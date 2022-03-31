You are here

Ramadan
Ramadan

Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights

Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights
‘Faten Amal Harby’ stars Nelly Karim, Fadia Adel Ghany and Mohamed Al-Tagy. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
William Mullally

Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights

Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights
  William Mullally runs through the shows everyone will be talking about this month
Updated 20 sec ago
William Mullally

'Faten Amal Harby'

Starring: Nelly Karim, Fadia Adel Ghany, Mohamed Al-Tagy

Where: MBC Shahid

When surveying the crowded Ramadan television landscape, in which little is known about each series before it drops at the start of the Holy Month, one question usually proves most pertinent: Who is starring? This is a star-driven business, after all, and as a rule of thumb, the series featuring the most popular and respected actors in the region tend to be the ones worth keeping an eye on. Last year, “Newton’s Cradle,” starring Mona Zaki, proved to be far and away the most popular Arabic-language series of the year, finding renewed success as it moved to Netflix at the end of the year. This year, the biggest hit could well feature another of Egypt’s most beloved stars in Nelly Karim. “Faten Amal Harby” follows a divorced mother who enters into a conflict with her former mother-in-law over the custody of her two daughters as she attempts to remarry, and it promises to be an honest look at the difficulties facing women in modern Egypt.

‘Bab Al-Hara’

Starring: Najah Safkouni, Jalal Shamout, Salma Al-Masri

Where: Starzplay

One of the most popular shows in Arab television history returns for its 12th season. “Bab Al-Hara” is a decades-spanning saga following a family in Damascus, Syria during the inter-war period when the country struggled to break free from French colonial rule. The show was a phenomenon in the mid-2000s, with its second season reportedly watched by 50 million viewers, and it maintains its popularity more than 15 years since its debut in 2006. The latest season follows the same family in the Al-Dabe’ neighborhood. While the cast of characters has grown increasingly sprawling over its many seasons — a rarity for Ramadan series — the show, through its ups and downs, is still appointment viewing for many families across the region.

‘Al-Asouf’

Starring: Nasser Al-Qasabi, Abdullah Al-Sinani, Habib Al-Habib, Reem Abdullah

Where: MBC Shahid

The popular Saudi drama returns for its third season. Each season thus far has brought to life a different decade, with the first series tackling the Kingdom’s changes in the 1970s and the sequel capturing the 1980s. This time around, it’s the turn of the Nineties, a decade in which political and cultural events rocked the lives of people in Riyadh and beyond. While the show has turned a spotlight on the intergenerational struggles that helped shape modern-day Saudi Arabia, it has also stirred much debate across Saudi social media, leading to a broadened dissection of the recent history of the Kingdom. As the series moves closer to the present, the third season promises to be its most talked-about yet, all told with the style and talent that has made the show a phenomenon in the Kingdom.

‘El Meshwar’

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Dina El-Sherbiny, Ahmed Magdy

Where: MBC Shahid

Mohamed Ramadan is arguably the most hotly debated superstar in all of the Arab world. But the Egyptian actor and rapper is undeniably one of the most popular figures on Arabic television, and in Ramadan every year the 33-year-old tends to reinvent himself; pushing into new territory. In 2019’s “Zelzal,” he played a man who lost everything in an earthquake. In 2020’s “The Prince” he played the reluctant new leader of a sprawling family following the death of his parents, and 2021’s “Mousa” explored 1940s Egypt with heavy drama and a sometimes-comedic touch. In “El Meshwar,” Ramadan has his most interesting screen partner yet, teaming up with Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny (“Horoob Etirari: Forced Escape,” “Detention Letter”) as a husband and wife caught in the throes of a curse, in what is being billed as a horror/suspense series from acclaimed writer Mariam Naoum, who is also writing the upcoming “The Alexandria Killings.”

