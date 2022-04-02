You are here

  • Home
  • Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
The dispute began in January when a government-run school in the city of Udupi, in Karnataka, barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy3cv

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
  • Muslims protested, and Hindus staged counterdemonstrations
  • Soon more schools imposed their own restrictions, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a statewide ban
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A recent court ruling upholding a ban on Muslim students wearing head coverings in schools has sparked criticism from constitutional scholars and rights activists amid concerns of judicial overreach regarding religious freedoms in officially secular India.
Even though the ban is only imposed in the southern state of Karnataka, critics worry it could be used as a basis for wider curbs on Islamic expression in a country already witnessing a surge of Hindu nationalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party.
“With this judgment, the rule you are making can restrict the religious freedom of every religion,” said Faizan Mustafa, a scholar of freedom of religion and vice chancellor at the Hyderabad-based Nalsar University of Law. “Courts should not decide what is essential to any religion. By doing so, you are privileging certain practices over others.”
Supporters of the decision say it’s an affirmation of schools’ authority to determine dress codes and govern student conduct, and that takes precedence over any religious practice.
“Institutional discipline must prevail over individual choices. Otherwise, it will result in chaos,” said Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, who argued the state’s case in court.
Before the verdict more than 700 signatories including senior lawyers and rights advocates had expressed opposition to the ban in an open letter to the court’s chief justice, saying, “the imposition of an absolute uniformity contrary to the autonomy, privacy and dignity of Muslim women is unconstitutional.”
The dispute began in January when a government-run school in the city of Udupi, in Karnataka, barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms. Staffers said the Muslim headscarves contravened the campus’ dress code, and that it had to be strictly enforced.
Muslims protested, and Hindus staged counterdemonstrations. Soon more schools imposed their own restrictions, prompting the Karnataka government to issue a statewide ban.
A group of female Muslim students sued on the grounds that their fundamental rights to education and religion were being violated.
But a three-judge panel, which included a female Muslim judge, ruled last month that the Qur’an does not establish the hijab as an essential Islamic practice and it may therefore be restricted in classrooms. The court also said the state government has the power to prescribe uniform guidelines for students as a “reasonable restriction on fundamental rights.”
“What is not religiously made obligatory therefore cannot be made a quintessential aspect of the religion through public agitations or by the passionate arguments in courts,” the panel wrote.
The verdict relied on what’s known as the essentiality test — basically, whether a religious practice is or is not obligatory under that faith. India’s constitution does not draw such a distinction, but courts have used it since the 1950s to resolve disputes over religion.
In 2016, the high court in the southern state of Kerala ruled that head coverings were a religious duty for Muslims and therefore essential to Islam under the test; two years later India’s Supreme Court again used the test to overturn historical restrictions on Hindu women of certain ages entering a temple in the same state, saying it was not an “essential religious practice.”
Critics say the essentiality test gives courts broad authority over theological matters where they have little expertise and where clergy would be more appropriate arbiters of faith.
India’s Supreme Court is itself in doubt about the test. In 2019 it set up a nine-judge panel to reevaluate it, calling its legitimacy regarding matters of faith “questionable”; the matter is still under consideration.
The lawsuit in Karnataka cited the 2016 Kerala ruling, but this time the justices came to the opposite conclusion — baffling some observers.
“That’s why judges make for not-so-great interpreters of religious texts,” said Anup Surendranath, a professor of constitutional law at the Delhi-based National Law University.
Surendranath said the most sensible avenue for the court would have been to apply a test of what Muslim women hold to be true from a faith perspective: “If wearing hijab is a genuinely held belief of Muslim girls, then why ... interfere with that belief at all?”
The ruling has been welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party officials from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the federal minister of minority affairs, to B. C. Nagesh, Karnataka’s education minister.
Satya Muley, a lawyer at the Bombay High Court, said it’s perfectly reasonable for the judiciary to place some limits on religious freedoms if they clash with dress codes, and the verdict will “help maintain order and uniformity in educational institutions.”
“It is a question of whether it is the constitution, or does religion take precedence?” Muley said. “And the court’s verdict has answered just that by upholding the state’s power to put restrictions on certain freedoms that are guaranteed under the constitution.”
Surendranath countered that the verdict was flawed because it failed to invoke the three “reasonable restrictions” under the constitution that let the state interfere with freedom of religion — for reasons of public order, morality or health.
“The court didn’t refer to these restrictions, even though none of them are justifiable to ban hijabs in schools,” Surendranath said. “Rather, it emphasized homogeneity in schools, which is opposite of diversity and multiculturalism that our constitution upholds.”
The Karnataka ruling has been appealed to India’s Supreme Court. Plaintiffs requested an expedited hearing on the grounds that a continued ban on the hijab threatens to cause Muslim students to lose an entire academic year. The court declined to hold an early hearing, however.
Muslims make up just 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people, but nonetheless constitute the world’s second-largest Muslim population for a nation. The hijab has historically not been prohibited or restricted in public spheres, and women donning the headscarf — like other outward expressions of faith, across religions — is common across the country.
The dispute has further deepened sectarian fault lines, and many Muslims worry hijab bans could embolden Hindu nationalists and pave the way for more restrictions targeting Islam.
“What if the ban goes national?” said Ayesha Hajjeera Almas, one of the women who challenged the ban in the Karnataka courts. “Millions of Muslim women will suffer.”
Mustafa agreed.
“Hijab for many girls is liberating. It is a kind of bargain girls make with conservative families as a way for them to go out and participate in public life,” he said. “The court completely ignored this perspective.”

