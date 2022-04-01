You are here

Man commits suicide in Yemen on same day as sweetheart marries

Man commits suicide in Yemen on same day as sweetheart marries
A love letter and mobile of Yemeni man that he left for his sweetheart before he hung himself in front of her house on the night she married someone else. (Social Media)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Man commits suicide in Yemen on same day as sweetheart marries

Man commits suicide in Yemen on same day as sweetheart marries
  • 30-year-old jilted lover hangs himself in front of girl’s house
  • Man left love letters laying out betrayal and dodging promises to marry him
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Yemeni man committed suicide by hanging himself in front of the house of a woman he loved on the same day she married someone else.
Villagers of Yarim, a town in Ibb Governorate, reportedly found the body of the 30-year-old man near a water tank, media reports said on Friday.
The man is believed to have left a number of love letters addressed to the woman he loved and had reportedly decided to end his life once he knew she was marrying somebody else.
After realizing he would not be able to spend the rest of his life with his sweetheart, according to Yemeni journalist Bachir Al-Misgari who spoke to Al Arabia net, the man decided to end his “emotional crisis and romantic misery.”
In one of the letters he left behind, the man blamed the woman for “failing to keep her promise and ditching him for another man.”
Media reports said several letters were found in the man’s pockets, and were about “love, anger, and anguish.”
One letter asked the woman to “be happy in your life and forget about me,” and explained that the deceased loved her “to death.”
The man is believed to have been displaced from another city due to the security situation in Yemen, and came to Tarim from Baadan governorate before his suicide.

Topics: Yemen suicide love letter sweetheart

South Korean court upholds tattooing ban

South Korean court upholds tattooing ban
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

South Korean court upholds tattooing ban

South Korean court upholds tattooing ban
  • Tattoo artists derided the decision, calling it backward and lacking cultural understanding
  • Despite the decades-old ban, South Korea has nearly 50,000 tattoo artists
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: The Constitutional Court in Seoul upheld a ban on tattooing on Thursday, confirming South Korea as the only developed country that permits no one but medical professionals to perform the procedure.
Tattoo artists derided the decision, calling it backward and lacking cultural understanding.
Despite the decades-old ban, South Korea has nearly 50,000 tattoo artists, who risk police raids and prosecution for practicing their trade.
Violating the ban is punishable by fines of up to 50 million won ($41,300) and prison terms — usually two years, though the law provides for as much as life.
Tattooist associations have initiated a series of court actions since 2017 challenging the law, saying it breaches their freedom of expression and right to engage in an occupation.
In a 5-4 vote, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the law was constitutional. It dismissed the suits, saying tattooing brings potential side effects and safety issues.
“The limited medical knowledge and skills involved in tattooing cannot ensure the levels of treatment that medical professionals can provide, treatment that may be needed before or after the procedure,” the verdict said.
A union of 650 tattoo artists issued a statement condemning the decision, calling it “retrograde” and “not worth a penny.”
“The court is still walking on four feet when all citizens walk upright,” said Kim Do-yoon, the union’s chief, a renowned tattooist better known as Doy.
Kim said the court had failed to advance since a 1992 Supreme Court decision that copied a Japanese verdict stipulating that tattooing was medical activity, even though Japanese courts have since overturned that ruling.
Kim Sho-yun, vice president of the Korea Tattoo Federation, also criticized the latest ruling, saying the current law is “nonsense” especially given the country’s growing tattoo market and rising global status.
“Why do they insist tattooing is a medical procedure even though doctors can’t and don’t do that?” she tearfully told a news conference in front of the courthouse, vowing to continue the fight.
The popularity of “K-tattoos” has been surging at home and abroad in recent years thanks to their fine-line designs, delicate details and use of bold colors.
While tattoos are usually covered up on television, many Korean celebrities, including members of K-pop bands, have flaunted them on social media.
Polls show most South Koreans support legalization of tattooing, but medical associations oppose it, saying its use of needles is an invasive procedure that could damage the body.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol expressed support before this month’s election for legalizing so-called cosmetic tattoos, which are semi-permanent and popular for enhancing eyebrows, eyelines and hairlines.

