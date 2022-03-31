South Korean actress Son Yejin weds in Elie Saab gown

The official announcement was made by Bin’s management, Vast Entertainment, on Instagram. The agency shared two pictures of the couple wearing different outfits in each.
Yejin’s second dress was a dreamy gown with an asymmetric neckline from US fashion designer Vera Wang’s Spring 2022 bridal collection, while Bin wore a cream-colored suit. They posed in front of a backdrop of white and pink flowers.
The pair both starred in the 2019 drama “Crash Landing on You.” In the show, Yejin played a South Korean heiress who paraglides into North Korea and runs into an army officer, played by Bin, who decides to help her hide.
Before this show, Yejin and Bin worked together on the 2018 crime film “The Negotiation.”
Jordanian artist Raya Kassisieh shows her mettle in first solo display
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Most art exhibitions give the artist an opportunity to display their finished works, but Jordanian creative Raya Kassisieh is hoping to reveal the intricate process that brings a work of art to fruition just as much as the final form of the piece itself.
“This exhibition is about investigations and starting points,” the Dubai-based artist told Arab News at the opening of her first solo display, “An Informal Affair With Bayt Al-Mamzar.”
“These tend to be vulnerable areas that artists try to hide or keep inside, but process is actually what my work is all about.”
The three-week long exhibition opened on March 11 at Dubai’s Bayt Al-Mamzar, a villa-turned-art space nestled on a quiet street in Al-Mamzar, a neighborhood sandwiched between Sharjah and Dubai.
The multipurpose art space was developed by Emirati brothers Khalid and Gaith Abdulla, a former curator at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and features artists’ studios, a gallery, a residency, a co-working and events space, and rooftop screenings.
The space will host Kassisieh’s thought-provoking charcoal drawings and copper sculptures until April 5.
Kassisieh began her walk-through of the exhibition with a series of drawings, titled “Man Hours.”
“It’s very visceral, and I hope it shows and captures the labor that goes into it. It’s a literal process where there’s a very real touch,” she explained.
Process art, a movement that began in the US and Europe in the mid-1960s, believes that the end product of an artist’s endeavor is not the principal focus, and that the steps that go into producing an artwork are also relevant. The movement promotes the idea that the creative process can be an art piece in itself.
While most process artists use perishable and transitory materials, such as steam, ice and sawdust, Kassisieh chose to explore everyday materials, including cement, fiber, gauze and wool.
The bodies of work in “An Informal Affair” that explores the idea of process most strikingly includes life-size bust sculptures fashioned by Kassisieh covering her torso in cement and plastic wrap, allowing the interaction of her body and the elements to dictate the final result.
“Both the body molds are investigations of my literal body as opposed to the rest of the works, which are investigations of what my body can do and what our bodies in general can do,” the 31-year-old artist said.
Fascinated by the way in which fashion and art intersect, the artistic display also includes a series of works that are an amalgamation of silk, glue, gauze, paint and linen transferred onto canvas that the Pratt Institute of Brooklyn alum likens to flesh.
“I want the conversation to focus on the fact that process is beautiful, and is worth sharing and talking about, and takes time. It’s OK to have many starting points and they all come together. You walk into the space and you can try to isolate them, but there’s a textural element that can’t be ignored.”
In an exhibition full of fascinating artworks, Kassisieh’s hanging wool sculptures are a highlight, largely because the artist was introduced to a large community of women who taught her to knit in order to help produce the handwoven installations.
“There is a beautiful communal effort and, again, a very womanly tradition of sitting around and knitting together. So that’s what really created these large works,” she said.
The exhibit is tied together with a series of copper works, including one that debuted at the 8th edition of Art Dubai in Madinat Jumeirah earlier this month.
“I’m intrigued by copper. It’s found in earth, our bodies, in the cables that run the internet world,” she said.
“Copper is an incredible conductor of heat and electricity. The reason this copper yarn piece is called ‘Swaddle’ is because there is something beautiful in adorning a baby with a blanket that will reach its same body temperature.
“But there’s a harshness in metal, so you can’t necessarily do that. So it’s just an ironic take to try to understand this constant search for comfort and solace.”
Kassisieh reveals that she wants her artworks “to be something that makes you reflect on what you feel in your body, and what you feel about the constructs that we live in.”
Indeed each of the artworks are visually stunning, but they are creations that wouldn’t have materialized at the end without each step in the process.