Topics: India school girls Hijab ban

Related

Rights watchdog condemns travel ban on Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
Media
Rights watchdog condemns travel ban on Indian journalist Rana Ayyub

Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order

Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order

Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invokes tough laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects
  • Island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: Shops opened in Sri Lanka’s capital city Colombo amid tight security on Saturday — the first day after a state of emergency was declared to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
In an order late on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked tough laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects. The state of emergency was necessary to protect public order and to maintain essential supplies and services, he said in a proclamation.
Angered by shortages of fuel and other essential items, hundreds of protesters on Thursday clashed with police and the military outside Rajapaksa’s residence as they called for his ouster and torched several police and army vehicles.
Police arrested 53 people and then imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain other sporadic protests.
Reacting to the state of emergency, American Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said: “Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully — essential for democratic expression.”
“I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering,” she tweeted.
The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports. .
The crisis — the result of economic mismanagement by successive governments — has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit tourism and remittances.
The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for fresh loans from India and China.
Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tons of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Update Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy
World
Dozens arrested in Sri Lanka following protests over economy
Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens
Media
Sri Lanka newspapers, books go unprinted as economic crisis worsens

Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight

Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight

Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
  • Shanghai, China’s most populous city and main financial hub, battles its largest ever COVID-19 outbreak
  • Shanghai’s latest outbreak begun about a month ago and authorities have locked down its 26 million people
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her 2-1/2-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on March 26.
Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children.
Doctors then threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in the city’s Jinshan district.
Since then she has had only one brief message that her daughter was fine, sent through a group chat with doctors, despite repeated pleas for information from Zhao and her husband, who is in a separate quarantine site after also testing positive.
“There have been no photos at all... I’m so anxious, I have no idea what situation my daughter is in,” she said on Saturday through tears, while still stuck at the hospital she went to last week. “The doctor said Shanghai rules is that children must be sent to designated points, adults to quarantine centers and you’re not allowed to accompany the children.”
Zhao is panicking even more after images of crying COVID-19-positive children separated from their parents went viral in China.
The photos and videos posted on China’s Weibo and Douyin social media platforms showed wailing babies kept three to a cot. In one video, a groaning toddler crawls out of a room with four child-sized beds pushed to one side of the wall. While a few adults can be seen in the videos, they are outnumbered by the number of children.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the images but a source familiar with the facility confirmed they were taken at the Jinshan facility.
The Jinshan center did not answer calls made by Reuters on Saturday. The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
As Shanghai, China’s most populous city and main financial hub, battles its largest ever COVID-19 outbreak, stories like Zhao’s and videos of the separated children are angering residents and raising questions about the costs of Beijing’s “dynamic clearance” policy to fight the spread of the disease.
By Saturday, the original post was deleted from Weibo but thousands of people continued to comment and repost the images. “This is horrific,” said one. “How could the government come up with such a plan?” said another.
In some cases children as young as 3-months old are being separated from their breastfeeding mothers, according to posts in a quarantine hospital WeChat group shared with Reuters. In one room described in a post, there are eight children without an adult.
In another case, over twenty children from a Shanghai kindergarten aged 5- to 6-years old have been sent to a quarantine center without their parents, a source familiar with the situation said.
Shanghai’s latest outbreak begun about a month ago and authorities have locked down its 26 million people in a two-stage exercise that begun on Monday.
While the number of cases in Shanghai’s are small by global standards, Chinese authorities have vowed to stick with “dynamic clearance,” where they aim to test for, trace and centrally quarantine all positive cases.

Topics: China Shanghai Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns
World
Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged coronavirus lockdowns
Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks
World
Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks

Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins
  • Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group said that according to its astronomical calculations Ramadan begins Saturday
  • But the country’s religious affairs minister had announced Friday that Ramadan would start on Sunday
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