Topics: South Korea

Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers

Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers

Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers
  • The family found support through the local canoe paddling community, which set them up with a place to stay and raised money online to help get them settled
  • They are unsure if their house near a military base in Kyiv is still standing and say they are financially imperiled
Updated 30 March 2022
AP

KAILUA, Hawaii: A Ukrainian family who came to Hawaii for a long-awaited vacation ended up watching from the islands in shock as bombs started dropping on their country.
Now, more than a month later, they remain stranded on Oahu without access to their house, money, family or friends.
They’ve found support through the local canoe paddling community, which set them up with a place to stay and raised money online to help get them settled. They do not know if they will ever be able return to their home.
Vasyl and Marina Prishchak and their three daughters, ages 5, 10 and 16, arrived in Hawaii in the middle of February and had an idyllic, three-week beach vacation planned before Russia invaded Ukraine.
“This vacation changed our life,” said Vasyl Prishchak, who along with his wife owns a cosmetics company with stores in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. ”We don’t know how we return to Ukraine and what we will do, we will begin from zero, from scratch.”
They are unsure if their house near a military base in Kyiv is still standing and say they are financially imperiled because their family business has been forced to close.
The family had been to Hawaii several times before to visit with longtime friends Borys and Beata Markin. Vasyl and Borys have been friends for about 30 years and are both avid ocean paddlers.
The community has helped the family with everything from schooling and immigration questions to financial help and a place to stay.
Until last week they were staying at a loaned home in Kailua, a beach town on the windward side of Oahu, but family friend Beata Markin said they’ve now secured a small cottage in Kaneohe where the owner is allowing them to stay free of charge for as long as they need.
“They have nowhere to go,” said Markin, who was born in Hungary and has lived with her Ukrainian husband in Hawaii for eight years. “I think it’s our responsibility to make sure they are OK here.”
An online fundraiser organized by canoe club members has so far raised more than $32,000 for the family.
“Sadly, we can’t help all the Ukrainians, but we can help this family,” wrote Charlotte Johnson, an Oahu resident who helped set up the fundraiser. “The banking system in Ukraine is a shambles, and they cannot access any of their accounts. None of us can even imagine going on a vacation only to find the life left no longer exists.”
Globally, tens of thousands of Ukrainians were overseas when Russia invaded. In addition, the United Nations says more than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, the biggest movement of people in Europe since World War II.
While US officials could not immediately say exactly how many Ukrainians were in the US on tourism or business visas when the war began, the Department of Homeland Security expects an estimated 75,000 Ukrainians to be eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status, which will allow them to stay in the country for 18 months.
Though the Prishchak family hopes to eventually return home, they are applying to stay under the program, which was created in 1990 to allow people to remain in the US because of civil strife or natural disasters in their home countries. Permission is extended until Homeland Security deems conditions are stable enough for people to return.
The US is also expanding efforts to help Ukrainian refugees elsewhere. While in Brussels to meet with European allies last week, President Joe Biden said the US would admit up to 100,000 more Ukrainian refugees and provide $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to countries affected by Russia’s invasion.
Prishchak’s oldest daughter, 16-year-old Mariia, said her excitement about vacationing in Hawaii was quickly replaced by fear for loved ones.
In the first week, they took a lot of photos, she said, but “one day we disappeared from all social media because it is no time to post these photos when people suffer.”
Mariia said she had always dreamed about going to school in the US, but not under such terrible circumstances. She checks in with friends and family every morning and night to make sure they are safe.
“Every day, I hope that next day everything will be finished,” she said. “And it’s awful. I’m confused and I can’t do anything else except for thinking about the situation.”
Her father said it’s difficult being in the safety of a tropical paradise while other men his age are back home fighting and not allowed to leave the country.
“It’s a really terrible feeling that eats away at you from inside when you understand that all your close relatives are now in a very complicated situation,” the elder Prishchak said in Russian. “And there’s no way you can help them stop this absolute insanity. It’s a feeling that simply eats you up inside, you could say. A horrible sensation, an inner guilt that I’m here and not there.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Canoe Hawaii vacation

Ukrainian 'princesses' pine for home in Czech castle

Ukrainian ‘princesses’ pine for home in Czech castle
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Ukrainian ‘princesses’ pine for home in Czech castle

Ukrainian ‘princesses’ pine for home in Czech castle
  • The 37-year-old is among 22 Ukrainian women and children being housed at a 14th century castle in the western Czech Republic after fleeing the Russian invasion
  • Becov is now also home to a dozen Ukrainian refugee children and 10 mothers of various backgrounds
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