‘Sanawat Al-Jarish’

Starring: Hayat Al-Fahad, Hamad Al-Omani, Laila Al-Samman

Where: Dubai TV

In 2020, the Kuwaiti drama “Umm Haroun” became the most widely-discussed Ramadan series of the year. So all eyes are on the first lady of Kuwaiti drama, 73-year-old Hayat Al-Fahad this year, as she once again explores the lesser-known moments of the Gulf’s history. “Sanawat Al-Jarish” (Years of El Jarish) chronicles the years of drought that the Gulf region faced during World War II. Al-Fahad herself has claimed that the story is based on reality, and is intended to inform the Gulf’s younger generations about the lives of their ancestors, the hardships they faced, and how tragic wars can be. The show’s poster invokes the writing of famed Palestinian writer Mahmoud Darwish, quoting his poem “The War Will End” — “The war would end/The leaders shake hands/And that woman will remain waiting for her martyred son.”

‘Suits Arabia’

Starring: Asser Yassin, Ahmed Dawoud, Tara Emad, Saba Mubarak

Where: OSN

A version of “Suits” tailor-made for the Arab world? Talk about bespoke. A reimagining of the popular US series that ran for nine acclaimed seasons from 2011 until 2019, “Suits Arabia” brings together some of the region’s biggest names both in front of and behind the camera, including Asser Yassin and Ahmed Dawoud as the show’s leading duo, and Tara Emad (pictured) as Rachel, a role that once introduced both the world and Prince Harry himself to Megan Markle. The show, co-written by superstar producer Mo Hefzy (“Perfect Strangers,” “Paranormal,” “Sheikh Jackson”), focuses on two men in a cutthroat law firm — one with falsified qualifications and a photographic memory, and the other an elite closer intent on keeping his friend’s secret. With a long-term future planned, the show’s first two seasons will air over 30 episodes during Ramadan, with a slight twist on the original show’s format to offer new surprises while also capturing what audiences worldwide loved about the original.

‘Lahme w Bas’

Starring: Mohammad Orfali

Where: Discovery+

Need a break from the intense soap operas? Syrian chef Mohammad Orfali has you covered. After all, how could we talk about the month of Ramadan without spotlighting the tremendous, incomparable food that each iftar and sahoor brings? On “Lahme w Bas” the award-winning chef and co-founder of Orfali Bros Bistro — named 2021’s sixth best restaurant in the MENA region by 50 Best earlier this year — takes viewers on a journey as he prepares a mix of traditional and international meat-based dishes.

The cooking show will be broken into courses, covering starters, salads, sides and main dishes, all made to inspire the next day’s iftar and sahoor. This is your chance to get insights from one of the brightest rising stars in the region, helping you imitate a style all his own.

Topics: Ramadan Faten Amal Harby Bab Al-Hara Al-Asouf El Meshwar Sanawat Al-Jarish Suits Arabia Lahme w Bas

Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage

Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage
Updated 57 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage

Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage
  The Kurdish diva pays tribute to her musical roots on new album
Updated 57 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The award-winning Kurdish soprano Pervin Chakar may have made her name on international opera stages, but throughout her long and distinguished career she has also focused on the musical heritage of her homeland.

Her new album, “Breath of Nahrain,” proves the point. It is a collection (and reimagining) of the rich melodies of Mesopotamia — the area between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers that is often referred to as ‘the cradle of civilization,’ but is now equally well-known as a site of violent conflict.

The five tracks on the album are sung in Kurdish, Kurmanci, Zazaki, Armenian and Assyrian — thus covering Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Armenia; a reflection of the area’s diverse history and culture. The album’s recently released first single, the Kurdish-language “Heyran Jaro,” for example, is based on a love song familiar to the region’s nomadic tribes.

The album’s recently released first single, the Kurdish-language “Heyran Jaro,” is based on a love song familiar to the region’s nomadic tribes. (Supplied)

“The song is about two lovers who cannot be together,” Chakar told Arab News. “It resembles the big, mad scene — a 15-minute rollercoaster ride of very extravagant music — in Donizetti’s ‘Lucia di Lammermoor.’”

Clocking in at almost a quarter of an hour, “Heyran Jaro” is not an obvious choice for a single. But, as Chakar explained: “I couldn’t interrupt the lyrics of this love story. I wanted to abide by its spirit,” she said.