DUBAI: Renowned Dutch DJ Tiesto will join the stellar lineup of performances for the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, less than a month after his concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
The “Elements of Life” and “Kaleidoscope” producer will take to the stage at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, following Christina Aguilera’s headline act.
Aguilera, Norah Jones and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma are among the artists set to perform on the night.
The string of concerts will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with Indo Belarusian artist Mira Singh. Following is award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who will play a concert at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 8:45 p.m.
Later, singer-songwriter and pianist Jones will take to the Jubilee Stage at 9:00 p.m. to soothe audiences with chart-topping hits including “Come Away With Me” and “Don’t Know Why.”
Aguilera will follow Jones at 10:45 p.m., and the concerts will come to a close with Tiesto, who will take the stage for an electrifying techno set from 11:45 p.m. through the early hours of April 1.
The concerts are free to attend for those with Expo tickets, and entry is based on a first come, first serve basis.
More than 20 giant screens will be installed across the Expo site to broadcast the performances.
The country’s tourism sector has been hit by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt is working to attract more visitors by opening new tourist markets and facilitating entry, said Khaled El-Anany, minister of tourism and antiquities.
The country’s tourism sector has been hit by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose peoples represent about 40 percent of beach tourism in Egypt annually.
El-Anany said it has been approved to grant foreigners coming to Egypt an emergency entry visa at various points of entry provided that they hold visas for Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Britain or Schengen countries on their passports, as long as they are valid and have been used before.
He added that nationals from South Africa, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan coming to Egypt individually for the first time can also get emergency entry visas, and have been added to the electronic visa portal.
El-Anany said a special incentive package is being studied for the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, as are plans to encourage domestic tourism.
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap: Academy
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP Reuters
LOS ANGELES/BOSTON: Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against the mega star.
Smith could face expulsion from the Academy for the open-handed slap, which came moments before he was handed the best actor award for his role in “King Richard” — an announcement greeted with cheers by the audience.
“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy’s statement said.
The Academy, the body that hands out the Oscars, said it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the globally televised assault, which marred Hollywood’s most important evening.
“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Will Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the statement said.
“Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.
“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”
The group is under intense pressure to respond appropriately to the slap, which has dominated coverage of the glitzy awards and taken the spotlight from several notable firsts — including for the mainly deaf cast of “CODA,” who won best picture.
Expulsion from the exclusive club is rare, but not unheard of: Harvey Weinstein was kicked out in 2017 after reports emerged of decades of sexual assault.
Director Roman Polanski was expelled in 2019 after years of controversy about his 1978 conviction for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Neither man was stripped of their Oscars.
Rock, in his first public comments since the assault, said he is “still processing” the incident that made headlines around the world.
“How was YOUR weekend?” Rock asked on Wednesday night of a sold-out crowd at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. He made it clear from the onset he did not plan to address the Oscars incident at length.
“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that,” Rock told the crowd. “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”
Rock, 57, received a standing ovation from the Boston crowd.
“Let me be all misty,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “I don’t have a bunch of … to say about that, so if you came here for that ...” he said, and paused. “I had written a whole show before this weekend.”
When surveying the crowded Ramadan television landscape, in which little is known about each series before it drops at the start of the Holy Month, one question usually proves most pertinent: Who is starring? This is a star-driven business, after all, and as a rule of thumb, the series featuring the most popular and respected actors in the region tend to be the ones worth keeping an eye on. Last year, “Newton’s Cradle,” starring Mona Zaki, proved to be far and away the most popular Arabic-language series of the year, finding renewed success as it moved to Netflix at the end of the year. This year, the biggest hit could well feature another of Egypt’s most beloved stars in Nelly Karim. “Faten Amal Harby” follows a divorced mother who enters into a conflict with her former mother-in-law over the custody of her two daughters as she attempts to remarry, and it promises to be an honest look at the difficulties facing women in modern Egypt.
One of the most popular shows in Arab television history returns for its 12th season. “Bab Al-Hara” is a decades-spanning saga following a family in Damascus, Syria during the inter-war period when the country struggled to break free from French colonial rule. The show was a phenomenon in the mid-2000s, with its second season reportedly watched by 50 million viewers, and it maintains its popularity more than 15 years since its debut in 2006. The latest season follows the same family in the Al-Dabe’ neighborhood. While the cast of characters has grown increasingly sprawling over its many seasons — a rarity for Ramadan series — the show, through its ups and downs, is still appointment viewing for many families across the region.
