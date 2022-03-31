You are here

  Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia
Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia

Egyptian trucking startup Trella to introduce new products in Saudi Arabia
Omar Hagrass speaks to Arab News
NOUR ELSHAERI  
RIYADH: Trella, described by its CEO and co-founder Omar Hagrass as the Uber for trucks, is going to introduce a new tech-enabled financial product to support its customers in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Arab News during the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, Hagrass explained that the startup is currently focusing its expansion plans in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We’re growing our business exponentially in the GCC. We don’t want to grow beyond that for now because we want to start rolling out other products that we’ve had in Egypt and Pakistan,” Hagrass said.

Trella first started its operations in Egypt and expanded to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE, using a revenue model that Hagrass described as the same as Amazon.

“When you’re on Amazon, you go put a shirt online, you sell the shirt, Amazon gets a cut. In our case, fast moving goods companies and shipping lines put a load online and then the driver books the load, and we take a cut,” Hagrass elaborated.

The trucking industry has seen huge investments in the last couple of years; Trella alone received funding for over $50 million since it started operations back in 2019.

Trella is using the funding it raised to grow further in the GCC region. It has been working to advance its technology, grow its current operations, and it also plans to introduce more products.

Startup analyzer Intella closes $1 million seed round funding during GEC

Startup analyzer Intella closes $1 million seed round funding during GEC
RIYADH: Egyptian start up and intelligence provider Intella announced the closing of a $1 million seed round during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh.

The funding was provided by Hala Ventures, and will be used to segment Intella’s growth strategy and build more digital data products, with the aim to acquire over one million data points per day within the coming two months.

“Saudi is one of our primary markets in terms of business,” Nour Al-Taher, co-founder and CEO of Intella, told Arab News on the sidelines of the GEC.

Intella has recently agreed with the Saudi Ministry of Information Technology to provide analytical data on the Kingdom’s start ups.

The analysis requires Intella to reach different ecosystems in the sector including investors, start ups, industry experts, and so on, she said.

Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers

Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers
RIYADH: The Social Development Bank has signed a SR1.1 billion ($293 million) financing agreement with the ride-hailing firm Careem to provide 7,500 job opportunities for Saudi drivers. 

As per the agreement, SR150,000 in financing will be offered for each driver’s vehicle, in low instalments for a period of three years, Alarabiya reported. 

During the year 2021, Careem stated that Saudi drivers completed around 250 million trips, with profits exceeding SR430 million.

 

OPEC+ to stick to same oil output plan despite consumers' pressure

OPEC+ to stick to same oil output plan despite consumers' pressure
OPEC+ agrees on current oil output unchanged despite pressure from consumers to increase more oil, Reuters reported, citing sources.

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets
The International Energy Agency's decision to release 61.7 million barrels of oil stock, the largest such move in history, has failed to calm the market volatility, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The comments came during the meeting of the group on Thursday, March 31.

OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

“Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused,” it said.

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll
A rally in oil is set to continue with prices staying well above $100 this year as a parched market struggles to wean itself off Russian oil, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.


A survey of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $103.07 a barrel this year, a jump from the previous poll’s $91.15 consensus and the highest 2022 estimate yet in Reuters surveys.


The 2022 consensus for US crude was also hiked sharply to $98.49 a barrel from the prior $87.68 forecast.


With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering a second month, global supply shortages approached 5 million to 6 million barrels per day while demand has risen to record highs.


Russian exports make up about 7 percent of global supply.

Fears over the fallout from the Ukraine war drove Brent to its highest in more than a decade in March to $139.13 per barrel.


“Geopolitics will steal the attention in the first half of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that the war could lead to “intensifying moments that could eventually include an embargo on Russian oil and gas.”


But the focus could then shift to the level of demand destruction from persistent high prices, he said.


Storm damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline has exacerbated supply concerns, analysts said.


Despite supply concerns, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are still expected to stick to a modest increase in output in May.


“OPEC+ is in a delicate position, with Russia being a key non-OPEC signatory to the production cut agreement,” said DBS Bank lead energy analyst Suvro Sarkar.


A deal between Iran and world powers on Tehran’s nuclear work could herald the return of Iranian barrels and relieve some supply worries, although an agreement has faced delays.


Poll respondents were divided on when the market would see a balance between supply and demand, with estimates ranging from the second half of 2022 to 2024.

“We will see no rebalancing before the war in Ukraine is over,” said Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW.

