Man commits suicide in Yemen on same day as sweetheart marries

DUBAI: A Yemeni man committed suicide by hanging himself in front of the house of a woman he loved on the same day she married someone else.
Villagers of Yarim, a town in Ibb Governorate, reportedly found the body of the 30-year-old man near a water tank, media reports said on Friday.
The man is believed to have left a number of love letters addressed to the woman he loved and had reportedly decided to end his life once he knew she was marrying somebody else.
After realizing he would not be able to spend the rest of his life with his sweetheart, according to Yemeni journalist Bachir Al-Misgari who spoke to Al Arabia net, the man decided to end his “emotional crisis and romantic misery.”
In one of the letters he left behind, the man blamed the woman for “failing to keep her promise and ditching him for another man.”
Media reports said several letters were found in the man’s pockets, and were about “love, anger, and anguish.”
One letter asked the woman to “be happy in your life and forget about me,” and explained that the deceased loved her “to death.”
The man is believed to have been displaced from another city due to the security situation in Yemen, and came to Tarim from Baadan governorate before his suicide.