It was no easy task for Chakar to put the album together; she was meticulous in her approach to ensuring she was singing these ancient languages properly, and in adapting the folk-song source material into operatic form. But her insistence on singing in Kurdish has cost her in the past, with several concerts being cancelled in Turkey and harsh criticism coming from conservative circles. Still, Chakar felt it was too important a record to be dissuaded from releasing it.

Chakar grew up in a Kurdish family in Turkey’s southeastern province of Mardin. (Supplied)

“These lands were part of a very rich cultural heritage that should be recognized by Western musicians and (the music industry),” she said. “This album helped me to pay tribute to my personal roots and it gave me enormous strength. People continuously fought for these lands, where blood has often been shed; they constantly faced atrocities. But, despite everything, they managed to live together and produce a great musical treasury.”

As an opera singer, Chakar is used to ‘learning’ different languages. She has performed across Europe, singing in — among others — Turkish, Kurdish, Armenian, Assyrian, Italian, Yiddish, and German. In a recent performance in Germany, she even sung a Ukranian lullaby, which she dedicated to children around the world.

Chakar grew up in a Kurdish family in Turkey’s southeastern province of Mardin. She was studying at a conservatory in Ankara when she first heard an album by the legendary diva Maria Callas. It was at that point, she explained, that she knew for certain what she wanted to do with the rest of her life: Become a soprano.

As an opera singer, Chakar is used to ‘learning’ different languages. (Supplied)

Her first major break came when an Italian opera manager visited Ankara. He was so impressed by Chakar’s voice that he invited her to Italy, the birthplace of opera. She attended the Conservatorio di Musica F. Morlacchi in Perugia, from which she graduated with honors.

Kurdish ethno-musicologist Huseyin Erdem believes the true importance of Chakar’s work should be recognized. “Pervin’s works provide people with the opportunity to perceive music accurately — to experience high-quality musical aesthetics,” Erdem told Arab News. “She is a source of light, from which the field of Kurdish folk songs can only benefit.”

“As a musician who has spent years abroad, and has now lived in Germany for a couple of years, I would like to stick to my cultural and linguistic roots, while at the same time singing in the languages of my neighboring communities. It’s kind of a way of thanking them,” Chakar said.

“Although I have sung in several languages — singing in the language of my own land gives me a distinct flavor,” she continued. “We all need peace, calm and tolerance. I’m so lucky that with this album and with my other projects I’m able to be positioned as an ambassador of music for peace.”

Topics: Pervin Chakar

Highlights from Tammam Azzam's works on show at Art Dubai

Highlights from Tammam Azzam’s works on show at Art Dubai
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Highlights from Tammam Azzam’s works on show at Art Dubai

Highlights from Tammam Azzam’s works on show at Art Dubai
  Tammam Azzam's works was on show at Art Dubai last month via Berlin's Galerie Kornfeld
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

‘Untitled’ (2021)

In his latest series of works, Syrian artist Tammam Azzam incorporates a new practice: Paper collage. “His fragmented compositions highlight the physical remnants of conflict and showcase the importance of rebuilding and creating from destruction,” his gallery’s notes say of this series.

‘Untitled’ (2022)

Azzam — who was born in Damascus in 1980 — has focused much of his work on the conflict in his homeland since leaving, first to Dubai and then to Berlin, where he currently lives and works. This series is no exception. His gallery describes it as “a look at the memory of war.”

‘Untitled’ (2022)

Azzam first came to international attention — along with several of his compatriots — during the Syrian Civil War. But, as he told Aesthetic Magazine in 2014, “I am not a political protestor. I am an artist who can work from any place, within any conditions, to produce art of freedom.”

