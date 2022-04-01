You are here

  • Home
  • Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, where the soccer World Cup final draw will be held on April 1. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Branding is displayed near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, where the soccer World Cup final draw will be held on April 1. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zf984

Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
  • FIFA chief predicts a "fantastic and unique World Cup," where 8 stadiums are all within 50 km, fans can watch several games in a day and there is no travel for teams
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

DOHA: The draw for this year’s World Cup takes place in the shadow of Doha’s skyscrapers on Friday, with the focus for the evening on the actual football after a build-up dominated by the many off-field issues surrounding the awarding of the tournament.
It is the most controversial World Cup in history, with Qatar dogged ever since it was named host in 2010 by accusations of vote-buying — which were hotly denied — and questions over the country’s suitability.
From human rights concerns to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it has been impossible to keep the spotlight solely on the sport, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeated, as he did on Thursday, that it “will be a fantastic and unique World Cup.”




FIFA president Gianni Infantino poses with Al Rihla, the official match ball before a press conference during the 72th FIFA Congress in the Qatari capital Doha, on March 31, 2022. (AFP)

“We never will have another World Cup where eight stadiums are all within 50 kilometers, fans can watch several games in a day and there is no travel for teams,” he insisted ahead of the first World Cup to be played in November and December.
The move away from the usual June and July slot was forced upon FIFA by the heat in the region at that time of year, but the competition is finally approaching and excitement about the draw itself is inevitable.
Friday’s event at Doha’s Exhibition and Convention Center, with former World Cup winners such as Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus among the draw assistants, will have holders France among the top seeds in Pot One.

That will be comprised of the top seven nations in the FIFA rankings as well as debutants Qatar, at 51st one of the lowest-ranked teams at the World Cup but with privileged status as hosts.
World number one nation Brazil, Belgium, Lionel Messi’s Argentina, England, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are the other top seeds, with the latter benefiting from European champions Italy’s absence.
That also means Germany, after their surprise group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup, are the biggest name in Pot Two, which also contains the Netherlands and Croatia, runners-up four years ago.
African champions Senegal, Japan and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland are among the names in the third pot, and Canada will be in the fourth pot in their first appearance since 1986.

Yet while fans of the 29 qualified nations from around the world will eagerly tune in for the draw, three spots have still to be decided in the last 32-team World Cup before it expands to 48 teams in 2026.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is partly to blame. Ukraine’s qualifying play-off semifinal against Scotland was postponed until June as a result, with the winner of that match facing Wales for a place in Qatar.
There are also two intercontinental play-offs to come in Qatar in June, with either Australia or the United Arab Emirates getting to face Peru for one berth and Costa Rica playing New Zealand for the other.
The tiny Gulf state of under three million people stunned the world when it was awarded the hosting rights, and it has been readying itself ever since.
Seven of its eight venues have been newly built, while Doha also opened a new metro system in preparation for welcoming fans from around the world.
Over 800,000 tickets have already been snapped up, and by the time the matches get underway construction should be finished on the promenade on Doha’s Corniche.

However, concerns remain over the treatment of gay and transgender supporters coming to a country where homosexuality is illegal, as well as over the working conditions of hundreds of thousands of migrant laborers in the country, including those who built stadiums.
Thursday’s FIFA Congress in Doha saw Lise Klaveness, head of the Norwegian Football Federation, speak out to say that the 2018 and 2022 World Cups had been awarded “in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences.”
“Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later,” she said.
“There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers.”
The chief executive of Qatar’s World Cup Supreme Committee, Hassan Al-Thawadi, countered by saying he was disappointed that Klaveness had made no attempt to talk to Qatari authorities before speaking out.
He said the first World Cup in the Middle East would leave “truly transformational social, human, economic and environmental legacies.”

 

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA

Related

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
Sport
Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Sport
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles

Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles

Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
  • ‘Mentality shift’ means that the team go into every match gunning for a win, unlike during Mike Ashley’s reign
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has admitted keeping Newcastle “united” is a much easier job now than it was under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Since the PIF majority buyout, Newcastle, as a city and as a football club, has been transformed, according to Lascelles — and the club captain said that had made his job much simpler when it comes to dressing room unity.