BECOV NAD TEPLOU, Czech Republic: Ukrainian seamstress Olga Shandyba had never lived in a castle until she fled war for the Czech Republic. Now she would give anything to leave the fairy-tale lodgings and return home.
The 37-year-old is among 22 Ukrainian women and children being housed at a 14th century castle in the western Czech Republic after fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.
“We never expected to live in a castle,” Shandyba told AFP.
“Our children are like princesses. We are like princesses. For them it’s an adventure,” she said. “It is an adventure for us too in a way.”
The Becov nad Teplou castle is home of the St. Maurus Reliquary, a cherished 13th-century artifact said to contain the remains of St. John the Baptist, among others. It is considered by some the second most valuable artifact in the country after the Czech crown jewels.
Becov is now also home to a dozen Ukrainian refugee children and 10 mothers of various backgrounds, including a florist, a lawyer and a piano player.
“We are very grateful for the quiet, the warmth, the kindness,” said Shandyba, who fled heavy shelling in her hometown of Okhtyrka by train.
Of more than four million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, the Czech Republic has welcomed 300,000. The country’s National Heritage Institute has earmarked 110 beds at 17 different heritage sites to provide free shelter as part of the relief effort.
The Institute has so far registered 66 refugees — a third of whom are living in Becov nad Teplou, including in a dormitory normally used for out-of-town tour guides.
“This year, we will only hire local guides who have a place to stay,” Becov caretaker Tomas Wizovsky told AFP.
Nastya Bidkova, a singing teacher from Ukraine’s Dnipro, said it was “absolutely unexpected” to live in a castle.
“We felt very lucky when we arrived at night and saw a beautiful castle with our flags out of the window. It was really nice,” she told AFP.
Becov had no problem sourcing Ukrainian flags as blue and yellow were the colors of its former owners, the Questenberg family, Wizovsky said.
“We had them in store and could fly them almost the instant the decision was taken to show our solidarity,” he said.
The town of Becov nad Teplou, with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants, has welcomed more than 60 Ukrainian refugees over the past month.
Housed in hotels, pensions and private homes as well as the castle, the children now attend the local school. The town is also taking care of visas and essentials like linen and towels, as well as jobs which, however, are hard to find.
The refugees received a free tour of the castle with all its gems and the town held a get-together to welcome the newcomers.
The children have begun to relish the opportunity and shake off their fears.
“For the first two days they didn’t talk, they were timid, too quiet after all their suffering and travel,” Wizovsky said.
“Now they are normal children.”
But despite the hospitality, the shadow of the Russian invasion looms large. The children’s mothers often look worried, smiles are rare, and they opt to indulge in odd jobs to keep their minds from wandering.
“Yes, they are living in a castle, but there’s certainly no bonus involved,” Wizovsky said.
Bidkova said she would rather swap the experience for Ukraine. “To get back to our families and our men who are fighting for peace over there,” she explained.
Shandyba too said she wanted to return to her own house.
“If it’s still standing,” she added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Czech Republic Ukrainian refugees children

Ukrainian celebrity chef serves up free meals for refugees

Ukrainian celebrity chef serves up free meals for refugees
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian celebrity chef serves up free meals for refugees

Ukrainian celebrity chef serves up free meals for refugees
  • His restaurant is called "Inshni", Ukrainian for "Others"
  • Opened just over a week ago in the western city of Lviv, it serves free meals to anyone who asks for menu no. 2
Updated 29 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: When Russia began its assault on Ukraine in February, Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko’s gut reaction was not to pick up a gun.
His restaurant is called “Inshni,” Ukrainian for “Others.” Opened just over a week ago in the western city of Lviv, it serves free meals to anyone who asks for menu no. 2.
“I understood that I’m not very good with the guns ... but I know that I’m a very nice warrior with a knife,” said Klopotenko, who is a household name across his country. “My aim and my mission in life is to feed the people.”
A winner of the Ukrainian version of MasterChef, Klopotenko made headlines several years ago when he campaigned to place Ukrainian borscht, a reddish beef and cabbage soup, on UNESCO’s world heritage list. The Russian government contested the claim.
The restaurant’s funding has come from Klopotenko’s own pocket, donations and paying customers who eat from a separate menu.
Klopotenko said the majority of those eating the free meals have fled their homes in other parts of Ukraine and are making their way to Poland.
Olena Severinova, who was forced to leave her home in eastern Donetsk region due to bombardments from advancing Russian forces, has come to “Others” every day since she arrived in Lviv.
“I was forced to resettle because of the war,” said the 73-year-old, crying. “Thank you to everyone for actively taking part in saving our lives ... He fed us for free.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict celebrity chef restaurant Lviv refugees

Dubai government changes vehicle parking rules, free day moved

Dubai government changes vehicle parking rules, free day moved
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai government changes vehicle parking rules, free day moved

Dubai government changes vehicle parking rules, free day moved
  • Paid parking will be charged 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The rules on parking in Dubai have been changed, with motorists having to pay up until 10pm six days a week, state news agency WAM reported.

Parking fees will now be charged from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, except Sundays and public holidays – while fees for multistorey carparks will be applied 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On Jan. 1 the UAE government moved the official weekend to Saturday and Sunday – but Friday parking remained free in Dubai up until now.

Under the new ruling vehicles can be parked in public parking areas of Dubai for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots; 24 hours in parking lots; and 30 days in multi-storey parking facilities.

According to the resolution, the director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorised to change or reduce the timings for paid parking, and exempt certain categories of people, areas or time periods from parking fees, the report added.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Topics: Offbeat Dubai Motorists driving UAE

