RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs held 58 religious courses in 29 countries during the third quarter of 2026, in cooperation with local counterparts, benefiting 11,055 participants.

The courses covered various scholarly topics, promoted moderation and balance, developed Shariah knowledge among imams, preachers and students of Islamic knowledge, and enhanced their effectiveness in religious outreach and awareness.

The courses form part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide scholars and religious figures with the knowledge and skills needed to fulfill their roles.

Meanwhile, the ministry recently organized a course in Thailand to promote authentic Islamic knowledge, train imams, khateebs, and preachers, and advance moderation worldwide.

The course aimed to strengthen participants’ grounding in a religious methodology based on the Qur’an and Sunnah and enhance their scholarly and religious knowledge.

The ministry also held a religious course in Male, Maldives, attended by about 120 imams, preachers, muezzins and students of religious knowledge.

The three-day course covered sound creed and Islam’s values of mercy and benevolence, while emphasizing the rejection of extremism and radicalism.