Lascelles has worn the United armband since 2016 and, while he does not find himself an automatic pick in the Newcastle line-up these days, he’s a valued member of the first-team group under head coach Eddie Howe.

The central defender has seen relegation and promotion, highs and lows, managerial and regime change at St James’ Park in his time as captain, but never has he seen so many leaders wearing black and white.

“There is a big mentality shift in terms of what we want. We go into every game now wanting the three points, even when we go down to Chelsea, we aren’t going there to sit back and hope to get a draw. We go there to win the game.

“That comes from the manager and it comes from the players the manager has signed.

“That’s been the quickest thing I’ve had to adapt to and it’s the most obvious thing all the players who have been here for a while have had to adjust to as well.

“We are not here just to survive anymore. We have a winner’s mentality, the club is ambitious and we are part of that. You can see that in the way we play.”

The January signings of the likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, in particular, have really added to the leadership group in the camp.

This summer is likely to see more of the “right characters” added when the transfer window opens up, a far cry from the stellar names, often overpriced and slightly past it, linked by many speculative reports across Europe.

“There’s been times here, years here, where I’ve found it difficult, trying to keep the dressing room together, keep relationships, keep things positive.

“But now, when you’ve got five, six or seven players all doing that, it just makes my job so much easier,” Lascelles said about adding strong voices into the group. “A lot of the stuff I do isn’t necessarily on the pitch at St James’. It’s on the training ground.

“You look at the bigger teams back in the day, you look at Man U, they’d have a group of players, lieutenants I guess. I think we’ve got that at the minute, like a leadership group. I think that’s a really good thing for the team.”

With safety almost secured — one further win from the final nine games is likely to seal it — the attention of the fanbase is very definitely turning to the summer and transfers.

Howe is not looking any further than Spurs on Sunday, but it is Arab News’ understanding that transfer strategy meetings have taken place on Tyneside this week, with the head coach again set to have a key role in identifying targets and convincing them that NUFC is the project for them.

Does all the speculation make things more difficult for Lascelles and the current crop?

“Not really because everyone who is involved in Newcastle at the moment is in a good situation,” he said.

“When you see all the superstars being linked to Newcastle, the thing is, we don’t know how true that all is. We also know that you cannot completely change a football team overnight, it’s going to be gradual.

“Even if that is what this club eventually turns into, it’s what is happening now that matters to us and all I know is the players who are here, we want to be involved with this football club for as long as we possibly can. It’s a great thing at the minute.

“It will be fascinating to see how that all develops in the next year and beyond that.”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Related

Eddie Howe: Time for Newcastle’s fringe players to shine in season’s run-in
Sport
Eddie Howe: Time for Newcastle’s fringe players to shine in season’s run-in
5 ways that Newcastle United’s season has been transformed under Eddie Howe
Sport
5 ways that Newcastle United’s season has been transformed under Eddie Howe

Brazil on top as FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings

Brazil on top as FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings
Updated 01 April 2022
AP

Brazil on top as FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings

Brazil on top as FIFA sets World Cup draw seedings with updated rankings
Updated 01 April 2022
AP