Topics: Tammam Azzam Art Dubai

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness: family

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness: family
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness: family

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness: family
  • “Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”
  • The post is signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the “Die Hard” franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family announced Wednesday.
“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a post on Instagram signed by his family said.
“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
The post is signed by Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as former wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.
“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia often occurs after a stroke or a head injury, and “robs you of the ability to communicate.”
“It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”

Topics: Bruce Willis Aphasia Die Hard

Comedy show about Muslim all-female punk band nominated for TV BAFTA 

Comedy show about Muslim all-female punk band nominated for TV BAFTA 
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Comedy show about Muslim all-female punk band nominated for TV BAFTA 

Comedy show about Muslim all-female punk band nominated for TV BAFTA 
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards on Wednesday.

The sitcom “We are Lady Parts,” about an all-female Muslim punk band, was nominated in six categories, four in the Craft awards and two in the Television category. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta)

Nida Manzoor, who created, wrote and directed the sitcom, is nominated for the Writer: Comedy and Emerging Talent: Fiction awards, while Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan, who stars as lead guitar player Amina, is up for Female Performance in a Comedy Program.

The show is also nominated for the Scripted Comedy, Custom Design, and Scripted Casting awards 

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on May 8 and the TV Craft ceremony on April 24.

Topics: We are Lady Parts BAFTA

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers

Meet the Brits promoting pilates to UAE mothers
  Exercise offers wide-ranging benefits to expectant mothers 
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “The body is always changing, whether it’s working hard to grow and nurture a baby or conquer everyday life,” said Ellis Harwood, a pre and postnatal pilates specialist, doula and co-founder of the “Mother Tongue” podcast.

Harwood and her co-host Maryanne Ellis, who are both from Britain and now call the UAE home, founded the inclusive podcast to support expat mothers across the region and create unity between moms who might be away from their families and friends.

They also offer non-judgmental advice, covering topics such as traveling with babies and the products they swear by, as well as dispelling common pregnancy myths.

Ellis Harwood and Maryanne Haggas. Supplied

One such misconception is that women should not train or exercise while they are pregnant.

However, according to Ellis, there are plenty of benefits to be reaped from staying active while pregnant, including reducing backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling as well as boosting energy and sleep quality, preventing excess weight gain and promoting muscle tone, strength and endurance for labor.

Other possible benefits include a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, potentially shortening labor and reducing the risk of requiring a cesarean section.

But some mothers are not interested in running or strength training. Ellis has an alternative: Adding pilates to their workout regime.

Ellis, who is a pre and postnatal pilates instructor at MyCore, a studio in Dubai’s Science Park, believes it is never too early nor too late in your pregnancy to start introducing pilates — even if you have never done it before.

“Pilates exercises have several variations that can be scaled up or down depending on experience and competence, in which your instructor will judge and guide accordingly,” Ellis said.

There is a great variety of pilates classes available, so finding the right one for you can sometimes be tricky to navigate.

“First and foremost, I would encourage everyone to start with mat pilates to ensure the fundamentals of pilates are understood and practiced before exploring equipment classes such as reformer,” she said, adding: “Not only are the results better but the risk of injury is significantly reduced. I believe the energy and expertise of the instructor play a huge role when choosing a class. I love teaching upbeat and high-energy prenatal mat pilates ensuring I provide my clients the knowledge and comfort that everything they are doing is completely safe and adapted for pregnancy. 

“Finally, it’s very important to check that the instructor is pre and postnatally trained in order for safety not to be compromised.”

She also warned that many people do not understand that prenatal pilates can help with labor as it focuses heavily on pelvic floor engagement, strengthening and also release, which is hugely beneficial in labor.

See below for Ellis’ top tips for getting back into exercise after having a baby: 

Don’t underestimate the importance of seeing a women’s health physio to check both your pelvic floor and diastasis (abdominal separation) before exercising.

Take it slow, you can do more harm than good by rushing into high-impact movement.

Prioritize movement, not just for the physical benefits but more for the mental improvements. Hormones, lack of sleep and motherhood challenges can seem a whole lot lighter after a little exercise.

 

To listen to “Mother Tongue,” visit: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast/mother-tongue/id1548131054

To book a class with Ellis at MyCore, follow this link: https://mycorestudio.com/