‘Al-Asouf’
Starring: Nasser Al-Qasabi, Abdullah Al-Sinani, Habib Al-Habib, Reem Abdullah
Where: MBC Shahid
The popular Saudi drama returns for its third season. Each season thus far has brought to life a different decade, with the first series tackling the Kingdom’s changes in the 1970s and the sequel capturing the 1980s. This time around, it’s the turn of the Nineties, a decade in which political and cultural events rocked the lives of people in Riyadh and beyond. While the show has turned a spotlight on the intergenerational struggles that helped shape modern-day Saudi Arabia, it has also stirred much debate across Saudi social media, leading to a broadened dissection of the recent history of the Kingdom. As the series moves closer to the present, the third season promises to be its most talked-about yet, all told with the style and talent that has made the show a phenomenon in the Kingdom.
‘El Meshwar’
Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Dina El-Sherbiny, Ahmed Magdy
Where: MBC Shahid
Mohamed Ramadan is arguably the most hotly debated superstar in all of the Arab world. But the Egyptian actor and rapper is undeniably one of the most popular figures on Arabic television, and in Ramadan every year the 33-year-old tends to reinvent himself; pushing into new territory. In 2019’s “Zelzal,” he played a man who lost everything in an earthquake. In 2020’s “The Prince” he played the reluctant new leader of a sprawling family following the death of his parents, and 2021’s “Mousa” explored 1940s Egypt with heavy drama and a sometimes-comedic touch. In “El Meshwar,” Ramadan has his most interesting screen partner yet, teaming up with Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny (“Horoob Etirari: Forced Escape,” “Detention Letter”) as a husband and wife caught in the throes of a curse, in what is being billed as a horror/suspense series from acclaimed writer Mariam Naoum, who is also writing the upcoming “The Alexandria Killings.”
‘Sanawat Al-Jarish’
Starring: Hayat Al-Fahad, Hamad Al-Omani, Laila Al-Samman
Where: Dubai TV
In 2020, the Kuwaiti drama “Umm Haroun” became the most widely-discussed Ramadan series of the year. So all eyes are on the first lady of Kuwaiti drama, 73-year-old Hayat Al-Fahad this year, as she once again explores the lesser-known moments of the Gulf’s history. “Sanawat Al-Jarish” (Years of El Jarish) chronicles the years of drought that the Gulf region faced during World War II. Al-Fahad herself has claimed that the story is based on reality, and is intended to inform the Gulf’s younger generations about the lives of their ancestors, the hardships they faced, and how tragic wars can be. The show’s poster invokes the writing of famed Palestinian writer Mahmoud Darwish, quoting his poem “The War Will End” — “The war would end/The leaders shake hands/And that woman will remain waiting for her martyred son.”
‘Suits Arabia’
Starring: Asser Yassin, Ahmed Dawoud, Tara Emad, Saba Mubarak
Where: OSN
A version of “Suits” tailor-made for the Arab world? Talk about bespoke. A reimagining of the popular US series that ran for nine acclaimed seasons from 2011 until 2019, “Suits Arabia” brings together some of the region’s biggest names both in front of and behind the camera, including Asser Yassin and Ahmed Dawoud as the show’s leading duo, and Tara Emad (pictured) as Rachel, a role that once introduced both the world and Prince Harry himself to Megan Markle. The show, co-written by superstar producer Mo Hefzy (“Perfect Strangers,” “Paranormal,” “Sheikh Jackson”), focuses on two men in a cutthroat law firm — one with falsified qualifications and a photographic memory, and the other an elite closer intent on keeping his friend’s secret. With a long-term future planned, the show’s first two seasons will air over 30 episodes during Ramadan, with a slight twist on the original show’s format to offer new surprises while also capturing what audiences worldwide loved about the original.
‘Lahme w Bas’
Starring: Mohammad Orfali
Where: Discovery+
Need a break from the intense soap operas? Syrian chef Mohammad Orfali has you covered. After all, how could we talk about the month of Ramadan without spotlighting the tremendous, incomparable food that each iftar and sahoor brings? On “Lahme w Bas” the award-winning chef and co-founder of Orfali Bros Bistro — named 2021’s sixth best restaurant in the MENA region by 50 Best earlier this year — takes viewers on a journey as he prepares a mix of traditional and international meat-based dishes.
The cooking show will be broken into courses, covering starters, salads, sides and main dishes, all made to inspire the next day’s iftar and sahoor. This is your chance to get insights from one of the brightest rising stars in the region, helping you imitate a style all his own.