DOHA, Qatar: The United States received a boost for the World Cup draw and Canada took a hit in Thursday’s updated FIFA rankings.
The Americans, who failed to qualify for the last World Cup, will be in Pot 2 after being ranked 15th in the world.
Canada, which won the North American qualifying group and will play at the tournament for the first time in 36 years, missed a chance for a rankings boost by losing at Panama 1-0 in its final qualifier.
Instead, Canada will be among the lowest seeded teams in Pot 4.
The eight groups for the tournament in Qatar will be drawn Friday from four pots.
Qatar gets the top-seeded slot given to the World Cup host nation despite being ranked No. 51.
The other top-seeded teams are Brazil, Belgium, defending champion France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Brazil took over as the No. 1 team from Belgium, the first change as the top in three years. Sixth-ranked Italy is the only team from the top 10 that failed to qualify.
Besides the United States, Pot 2 includes Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland and Croatia, while in Pot 3 it’s Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.
Three of the 32 entries are still unknown because qualifying hasn’t been completed. Those three entries have all been placed in Pot 4 regardless of the rankings of the teams involved. No. 18 Wales is the highest-ranked of the eight teams left in the playoffs.
The rest of Pot 4 includes Cameroon Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Ghana along with Canada.
Teams from the same continent will be placed in different groups, except for some Europeans.
Europe has 13 teams in the tournament and five of the eight groups will each get two teams from the continent. The other three groups each get one European team.
Qatar will kick off its home World Cup in the opening game of Group A on Nov. 21. The final is scheduled for Dec. 18 — the host’s National Day.

Topics: FIFA 2022 World Cup

Exciting possibilities await confident Saudis in World Cup draw

Exciting possibilities await confident Saudis in World Cup draw
Updated 01 April 2022
John Duerden

Exciting possibilities await confident Saudis in World Cup draw

Exciting possibilities await confident Saudis in World Cup draw
  • Herve Renard’s team are in pot 4, which means all three group opponents will be above them in the FIFA rankings
Updated 01 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: It is not hard to pick the darkest day for Saudi football on the global stage; the 8-0 thrashing by Germany at the 2002 World Cup finals will never be forgotten.

But as the day of the draw for the 2022 finals dawns on Friday, so too do thoughts of a chance for revenge, 20 years later. The Germans are one of many exciting opponents that Saudi Arabia could find themselves sharing a group with at the conclusion of the draw in Doha.

There are surely few more exciting and enjoyable days in football, off the pitch at least, than a World Cup draw, which brings with it myriad possibilities. The only thing that coach Herve Renard knows for sure ahead of time is that the Green Falcons will be in pot 4, which means all three of their opponents in the group will be above them in the FIFA rankings, so the challenge will be tough.

That was, however, also the case in 1994 when, after qualifying for the finals for the first time, Saudi Arabia found themselves in a group alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Morocco — and still managed to finish in second spot.

What of their possible group-stage opponents this time? From pot 3, perhaps a tie with fellow Arab side Tunisia would be welcome. They are 35th in the FIFA rankings, the lowest-placed team in pot 3 (the Saudis are 49th). Or maybe Renard would welcome a reunion with Morocco, the team he took to the 2018 finals; that really would be a fascinating clash.

The Saudis cannot be placed in the same group as fellow Asian nations South Korea, Iran or Japan, so the other possibilities are Senegal — against whom they could exact some Arab revenge for eliminating Egypt — Serbia or Poland.

While a chance for payback against Germany is an attractive option, the problem with that is the four-time world champions are in pot 2 and so, although they may not be quite the force they have been in the past, facing such a traditionally tough team and another powerhouse from pot 1 would plunge the Saudis into “group of death” territory.

For Asian teams, there is always a balance to be struck between the rare chance of a competitive glamour tie against a top footballing nation and the desire for a group from which there is a realistic chance of progressing.

While there are no easy World Cup games, perhaps a clash against the USA, Mexico or Uruguay would be slightly less intimidating than lining up against Germany or the Netherlands. Other European nations such as Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark would be tough opposition but not quite as exciting.

And so to the lofty heights of pot 1. The lowest-ranked team, hosts Qatar (51st in the FIFA rankings), is not an option and the remaining seven teams obviously represent top-class opposition.

Being drawn against England would result in the Saudis being discussed in the international media like never before. A clash with France or Belgium would bring with it a whole host of big-name stars; the prospect of the likes of Ali Al-Bulaihi having to deal with Kylian Mbappe, for example, is certainly an exciting one.

South American giants Argentina and Brazil would bring an obvious sense of glamour, as well as international superstars such as Lionel Messi or Neymar. Meanwhile the chance for revenge against Spain for a 4-0 defeat during the 2006 finals would surely go down well, as would the chance to face Portuguese hero Cristiano Ronaldo in what will surely be his last World Cup appearance.

Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic, meanwhile, might be a little frustrated that his team is in pot 3 with Japan, the team he led to the 2018 World Cup finals before being sacked two months before the tournament.

The Frenchman might have an emotional connection with the chance of drawing Les Bleus from the top set of seeds, However ending up in a group with Qatar would not only produce an Arab derby, it would give the Atlas Lions, who were unfortunate to be drawn against both Spain and Portugal four years ago, a real chance of reaching the latter stages of the tournament for only the second time. The first was in 1986 when they topped a group that also contained England, Poland and Portugal.

Three opponents from the same continent is not a possibility this time but Morocco might prefer a rematch with Brazil, whose surprise defeat by Norway at the 1998 World Cup prevented the North Africans from progressing to the knockout stages.

Tunisia will be relieved to have just squeezed into pot 3. As previously noted, this means a match-up with Saudi Arabia is possible. Few will forget their 2006 clash in Munich when a Sami Al-Jaber goal six minutes from time looked to have secured a 2-1 win for the Green Falcons, only for Radhi Jaidi to earn a point for the Carthage Eagles in injury time.

Meeting England or Belgium for a third time at the finals would be interesting, especially the chance to avenge that late Harry Kane winner from four years ago. A 2-1 victory over Panama in their last game of the 2018 tournament was Tunisia’s first win at the finals since their debut against Mexico 40 years, and 13 games, earlier.

And what of hosts Qatar, who are making their World Cup debut? Placed among the top seeds, there is a chance that the Asian champions can progress but their fans nevertheless would surely love a match against a big name such as Germany or the Netherlands from pot 2. After that, Morocco or Tunisia would be welcome opponents, from a regional perspective, and then it remains to be seen which teams make it through the play-offs to claim the remaining spots in pot 4.

Whatever happens on Friday, the wait to discover the opponents that lie in wait will be over and the final countdown to the 2022 World Cup finals can really begin.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 World Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia celebrate World Cup qualification in style with 1-0 win over Australia video
Sport
Saudi Arabia celebrate World Cup qualification in style with 1-0 win over Australia
After the party, Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard now plotting for real success at Qatar 2022
Sport
After the party, Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard now plotting for real success at Qatar 2022

Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning

Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning
Updated 31 March 2022
Laura King

Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning

Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning
  • UAE welcomed the world back to racing after pandemic, with horses from 15 countries taking part in the Carnival
  • On local scene, Tadhg O’Shea secured an unprecedented 10th jockeys’ championship title at age of 40
Updated 31 March 2022
Laura King

