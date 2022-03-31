Saudi deputy defense minister attends King Abdullah Air Defense College graduation ceremony

RIYADH: Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi deputy minister of defense, patronized the graduation ceremony of the 19th group of King Abdullah Air Defense College cadets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on early Thursday.
He attended the ceremony on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Commander of the college Major general Mohammed Al-Balawi said that the cadets studied for three years at the college in Taif, where they provided with knowledge and rehabilitation using the latest education and training means under the supervision of elite teachers and instructors.
He added that since the college receives cadets from other countries annually, this batch included cadets from Bahrain, Mauritania, Djibouti, Yemen, and Sudan.
After the parade, the cadets performed the oath, and then Prince Khaled honored the high achieving cadets.
On Wednesday, 228 female Saudi cadets graduated from the General Directorate of Passports military training course, where they completed their fourth basic individual training.
They were honored during a ceremony patronized by Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the directorate’s director general, under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, the minister of interior.
