Viewers will be able to stream exclusive original content, thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and original Walt Disney animated movies, such as “101 Dalmatians,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan,” and plenty more.
Additionally, subscribers will be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Luca,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto” and Academy Award-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.
Popular TV shows such as “The Mandalorian,” “The Simpsons,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will also be available to subscribers across all regions.
Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.