DUBAI: It has been a good UAE season — the best since the pre-Covid halcyon days of 2019. There have been many highlights, but for me the main one was that Dubai welcomed back the world — to horse racing and to Expo 2020.
Horses from 15 countries raced here during the Dubai World Cup Carnival, including some from smaller racing nations such as Norway and Greece. We had winners from Uruguay, the UK, the US and France plus a slew of winners in the Godolphin blue and from the UAE.
Prize money was up, for the Carnival at least, and we had a spectacular Dubai World Cup, where a stunning Japanese-trained five-timer was the main talking point, as well as a record-equaling fourth Dubai World Cup for Frankie Dettori on Country Grammer.
On the local scene, Tadhg O’Shea secured an unprecedented 10th jockeys’ championship title at the age of 40. His method of booking rides himself — rather than using an agent — means he deserves extra credit.
O’Shea’s main boss, Khalid Khalifa Al-Nabooda, will be crowned champion owner for a fifth time and it can be argued that few people have done more for the Arabian breed locally. The trainers’ championship goes to Bhupat Seemar, whose years of graft as assistant to his uncle Satish Seemar have now been rewarded by recognition in his own name. He and O’Shea celebrated their titles with a first Group 1 win, combining with Switzerland in the Dubai Golden Shaheen.
Another positive from the season has been the establishment of satellite yards; Antonio Cintra (three wins) and Pavel Vashchenko (two) being the main beneficiaries. Plenty of other trainers are now looking to follow suit and allowing them in will further strengthen racing here as well as bringing in some international flavor.
A further good development was the inaugural Dubai Breeze-up Sale, which saw 69 two-year-olds up for sale three days before the World Cup.
Top lot was a son of Curlin who sold for $680,000 to Mohammed Al Subousi, meaning he is likely to stay in the UAE. The sale, organized by Goffs, added a huge extra dimension and buzz to Dubai World Cup week and it will be fascinating to see how these young horses progress, many having joined their trainers already.
We have that and plenty more to look forward to over the summer months. British trainers of World Cup night runners are already considering targets back home, with Royal Ascot, which begins on June 14, the likely destination for many. We could see an intriguing rematch between Panthalassa and Lord North — which dead-heated in the Dubai Turf — in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, while A Case Of You, winner of the Al Quoz Sprint, may head to the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes, as might Man Of Promise, which finished third in the Al Quoz.
Before that, we will have the chance to see if Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby can win the 2000 Guineas — a race which has so far eluded him — with Coroebus or Native Trail, while over in America Fawzi Nass’ G3 UAE Oaks winner, Shahama, is preparing for an audacious Kentucky Oaks bid on May 6.
Racing might be done in the UAE, but the season is just getting started everywhere else.

Topics: Dubai World Cup racing

Related

Dubai bids farewell to successful Expo 2020
Lifestyle
Dubai bids farewell to successful Expo 2020
Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sport
Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival

Adidas unveils official World Cup 2022 match ball ahead of draw

Adidas unveils official World Cup 2022 match ball ahead of draw
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Adidas unveils official World Cup 2022 match ball ahead of draw

Adidas unveils official World Cup 2022 match ball ahead of draw
  • “Al Rihla” revealed at friendly match in Qatar featuring soccer greats Iker Casillas and Kaka
  • Sports brand has created the past 14 World Cup balls and says its latest is faster in flight than any other
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Adidas has unveiled “Al Rihla” — the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at an event in Qatar, which saw World Cup winners Kaka and Iker Casillas take part in a friendly match alongside some of the best local players.
It is the 14th successive ball Adidas has created for the World Cup and has been designed to travel faster in flight than any of its predecessors.
“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability become critically important,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, design director at Adidas.
“The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air. For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to date.”
After revealing Al Rihla, Arabic for “The Journey,” the Brazilian and Spanish legends were joined on the pitch by a mix of talent featuring aspiring female football players from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and young players from the Aspire academy.
The football match, played on the sand dunes of Qatar, took place on a specially created pitch, which will be donated to Challenge F.C., Saudi Arabia’s first ever women’s football league champions, to become a permanent fixture in Riyadh.
The ball was also designed with the environment in mind. Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.
According to its designers the ball’s colors and graphics were inspired by the culture, architecture, boats and flag of Qatar.
Now, launch events will take place in 10 cities across the globe where Adidas is creating a series of initiatives aimed at improving access and equity in sport among local communities.
“At Adidas, we believe sport belongs to all, and we have been committed and active in improving access and equity for our global community of footballers. As part of this commitment, on its journey around the world, Al Rihla will support local communities with activations designed to create lasting impact for grassroots and beyond,” said Nick Craggs, general manager for football.
“We are also proud to continue our work with Common Goal, with 1 percent of Al Rihla’s net sales supporting the movement, together using football as a vehicle to drive social change and meaningful impact for the lives of young people.”

Topics: Qatar Adidas Qatar World Cup 2022 Al Rihla ball

Related

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
Sport
Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw
Sport
FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

Latest updates

Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
Greek woman charged with murder after deaths of 3 daughters
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
License required for e-scooter riders in Dubai
Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Oil falls $2 on reserve release, world stocks dip on war, recession worries: Reuters
Russell Peters, Vir Das to headline Dubai Comedy Festival 
Russell Peters, Vir Das to headline Dubai Comedy Festival 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.