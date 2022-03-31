Tygo platform raises $1.8m in its latest funding round

RIYADH: Tygo, a Saudi digital platform specializing in marketing and reselling services and products of communication providers, has successfully raised $1.8 million in its latest funding round, Magnitt reported.

The round was led by Jawla Investments, with participation from BIM Ventures, and managed by Investors’ Mine angel network.

The financing will contribute to the development of the platform and enable access to local and international telecom companies in the near future.

Launched in 2021, Tygo creates a unified digital reference that provides solutions for telecom users to facilitate service delivery and build an integrated, end-to-end digital experience.

It also offers a wide range of services and products offered by licensed telecom companies, allowing purchasing or subscribing to them directly to their users.

This is due to the proliferation of telecom companies, the diversity of market options, and the desire to enhance the role of the telecom and information technology sector.