JAKARTA: The Muslim holy month of Ramadan was set to begin Saturday in Indonesia and most of the Middle East, though many in the Southeast Asian nation and elsewhere were not planning to start observing the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion until Sunday.
Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, which counts more than 60 million members, said that according to its astronomical calculations Ramadan begins Saturday. But the country’s religious affairs minister had announced Friday that Ramadan would start on Sunday, after Islamic astronomers in the country failed to sight the new moon.
It is not the first time the Muhammadiyah has offered a differing opinion on the matter, but most Indonesians — Muslims comprise nearly 90 percent of the country’s 270 million people — are expected to follow the government’s official date.
Either way, the world’s most populous Muslim nation was set to mark the most “normal” holy month since the start of the pandemic in 2020, as COVID-19 cases continued to decline.
President Joko Widodo announced last week that the government would ease COVID-19-related restrictions for the first time in two years. Indonesian Muslims can hold mass prayers during Ramadan this year and join their families back in their villages for the Eid celebration in early May to mark the end of the fasting month.
“This year, Muslims can hold congregational (nighttime prayers) and gather to pray in mosques,” Widodo said in televised remarks. “People who also want to travel to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming are welcome to.”
The country reported just 2,930 cases on Friday, representing more than a 90 percent drop from mid-February, when an omicron-driven surge peaked at around 64,700 daily cases. Some 75 percent of Indonesia’s eligible population of 208.2 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Nighttime Ramadan prayers will return to normal this year. Worshippers in Indonesian mosques are no longer required to maintain physical distancing introduced during the pandemic, meaning more can attend the mosque. But certain rules remain, such as mandatory mask wearing, and worshippers are required to bring their own prayer mats.
Religious lectures or sermons can resume along with activities at mosques after prayers. The government also will allow people to hold “iftar” gatherings during Ramadan in restaurants, malls and cafes. Iftar occurs at sunset, when Muslims break their fast and it is usually a time people have dinner together with friends and family before nighttime prayers.
Authorities also allowed the return of Ramadan-related festivals after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, including a torchlight parade to welcome the Islamic fasting month.
“I am so excited to see the tradition of Ramadan returning entirely,” said Rahardian Irsan, a resident in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. “The longing for a normal Ramadan has finally been relieved today, although the pandemic has not yet ended.”
Authorities shuttered all mosques in 2020 when Islam’s holiest period coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and clerics issued a fatwa, or edict, urging Muslims to pray at home over the holy month rather than congregate in crowded spaces and risk spreading the virus.
There were glimmers that Ramadan last year could feel less restricted, as mosques had reopened with strict health protocols and new rules in place, and as vaccine rollouts continued, but festivities that could attract crowds remained banned.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Indonesia

Related

Indonesia scraps travel quarantine, eases curbs on Ramadan traditions
World
Indonesia scraps travel quarantine, eases curbs on Ramadan traditions
Special Indonesian province remains true to Ramadan tradition with night-long Qur’an recitations photos
World
Indonesian province remains true to Ramadan tradition with night-long Qur’an recitations

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official

Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities — local official
  • There was no immediate information about possible casualties
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine early on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region said.
“Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. “Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning.”
Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kyiv, and Kremenchuk one of the area’s major cities.
There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb. 24, calling the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two “special military operation.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict missiles Ukraine

Related

Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video: Russian negotiator
World
Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video: Russian negotiator
Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults
World
Europe’s Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine braces for new assaults

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe

US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe
  • Chinese officials have said that air traffic controllers were unable to get a response from the pilots while the plane was descending
  • More than 49,000 pieces of debris have been recovered, along with some human remains and personal items
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

BEIJING: US accident investigators have flown to China to help authorities there probe last month’s deadly crash of a Boeing jetliner.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the team departed for China on Friday to participate in the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 in which all 132 people on board were killed.
As part of that assistance, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder is being downloaded and analyzed at a US lab in Washington, federal officials said Friday.
Investigators hope the recording will explain why the plane went into a nosedive from about 8,800 meters (29,000 feet) over a mountainous region in southeastern China.
Chinese officials have said that air traffic controllers were unable to get a response from the pilots while the plane was descending.
The cockpit voice recorder would pick up voices and other sounds from microphones worn by the pilots and another stationed over their heads.
Searchers also recovered the plane’s flight-data recorder, which constantly captures speed, altitude, heading and other information and the performance of key systems on the aircraft, but that recorder was not being evaluated in Washington on Friday.
The NTSB said its investigators will limit contact with people outside the investigation so that they can start their work immediately without going through a quarantine period.
The plane that crashed was not a 737 Max, a newer model that was temporarily grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
The impact caused by the crash in China created a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep crater, set off a fire in the surrounding forest and smashed the plane into small parts scattered over a wide area, some of them buried underground. More than 49,000 pieces of debris have been recovered, along with some human remains and personal items.
A Chinese aviation safety official said a preliminary investigation report would be completed within 30 days of the March 21 crash.
Flight MU5735 with 123 passengers and nine crew members was headed from the southwestern city of Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong in southeastern China.
The 737-800 has an excellent safety record and the Chinese airline industry has had relatively few mishaps in recent years.
Before last month’s accident, the last fatal crash of a Chinese airliner occurred in August 2010, when an Embraer ERJ 190-100 operated by Henan Airlines hit the ground short of the runway in the northeastern city of Yichun and caught fire, killing 44 people. Investigators blamed pilot error.

Topics: China Eastern Airlines plane crash China US

Related

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash
World
Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash
Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet
World
Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet

Latest updates

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
Sri Lanka: Tight security in Colombo as shops open after state of emergency order
Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
Shanghai separates COVID-19 positive children from parents in coronavirus fight
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap
Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap
Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins
Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.